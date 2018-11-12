General Motors Company (GM) Presents at UBS 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) UBS 2018 Global Technology Conference Call November 12, 2018 11:45 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for showing up today. I'm very excited to host our next panel, sorry, our next presenter, we have GM to present. GM has been very, I think, forward-thinking particularly for traditional auto company. Many of you may have seen the Cruise test vehicles in San Francisco. They just recently got placed for super Cruise from consumer reports saying it was actually better than at the test auto pilot. They've been using for OnStar for several decades now. And today, we really have the opportunity to talk a bit more about Maven, which is really their ride sharing service, but I don't think people are too familiar with. And I think it's a unique opportunity and they just recently expanded it to peer to peer opportunities as well. I really think it shows that GM is really pivoting very aggressively to sort of the auto 2.0 schemes.

So with that, I'm happy to introduce Julia Steyn, Head of Maven.

Julia Steyn

Thank you very much. Thanks for having me this morning. I'm probably the most un-automotive executive at General Motors. I have joined 6 years ago. I have very deep investment banking background. So I'm being reformed now and I want to tell you about the journey that GM went through and sort of why Maven was born and tell you a little bit about origin story.

So again 6 years ago, I came, I had no background in automotive whatsoever. I actually started as Head of Corporate Development, M&A globally for General Motors. So I spent a lot of my time racking up the miles, trying to rightsize the company and things that award us the right cost structure, who is the right partners and you've seen our journey over the years and I think we've done tremendous progress there and actually at this very tail end of that.

However, that's four years ago. I would say that the world - I was asked a couple of questions that was in front of automotive industry that one way or another we had to answer. And what we came up with two core truths that we started to build the platforms around. One of it, Colin mentioned, the technology has been accelerating and it was clear that we're getting into the future when the cars can drive themselves. So we spend a lot of effort and capital to put behind our autonomous effort.

And it fits very naturally within the core that GM has the capabilities between the design build, sell and building this new technologies. We're very excited to have that. There is another core truth. And that is evident with everybody who lives in urban areas and that truth is people will have different relationship with their assets. And what we truly believe is 8 03:14 sharable assets will be the most desirable to own and the ownership models are changing.

I'll give you statistics that I'm sure are very familiar to you. The average buyer of the car today is roughly 52 years old with an average income of 80,000. What we see the new generation, which is the largest buying generation, the millennials, they are 30 years younger and their income is also 30000 less. So, the average income is 50000. So, their relationship with assets is going to be very different. So what we're eliminating in the world today is waste.

And what some of the core truths that we discovered and again we're living by. The new generation, they live different, they work differently and they believe differently and again, the life is all around in their urban areas and you see that every day, you see that there is constraints in space, there are constraints in parking, there is constraints in everything which results in the congestion. So people don't want any more to have the dreams that our parents had, which is they don't want half of their paycheck to go to housing and transportation.

And so that's just fundamentally what's happening in the world. Work, that is a very different what's happening out there. So today close to 70 million are participating in what is called a gig economy and this is a flexible workforce. Majority of the workforce over the next 10 years will not work in a large corporation and have a 401(NYSE:K) and that's driven very much by the digital platforms and today in transportation, these digital platforms have a lot to do with the right sharing and you've seen that.

But that's only the beginning. This digital platform is disrupting everything, from medical to glamour to everything else and this gig economy, they need transportation and people believe differently. You see the lives of the consumer conscious brand, and it's not just the Fed, the generation wants to do something and give back to the community. So that is all what we, as Maven, built our business around.

Well, this is not just the manifesto. I think a lot of you realize these numbers and they're hugely growing between a sharing economy, becoming 25 times growth from 2014. In the next 10 years, the gig work force [indiscernible]. So how do you actually monetize it and what's the future?

So let me tell you what Maven is. Maven today is software and operational platform and what we do, we connect the demand for access to vehicle to the supply. And what we do is monetize this access in the middle and I'll tell you more about our journey and where we're going. But fundamentally it's very fascinating to me what's happening in the world today and I speak a lot in San Francisco and to people who invest in startups. We're lucky to have GM as our shareholder.

But today, the most interesting things that are happening is the merger between the software and the hardware. So the opportunity to generally monetize completely asset light model, a lot of that has been already done. What is coming next is the habit forming of how do you form this Amazon like marketplaces that basically fulfill the needs. So what Maven is trying to fulfill the need to?

On the left hand side, which is the access to sharing, we believe that financing and owning assets likes cars on your own balance sheet individually is not the most optimal thing you can do. And so a lot of people prefer access to cars versus ownership and that's the truth. You can see the numbers on the market share that all the automotive companies have in the urban market.

On the other side, if you do own an asset that you want to purchase vehicle, or frankly any other assets, you wanted to be utilized 100% of the time. So today, the big inflection point as you've seen with Airbnb in housing, which again is another aspect of where people spend majority of their income and the paycheck, people want to share beds. And so again, the wasted asset that the car represents when it sits there at 95% time idle is ridiculous. So you want to be able to monetize it. So, our job at Maven is to put it all together and we're just starting because again we're only 2.5 years old and cars is where our heritage is, but I'll tell you where else it's going to go.

So, this is our journey for 2.5 years for a startup. We were formed as a wholly-owned subsidiary within GM. We're completely standalone. So in 2.5 years, we've achieved more than anybody in the startup world has done in transportation. You see in the bottom, we launched markets almost every month. We have growth, both in our customers' today, we have 170,000 driving members, which again means this is what we have the credit cards for and their emails and check driver's license. So there are people who actually get access to our vehicle. And we're doubling our growth every year, both on the revenue, customers and the fleet size. And again, we're just getting started.

When you look at the market around the vehicles today and again this is something that we're familiar with, there is roughly 280 million vehicles today in the US. And again, as economy progress and gig economy progresses, this vehicle, they are going to be used for the trade and I strongly believe that the gig economy needs a transportational platform. So what you see here is what our plan is at Maven. So we know how to achieve this in the next couple of years. This is something that is tangible and we're on the progress of getting to.

But what is it going to be in the future and this is the exciting part that we're embarking on today. So if I break down what the marketplace and the platform truly is, you can look at what the asset side is and the demand side is. So on the demand side, again, today, at Maven, you can access a vehicle for both the personnel or the professional use and I'll show you our growth.

Actually, majority of our growth does come from the gig economy and this is built on purpose and we want to be extremely agnostic how we do that, because on the supply side, what we see. We see ourselves as an aggregator to match the vehicle to the job that the vehicle could be used to and that's what we're building out in the asset use. And you'll see in the asset use in the bottom of the slide, again, you can want to take a vehicle to just go and relax on the weekend, you can actually drive for a big ride share platform, which today is a big part of the gig economy delivery. You see what is happening in the world of the Amazon and all of the other companies, you'd expect everything at your doorstep as well as all the other services that are growing. So we want to be aggregated for this job to actually match you to the asset and it's simple as that. You log in, you say I want to work from 10 o'clock to 2 o'clock pm, what is available out there. We can show you what's available and also we can show you what is the right asset for that.

In terms of the asset supply, again, I think the vehicle is frankly today is the most difficult one to actually build a platform about and we're doing that successfully. There are a lot more assets there that are suitable for the gig economy or underutilized and they can come from again a balance sheet with GM who is financing Maven. They have a capability of seeding the market with assets and we have that. You can put your personal vehicle on the platform and make it work for you as a passive income. There are tons of fleets of vehicles, you see it in trade every day when again, you see a truck being used in certain times and when it's not being used, it's a very, very expensive asset.

And another one, which is exciting, nobody has yet cracked it, but I think it's very suitable for a marketplace like that, that's the fractional or securitization of basically the interest of certain assets. And all of this will come together and I think in my opinion shorter than most believe in. And then the asset supply, again between the vehicle, between micro-mobility, between frankly, I'm sure you all have who live on the water, some people who have boats and ask them how often do they use boats as an example, but there is a lot of assets that are underutilized that can be monetized on the platform like Maven.

So what is unique about what we've built versus other startups out there? Again, because we were backed by General Motors, we had an opportunity to differentiate ourselves in a couple of categories. And one of the most important categories is that we built the operations around the country and internationally, not on the shoestring budget. We didn't have to go from round A to round B, worrying about where the next round of funding comes from. So we built a true operational platform that actually took the power of GM purchasing, power GM relationships to make us a leader in fleet management and all the ecosystem around it.

We have contracts with every nationwide parking provider, fleet management companies, repair shops that's done on the national scale. We actually have expertise in EVU leadership and I firmly believe the future is shared and the future is electric. And right now, Maven is running the largest electric fleet. You will see in a second that it occupies at least a third of our fleet portfolio, which brings exciting opportunities in the realm of infrastructure and everything that comes with the electric vehicle in the high utilization scenario. We have access to competitive vehicle financing through GM Financial. So we don't put it on the Maven balance sheet. It's financed by GM Financial in a very flexible way. We differentiate on our customer service. We have dedicated call center that has heritage with OnStar. We have a phenomenal access to how we integrate in the future of cities through the sub smart city integration.

Another big aspect that we differentiate on vis-à-vis and all the startups there, our product technology is solid. Everything that we put out there to customers, cyber secure and it is automotive grade and it is more and more important as the life progresses. We have a team of engineers at Maven that have over 140 patents to their names. And as you can imagine, the whole beauty of the marketplace like this is to have seamless access. So the customer experience at Maven today is you take your phone, you can basically have access to vehicles for whatever use you want, you walk up to the vehicle and you get in. There's no keys, you don't have to do anything. We have IP and we engineer this comprehensive sharing system that today is again focused around GM vehicles and that's again a huge competitive advantage for us on the customer acquisition side today, because there's 19 million GM vehicles in the US. And also, again, it can be extended to other assets and other cars.

So this is our growth to date. We chose to commercialize personal and commercial use of the demand on the left side. What you see on the right hand side is the growth in the customer base that we have averaged over 150% on a yearly basis and the lines that you see is the growth in different markets that we have and you can see that every market follows the same trajectory. We have - you need opportunities on customer acquisition and I know you've voted at some other platform and it costs thousands of dollars to acquire customers. What we were incredibly deliberate in how we built the marketplace, we didn't do it all at once. When you build a marketplace and you try to balance the supply and demand at once, the monetization of the platform suffers. But this way, we see that the market over the past 2.5 years with the vehicle that we had access to that's financed by General Motors and so we've been growing the demand side and this demand side doesn't have any stopping that we see.

So again our customer acquisition cost today is below $100 and again we leveraged the partnerships and the purchasing power of GM to do digital marketing. We are the largest digital advertising in the GM family and again, we have an opportunity to leverage that scale out there and it's by the way fully attributable. So every dollar that we spend, we know exactly what we've got for.

On the supply side, as I said, we went step by step. So for 2.5 years, we see that the market with vehicles across the spectrum of GM portfolio for the UEDs to the used vehicles. We have also competitive advantage of how we get to these vehicles, because we have full visibility of the pipeline. So we know where the vehicle that we desired to reside and so we can pick them at the right geography at the right curve of this value. Also, we have been, starting in July, to add the personally owned vehicles on the platform. And for some, it could be like a business model in itself. For us at Maven, we believe it diversifies our supply. So when we see the huge demand growing, we also see the supply that needs to match it and some of it can come from the balance sheet, but a lot of it can come from the personally owned vehicle and that's where our growth in the next couple of years comes from. That's what we're concentrated.

And again, we started at the end of July to put the, what we call, peer vehicles on the platform for use. And you'll see another differentiating factor that we had, I put a vehicle on the platform with brand new Equinox that I leased for $200. In the first month, I made over $1000 because that platform is robust, because we already have the demand and so our peer vehicle is just supplementing the supply out there. In the middle, you see the growth of our fleet and also growth of miles driven. So I'm proud to say from the utilization standpoint, we are exactly where we want to be and these bars, as you see, it's the size of the fleet have maintains steady and all the charts on top, that's the miles driven.

On the left, it's basically for personal use on the right is more for the professional use and it's very exciting. Again, the utilization is where we want to be. On the gig side, we basically - every car that we put in the portfolio is out. So, our utilization is over 80% and again, we measure utilization based on total hours in the day. So basically the only difference between 80% and 100% is the cars that are being repaired and the cars that are being inflated. And on the personal use, we run out of vehicles on the weekends. We've been very careful how we manage the supply and demand in the marketplace and our utilization is between 35% and 40% percent.

So this is our case study of what we achieved on the peer side and I think it's interesting to look at sort of the conversion. This is in our backyard in Detroit. We thought this was going to be our worst market possible because again you know Detroit, people are emotionally attached to their vehicle. So we're launched in July and you see the conversion. This had no advertising whatsoever. It's just word of mouth.

So you will see that again, we've got hand razors between GM brands and also non GM brands. But as we look at it, again with zero marketing dollars, we get 25% conversion of actually getting the money off the vehicle on the platform. And on the map, you see sort of what it does to where the marketplace distributes. And so again, the black dots is where our stations were and our cars were, Maven before that were on our balance sheet and the yellow dots are personally owned vehicles, which you can see the completely different landscape, which provides density and in its own way it's also growth of the demand for the vehicle.

So we're very excited about this and again, the biggest takeaway, the average earning on the platform is very high vis-à-vis any other platforms out there and we're comparative.

So where do we go from there. We're poised for growth. So I will firmly tell you that we are doubling our revenue every year. We're going to get to a very significant critical mass in the next couple of years. We are opening the platform to non-GM owners in middle of next year and so we're excited about that. We're also enabling the micro fleet entrepreneurs and we're adding adjacent add-on services, because again I put the car on the platform today. It's a passive income stream for me. I don't want to clean it. I don't want to do anything with this. So this is again high margin businesses that we're adding on to the platform.

We are committed to growth. I think there is a lot of growth in the United States. We see ourselves doubling market presence in the United States. We're in Canada, we're today in Toronto and we're planning to aggressively grow as well in Canada and there's other international markets that I know we can tap.

So the future is shared, we're very excited where we've got and again I think the opportunity is to see this new marketplaces, the transformed ownership opportunity to see the marketplaces that merge and make the assets that have been cumbersome and underutilized in the hands when it can become habit forming is amazing. And that's what we're here to do, the team today at Maven grew from over 2.5 years from basically me and couple of people to 200. We have fantastic capabilities on the ground. We have about 100 software engineers, co-working on this and again we're just getting started.

So thank you and what do you want to do?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Colin Langan

If you have questions, we can take it from the audience and we also, we also - I feel all the gentlemen look at the app, you can also send them up here and I can read them off if you're a little more shy. So, why don't I just kick it off with the first question? What are the economics? I think you said next year is a critical year. I mean when does this become profitable, I mean what are your target margins for this kind of business.

Julia Steyn

We're not disclosing the unit economics. But roughly this is how we're looking at it. On the vehicle, again that conventional and on the balance sheet, we're looking at low margin economics in the next year and a half. The peer to peer that again the personally owned vehicles, they are actually contribution margin of profitable day one, because again they have structural costs. So when we look at our diversified supply, we're looking at sort of roughly 50-50 mix of a vehicle that comes from our own balance sheet and also 50% coming from the owners out there.

Colin Langan

And I've got some questions already on here. I don't know if we want to - is there a mic out there too. If you want to raise your hand, do we get off to take questions that way. I'll take one off here. Why do you gig members choose Maven over other platforms such as Uber, I guess, I think it's all different kind of model.

Julia Steyn

So let me explain what we're trying to do in the gig economy. So if you are participant in the gig economy, and you right now work either as a ride share driver or delivery driver or frankly a nurse that needs to go from A to B, you would download Maven and have access to the vehicle on your own terms. So why people choose us is because again, we're incredibly agnostic about what you do with the vehicle. And this is again just going to be even more simplified and streamlined in the future and more flexible and that's what we strongly believe where the growth is coming from. And where you're going to need the vehicles to actually supplement it. Vehicle is another thing. Again, when I look at it and people ask sort of what are you building the platform for, well, again, we have heritage in vehicle, but if at some point, there will be UFO that you want share and you want to be on the platform and is going to do a job for somebody, we'll be able to put it on the platform and monetize it.

Colin Langan

But just to be clear, the Uber driver would be [Technical Difficulty] supply the car that they could use for Uber and that is a good.

Julia Steyn

We're supplying the car to the consumer who is actually trying to earn income and what we're trying to do is make sure that they can maximize their earnings, so they have complete visibility of what they have access to the asset would be for them to maximize the earnings that they have per hour, per week, per day.

Colin Langan

The other question, I think you sort of answered the growth, but what is the revenue for 2018 and the expected growth?

Julia Steyn

We're not disclosing the exact revenue, but what I am going to tell you that I think all of you are sort of understand what the critical mass for IPOable companies are. So we believe that we'll get there in a year and a half.

Colin Langan

And so is that, you mentioned IPO, I guess, I mean, is that some goal long term or is this core to GM. I mean, how should we think about that, there is a lot of chatter about things like Cruise and Maven spinning off.

Julia Steyn

I cannot comment on rumors. I think again, this is exciting to build a growth company that's backed by such an amazing company like GM. Other startups can only hope for that, because again, we were well funded and again we could demonstrate to the consumer what we can do unlike everybody else have been in the market. So again, it would be phenomenal to be again recognized for the growth that we bring to GM in whichever shape that takes.

Colin Langan

Got it. Okay. I'm not sure I fully got this question. I think I was thinking something similar. What is the sharing platform impact on the overall fleet size for most of your modeled scenarios? I think they're talking about, which is what I was thinking about is, how does new vehicle sales get impacted by ride sharing in your perspective?

Julia Steyn

Well, I think it's an interesting question because what I really truly believe in is that again, if somebody over time and again you can argue sort of the inflection points is interesting to look at Airbnb and sort of the housing and the inflection point on some of these platforms came, but roughly when the consumers say like 20% of the consumers are very willing to sort of put their house and be sharing with the house, when you look at the sort of the automotive, it's like 18%, so we're like exactly at that inflection point. So I strongly believe that when consumers buy vehicle, they will want this vehicle to be able to produce the passive income, right. So that kind of vehicle is going to be desirable. So to us again, to have the partnership, with GM is really important because there will be something like the lower the cost of ownership. And we're unique at GM because again we can put the vehicle that we sell on the platform that's also within the same umbrella.

Colin Langan

I mean do you think though, will people stop buying cars entirely or on the other hand maybe their car has more miles on it and so they need to replace more, so are there, is it negative overtime for new vehicle to many of you or do you think people just starting taking trips they don't normally take.

Julia Steyn

I think it will again evolve over time because the cost of ownership of the vehicle is going to get lower as these platforms come online. So again, I think also the consumer preferences for the clean vehicle, I strongly believe EVs are something that again the consumers will be excited to get with the features that they can be shared and again we're right now going towards the future that again these cars can come sharing an 8 ball from the manufacturing line.

Colin Langan

Has this actually driven any new vehicle sales at GM?

Julia Steyn

We haven't monitored yet to date, because again we launched it in July.

Colin Langan

But when you - and Maven stocks of vehicle, that wouldn't be considered a sale in GM reports, it would be just be inventory I guess.

Julia Steyn

No. It really will be considered. It's not a goal for us to try to do something other than build a platform that's consumer focused, that makes consumer life better.

Colin Langan

I got to really think about other assets like micro scooters, I mean, any thoughts on the recent Ford small acquisition there.

Julia Steyn

Well, I think the mobility is very diverse and again the choices in the mobility need to be there. And again that's when you're asking whether at some point, all ownership dies, well, people want to have a choice, people still buy aircraft for personal use today. You can't stop that. It's not the majority of what people do. So I think the ownership changes. I think again mobility means can change. But what I want to just emphasize in terms of the Maven goal, what we're trying to do is change the ownership relationship with these assets. We're not trying to optimize the kind of how do you get from A to B. What we're trying to do is provide a marketplace when you can get access to these assets for what you do need to do in your life purposefully and thoughtfully and again finance it in the smartest way possible.

Colin Langan

Any, yeah, there is a question out there. Maybe I'll just get the mike over there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Just a question on the current inventory, can you just disclose what is on balance sheet versus what is user provided and how you see that sort of playing out overtime.

Julia Steyn

Yeah. So today, we have roughly 6000 fleet. Again, it's a mixture of the brand new vehicles, used vehicles. That's again not on Maven's balance sheet, but it's financed by GMS, which is the financing arm. So we have the flexible access to this asset. So we basically can turn and dispose of them in any shape or form at any time that we need. And then we're trying to aggressively build out the assets that are coming from the owners. We started at the end of July. So again we right now - our target is to light up all of Maven markets, we're right now in 20 markets globally so we'll focus on the US. So it will be roughly 10 market with the owners putting the vehicles on by the end of the year. So again, I'd like to emphasize the speed and the capability that we can do it. It took us 2.5 years to get here. It's going to take us less than six months to basically put peer supply in all the markets that we have. I don't believe, you have to name at least one startup who can do that.

Colin Langan

I mean who would your top competitors be on this kind of market? Is it Zipcar or is that too narrow?

Julia Steyn

It is too narrow because I think we are trying to build something very, very different. So the goal for us again to start building the digital ecosystem. So the - and that may be presumptuous for me to say, but I'll say it anyway, how Amazon started building their business from day one. Right. So again, it's focused on one asset class, but it build the digital ecosystem around. Again, the supply is diversified, the demand is growing and so that's what we're trying to do.

Colin Langan

Got it. And how does it integrated with Cruise. I mean, do you want to be the app for Cruise in the future, is that a goal or the two business models?

Julia Steyn

No. Again, that's why it started for us. It started. We're in different businesses. So again, we have dedicated efforts to what autonomous will be in the future and dedicated effort to again how we change the face of ownership on the Maven side.

Colin Langan

So the goal isn't that you're going to take on Uber in the future, that's a different business.

Julia Steyn

Yeah. It is a different business.

Colin Langan

Any other questions. There is one in the back. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

What is your average cost per mile for the professional market versus the personal market?

Julia Steyn

We don't - our KPIs are very different than the ride share KPIs, which you're referring to. Like I know - we don't track it per mile, because in all honesty, it doesn't make any sense for us, because between the usage of the vehicles, I'll tell you like for personal use, the average vehicle on Maven platform is driven roughly 20,000 miles, right, and then for the gig platform, it's driven closer to 50,000 miles per year or even 70,000 miles per year. So and again, the vehicle is a whole different in the platform between the new ones and the used ones. So we look at what we are making per vehicle per month and what our cost per vehicle per month is and what it is on the blended basis, because again we are coming from different value cycle of the vehicle and also with the different financing based on either again GMS funded vehicles or the personal funded vehicle.

Unidentified Analyst

Don't you think it's important for your customers what the cost per mile is? I understand how you're looking at outside, but what about your customers?

Julia Steyn

Yeah. It's important for customers to know what basically my ownership cost per month is, right, and what is the alternative to that. And so again, yes, it's important, but again, measuring it per mile over a completely different asset classes that are financed different is not the business model that we're tracking. That's not how we're monetizing it.

Colin Langan

Another one in the front?

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe a different version of the same question, you said you rented your cars for and then you've got $1000 a month, how long was it going for, how many miles did it do and did you have a lot of other costs wear and tear?

Julia Steyn

Yeah. So again, on my own vehicle, my leased cost was roughly 230, right. I earned in the month slightly over a $1000 between the cleaning and whatever else I got, maybe $200 that I paid for my add-on services and again I paid the margins to Maven to do that for me. And the car was driven roughly in a month, I want to say, a little over a 1000 mile. I put it on the platform 100% of the time because again that's something that I don't use personally, but again people are different. So again coming back to how do you sort of try to standardize the per mile per everything is people want to put their car sometimes for a couple of hours a day, sometimes, they want to put it for more. So it depends on what you're trying to do with the fleet.

Colin Langan

I think we're over time. Any last questions or? Good. All right. Well, thank you very much. I think I will just keep it on schedule if they don't want to keep running over. Thank you very much.

Julia Steyn

Thank you very much.