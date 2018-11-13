Cancer Research Highlight: Nektar Posts An Encouraging SITC Report

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has been on a rough roller coaster over the past few years. Their development of NKTR-214, an activator of CD122 that is designed to give a boost to the immune system in a quest to detect and fight cancer cells, garnered sufficient promising data to lead to an almost-$2 billion partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

This led to one of the most outsized valuations you'll ever see for a developmental-stage biotech. Unfortunately, that hype comes with huge expectations, and a relatively tame ASCO presentation clipped the market cap of NKTR monumentally, nearly back down to the pre-partnership levels.

Obviously, the work NKTR is doing goes well beyond the daily, weekly, and monthly time frames that biotech traders tend to operate in. And the work on their flagship agent has continued. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting has grown into an important event for a lot of these up-and-coming clinical-stage biotech companies, due to the increasing importance of immunotherapy in cancer. So, basically, every immunotherapy company is expected to have some kind of play there.

The news

NKTR presented updated findings from the phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study at SITC 2018. This trial is assessing the safety and efficacy of NKTR-214 combined with nivolumab (branded Opdivo) in patients with melanoma, kidney cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer. In 2018, the data updates at major meetings have come for the melanoma cohort. The company boasted a complete overall response rate of 53%, with 24% achieving complete response. After 7.2 months of follow-up, 85% of these responses were ongoing. Overall, 76% of the patients in the study achieved some kind of disease control.

In an analysis of PD-L1 status, patients appeared to respond whether they were PD-L1 negative (43%) or positive (68%). As for safety, the combination given at the recommended phase 2 dose was not associated with any kind of alarming toxicity, with only 4.9% of patients (2 out of 41) having to discontinue due to a treatment-related adverse event.

Looking forward

If you look at the earlier data readout of the same study from ASCO 2018, the issue at the time was that going from the preliminary 13 patients and adding 15 more did not confirm an initial outstanding response rate of 85%. Among all 28 patients presented at ASCO, 50% had a response overall, suggesting that there were some problems as they added more patients, causing a massive exit.

But now, with 38 evaluable patients, we are seeing some significant stabilization at a 53% objective response rate. It's still a small study, but if this response rate holds, then they compare favorably with published response rates for nivolumab alone (43.7%), as well as nivolumab plus ipilimumab (57.6%), the latter being associated with significant toxicity.

Furthermore, the complete response rate observed in PIVOT-02 (24%) appears to be substantially better than what was observed in the Larkin 2015 pub solidifying nivolumab-ipilimumab in melanoma (11.5%). This is true, of course, only if confirmed in a larger trial.

But NKTR has made no bones about its intentions. They want to get to phase 3 as quickly as possible. These results might support moving there immediately. And all the hemming and hawing about BMY having made a critical error with their expensive partnership could be laid to rest if NKTR-214 ends up working.

NKTR continues to have a tall ceiling if they can find a way to get NKTR-214 to stick one of the highest-selling immune checkpoint inhibitors in oncology today. Nivolumab currently nets $1.79 billion in quarterly sales around the world. Of course, that doesn't come mainly from first-line melanoma, but it's very good company to keep.

Key investment takeaways

A few key points about this one:

BMY probably doesn't move much on this news, given how light the impact is for them overall. The entirety of this partnership with NKTR could be paid for with the sales of nivolumab over one quarter, so don't expect a payoff here if you're a BMY shareholder.

NKTR sat at a heavily inflated market cap earlier in the year, but even after this encouraging news, they are sitting at near their 52-week low. I would be encouraged to start up a small position at these levels, with the possibility of a boost if they continue to remain stable at the low points.

This news does not really impact on any other companies in the IO space, at least at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.