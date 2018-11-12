The Value/Momentum Factor Blend Has Been A Superb Long-Term Strategy

The USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF is the best way to capture this strategy.

Looking at roughly the past two decades, the value/momentum blend has beaten the broad U.S. market by nearly 4% annually with comparable risk.

Are there added risk/return benefits from combining the two factors together? Yes, there are!

Long-term studies demonstrate that the value and momentum factors are the two that have done the best at delivering above-average returns.

Factor tilting strategies have been around for ages. ETFs have made it easy for investors to capture the potential of most factor strategies in a single low-cost fund.

If the mass migration from expensive actively-managed funds to ultra-cheap passively-managed ETFs was the latest big investing trend, the next might be the proliferation of smart beta products in investor portfolios. Smart beta, or factor-based, ETFs attempt to combine the benefits of low-cost index funds with active strategies that have the potential for outperforming the broad market averages over the long term.

There are literally dozens of factors that could be identified as having the potential to beat the market, but so far, ETF issuers have mostly narrowed down the list to six - momentum, value, size, quality, dividend yield, and low volatility. Momentum has gotten the most attention in recent years as it's ridden the growth boom that has powered equity market gains since the 2016 election, but the momentum factor actually has a much longer track record of success.

Take the history of the MSCI USA Momentum Index, which is the benchmark for the popular iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). While the fund has only been around for 5 years, the index has risk and return data backdated all the way back to 1994. During that time, it's easy to see why investors have gravitated towards this factor tilt.

Credit: MSCI

Over the past nearly two and a half decades, momentum has beaten the broader MSCI USA Index by 3.7% per year. MSCI doesn't have standard deviation data for the full time period, but we can see from the Sharpe ratio that momentum has been far superior on a risk-adjusted basis. The maximum drawdown during the financial crisis is roughly right on par with the broader, which suggests that momentum's reputation as a riskier strategy may not be entirely warranted.

Another factor that has historically been popular among more risk-averse investors is value. You wouldn't get the sense that the value factor provides any, uhh, value over the past decade since it's been almost entirely about growth since the economy began recovering from the financial crisis. Here's a look at the history of the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index, which is used for the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE).

Credit: MSCI

Over the past two-plus decades, value has outperformed the broader market by more than 2% annually, although it's achieved those returns with somewhat higher risk. On a risk-adjusted basis, the Enhanced Value Index's Sharpe ratio of 0.50 has beaten that MSCI USA Index's 0.41 ratio suggesting that investors are getting compensated for the additional risk they're taking.

To further demonstrate how well value and momentum have done historically, we have a study from MSCI that goes even further back in history, all the way back to 1976. It measures the historical returns and risk of all six major factors.

Credit: MSCI

Historically, value and momentum have done the best job of generating long-term outperformance, although it does come at the expense of higher risk. Value, somewhat surprisingly, is the riskiest factor, but both do much better from a standpoint of return vs. risk than the broader MSCI World Index.

While value and momentum individually have demonstrated their decades-long track records of success, the question I pose here is "is there any advantage from a risk/return perspective from combining the two factors together?" The answer to that question is yes.

Blending value and momentum have shown to diversify away some additional risk, while at the same time enhancing returns.

Credit: MSCI

The long-term Sharpe ratio of the value/momentum blend is more than twice that of the MSCI USA Index. Total risk is comparable, while value/momentum has delivered nearly 4% more annually.

Results like these are why I'm a fan of the USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (ULVM). It benchmarks to the index detailed in the graphic just above.

Blowing out the results above in a little more detail, you'll see that value/momentum has underperformed in recent years, due to weakness in value outweighing the strength in momentum, but the long-term performance is very solid. (caution: the time frames used in the graphics above and below are slightly different, so numbers won't match).

Credit: MSCI

I tend to always look at the maximum drawdown of a fund or index to try to get a sense of the absolute downside of a strategy. In the case of value/momentum, it doesn't look to be significantly higher than the broader market. Since value and momentum are almost opposite strategies, value encourages you to sell high while momentum encourages you to buy high, combining the two looks to be an effective means of combining the best of both worlds.

Conclusion

One of the first questions that might come up from this is "what about a full-blown multi-factor strategy instead of just combining two factors?" and that's a fair question. Looking at the long-term results of the MSCI USA Diversified Multiple-Factor Index, the benchmark for the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF), returns, risk, and Sharpe ratios for this index compared to value/momentum are not significantly different. In other words, there appears to be little value in adding the size and quality factors to value and momentum from a historical perspective.

What's especially nice about ULVM is its expense ratio. Factor strategies tend to be more expensive that broad vanilla index funds, but ULVM's ratio of 0.20% makes it a reasonably cheap product and right on par with the cost of LRGF.

At this point, I'd feel comfortable suggesting that investors consider ULVM as part of the core of their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.