NovoCure: Interesting Cure For The Portfolio

I continue to like what I see even as growth has slowed down a lot, while the business is awaiting further approvals.

With just one approval, valuations are almost justifiable, as further approvals could significantly increase the potential market.

NovoCure (NVCR) has been a stock which continuously has been on my radar. At the start of 2018, I concluded that the prospects for the company were good after a great 2017, during which shares have tripled.

Shares started the year at $20 and recently traded as high as levels in the low fifties, before being sold off to $32 again following third quarter results which did not meet the heightened expectations. Despite the near-term disappointment, the long-term bull thesis remains intact, as I am buying back into the shares here.

All, Mostly About Optune

NovoCure has developed a therapy which is based on so-called TTFields which it calls Optune. The method is based on low-intensity frequencies which impact molecules within cancer cells, thereby disrupting the cell division process. This kind of therapy is a completely different alternative for treating cancer, ranging from surgery to radiation or drug medication.

Optune was granted FDA approval in 2011 for treatment of glioblastoma brain cancer, as approval from the European counterpart was granted in 2014. The patient population in the US, Europe, and Japan is pegged at roughly 27,500 for which Optune demonstrated on improved survival rates.

The real potential of the Optune solution is that of treatment for other fixed tumors, although that is still a few years from becoming reality. While most of these research programs are still very early (either pre-clinical evidence or first in human evidence) stage, the company has 5 studies in clinical evidence stage. These are: brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, non-small lung cancer, ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer.

While most of these programs are in phase II or III, it is actually mesothelioma which is in registration with the FDA already. To indicate the potential, mesothelioma as 13,000 diagnoses each year in the "target" markets which could double the potential size of the market as other types of cancer targeted involve more than a million diagnoses each year combined.

The Numbers

Following launch in 2015, NovoCure started with 372 patients in Q1 of 2015 from which it generated $5.2 million in quarterly revenues. The number of active patients has steadily risen to more than 2,200 a quarter as revenues growth has been solid. Revenues came in at $33 million in their debut year of 2015, rose to nearly $83 million in 2016, and more than doubled again to $177 million in 2017. Further growth is certain as revenues totaled $178 million in the first nine months of 2018 alone.

At the start of 2018, the company released its results for 2017 which indicated that sales rose by 114% to $177 million, as leverage on this growth made that operating losses narrowed from $115 million in 2016 to just $39 million last year. The 89 million shares outstanding represented a market value of just $1.8 billion at the time (at $20 per share), as net cash holdings reduced the enterprise value to $1.6 billion, for a 9 times trailing sales multiple. Given the run rate of reported revenues in the final quarter of 2017, that multiple had already fallen to 7.5 times.

The company started 2018 on a solid note with first quarter revenues coming in at $52.1 million, although growth slowed down to 49% on an annual basis. Second quarter growth rate accelerated to 60% with revenues growing to $61.5 million as good research results were released in the first half of this year as well.

The issue was with the third quarter results as revenue growth slowed down dramatically to 29%, with revenues amounting to $64.8 million. Despite the dramatically lower pace of growth, operating losses were roughly flat at $5 million for the quarter, as they fell from $35 million to $25 million for the first nine months of the year.

The slower pace of growth shocked investors who had seen a big run higher already this year. Shares rose from $20 at the start of the year to $50 in September and have now fallen back to $33 per share. The 93 million shares now represent a value just north of $3.0 billion, as a smaller net cash position values the company overall at a similar $3.0 billion.

Based on the nearly $65 million quarterly revenue number, multiples come in at 11.5 times annualised sales, as multiples have risen quite a bit following a big increase in the share price year to date, far outpacing reported revenue growth.

What Now?

Having bought NovoCure in the single digits, I have been a happy holder of the stock, although I have been increasing and reducing my position following significant moves higher seen already. I net remained long, of course.

Based on the current approval, sales multiples were pretty reasonable in the mid single digits in 2017, as valuations have gotten quite a bit richer. That still seems justifiable, given that the company offers a unique way of treating cancer and, furthermore, could see approval for much more prevalent indications. Once these come in, it would imply a huge increase in the potential treatment market.

Being a long-term believer in the potential of the company, in case approval roles in for other indications, I have added some shares again at current levels in the low-thirties (after having sold out of the majority of my position earlier). That said, I am just buying a third of my "full" position for now, actively looking/waiting for further pullbacks before buying more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.