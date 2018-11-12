Norway Goes Cold On Tesla This Winter

Diversion to The Netherlands, which has a tax credit expiring in 2018, also is a potential cause. But Q4 demand in The Netherlands does not account adequately for the shortfall.

Launch of a serious luxury BEV competitor in the form of the Jaguar i-Pace is likely part of the reason for the slowdown.

Norway has been a critical electric vehicle market for several years. With battery electric vehicles accounting for 45% of new vehicle sales, that should be no surprise. As a wealthy country, it has also been one of Tesla’s (TSLA) crucial international markets, having been its largest market besides the United States and China.

Sales of Tesla’s luxury Model S and Model X vehicles have served as something of a bellwether for the electric car company’s international demand. Thus, the weak start to Q4 should be seen as a sign of trouble ahead. Indeed, Tesla sales in Norway are struggling to keep pace with 2017 levels, not a great sign for a company on a high growth trajectory.

With sales falling, Tesla’s growth narrative could be damaged. Let’s take a look at what's causing Norway to give Tesla the cold shoulder all of a sudden.

Real Competition Starts

For years, Tesla has enjoyed almost total dominance of Norway’s luxury BEV segment. That came to an end this fall when the Jaguar i-Pace came to market as a first serious competitor to Tesla’s luxury BEV monopoly.

The i-Pace has received a raft of glowing reviews, comparing it favorably to Tesla’s luxury lineup. The Norwegian market has certainly taken a shine to the i-Pace in the early days of its launch and, in Q4 thus far, i-Pace registrations have far outstripped those of the Model S and Model X combined. Twitter’s TeslaCharts presents an excellent graphical representation of the growing gulf between registrations of the market leader and the new upstart.

Of course, it's understandable to see a spike in i-Pace registrations at this point. It's a new product, whereas the Model S and Model X have both been available in Norway for years. But there's more to it than that. The i-Pace represents a new luxury BEV that can compete on quality as well as price.

Disgruntled Customers

Tesla clearly understands the critical importance of Norway to its success, as it has invested more heavily in charging infrastructure (on a per capita basis) than in any other market.

Yet Tesla has failed to invest sufficiently in support services, which has led to rising consumer dissatisfaction. Tesla has been able to largely ignore these concerns thanks to its position as the only serious luxury BEV producer.

With the introduction of the i-Pace, Tesla can no longer afford such shortsighted policies. Norwegian customers have grown increasingly vocal in their complaints about repair times and customer service. Jaguar is likely tapping into some of the disgruntled market.

Diversion to The Netherlands

The i-Pace is likely not the only culprit when it comes to falling registrations in Norway. Changing regulations in The Netherlands, another big European market for Tesla, also is likely to blame. A key tax break for electric vehicle buyers is expiring at the end of 2018, so demand is understandably being pulled forward in the Dutch market. There has been a surge in Dutch demand since the summer, largely the product of the impending tax credit phase out.

While diversion of Model S and Model X sales ought to go some way to explaining the drop-off in Norwegian registrations, it does not cover everything. Indeed, quarter-on-quarter registration numbers in The Netherlands suggest that there has been no substantial spike in Q4 to explain the drop in Norway:

What we are actually seeing is Dutch registrations barely keeping pace with last quarter. If they do not pick up substantially soon, it's unlikely they will be able to make up the difference left by Norway. That could mean falling demand quarter-over-quarter. That's bad news for a company priced for high growth.

Investor’s Eye View

We are approaching the halfway mark for Q4 and so far things do not look great for Tesla in Europe. Of course, sales have tended to be back loaded, with registrations spiking toward the end of months and quarters. But the trend so far means Tesla has a lot of ground to make up in the meantime.

In any event, Tesla is getting its first serious taste of competition and one of its key markets is soon to lose a critical tax credit. Historically, when tax credits for electric vehicles have been curtailed or eliminated, it has meant a steep falloff in demand. That has happened in Denmark and Hong Kong already. With the Dutch tax credit expiring at year end, we may see a repeat of that pattern. More worrisome still is the impending halving of the $7,500 tax credit for American buyers, which will go to zero in 2019.

Tesla is facing increasing headwinds. We do not see any clear path to the sort of growth a $50 billion market capitalization seems to be promising.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.