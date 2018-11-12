Repsol In 9M FY18: Abundant FCF, Reduced Debt

There is no coincidence that Q3 and 9M of FY18 were noticeable for a ramp-up in revenues across the universe of E&P and integrated oil & gas companies. Favorable oil market conditions buoyed strong profits and catalyzed a more robust cash flow generation. Spanish oil giant and the IBEX 35 constituent Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY, OTCQX:REPYF) was no exception. What is more, with the highest free cash flow yield amongst the peers Repsol looks undervalued.

Repsol's headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

Repsol’s portfolio is prolific and versatile. The firm sells a wide array of oil and gas products, from Brazilian and Venezuelan to Algerian and Libyan oil with different API gravity, as well as US shale gas, etc. Its downstream segment is expanding with new gasoline stations in Mexico, 120 stations have been already opened, and as CEO told during the earnings call:

I think that we could have more or less 175, 180 at the end of this year. In 2018, there is no P&L positive contribution, but today our main assumption on guidance is that we are going to have a positive in 2019 according to the business plan we checked last week for Mexico. So positive P&L in 2019.

This poses risks, as well as benefits. On the one hand, local issues could be offset by the overall robustness of the portfolio. On the other, the capital allocation becomes tough, different tax regimes and regulations make business more complex and challenging. Multifaceted nature of E&P portfolio helped Repsol to offset temporal issues in Venezuela resulted in fallen production. The gist is that Venezuela currently faces tumultuous times and falling gas demand from thermal power stations is no surprise here. As CEO candidly underlined during the Q&A session of the earnings call:

And over this quarter, we were impacted by a reduction of production not because we had any kind of -- any decline in the gas production, not because any operational problem, but because some of our clients that are using this gas for producing power in thermal plants and they were shutdown.

Repsol sold assets in Angola and Romania to achieve higher margin per barrel and get rid of the weakest parts of the portfolio. These efforts are not unique for the industry: for instance, Equinor, which I covered recently, decided to sell the King Lear discovery, Royal Dutch Shell sold Danish and Argentinian assets, etc. In sum, E&P firms do their best to be laser-focused on value creation and trim unpromising stakes during the favorable wave of the economic cycle.

A tale of two lines

We see the preeminent growth of both the top and bottom line in Q3 and 9M:

9M IFRS EBIT surged by 42% to €2.7B. 9M PBT increased by 62.5% to €3.06B supported by income from equity affilates. Tellingly, income tax increased by 197%. Ultimately, IFRS net income jumped by 37% and amounted to €2.17B reflecting the impact of continuing and discontinuing operations. According to Morningstar, EBITDA margin (ttm) currently equals to 14.59%. This level is higher than the 5-year average of 10.04%.

It does not mean that both Upstream and Downstream segments performed equally. As was the case with Royal Dutch Shell, downstream operations showed weaker results than a year ago. When adjusted net income generated by Upstream comprised €1.015B vs. €487M in 9M FY17, adjusted profit of Downstream unit fell from €1.431B to €1.098B. The main culprits are high naphtha price and turnaround of the petrochemical plant at Sines in Portugal. Also, the seasonal effect of the LPG and Gas & Power businesses resulted in unimpressive numbers.

Production and exploration

The major part of Repsol’s production comes from Latin America & Caribbean, 297 kboepd. The company excludes Brazilian barrels from this figure and includes the amount in the Europe, Africa & Brazil segment, which brings 162 kboepd. North America is in second place with 174 kboepd, and Asia & Russia is fourth with 80 kboe per day. Despite the adverse effect of fallen demand in Venezuela, maintenance in the PM3 in Malaysia, in BPTT in Trinidad and Tobago on the overall output, final numbers were firm, 713 kboepd, up 4% from the respective period of the previous year because of the substantial contribution from Libya and Algeria. Importantly, gas production amounted to 63% of total.

Results of exploration efforts were mixed and mostly fruitless. CEO explained during the earnings call: “a total of 5 wells were finished in the quarter, 2 of them are currently under evaluation, while the remaining 3 were deemed unsuccessful.”

Cash inflows and outflows

The most significant merit of the firm is not the top nor the bottom line, but the plentitude of free cash generated during the period. It is hardly surprising that the company continues to use the surplus of cash to reward shareholders with buybacks and dividends. As Repsol mentioned in Strategic Update presentation, its dividends are fully covered with an oil price of $50 per barrel. During 9M FY18, the firm generated €3,268 million in IFRS CFFO, up 16% Y/Y. Investments in intangibles, PP&E and real estate amounted to €1,391 million, and the €1,877 surplus is FCF. In 9M FY17, the firm was also FCF-positive but generated only €1,091 million.

Assets and Liabilities

The balance sheet conveys an impression of stability and robustness. The YTD cash flow was so steady that the firm wiped 63% of net debt from the balance sheet. We see no burdensome indebtedness or any other signs of fragility and distress. It is worth mentioning that Fitch upgraded the firm with 'BBB' rating. Also, most widely used ratios will help to quickly examine the credibility of financial position:

Current Ratio is 1.54, which indicates safe coverage of current liabilities by current assets. Cash Asset Ratio is 0.58, which is acceptable. Net debt/Capital stands at 6.8%.

Guidance and expectations

During the earnings call, CEO reiterated EBITDA guidance, €7.9 billion for the full year 2018. Chemicals annual EBIT will most likely comprise €290 million, down by €60 million from the previous guidance, which is disappointing, but there is confidence that the €350M target will be reached in FY19. The second rig in Marcellus, the U.S., will increase output in Q4. Oil stations business in Mexico will presumably be still unprofitable in Q4, and first net income is expected in FY19. FID of the second phase of CPO-9 in Colombia is expected in H1 FY19.

Valuation

To uncover if Repsol is overvalued or undervalued, it is worth using comparable companies’ benchmarks. The peer group consists of the following European integrated oil companies with production from 103.8 kboepd to 2.066 mmboepd.

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY) Eni (E) Equinor (EQNR) OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY)

I have excluded Total SA (TOT), BP (BP), and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) because they produce significantly more, 2.8, 3.6 and 3.596 mmboepd respectively.

REPYY EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Repsol's 4.893x multiple is higher than 4.1x average. EV/EBITDA ratio does not indicate undervaluation, but it is worth considering FCF yield. Tellingly, according to this metric, Repsol is undoubtedly ahead of its peers:

REPYY Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Due to the lack of data on FCF yield of Galp, I used a figure from Yahoo Finance. According to its computations, Galp's FCF (ttm) is $763.16M. With the market cap of $13.89B on November 9, 2018, it has a 5.5% yield, which is significantly lower than 11.06% of Repsol. So, FCF yield justifies the thesis that the company might be considered as undervalued at the moment.

Conclusion

To recap, Repsol delivered another solid quarter and 9M backed by expensive oil and fruitful portfolio. The question is if the oil bull will continue to run or will have a rest. Investors should remember that $50 per barrel benchmark is of great importance for the capital allocation priorities and dividend coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.