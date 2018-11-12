Heska: Strong Competitive Position

The stock is still undervalued relative to larger competitors and recent transactions, but multiples in the space are high across the board. Reiterating a "Hold" rating.

Heska's differentiated business model and new product offerings should continue to strengthen its competitive position and allow the company to continue to take market share at over 200 bps annually.

Heska reported strong results for the quarter, and the long-term outlook looks positive for the company and the industry.

Heska (HSKA) continues to execute on its core business strategy and take market share away from its larger competitors. In the third quarter, Heska achieved its goal of 200 bps of market share grab for the year with the announcement of its partnership with high-end specialty hospital leader Ethos Veterinary Health. The company is aided in doing this by its differentiated and sticky product ecosystem (including the Rental Reset subscription model) and its new top-of-the-line products (including the Element DC5X dry chemistry analyzer). Heska's long-term outlook is positive and it is likely that the company will continue to take market share away from its competitors Idexx (IDXX) and Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX), though the recent acquisition of Abaxis by veterinary giant Zoetis (ZTS) throws a slight twist in the story. Heska remains undervalued relative to its large competitors and to recent transaction multiples paid for point-of-care diagnostics companies and likely represents the most attractive opportunity in the industry. That being said, multiples across the industry are flying high and may be due for a correction; I am, therefore, reiterating a "Hold" rating.

Q3 Overview

Heska posted strong Q3'18 results, with solid growth in its Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) business (up 6.3% Y/Y) with point-of-care consumables up 19.3% Y/Y. Gross margins continued to expand (up 380 bps vs. Q2'18) due to the continued shift towards higher-margin recurring revenues and the success of the company's Rental Reset program which I broke down in a previous article titled, Heska: Margin Expansion Opportunity.

Gross margins should continue to expand as the company's product mix continues its shift towards higher margin products and as the Rental Reset model matures and contracts are renewed.

Operating margins were down in the quarter, but this was due to some non-recurring charges including an expected litigation settlement ($7.1M) and an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary for product development ($8M).

On the conference call, management reaffirmed their previous guidance for 2018 (15-20% growth in point-of-care Laboratory Consumables and 10-12% in Imaging) and provided some new insights into the company's product and geographic expansion plans.

Expansion Plans

Heska has a couple of new product launches on track for the first half of 2019 including the Element i+ (which accounted for $3M of the $8M invested in the unconsolidated subsidiary), an immunodiagnostic analyzer, and the Element R, a rotor chemistry platform. These products, along with the already successful Element HT5 will also provide the core of Heska's international launch which will begin in Australia and Europe in the first half of 2019. The management team also hinted that they may combine the planned Element U (urinalysis) and the Element F (fecal analysis) into one product. This would delay the launch by a few quarters but would reduce costs for the instrument and provide a much stronger value proposition. Drawing some laughs on the call, an analyst asked if this new product would be named the Element "UF" or the Element "FU".

These products are targeting large markets that Heska has yet to tap into. Pet urinalysis is a 100M+ market with around 5M annual tests conducted, and pet fecal analysis is around a $500M market when considering only in-house tests and a $680-800M market when also considering reference lab volume. A successful launch of a combined instrument could help Heska win share in these markets at a quicker than anticipated pace, something that might not be fully priced-in today. This sounds like something that's still a little bit down the road though as a specific timeline hasn't been announced.

The management team also announced that they invested $5M in an unconsolidated subsidiary for a product that has yet to be announced. This is also probably something that is a few years down the line given the number of products the company is currently in the process of introducing.

Relative Valuation Update

Though the gap between Heska's valuation and that of its peers has narrowed since early 2018 lows, the stock still trades at a discount. (Note: the Abaxis multiples are the acquisition multiples paid by Zoetis).

Peer Group

Zoetis Inc.: Zoetis is the largest player in the veterinary health space with a focus on both companion and livestock animals. Zoetis was a division of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) before it was spun off in 2012. Zoetis also supplies Heska with its Element COAG product. I assigned Zoetis the smallest weighting at 10% weighting due to large differences in market cap and business focus.

Abaxis Inc.: Abaxis is another small company in the animal health business that focuses on supplying point-of-care blood analyzers to both the medical and veterinary markets. Abaxis is a primary competitor of Heska and is primarily who Heska has been stealing market share from. Abaxis was acquired by Zoetis in May. I weighted the Abaxis acquisition multiples at 50%.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Idexx is the largest player in the point-of-care diagnostics space and is Heska's most formidable competitor. I assigned Idexx a weighting of 40%.

Weighting these P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales multiples at 25%, 45%, and 35% respectively, implies that Heska is trading at around a 13% discount from its peers. Applying these multiples to my 2018 revenue, EBITDA, and EPS forecasts of $139M, 22M, and $2.20, respectively (in-line with guidance and analyst estimates), implies a share price of around $114. When considering Heska's margin expansion potential and top-line growth prospects (which are better than those of peers) coming from product and geographic expansions, the discount to peers seems unwarranted.

Looking at other transactions in the industry (from the Abaxis merger document) also implies that Heska trades at a fair valuation.

Applying Abaxis' peer group average EV/FTM Sales multiple of 3.9x to my 2019 Sales estimate results in an implied value of $82/share. Applying the Abaxis specific multiples (which is the best comp and which had the highest multiples out of the peer group) of 6.2x, EV/FTM Revenue results in an implied value of $130/share. (Note: TTM multiples were considered in the relative model).

Heska trades right below the middle of these two points today implying that it's fairly valued relative to transactions in the broader point-of-care space.

Risks

Abaxis/Zoetis: The acquisition of Abaxis by Zoetis has given Heska's competitor access to a lot more resources than it had previously. Given that much of Heska's market share gains have come at Abaxis' loss, a reversal in this trend would hurt Heska. Zoetis cited international expansion of point-of-care diagnostics as one key driver of the growth they hoped to achieve in Abaxis. Abaxis has also recently unveiled new urinalysis instruments and has plans to introduce a new chemistry analyzer. With access to Zoetis' larger sales force (est. 500+ reps), this could pose a threat to Heska's expansion plans. However, it's difficult to tell how the acquisition has gone and it's likely that it will be a hindrance to Abaxis in the near term due to integration difficulties including employee turnover.

High Multiples: Though Heska trades at a discount relative to its larger peers and to recent transactions in the space, multiples are very high and a slow-down in growth in the broader veterinary diagnostics industry (which is thought to be recession-proof and is currently growing at a 6-7% clip) could result in multiple contractions. It's possible that Heska's peers should trade closer to it than vice versa.

Conclusion

Heska continues to execute its core business strategy and will see continued growth and margin expansion over the next few years as its sticky Rental Reset subscription business model matures. The company has a solid product pipeline and the long-term growth picture looks bright for the company when considering this along with the geographic expansion and the likely continued domestic market share grab. The stock trades at a discount to high-flying peer Idexx as well as to where the next closest comp Abaxis was acquired at by veterinary giant Zoetis. The valuation is also in-line with valuations implied by transactions in the broader point-of-care diagnostics space. Though I view Heska as the most attractive opportunity in the industry, the company will continue to face formidable competition, and it's possible that multiples in the industry could contract as a whole if the broader veterinary diagnostics market shows signs of slowing; I am, therefore, reiterating a "Hold" rating on Heska.

