Don't Watch What The Saudis Say, Watch What The Saudis Do

Watch what the Saudis do and not what they say.

Global oil market fundamental data points do not point to a glut in the oil market no matter what the perception may be today.

As we wrote last week, Saudi has already started tanking exports to the US which will show up in import figures starting mid to late November. This will push storage-lower.

The market shifted from the world is short on oil to the world is awash in oil.

Welcome to the watch the signal edition of Oil Markets Daily!

It's been a turbulent month for global equity investors, but especially energy investors. For those that were long energy stocks, we were all part of history as WTI declined 10-days in a row. Unfortunately, it was the bad side of history.

Over the weekend, the JMMC meeting conveyed recommending a production cut of up to 1 mb/d to combat the seasonal demand decline in Q1 2019. But the market is extra jittery this time around as Trump recently gave waivers for 8 countries to import Iranian crude. The market went from assuming Iran's crude exports would hit 0 to no decline at all. Talk about a massive swing in sentiment that's unjustified in either direction.

But this time around, the Saudis are in a tougher spot. While they had to please Trump and keep oil prices lower into midterms, they can't publicly state their need/want for higher oil prices. President Trump might take to Twitter and publicly denounce Saudi, which appears to have been the case today:

So readers should expect the messaging out of Saudi to be somewhat "weak" by historical standards even though Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi's energy minister, has already said that the Saudis will not allow inventories to increase.

Again, this is where market participants have to look at leading indicators. For us, we have been watching Saudi's monthly exports like a hawk, and the even more important metric is to watch "where" Saudis are sending these exports. Last week, we wrote an article titled, "Watch The Rhetoric Flip - Saudi Is About To Tank Exports To The U.S." Here's an update of that since then:

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

And to illustrate the significance of this chart, we overlapped it with U.S. crude storage including SPR:

Source: HFI Research

Over the weekend, we also tweeted what would U.S. crude storage have looked like if Saudi had kept exports to the U.S. unchanged at ~700k b/d.

But it's not just the fact that Saudi's exports to the U.S. are already moving lower, we are also seeing other fundamental data points in the oil market that indicate to us a much tighter market than perceived by the price action:

Global oil-on-water

Global floating storage 7+ days

Saudi oil-on-water

Global imports/exports

In essence, the market is far too focused on U.S. oil storage data. Global floating storage is at multi-year lows, global oil-on-water is moving to multi-year lows, Saudi is tanking exports to U.S. back below ~700k b/d, but oil prices have sold off over 20% since last month.

The perception in the market today is that the world is swimming in oil, but the data is saying something else entirely. In times like these, it's easy to be brainwashed by price action into believing a certain false narrative, but remaining focused during turbulent times will always prove to be the aptest strategy in the long-run.

We hope readers remain focused on the signals rather than the noise. Watch what the Saudis are doing, and not what they are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.