Walmart: Is Valuation Becoming Less Relevant?

As an investor who is long Walmart (WMT), I argued in July that while I continue to remain long the stock, low levels of free cash flow growth would mean that I would need to see a price within the $60-65 range to consider adding to my holdings.

Fast forward to November, and we see that price has risen to $103 at the time of writing:

Source: ycharts.com

I’m not complaining - I remained long and have profited from Walmart’s rise. That said, I was overly pessimistic on the company’s prospects - especially considering that the broader market has been seeing a downturn in the past month while Walmart has continued to remain strong:

Source: investing.com

So, Walmart is significantly outperforming the market at this time. What can we expect from here?

While the broader market has been declining, retail stocks have been rallying. One of the main points I have made about Walmart in the past is that this company’s growth will be dictated to a large degree by how much it can grow its e-commerce segment.

The flip side of the coin is that growing investment in e-commerce has the potential to weigh on earnings performance in the medium term. For instance, we can see that while net sales are up by just over 4% year-to-date, gross profit and operating income have seen a decrease over the same period:

Source: Walmart Q2 FY19 Financial Presentation

Mix effects from growth in the e-commerce business, as well as price investments and higher fuel prices were cited as contributing to a lower gross margin.

That said, investors seem to be more optimistic about the company’s prospects than previously.

For instance, we can see that in the past year, earnings have been declining, while the price-to-earnings ratio has been increasing:

Source: ycharts.com

At this point in time, investors appear to be “betting on the come” when it comes to Walmart. In other words, investors appear to be increasingly confident that the e-commerce investment will pay off for the company and this will translate into higher earnings in the future.

If one is buying Walmart strictly as a value investor, then I would argue that the stock is priced too high based on current earnings growth, and investors would be better off waiting for a lower entry point. As mentioned, I previously argued Walmart to be attractively valued at the $60-65 range.

Now, this comes with an important caveat. By expanding into the e-commerce segment, Walmart is effectively expanding (at least partially) into the technology sphere. Microsoft (MSFT) showed the exact same dynamics during its rebound when price was consistently growing faster than earnings as investors bet big on future growth.

Moreover, as another SA contributor notes, Amazon (AMZN) is a key competitor to Walmart in this space, and the latter company’s forward P/E ratio continues to greatly exceed that of Walmart’s forward P/E:

Source: ycharts.com

Therefore, investors could reason that Walmart could have much more upside in this business than a company like Amazon, and are placing their bets accordingly.

Here’s my take on Walmart at this point in time. If you are a value investor and want to get in on Walmart at a good price, then this level is certainly not the place to do it. However, if Walmart is set to fundamentally transform its business - as some investors appear to be speculating - then we could well see further upside even from this price. Valuations seem to appear less relevant as investors are starting to gain more confidence in Walmart’s e-commerce capabilities. As for me, I’m going to stay long and see where this goes.

