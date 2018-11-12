Chineseinvestors.com Suffers Marijuana Blow From The Chinese Government

After my last report on an unusual SEC filing, the firm has done it again, curiously timed immediately after another financing round announcement.

This shows the attitude of the Chinese government towards marijuana, and it is bad news for Chineseinvestors.com's marijuana-related consumer product line.

The Chinese consulate in Toronto warned its citizens about using marijuana in Canada after its legalization, following similar warnings from Japan and South Korea.

Over the past few months, I've written extensively about financial media/marijuana hybrid Chineseinvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX) and there's a growing consensus in the investment community that there's something not quite right with the firm. Its expansion into marijuana is unusual because it touts the size of the Chinese market as a major growth factor. The problem is that the Chinese government does not have a liberal view towards marijuana.

China gets blunt with Canadian pot

In a statement on the Chinese consulate in Toronto's website, China warned its citizens about the mental and physical health effects of using marijuana, as a result of Canada legalizing the plant on October 17. It follows similar, albeit stricter, warnings from Japanese and South Korean consulates.

This is a pretty clear sign that the Chinese government - and North Asia in general - isn't receptive to a boom in marijuana-related products. It doesn't matter whether the product is THC- or CBD-related because the association with marijuana is clear. I've written before about how China would never promote growth in its domestic marijuana-related product industry because its citizens would begin to look at the other uses of marijuana, causing a boom in drug use. The consulate's warning, to me, is simply a reiteration of the government's broader thoughts about marijuana.

The South China Morning Post ended a news article on the topic with the following:

The change in the law has created a cultural divide between generations of Asian-Canadians. While some young Chinese have hailed the move, older immigrants have been critical.

This cultural divide between young and old is particularly relevant to the CBD-infused Baijiu (Chinese rice wine) product which should be launched next month. Typically, it's a drink more popular with older generations, and the demographic that Chineseinvestors.com will target in North America will be the older generation of ethnic Chinese. The problem is that while they may be buyers of Baijiu, their attitudes towards a CBD-infused Baijiu likely won't be positive because of the association with marijuana. If the younger generation of ethnic Chinese in North America are more pro-marijuana but tend not to drink Baijiu, while the older generation is more anti-marijuana but tend to drink Baijiu, I find it hard to see what the potential market for the drink is in North America.

It raises a lot of questions about which customers Chineseinvestors.com is looking to target with its marijuana-infused consumer products and what the actual size of the potential market is. Forget the "1.4bn people" rhetoric that every Chinese company uses because it's not realistic. Investors should really consider whether China, and ethnic Chinese overseas, want marijuana-infused products. Given what is discussed above, the answer appears to broadly be no.

Another curious filing with the SEC

In my most recent report on Chineseinvestors.com, I spoke about how a press release about the firm opening a store on Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall platform was unusual because a) the store has been open for a while (I wrote about it here) and b) it was released almost immediately after its disappointing quarterly earnings. On October 31, the firm issued another press release to announce its third quarter earnings… despite filing its third quarter earnings 10-Q on October 15 and issuing the same press release to the media on October 18.

If investors' attention was distracted away from the disappointing quarterly earnings report because of the Alibaba Tmall store press release, the same could happen with this latest press release. You see, just before it was issued, the firm filed a D form to state that it was raising external financing through an equity issuance - something I've had a major problem with - and my report was published on Seeking Alpha.

My problem with the equity issuance is that the firm is spending way beyond its means. Operating expenses are multiple times larger than net revenues, and large net losses to shareholders every quarter mean that the only way the company can stay solvent is to raise external capital every quarter. In this latest instance, the firm raised $610,400 from six investors, further diluting ordinary shareholders' claims on (of hopes of) future profits.

