Colleges: The Story Of Abercrombie's Risky Bet

Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE: ANF) have been working behind the scenes to rejuvenate its company, and honestly, it seems to be working.

Transformation Initiatives

Abercrombie and Fitch in their Q2 2018 Earnings Call, divulged that the company is going through a series of “transformation initiatives” in order to improve the company’s overall structure. These initiatives include global store network optimization, improving digital and omnichannel capabilities, consumer supply chain speed and efficiency, and further optimization of their marketing investments. One step they’ve taken in order to ensure they achieve these goals is launch Venmo as a payment option on their app. This makes them the first specialty apparel retailer to use Venmo as a payment option. This move puts them in a pivotal position among millennials and allows greater ease for the consumer.

In addition, ANF has been having trouble with inventory in Europe but is entering Q3 with clean inventory. Europe comp sales saw a decline because they didn’t anticipate the prolonged hot weather, therefore the floor transition was off. In order to improve their inventory management, they’ve equipped their associates with hand-held devices that help with inventory search, access to loyalty data, and a faster checkout experience. This is similar to a model used by The Gap (I have written an article about The Gap that explains this in greater detail) in which they have an app that also helps with inventory tracking. This indicates a greater trend across the industry of more importance being put on technology, and in turn big data. In order to compete in today’s retail industry, you need to be able to understand the consumer, and big data is the best option. Most of ANF’s other transformation initiatives relies on technological spending. For example, you can’t optimize marketing investments unless you understand which marketing ads appeal to your customer. Even though it is clear that they’ve acknowledged the problem, they still need to put into place far more than just hand-held devices.

Another one of their focuses is moving from larger flagship stores to mall-based stores, specifically in the European market. The pros and cons of a mall-based operation are fairly simple, the pro is you can attract customers from other stores located in the mall, and the con is you have to compete with all the other stores in the mall. However, with retail stores generally in decline, malls will become the centralized hub of consumer activity, because it allows the consumer to shop at multiple locations at once. Once again, it’s a smart move to make, but it must be done in a timely manner.

Campus Based Stores

Campus Based Stores are one of the best ideas ANF has floated in quite a while. The campus formats put them in a direct position with their target customer base millennials. The concept ANF has produced is ingenious in its simplicity, because the campus store formats insert them directly into the millennial hubs, colleges. This may not seem very cost-effective at first, but the store formats are meant to be minimalistic shopping locations, and this is by far the best option. In an image included in their Q2 2018 investor slides, you can tell the stores carry the basic ANF staples.

Images of Campus Store Formats

(Source: ANF Q2 Investor Slides)

(Source: ANF Q2 Investor Slides)

Colleges are one of the most underrated sources of revenue in the retail market, and if ANF successfully manages to capture this market, this could be a big move for them. One of the struggles of having campus stores is keeping inventory fresh. Millennials change tastes in an instant and ANF needs to be able to keep up with the trends, something they’ve been unable to do in the past. However, this is where investments in big data pay off because if you can predict the trend before it happens, you are almost guaranteed a strong client base. Think about PINK, (owned by L Brands), they’ve managed to capture the millennial market, only because they’ve predicted the trend before it happens, same with Urban Outfitters and Forever 21. But hope is not lost for ANF, because these campus formats, could be the greatest advantage they have in the coming years because this allows them to be the first to a trend and the first to market.

In general, there are two kinds of stores among millennials, the ones who make the trends, and the ones who follow the trends. Right now, ANF falls in the latter category, while companies like PINK, Urban Outfitters, and Forever 21 fall in the former category, which means they can make whatever they want and people will buy it. However, with these campus formats, they have the opportunity to collect data and use it to formulate the next big trends. Obviously, this is a long-term bet, but it could potentially restore the ANF brand.

Hollister

The main difference between Abercrombie and Fitch and Hollister is pricing. Which is why it isn't hard for Abercrombie to come back. The underlying point here is if Hollister can succeed with the same clothing than so can Abercrombie.

A Boyfriend Cardigan from Abercrombie and Fitch's Website

(Source: abercrombie.com)

A Boyfriend Cardigan from Hollister's Website

(Source: hollisterco.com)The nuances between the two clothing items are imperceptible. Nonetheless, the main difference between the two items is the price. There is a $23.05 price difference between the two items. However, this doesn't mean that people are unwilling to buy at Abercrombie as the comp sales show. Comp sales were up 4% for Hollister and 2% for Abercrombie. Which means that ANF has captured the best of both worlds.

Abercrombie and Fitch seems to finally be recovering from a rough patch. Overall, they've acknowledged the problems they need to solve, and it's all in the execution. However, a big game changer is the Campus Store Formats which have already been executed in two colleges. Lastly, the main difference between Hollister and Abercrombie is the pricing, and since both brands are succeeding they've managed to capture the best of both worlds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.