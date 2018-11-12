LendingClub: Irrational Exuberance

LendingClub (LC) announced yet another unprofitable quarter on November 7th. This might surprise some readers who have only read at statements which highlighted adjusted earnings. Adjusted earnings exclude what are supposed to be one-time items or items that do not reflect the ongoing performance of a company’s underlying operations. In the case of LC, it would behoove investors to give much greater weighting to the GAAP earnings. This is even more important than usual in this case since actual results always show a loss in LendingClub’s recent history.

Another Source of High Interest Loans

When considering a company’s valuation or prospects, investors should carefully consider what the company in question really does. Does the company provide value to its customers or society? In the case of LendingClub, the answer is a resounding no. In some cases, they are providing a service that is only slightly better than that provided by the payday loan industry. Most short or medium term personal loan companies trade at paltry valuations. Consider one such company, World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD), with its PE ratio of 13.06 and average analyst long term growth estimate of 1.50%. This is actually a profitable company but not one that we would recommend investing in by any means. Its 2018 revenue of $549 million is lower than its 2014 revenue of $599 million. This is not an industry with years of high growth ahead of it and if it was that would be a bad sign for the economy. LendingClub’s 2017 annual sales came in at $605 million so it’s not as if we should anticipate much higher growth than World due to starting from a lower base.

Someone seeking a loan from LendingClub is not in a good financial state. It is often used by people wanting to consolidate their high interest credit card debt, at possibly a lower rate. Consider the example below from LendingClub’s website. It shows a $6,000 loan with an APR of 11.51%. The 60 month term loan, not pictured, is for a $20,000 loan for a 10.19% APR. This $20,000 loan would end up costing you $24,325.80 or 21.6% more than the loan amount. Of course, the situation could get a lot worse if there are any late payments in which case a late payment fee of 5% will be charged each time.

Source: LendingClub

America is a nation of debt and LendingClub has found an ample supply of customers. Suffice it to say that if LendingClub is seeing a great deal of new customers, it’s probably not a good sign for the economy. Actually, it’s not even clear if it would be a good sign for LendingClub given that as sales have increased from the low base in 2013 so have the losses.

Competitive Industry

LendingClub has a diverse group of competitors. Individuals desiring to get a personal loan can check with traditional sources like banks or credit unions or the worst option payday loan companies. There are also a host of online lenders like Discover (DFS), Earnest, LightStream, Prosper, or Marcus which is part of Goldman Sachs (GS). The long list of companies that provide personal loans highlights the competitiveness of the industry. This makes increasing margins without losing customers all but impossible. Consumers will shop around to find the lowest possible rates and competition will remain fierce. Obviously, there are many companies with much stronger balance sheets that can compete against LendingClub in addition to a swath of upstarts with similar business models.

That said consumer debt is growing at a rapid pace. According to credit reporter Experian, personal loan debt increased by 11.4% from Q2 2017 to the same quarter in 2018.

Source: Experian

The type of environment that would increase business even more for LendingClub would be one in which the economy is headed towards or already is in difficult times. For example, during the financial crisis many people turned to online lenders when banks cut down on risky lending. Of course, this was around the same time default rates were making investments in these loans much more risky. Additionally, the last few years that have provided revenue growth for LendingClub came at a time of historically low interest rates. Once rates normalize, LendingClub’s customers may be less inclined to take out loans or will at least incur significantly greater costs to do so. In fact, in its most recent Q3 call, LendingClub noted that they had tightened credit on their standard program by 17% to reduce portfolio charge-off rates and raised interest rates by between 49 and 114 basis points. In our opinion, it seems likely that LendingClub performed this credit tightening because the company started to notice problems with some of its loans.

Litigation Overhang and New Areas of Concern

The company highlights the ability to leverage its scale and data. On this end, it mentions a recently announced partnership with Intuit (INTU) to integrate Turbo Tax to possibly add to its credit model to make the loan application process “easier”. An obvious concern here seems privacy. Do borrowers really want LendingClub to have their tax data? Spreading all of this data around even more to LendingClub or other various online lenders means borrowers have to also pay the price of privacy by giving up more data. It is almost comical how LendingClub highlights the ability for customers to upload their Turbo Tax files as a benefit to customers so they can get approved faster.

LendingClub also continues to deal with the fallout from a host of litigation issues including class action lawsuits and Department of Justice investigations. Rosen Law Firm’s recent class action alleges that LendingClub falsely promised consumers they would receive loans with no hidden fees. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of securities from February 2015 to April 2018. In April the Federal Trade Commission also charged LendingClub with misleading customers who were told that loans came with no hidden fees.

LendingClub has already settled with the SEC and together with former CEO and CFO agreed to pay a combined $4.2 million. This was related to allegations that former CEO Laplanche and the company directed a private fund LendingClub worked with to purchase interests in loans that would otherwise remain unfunded. The company also recently agreed to pay $2million to resolve a Department of Justice civil case into its lending practices. In this case, dating back to 2010, LendingClub allegedly made misrepresentations to WesBank which originated over 200 loans that did not meet WesBank’s credit requirements.

Profitability Remains Unlikely

In its recent third quarter call, the company provided guidance stating that it expects a full year GAAP net loss between $129 million to $124 million. Too much focus from analysts and various investing news sources is on the company’s adjusted earnings figures which show positive earnings. The problem with this is that the company has been unable to contain expenses while increasing revenue and the legal issues are not going away. The balance sheet is in real trouble. Consider the accumulated deficit which now stands at $504 million compared to $389 million in December 2017.

Focusing on loan originations which increased and are often celebrated in company statements is also a mistake. Consider the relationship pictured below between quarterly change in revenue and quarterly change in net income. The two measures are definitely not moving in tandem and there are little signs that this will change in the near future.

Another way to consider the graph above is by looking at the numerical percentage change in various expenses compared to revenue. From the table below, notice that Sales have increased by a surprising 20% quarter over quarter. The obvious problem from the table is that costs have increase by 29%. Even if we remove the litigation expense, costs still increased by 23% and it would be overly optimistic to assume that litigation expense will be zero going forward.

Source: 2018 Third Quarter 10Q

Final Thoughts

We think the focus on adjusted earnings that bear little resemblance to actual results provides current shareholders an opportunity to sell before things get worse. The analyst estimates for dramatic upside in the shares are not aligned with the realities of the industry and prospects for real earnings growth at LendingClub. The disclosure from the bullish analyst report is also interesting: "BTIG LLC expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next 3 months from: LendingClub Corporation (LC)." For investors that take on short positions, we think there is a nice risk-reward relationship on the short side. The shares are easy to borrow and any bounce from the current level just provides a better entry point. LendingClub also has long dated put option available for purchase for investors that are not comfortable shorting. The in the money put options expiring in 2020 or even 2021 are not expensive given what we see as a high probability that it is only a matter of time before they would become profitable investments. We rate LendingClub a strong sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.