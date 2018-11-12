Yangarra Resources: A Buying Opportunity?

With the recent drop of the stock price due to the oil price environment in Canada, the valuation becomes very attractive.

Thanks to its low-cost structure, the company needs modest oil and gas prices to produce at a profit.

At the end of September, I wrote the market offered a discount to my intrinsic valuation of Yangarra (OTCPK:YGRAF). Since then, the stock price dropped by about 27%.

The company reported excellent Q3 earnings. But, of course, the recent drop of the Canadian oil prices caused the stock price movement.

In this article, I show what prices the company need to realize to stay profitable. I also provide my estimation of the fair value based on modest oil and gas prices assumptions.

Before that, let's have a look at the Q3 results.

Image source: skeeze via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 earnings

Revenue after hedges increased by 116% YoY thanks to a 71% production growth and a 49% realized prices increase.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The improved realized prices are due to better liquids prices against a drop in gas prices.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

For the next section, it is important to note that the oil and gas prices depend on the Edmonton Par and AECO hubs.

Edmonton par is the closest reference price point for Yangarra's oil therefore is the closest proxy to realized pricing. - Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The costs decreased compared to last quarter. The table below shows the costs and the netbacks Yangarra realized over the last two quarters. I also compare the data with Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF), another Canadian oil and gas company with a similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

Yangarra's F&D costs for PDP, proved, and 2P reserves in the reserves report 2017 are consistent with the low DD&A costs presented above.

About the low transport costs, management explained:

The Company truck division has grown to 11 units with several more on order. Increased regulatory burden in Alberta has resulted in the loss of small & mid-size trucking firms in Central Alberta which has given rise to significant increases in trucking rates. The Company internal rate for trucking is approximately 35% lower than commercial rates. - Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The sale of the oil and gas production to the local hubs (Edmonton Par and AECO) also explains the low-cost transport structure.

The table also shows that Yangarra needs to realize prices above approximately C$23/boe to generate a profit. With these low costs, the company generated an impressive netback above C$20/boe after unfavorable hedges.

As a result, funds flow amounted to C$29 million. As the capex amounted to C$50.04 million to fund the growth, the net debt increased.

Since the beginning of the year, the net debt increased by C$42.2 million to reach C$135.7 million.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The net debt to annualized funds flow, at 1.1, is still low, though.

Management indicated the cash flow from operations and the availability on the credit facility would fund the growth for the rest of the year.

Profits at low oil and gas prices

The graph below shows the evolution of the Edmonton Par oil prices (CDN light).

Source: oilsandsmagazine.com (prices in C$)

Prices dropped from a range between C$60/bbl and C$90/bbl over the last few quarters to about C$35/bbl in November.

Oil producers explain the oil prices evolution by refineries turnarounds and transport restrictions. The end of the refineries maintenance should ease the oil price pressure in the short term. For the medium term, rail and extra pipelines will provide increased transport capacity.

The company hedged about 3,400 boe/d of oil for the rest of the year. But as from 2019, hedges cover a small part of the oil production.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

We have seen the company operated at a profit if the realized price reaches C$23/boe.

The table below presents the realized prices the company will get under different oil and gas pricing scenarios.

Source: author

The calculations assume the company will keep on producing 47%, 14%, and 39% of oil, NGL, and gas. And, although royalties will drop with lower oil and gas prices, I assume the same costs as during Q3.

We can see the company generates profits if gas, oil, and NGL prices stay above C$1.5/mcfe, C$33/boe, and C$30/boe. Thus, the company doesn't need high oil and gas prices to generate profits.

The table also presents a scenario where the company generates a total netback of C$14/boe with modest gas, oil, and NGL prices at C$1.5/mcfe, C$61/boe, and C$35/boe.

An opportunity?

The table below presents my calculation of the intrinsic value of the company with the base case of a total netback at C$14/boe.

Source: author, based on company reports

I apply an arbitrary multiple of 12x to the profits the company would generate while keeping the production flat.

The current stock price at C$3.65 offers a 41% discount to my estimation of the C$6.22 fair value.

From a flowing barrel perspective, Seven Generations is cheaper. But Yangarra realizes higher netbacks.

Source: author, based on company reports

The low costs, the liquids production above 60%, and the low debt make these both companies attractive. I will be happy to buy shares if the prices stay at these levels when the market opens.

Conclusion

Yangarra reported excellent Q3 earnings. The company kept on operating at low costs and generated a total netback above C$20/boe.

Thanks to its low-cost structure, the company operates at a profit with low oil and gas prices. And assuming modest gas, oil, and NGL prices at C$1.5/mcfe, C$61/boe, and C$35/boe, the market values the company at a discount above 40% to my estimation of the intrinsic value.

Thus, thanks to the drop of the stock price over the last few weeks, I will be buying shares at these prices.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF, BNEFF, BTE, CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.