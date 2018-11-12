Brookfield Asset Management Shows Why It Is My Highest Conviction Buy

BAM boosted its liquidity to $32 billion, setting it up well for any economic environment. Additionally, its true liquidity is actually nearly double that amount.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) delivered an impressive Q3 report, reflecting continued strong growth across the business alongside a strong balance sheet, well-positioned to capitalize on potential volatility in any of its target markets. Despite the strong response from the market since earnings came out, shares are still a bargain and as such remain my highest conviction buy.

Significant Liquidity

Total liquidity (including core liquidity and uncalled private fund commitments) in Brookfield stood at a robust $32 billion at quarter end, bolstered by rapidly growing free cash flow ($2.3 billion TTM). This puts them in a very flexible position to react opportunistically to volatility in their target businesses and geographies. Furthermore, they have $27.8 billion in publicly-listed investments on their balance sheet. These publicly-traded units - while viewed as long-term investments by management as the core of their invested capital - could be liquidated (at least in part) fairly easily in the case of a financial emergency and can therefore be considered as an additional part of their liquidity. When combined with the resilience of their diversely sourced cash flows, their A-credit rating appears well warranted.

Strong Growth

In addition to reporting a very conservative and flexible financial positioning, BAM enjoyed another quarter of strong growth. Q3 FFO increased $300 million year-over-year compared to $800 million last year and the asset management business raised an additional $12 billion of capital while deploying $25 billion of new capital as total assets under management (AUM) have now reached over $330 billion. Fee related earnings grew at a very robust 63.5% between 2017 and 2018. Carried interest also grew ~50% year-over-year. FFO/share grew by 35% year-over-year in Q3, bringing TTM FFO/share year-over-year growth to 23.3%. Free cash flow also saw strong growth: up 38% year-over-year in Q3 and up 22.6% TTM year-over-year.

Another positive was that the outcomes of the Brazilian election should bode well for their businesses in Brazil by resulting in more pro-business policies being enacted while also reducing economic uncertainty hanging over some of BAM's investment opportunities in the country.

Compelling Value

Given the enormous liquidity, downside-hedged financing/currency hedging/international diversification, and very rapid growth, it is astonishing that shares trade for ~10x TTM FFO (which, remember, ignores carried interest) and ~18.7x TTM FCF, both of which are growing at well over 20% annually. These metrics clearly seem to indicate that shares are a compelling bargain.

It is also interesting to note that despite growth accelerating and the business becoming significantly larger and apparently healthier over the past year, shares have gone practically nowhere during that span.

BAM data by YCharts

A final metric by which shares appear to be considerably undervalued is by summing the listed valuations of the investments on their balance sheet and then finding what multiple their asset management business must be trading at given the current market cap. The listed value of all of their invested capital minus working capital is $25.024 billion. Meanwhile annualized asset management net income stands at $1.739 billion. Given that the market cap currently stands at just under $43 billion, this means that the asset management business is currently trading at a multiple of ~10.35x TTM earnings. That is an astonishingly low multiple for a business with a strong moat, balance sheet, management and growth track record, and growth outlook. The discount looks even wider when you realize that the market is likely considerably undervaluing Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) - the two largest holdings on BAM's balance sheet - and the other listed partnerships Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) have a strong track record and total return outlook as well.

Path To Unlocking Value

Beyond the strong underlying fundamentals and the apparently clear value disconnect, I also find management's clear capital allocation plan as a highly attractive and low risk way to unlock considerable value for shareholders. BAM is already generating well over $2 billion in free cash flow annually and is growing this amount at over 20% per year while also compounding carried interest. Management forecasts generating $60 billion in free cash flow over the next 10 years of which it plans to reinvest $10 billion and return $10 billion in dividends. Meanwhile $40 billion will be available for whatever uses management sees fit to maximize shareholder value. Given that this amount is nearly equal to the current market cap, shareholders are looking at a very strong total return proposition if this capital can be deployed prudently.

Management indicates that it will most likely be used for share repurchases, which at current valuations should be highly accretive. Furthermore, if such a large sum is truly dedicated to share buybacks, it will actually free up more than $40 billion of cash for buybacks because it will reduce the total amount paid out in dividends (since the total float will be reduced).

BAM also outlined another way in which they are currently concentrating significant sums of capital to realize value: buying up more BPY units. Management believes that - according to its IFRS accounting valuation - BPY units are trading at greater than a 50% discount to underlying NAV. As a result, they are adding a considerable quantity of units (and plan to continue doing so) to their already large stockpile of BPY units (it is BAM's largest single holding on its balance sheet by far). In so doing, they believe they are obtaining over $1.50 of shareholder value for every $1 invested. Furthermore, by purchasing and holding an increasing number of BPY units, they are improving their supply-demand balance, exerting upward pressure on unit prices. Additionally, BPY management is also planning on repurchasing a considerable sum of BPY units to further unlock value for investors. If BPY units return close to NAV, BAM shareholders will stand to gain a hefty sum (over $7.5 billion of market cap or a 17.5% share price increase at current levels).

Investor Takeaway

BAM's balance sheet and growth outlook appear as strong as ever, while its shares are clearly deeply discounted and management's plan for unlocking value for shareholders is low risk (merely relying on executing buybacks/BPY unit purchases at accretive levels). As long as global real asset prices remain sound, BAM should provide very strong risk-adjusted returns over the next decade. It remains my top buy and my largest holding by far. If I could own only one stock, BAM would be it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BPY, BEP, BBU, BIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a member of the High Yield Landlord research team