Veeco Seeing A Cyclical Slump Exacerbated By End-Market Capacity Challenges

Veeco shares do seem undervalued, but I believe there are better names to play in the semiconductor tool space.

Expense reductions will help maintain marginsm and there are longer-term opportunities in VCSEL-related tools and front-end semiconductor tools, but 2019 is looking like a tough year.

Veeco (VECO) has hardly been my favorite name in the semiconductor equipment and tool space, but I didn't expect another one-third drop in the price of the shares since my last update. While my worries about LED equipment demand seem to be playing out, weakness in advanced packaging is getting worse, and positive drivers like VCSEL and EUV tool demand seem to be playing out a little slower.

Whether it is companies/stocks like Veeco or Rudolph (RTEC) that I don't like so much or companies/stocks like Advanced Energy (AEIS) and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) that I do like, it's tough to buy these stocks going into order weakness, as you never really know how steep the correction phase of the cycle will be. Although I do believe that Veeco looks undervalued even with a sharp revision to 2019 expectations, the possibility of further downward revisions can't be ruled out, and I don't like the risk/reward balance here.

A Better Mix, But Weaker Sales

Veeco did manage to exceed the average sell-side EPS estimate for the quarter, despite a top-line miss of around 7% as revenue fell 4% year over year (and 20% sequentially) on significant weakness in LED and front-end semiconductor equipment sales. The difference was made up in part by better than expected gross margin on a richer sales mix, but also by lower SG&A and R&D spending.

Within the revenue results, the largest business, Lighting, Display, and Power Electronics (which is largely equipment for making LEDs), saw a 1% yoy decline and a 33% sequential decline in sales as the company's business in China has largely evaporated due to a combination of lower overall orders after significant capacity expansion and lower market share as rivals like AMEC remain aggressive on pricing. The second-largest business, Scientific & Industrial, saw a double-digit decline in revenue on a year-over-year basis, while Advanced Packaging, MEMS, and RF was up 8% yoy and down 1% sequentially. The small front-end semi business was down 17% yoy and down 26% qoq.

Although gross margin did decline 360bp on a yoy basis, it improved 150bp sequentially and was even stronger (up 240bp sequentially) on a non-GAAP basis, due to a richer mix. Veeco also reduced its operating spending, with GAAP R&D and SG&A spending down about $10 million year over year.

Veeco also ended the quarter with a fairly healthy balance sheet and only a modest net debt position.

2019 Is Looking Uglier, But Maybe More Sustainable

I doubt that third quarter results, taken in isolation, would have bothered the Street all that much. Unfortunately, between orders and management's guidance for the fourth quarter, the near-term growth outlook is pretty ugly now.

Orders for the third quarter were just $100 million, down 38% from last year and back to a two-year low. Veeco saw no commodity MOCVD orders and the Chinese LED business has basically gone away for the time being. At the same time, major fabs like TSMC (TSM) are digesting a lot of capacity additions in advanced packaging, driving a weak 0.45x book-to-bill in Veeco's business. Given the level of capacity in place in the commodity LED business in China, it may be some time before orders return in any meaningful way, and Veeco may well see further share declines from here.

While Veeco is seeing improving demand for ion beam etch from hard drive manufacturers and for mask blanks for EUV lithography, it's not enough to withstand the headwinds from other parts of the business. Likewise, while there are still some interesting long-term opportunities for Veeco in providing tools for VCSEL manufacturing, the company has pushed out its timeline here with commercial revenue expected in the second half of 2019.

If there's a bright side to this, and that's a big "if", it seems that the guidance for the fourth quarter and the much lower expectations for 2019 have largely de-risked the LED MOCVD and advanced packaging businesses. At the same time, it looks like Veeco's Ultratech business has gained/regained some worthwhile share with its laser spike annealing technology at leading-edge nodes, and there are some longer-term growth opportunities with the company's ion beam etch tools.

The Opportunity

Veeco management also disclosed that the company was the victim of a data breach. Management didn't quantify any potential impacts of this breach, but my assumption is that it was most likely driven by an attempt to steal trade/product secrets.

With the sharp apparent drop-off in the LED and advanced packaging tools businesses, 2019 is looking pretty ugly now, with the company likely to see a double-digit decline in revenue. The company's new CEO is simultaneously ramping up a new margin/"right-sizing" initiative that I believe will help preserve mid-single-digit EBITDA margins despite the lower revenue base, but more significant operating deleverage is a risk looking into 2019.

Longer term, I'm still looking for low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and volatile year-to-year results as the company navigates the ups and downs of what has always been a cyclical business. With long-term FCF margins likely to remain in the mid-single-digits on an averaged basis, I do expect Veeco to continue to generate free cash flow. The shares are not exactly a bargain on DCF at this point, but then, it's tough to model such a cyclical business on a long-term basis.

Given those challenges, I find that using a forward revenue multiple tied to EBITDA margins is a pretty effective way of valuing companies in this sector. I have revised my 2019 EBITDA margin assumptions a little lower, but the bigger negative change is a substantially lower outlook for 2019 revenue that drives my fair value estimate to a little below $10/share on a 1.1x forward EV/revenue multiple.

The Bottom Line

I haven't been very bullish about Veeco's business, and that's not changing. Between low visibility on orders and very competitive markets, I just don't see a particularly attractive moat or core business here. I don't doubt that Veeco will do better when the semiconductor equipment market stabilizes and recovers, but the same will be true for Advanced Energy and VAT, and I continue to believe that they're better, more promising companies to consider in this space.

