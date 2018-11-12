Cisco Earnings: What's Next?

The stock’s 2.80% dividend yield is well above the 1.12% dividend average for the sector, and CSCO must remain on the radar for income-oriented investors looking to build exposure in tech.

Share prices for Cisco Systems (CSCO) have experienced heightened levels of volatility over the last two months. This is not entirely surprising, given the broader state of the financial markets. Stock markets have fallen victim to rising selling pressure, with the S&P 500 losing as much as 9.88% from its September highs to its October lows. Cisco Systems has recovered most of the losses which were generated over this period. But shareholders face new event risks near term, as the company prepares for the release of its next quarterly earnings report. Cisco has a long history as a measure of stability within the technology sector, and its next set of earnings figures will hold a critical level of importance in determining where we stand in this uncertain market environment. The stock’s 2.8% dividend yield is well above the 1.12% dividend average which is seen for the technology sector, and this is why CSCO must remain on the radar for income-oriented investors looking to build exposure in tech.

To get a sense of Cisco’s performance and its current potential for vulnerability, it is important to look at the relative performance of its industry counterparts. Over the last year, IBM (IBM) has posted significant declines of 18.7% and Oracle (ORCL) also is showing weakness with losses of 0.12%. Broadly speaking, we are still caught within an environment which is generally viewed as a bull market for technology. But since equities have fallen victim to the rising tides of bearish momentum, many investors have begun to question the strength and accuracy of the market’s current tech stock valuations. If this really is another tech bubble, high-flying stocks like CSCO could meet renewed selling pressure if the company fails to meet expectations in its upcoming earnings release.

On a comparative basis, the annual performances from Hewlett Packard (HPE) have been a bit more encouraging (at 11.68%). But these performances still pale in comparison to the 35% gains which have been generated by Cisco Systems over the last year. The trend differences remain striking, and it stands to reason that CSCO share prices could be vulnerable at these highs if the company fails to meet the market’s expectations for the quarter.

Other potentially negative factors can be viewed when viewing CSCO in terms of the broader trends visible in the broader tech sector. Specifically, the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index (^SPTTTK) is showing gains of 13.74% over the last year. The Total Market Index Information Technology Index (^SPTMIFT) is showing gains of only 6.84% during the same period. In both cases, these gains reflect a solid level of outperformance relative to the 6.07% annual increase in the S&P 500, but this pales in comparison to the surging share valuation of CSCO (which is higher by more than 35% for the period). Even more alarming is the fact that valuations in the broader tech index measures began to veer sharply from the bullish trend in CSCO way back during the summer trading period.

Does this mean Cisco Systems will start to correct in a more bearish fashion until it's in-line with the trend averages developing in the tech sector? Has CSCO diverted too far from the mean? Perhaps not. But if we can expect these rallies to continue, the market will need to see a stable earnings performance for the fiscal first quarter 2019. If this does materialize, it should help alleviate some of these (perfectly reasonable) investor concerns.

Cisco Systems is scheduled to report earnings on November 14. For the fiscal first quarter, the company is expected to show earnings of $0.66 per share. If realized, this would mark an annualized increase of 20% (relative to the earnings performance of $0.55 posted during the same period last year). Revenues are estimated to post at $12.87 billion, which would mark an annualized gain of 6.1% for the period. Of course, the bears could argue that these expectations are overly elevated for this “aging” technology company. But Cisco has posted a streak of earnings beats that's largely unmatched within the market as a whole.

Over the last four quarters, Cisco has beaten market expectations by an average of 3.55%. But the longer-term performances are much more impressive. Since 2015, we can see the incredible consistency Cisco has shown in overcoming market expectations. Investors have responded favorably in most of these cases, sending share prices higher in the periods that followed.

In fiscal year 2018, Cisco posted earnings growth of 9% and revenue growth of 3%. The current consensus estimates suggest that those numbers will come in even more strongly this year (with earnings gains of 15% and revenue gains of 5%). Cisco is typically characterized as an “aging” technology company. But these are very impressive rates of growth and the stock still trades at low valuations (14.41x forward earnings) even after the substantial gains seen in share prices over the last year.

Cisco currently controls more than half of the ethernet switch market, and the company has shown clear evidence of expansion in its high-growth Security and Applications units. New acquisitions and product offerings helped these divisions generate 15% of the company’s total sales in 2018 (and grow their respective revenue contributions by roughly 10% for the period). These segments will be key areas to watch as investors look for supportive evidence for further stock gains in the months ahead.

Given the stock’s elevated valuation, there's clear event risk for CSCO shareholders as we move into the company’s next reporting period. But Cisco Systems has shown an almost uncanny ability to beat analyst estimates over the last few years. Moreover, the stock’s annualized dividend payout of $1.32 per share creates a supreme dividend yield of 2.80% at current levels (which is firmly above the average of 1.12% which is seen throughout the technology sector). Overall, Cisco’s strong cash flow generation and secure 49.40% dividend payout ratio suggest that the stock remains attractive for investors focused on income-based trading strategies.

