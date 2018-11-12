GE Remains A Strong Sell

At the beginning of October, I told investors to sell the rally in shares of General Electric (GE) after its CEO change. I thought the turnaround would take some time, and when combined with a dividend cut, the stock would head to single digits. Now that shares are there and the earnings report is behind us, I'm here today to look at the name again. Unfortunately for investors, I'm convinced that the stock is going even lower.

My first concern here is the dividend, or what's left of it anyway. I thought the board might slash it in half, then wait a quarter or two and see how the new CEO was doing before evaluating the situation again. Unfortunately, the board all but eliminated the dividend, sending it to a penny per share per quarter. When you combine this with a potential for a large amount of year-end tax selling, the situation doesn't look good.

The latest leg down in the stock started after a so-so earnings report and news that the company's accounting practices are under investigation. While revenues were in-line with estimates for Q3, adjusted earnings came up well short. As a result, we've seen a dramatic drop in analyst estimates as seen in the graphic below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

In my previous article, I talked about a fair valuation being $9 per share, based on 12 times adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share this year. Now street estimates are below that bottom line number, but with this year almost over, we should start to look forward to 2019. Based on the worsening situation and larger than expected dividend cut, I now think a valuation range of 8-10 times is more appropriate. It would not surprise me to see earnings end up in the $0.70 to $0.80 per share range, meaning a valuation range of $5.60 to $8.00 per share for General Electric.

Last week, we saw a couple of analyst notes that seemed to echo these thoughts. John Inch at Gordon Haskett believes shares could drop as low as $5 a share based on poor cash flow and tax liabilities. Long-time bear Stephen Tusa at JPMorgan, who continues to be right on this stock time after time, also cut his price target from $10 to $6 on worse than expected results.

One major debate topic when it comes to GE is over the company's balance sheet and overall financial situation. While analysts believe the firm may need to raise capital even after the massive dividend cut, management believes its liquidity situation is quite sound. I bring this up because if an equity raise is needed, it's becoming more and more painful with the stock and thus market cap plunging. Take a look at the charts below, which show how the market cap drop could mean a sizable increase in dilution if you assume a $5 billion raise as an example.

(Data based on share count of almost 8.7 billion found in 10-Q filing)

Shares of General Electric hit a new multi-year low on Friday, but the worst may not be here just yet. With the dividend slashed, investors looking to take tax losses likely will continue to sell into year's end. Earnings per share remain pressured, making the valuation argument quite tough. Finally, should management decide it does need to raise capital, things will be quite painful as compared to what they could have been should an equity deal have happened when shares were in the teens.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.