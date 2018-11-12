State Of The Economy 14: Are Economic Cracks Starting To Show?

With no recession likely for the next 18+ months, there is no reason for investors to become more defensive. Stick to your long-term investing plan and the right asset allocation that best meets your needs and risk profile.

While economic growth appears to be slowing, economic health is actually becoming broader, thus likely prolonging the current economic expansion.

None of these data points, in isolation, or together, point to increasing risks of recession.

In the past week, three bits of data have been pointed to by the media and some investors as potential warning signs of an impending recession.

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

3 Potential "Economic Cracks" That Have Some Investors Worried

With the current economic expansion set to become the longest in US history on July 1st, 2019, many investors fear that we're "overdue" for a recession. Understandably, this means many are scanning the media for any signs that economic growth might be faltering and that a recession might be looming.

This week, readers and the media brought three data points to my attention as potential "economic cracks", a decrease in job openings in September, mortgage applications at a 20-year low (and at recessionary levels), and plunging oil prices. Let's take a look at why some are worried about these reports/data points, as potential harbingers of recession.

First, let's look at the "troubling" decrease in job openings from the latest Job Opening And Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTs report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that last month the number of job openings fell from 7.3 million in August to 7.0 million. With so many people worried about America's escalating trade war with China potentially weakening the labor market, this could POTENTIALLY be an early warning sign of weaker hiring and job creation in the future.

Next, there's continued weakness in the housing market, specifically in new mortgage applications.

Today, new mortgage applications are at their lowest levels in nearly 20 years. In fact, the last time they were this low the US was in a mild recession. And since the last recession was initially triggered by a collapse of the Housing bubble, many fear that should home prices start to fall that could cause another economic contraction. Potentially because declining home values mean consumers would be able to borrow against their home equity.

Finally, there's the recent plunge in oil prices. Last week, West Texas Intermediate (the US oil standard) at one point had fallen for 10 straight days, its longest losing streak since 1984.

During intraday trading, WTI hit -22% from its recent highs, causing some to declare a new bear market in oil. Note that neither Brent (global oil standard) or WTI actually closed 20% off recent lows. Still, the sudden and violent decline in oil prices, which was partially due to falling forecasts for demand growth next year, has some claiming the commodities market is telegraphic a recession is near.

All three of these data points, when taken at face value and out of context, seem to be painting a worrying picture of an economy that might be starting to grind to a halt. However, when we actually consider them in the proper context, we find there isn't nearly as much cause for concern as the media might have us believe.

Why There Is Likely No Cause For Concern

The thing to remember about the JOLTs report is that the estimated number of job openings can be highly volatile from month to month.

What matters far more than the absolute number of job openings in any one month is the overall trend, which continues to be positive. And don't forget that even should the number of job openings plateau, as it has done several times in this expansion, as long as the number of openings remains strong, and above the number of unemployed people looking for work, then wage growth should continue to be stronger over time, and widespread throughout the economy.

Today, 10 out of 12 major industries are reporting more job openings than potential workers. The biggest labor shortages are in the professional services industry, which also tend to pay the most.

That means that the current number of job openings remains highly bullish in terms of companies looking to expand. It should also continue to drive stronger wage growth over time, which the Atlanta Fed reports is up to 3.7% on a median wage basis (factors out retiring baby boomers). A healthy economy usually sees 3.5% to 4% wage growth, and we're right around the midrange of that now. Not until wage growth rises above 4% does inflation usually start to noticeable increase and raise the risk of the Fed hiking us into a recession. But don't forget that most of our economy is based on consumer spending, so a healthy amount of wage growth, plus current levels of job creation is what's likely to keep the US economy growing and out of recession.

Today, consumer confidence remains at the highest levels in nearly 20 years, which is helping to drive strong spending and thus give companies incentives to keep hiring in a self-perpetuating cycle of growth.

What about the recessionary levels of mortgage applications? Well, here we need to remember that large ticket purchases, such as autos or homes, are usually NOT a good recessionary leading indicator. As Fisher Investments wrote on October 10th:

"No US recession ever began because auto sales fell...Housing isn't any better of an indicator. People think it is, because the housing bubble's aftermath was part of the financial crisis's backstory. But that was an aberration, tied to an esoteric accounting rule forcing banks to take massive paper losses when hedge funds fire-sold exotic securities tied to temporarily troubled mortgages at pennies on the dollar. Nothing resembling that exists now." - Fisher Investments (emphasis added)

Fisher goes on to explain that:

Residential real estate is just 3.9% of GDP. That segment, we would note, is rising, as new home sales continue growing. The nexus of alleged weakness is existing home sales, which aren't part of GDP. Plus, one of the primary headwinds against sales is a supply shortage, which the sector has been battling since the recession ended-particularly in high-demand coastal metropolises. So here, too, it seems too much of a leap to go from one weaker real estate metric to big, broad economic problems. -Fisher Investments (emphasis added)

Ultimately, I think Fisher is right and the reason that new mortgage applications and existing home sales are so weak has more to do with fundamental supply and demand in that particular industry. What's more tighter lending standards since the Financial crisis make it harder to get a mortgage. And of course, higher mortgage rates decreased mortgage interest deductibility under tax reform, and a decade of rising home prices means that one would expect to see these kinds of mortgage application figures.

I am no more worried about the weak housing marketing hurting the economy than I am about smartphone sales plateauing either. Every industry has its own unique set of characteristics in terms of supply and demand, and we shouldn't extrapolate what happened in 2007 and 2008 to predict what happens beyond 2018.

What about oil markets possibly signaling a recession? Well, I find this fear ironic given that a few months ago the media was trumpeting the exact opposite fear.

In addition, there is a rather less dramatic explanation for why crude prices have plunged so far and fast in just a few weeks. The run-up in crude prices was ahead of the beginning of US sanctions on Iran which kicked in on November 5th. Ahead of those sanctions Saudi Arabia and Russia increased production to head off what some analysts feared might be as much as 2 million barrels per day going off the international market.

Instead, President Trump has granted import waivers to eight countries including Japan, India, South Korea and according to Bloomberg, China. This means that these countries have 180 days or nearly six months to gradually wind down their Iranian oil imports. Basically, the big temporary oil shortage we all feared has turned into a short-term glut that most consumers will now celebrate due to lower prices at the pump. Falling oil prices are NOT likely an indicator that a recession is coming, since as CNBC pointed out in July, the last five recessions have all seen oil prices spike higher, not lower. If anything, lower oil prices will help decrease recession risks, not increase them.

So, how can you tell if a recession is actually coming? Well, for that, you need to look at the big picture, which is what this weekly economic update series is all about. Because despite some worrying stats as Jeff Miller puts it in his weekly economic summary "Economic news remains solid and recession odds are low. Good ideas abound."

Current Economic Growth

Q3: 3.5% (first estimate)

Q4: About 2.7%

Full Year 2018: About 3.2% (best growth in 13 years)

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate.

The Atlanta Fed's model is starting off estimating modest growth of just 2.9%, which is in line with the current economist consensus of 2.7%. That estimate is holding rock steady.

The New York Fed's GDP model, which tends to err on the conservative side, is similarly estimating 2.7% growth for Q4. This is the first time in several quarters that both models have been this close together and that both models are matching the consensus growth estimates.

Nowcasting is currently estimating 3.4% GDP growth in Q4, which is trending lower in the last few weeks. This third estimate is currently an outlier compared to the Atlanta, consensus and New York estimates. Thus, I consider it the upper end of possible economic growth this quarter. For my own forecast I've going with the consensus figure, which seems reasonable given the current economic data and headwinds we're facing.

That would mean 2018 GDP Growth of:

Q1: 2.2%

Q2: 4.2%

Q3: 3.5%

Q4: 2.7%

Full Year: 3.2%

While the initial estimates of Q4 growth are disappointing, we're still on track for our first full year of 3+% growth since 2005. More importantly, if Q4 growth comes in at the 2.7% level that currently looks likely, that would signal that next year's 2.5% growth estimates are reasonable. 2% to 2.5% GDP growth is NOT a rate that will cause rising inflation that would cause the Fed to hike beyond the neutral rate (3 more times). So, while many might be disappointed if we return to weaker growth rates of the last few years, it would ultimately be beneficial in terms of extending the current economic expansion and keeping the bull market intact for another few years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

The probability that we're in a recession right now: 0.24%

The probability of a recession starting in the next three months: 0.76%

The probability of a recession starting in the next nine months: 24%

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession."

In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.25% (down from 0.31% last week)

In November, the yield curve has fallen 5 basis points. But, typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently 0.06%, nicely above a low of 0.04% a few months ago, indicating the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion remains low. Most likely, we won't get an inversion in 2018, but Q1 2019 at the earliest. That would indicate a possible recession starting in mid-2020 at the earliest.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat, but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta-analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

Currently, 16 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 3 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is literally the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates (and the best reading in over two years).

Note that over the past 30 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from three to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs.

Both the three-month and 12-month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth). Most important of all, the mean of coordinates or MOC continues to slowly rise, indicating an improving, not deteriorating economy.

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 0.76%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past seven months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain stable and in line with the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. Since inflation expectations are stable, and leading economic indicators show an aggregate upward trend, I remain confident that the next recession isn't likely to start until 2021 (roughly what the bond market futures are pricing in right now).

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.24% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: The Fed Isn't Run By Lunatics And They Are NOT Trying To Crash The Stock Market

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Any estimates of when recessions and bear markets are likely to begin are purely based on historical averages, and the most time-tested models we have. They are probabilistic and not definition predictions that should be used for market timing purposes.

Basically, these weekly economic updates are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds or cash equivalents (asset allocation changes).

Personally, I used the recent market decline to take advantage of incredible bargains. That means loading up on 11 quality, undervalued blue-chip companies. That's because the actual macroeconomic and corporate fundamentals do NOT indicate this is the start of a bear market. In fact, based on the best models and current data we have (that factor in nearly two dozen leading indicators), the next bear market and recession are likely to start:

recession: around mid-2020 to mid-2021 (most likely December 2020)

bear market: around mid-2020 (most likely July or August)

Now, I'm busy deleveraging either ahead of the next market pullback (historically expected within about six months), or ahead of the next recession (should the yield curve invert within the next few months).

However, it's important to note that I'm not being especially defensive, since I'm still 100% in stocks and have no plans to sell before the next market downturn starts. Nor do I recommend most investors switch from their current long-term investment plans, which should already have you in the right asset allocation that best meets your personal needs and risk profile.

Rest assured that I'm not some "perma bull" nor an economic cheerleader. I believe in always living my life and investing via the best available evidence. If the economic fundamentals start to deteriorate and continue to do so, you'll read about it here. And should I become convinced that a recession becomes likely within the next year or two, I'll be shouting that from the rooftops, and writing plenty of articles about how you can potentially position your portfolio ahead of the next bear market.

For now, the macro skies remain mostly sunny, with some potential economic clouds on the horizon. But we're a far cry from calls to head to the storm shelter ahead of the next recession or bear market.

