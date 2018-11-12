Toyota Announces A New Prius: This Could Be Big News

With not a lot of U.S. Prius news over the last two years, we are now eagerly awaiting to see what appears to be coming next for Toyota’s iconic franchise.

On the brighter side, the Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) version of the Prius grew 35% in 2018. Why? Government subsidies and incentives.

The RAV4 hybrid is now matching the “regular” Prius version in U.S. sales. The RAV4 is an all-wheel drive SUV.

Toyota’s U.S. Prius sales will be down in 2018 for the sixth year in a row, now about one-third of where it was in 2012-2013.

Toyota announces that it intends to unveil a new Prius on November 28. It did not say in which direction this product family evolution is going.

On November 8, Toyota (TM) issued a press release saying that it will unveil a new Prius on November 28 at the annual Los Angeles Auto Show, and that it will stream this press conference live: 2019 Prius Ready for Sunshine or Snow at 2018 AutoMobility. The press release shows only a picture of a largely obfuscated Prius driving in the snow, and does not describe anything about the car.

Half a year ago, this article suggested that we will indeed see the new 2019 model year Prius by December 2018: 2019 Toyota Prius will be restyled to look more like Prime: report. It appears from that article, that some are expecting styling changes to the Prius. The current generation Prius has generally not been well received for its styling. Some say the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Prius (called “Prime”) looks better than the regular one, but I disagree - I actually think the PHEV version looks worse.

All that said, the current generation Prius, which was first shown three years ago, has been getting outstanding marks for how well it drives, and it continues to earn a well-deserved reputation for being the most reliable car you can buy in the automotive market today. There's good reason why cab drivers prefer the Prius if their focus is on long-term reliability and durability, as those people often expect to put between 500,000 and 700,000 miles behind the wheel. If you are driving long distances, and perhaps over 40,000 miles per year, then the Prius is the obvious car to recommend.

It's also important to know that the Prius is not the only hybrid that Toyota sells, including under its Lexus brand. In the U.S., the RAV-4 crossover-SUV has essentially caught up with the Prius in terms of sales over the last two years. Customers clearly feel that getting approximately 33 MPG in an all-wheel drive SUV version of the Prius is exactly what they want, given the trade-offs.

Let’s be clear about what a very large share of hybrid consumers are saying here: Being able to exceed 50 MPG is nice - but getting into an all-wheel drive SUV-crossover and still be sure to always get above 30 MPG, perhaps even closer to 35 MPG, is good enough.

This is therefore a good time to review Toyota’s overall U.S. Prius franchise and its sales statistics in the U.S. market. For starters, let’s take a look at the “regular” Prius, which is often inaccurately described as a “sedan” even by Toyota itself (it’s a hatchback). Here's its recent U.S. sales performance:

Prius USA 2018 2017 change Prior full year 65631 98866 -34% January 4011 4553 -12% February 3889 5418 -28% March 4064 5798 -30% April 3830 5802 -34% May 4760 6065 -22% June 4786 5476 -13% July 4531 6034 -25% August 5230 6043 -13% September 4370 5722 -24% October 3772 4532 -17% Total 2018 43243 55443 -22%

As you can see in the table above, Prius sales in the U.S. market were down 34% in 2017, and down 22% year-to-date. Those are terrible results, of course.

Toyota also offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Prius (“Prime”) and here is how it has performed in the U.S. market:

Prius PHEV 2018 2017 change Prior full year 20936 2474 746% January 1496 1366 10% February 2050 1362 51% March 2922 1618 81% April 2626 1819 44% May 2924 1908 53% June 2237 1619 38% July 1984 1645 21% August 2071 1820 14% September 2213 1899 17% October 2001 1626 23% Total 2018 22524 16682 35%

As you can see in the table above, the plug-in hybrid version has done a lot better. It was new in 2017, so the 746% gain is not really meaningful. However, the 2018 growth of 35% is a fair comparison. It sits in stark contrast to the 22% reduction in the non-plugin Prius.

Why is that, do you think? The reasons are pretty obvious: The Plugin Prius gets a federal tax credit of around $4,500, plus you get to drive it in the carpool lane in a few places such as California. Need I say more? I didn’t think so.

There also were two other Prius variants on sale in the U.S. market in the last year:

The V station wagon: Popular as a taxi, its sales numbers were taken over by the RAV4, which also offers all-wheel drive. Therefore, the V was discontinued.

The C compact hatchback: Despite being smaller and weaker, it could not even match the fuel economy of the “regular” Prius, so almost nobody naturally wants it. It's widely expected that this version will soon be discontinued for the U.S. market.

As I mentioned above, the Toyota RAV4 hybrid has meaningfully encroached upon the Prius franchise, given that it offers that SUV body style as well as all-wheel drive. So how has this Toyota RAV4 hybrid been doing?

RAV4 hybrid 2018 2017 change prior year 50559 45099 12% January 3502 2989 17% February 3657 3080 19% March 4128 3497 18% April 3790 3516 8% May 4268 4070 5% June 3866 3709 4% July 4265 4695 -9% August 5058 5128 -1% September 4459 5759 -23% October 3986 5012 -20% TOTAL 40979 41455 -1%

As you can see in the table above, sales are down 1% in 2018, but the two last months - September and October - are where almost the entire weakness resides. Through June, sales were up every month year over year, and in July-August the declines were modest.

Why is that? The reason is simple: There's an all-new RAV4 generation that's about to arrive in U.S. dealerships around year-end. As is often the case, sales of the old generation is winding down.

Notice also, that with more than 40,000 units sold in the U.S. in the first 10 months of 2018, the RAV4 hybrid is essentially a rounding error away from matching the “regular” Prius. The sales numbers are almost the same.

Keep in mind that these numbers are tiny even compared to the multi-year bear market in U.S. Prius sales. Sit down before you look at this table:

US sales Prius total change 2012 236659 2013 234228 -1% 2014 207732 -11% 2015 184794 -11% 2016 136632 -26% 2017 108662 -20%

As you can see in the table above, U.S. Prius sales (including the C and V variants) have been down every year since 2013. By the time 2018 draws to a close, it will have posted a number that will be approximately one-third of where Prius was selling in the U.S. in 2012 and 2013.

What does this mean for Toyota’s U.S. Prius franchise in 2019?

As Toyota communicated in its November 8 press release, there's something new finally happening to the Prius portfolio that it intends to announce on November 28. Whatever it turns out to be, will it be enough to (1) arrest the decline in U.S. Prius sales, or (2) perhaps increase it to the levels of the previous six years?

Stay tuned for an analysis of that, after Toyota’s November 28 Prius announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.