Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) CEO Chuck Wilson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2018

Executives

Stephanie Ascher - IR

Chuck Wilson - CEO

Michael Vasconcelles - CMO

Seth Ettenberg - CSO

Christiana Stamoulis - President and CFO

Analysts

Marc Frahm - Cowen & Company

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Operator

Stephanie Ascher

Stephanie Ascher

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Unum Therapeutics Quarterly Investor Conference Call. Today, we'll be sharing updates on our Company's progress and our financial results for the third quarter 2018 ended September 30, 2018. With me on our call today are Chuck Wilson, CEO; Michael Vasconcelles, CMO; Seth Ettenberg, CSO; and Christiana Stamoulis, President and CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I need to remind you that estimates and other forward-looking statements included in this call represent the Company's view as of today, November 12, 2018. Unum Therapeutics disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's press release, as well as Unum's filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please also note that this call is being simultaneously webcast online.

With that, let me introduce Chuck Wilson, CEO. Chuck?

Chuck Wilson

Thank you, Stephanie. We've made a lot of progress since our August update, and today we'll be covering a number of topics including across our clinical stage programs and preclinical activities. Mike Vasconcelles, our CMO, will provide you with an update on our ACTR programs in lymphoma, myeloma, and solid tumors. Seth Ettenberg, our CSO, will tell you about our recent research efforts to expand our technology platform in cellular therapies with a particular focus on targeting solid tumors. As he'll discuss, we believe we've made important discoveries in ways to substantially improve T-cell functionality.

These disease discoveries can be applied to a number of different types of T-cell therapies, which Seth will describe in more detail. And Christiana Stamoulis, our President and CFO, will then conclude with a summary of our financial performance and other important business updates.

First, we're excited to announce today that we have selected ACTR707 in combination with rituximab as our lead candidate for further development in lymphoma. This decision was based on the encouraging data to date from the combination, the continuing progress in the ATTCK-20-03 study, and our desire to efficiently manage resources. Though the data are preliminary, we're encouraged by what we've seen thus far in ATTCK-20-03, and believe that the combination of ACTR707 with rituximab has a potentially best-in-class profile relative to the C19 directed CAR T therapies. As a reminder, we initiated the ATTCK-20-03 study at the end of 2017, with the aim of assessing the safety and antitumor activity of ACTR707 as CD28-containing ACTR construct in combination with rituximab.

In September of this year, we reported initial data from the study focused on the first dose cohort. In the first dose cohort of ATTCK-20-03, three of six treated patients achieved a complete response. At the same time, we observed no non-hematologic serious adverse events, including no cytokine release syndrome and no neurologic events. Enrollment in ACTR707 dosing are completed in the second dose cohort of the study, and are ongoing in the third dose cohort. As we announced earlier this month, we will be reporting updated data from the ATTCK-20-03 study at the American Society of Hematology, or ASH meeting, in December. We look forward to sharing data from those trials continues to mature.

Operationally, this decision to focus our lymphoma efforts on ATTCK-20-03 and ACTR707 will allow us to streamline our efforts in anticipation of the potential initiation of pivotal studies, while conserving overall spend on the program.

I'll now turn over to Mike to discuss more updates from our ongoing clinical pipeline.

Michael Vasconcelles

Thanks, Chuck. We're really very excited about the potential of our product candidates, as well as the productivity of the ACTR platform that's lead to our pipeline depth. With this progress, we look forward to developing additional product candidates to combine ACTR T-cells with antibodies targeting different tumor types as we expand our portfolio in the future. As Chuck has already discussed, we intend to focus our efforts in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and ACTR707 in combination with rituximab. We are currently completing enrollment of dose level 3 in the ATTCK-20-03 study, and expect to initiate cohort expansion in the first-half of 2019 at the recommend Phase 2 dose for ACTR707.

In parallel, we intend to conclude enrollment in the ATTCK-20-2 study. Though the initial rate of enrollment into the cohort expansion phase of the ATTCK-20-2 study was lower than anticipated, it's been accelerating of late, such that we expect to conclude the study with clinical data that furthers our understanding of the factors that define appropriate ACTR dosing. We look forward to continuing to work with all of our outstanding clinical investigators who have supported our lymphoma program as we complete ATTCK-20-2, as described above, expand ATTCK-20-03, and plan for potential pivotal clinical trials in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

For our multiple myeloma program we are continuing the dose escalation phase of our ATTCK-17-01 clinical trial, where we are testing ACTR087 in combination with SEA-BCMA, a proprietary antibody developed with our collaboration partner, Seattle Genetics. As announced earlier this month, we will be presenting data from initial patient cohorts at the 2018 ASH meeting in December, in San Diego. Under ASH embargo rules, we cant discuss the data that will be presented at the conference beyond what's been communicated in the abstract, however, let me briefly remind you of the study design to help you better understand the preliminary data we expect to present there.

The ATTCK-17-01 clinical trial is an open-label multi-center Phase 1 dose escalation study using adaptive design principles to access the safety, tolerability in antimyeloma activity with ACTR087 in combination with SEA-BCMA in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This is the first in human experience with SEA-BCMA; therefore defining safety of the antibody requires starting dose escalation with very low dose levels of the antibody. We have completed enrollment and treated all patients in the first three dose cohorts, and we expect to report preliminary data from these early dose cohorts at the ASH meeting, focusing primarily on safety and early biomarker data from the combination.

We're excited about this combination in patients with multiple myeloma based upon a number of differentiating characteristics. First, combining ACTR087 with a novel antibody brings together antimyeloma mechanisms of action that are unique with this combination. Second, by initiating dosing of the antibody right after leukapheresis, we have the potential to insert antimyeloma affect early in the treatment regimen. Finally, through dose adjustments of both the antibody and ACTR087, we can establish dosing of both agents that we hope will optimize the therapeutic index of the combination. So, as you can see, real potential exists to develop a meaningful combination for patients with relapsed or refractory myeloma.

Moving on to our newest clinical program, we are on track to initiate the multi-center ATTCK-34-01 Phase 1 trial utilizing ACTR707 in combination with trastuzumab to target HER2-positive advanced cancers by year end. This is our first ACTR T-cell and antibody combination directed toward solid tumors, a clinical setting that has historically been challenging for T-cell therapies. As we've outlined in the past, our preclinical studies highlight a number of ways in which we think ACTR T-cells are likely to be superior to CAR T-cells in solid tumors, and we're excited to be on the cusp of clinically testing these ideas.

With respect to HER2-overexpressing cancers specifically, one particular challenge is the requirement to discriminate between tumor cells expressing high amounts of HER2 protein on their cell surface from normal noncancerous cells that express much lower amounts. As we presented at the 2017 AACR-NCI-EORTC triple meeting, preclinical data demonstrates that unlike certain CAR T-cells that target HER2, ACTR T-cells are highly selective for cancer cells over noncancerous, so efficiently killing HER2-overexpressing tumor cells while sparing a broad panel of noncancerous cells. Earlier this year, the FDA cleared our IND submission containing these and other preclinical data with this combination.

And we are now in the process of initiating the clinical trial for patients with advanced cancer overexpressing HER2. We expect to open the first clinical site in this trial by the end of this year, with initial data to follow in 2019. We will be presenting preclinical data describing the ACTR combination as well as more details of the trial design at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, in December, in San Antonio. In addition, we will be hosting an investor event in New York next week, on November 19th, where we will be further discussing these data and other research activities targeted toward optimizing T-cell therapies in solid tumors.

We're pleased to have one of our academic investigators, Dr. Charles Fuchs, Director of the Yale Cancer Center, joined us for that breakfast to share his perspective on the need for novel cell therapies for his patients with gastrointestinal cancers.

So with that, now let me turn the call over to Seth, who will describe some of the recent preclinical advances coming from our research team.

Seth Ettenberg

Thanks, Mike. Beyond our ACTR platform-related activities, we've been exploring ways that we can broadly improve the fitness and functionality of engineered T-cell therapies, enabling them to be more effective in solid tumors. A key hallmark of solid tumors is that they create an environment that actively blocks T-cell attacks to the presence of certain cell types, protein factors of molecules that have an immunosuppressive activity. In addition, solid tumors often consume the nutrients required for T-cell metabolism and may lack some of the cellular signals that enable T-cells to activate properly when they encounter a tumor cell.

At the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting, SITC, this past weekend, our research team presented our approach to address these challenges. We call this approach Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor or BOXR for short. BOXR T-cells express a chimeric receptor like an ACTR or a CAR that targets a T-cell to tumor cells. At the same time, an additional transgene encoding a separate protein product is effectively bolted on to the same T-cell in order to improve its fitness or functionality. We selected incentivized [ph] dozens of bolt-on transgenes based on their potential to overcome the challenges in solid tumors, I summarized earlier.

As presented at SITC, we have used a battery of functional assays to simulate the adverse conditions present in the solid tumor micro environment, allowing us to evaluate the impact of bolt-on transgenes on T-cell function and to select the best ones for potential further development. Through these studies, we've identified specific bolt-ons that work with either ACTR T-cells or CAR T-cells or both, significantly improved their functionality. As an example, we have shown that bolt-on transgenes that alter pathways involved in cell metabolism can convert a standard second-generation CAR T-cell directed towards liver and lung tumor cells into a highly potent and effective agent, eliminating tumors in our most stringent non-clinical animal models. In separate experiments, using a different transgene that provides stimulatory signals to counter chronic T-cell stimulation, we're able to significantly enhance ACTR attack of ovarian cancer cells.

We see the BOXR technology as an important compliment to the ACTR technology, extending upon and approving the foundation for Unum's T-cell platform. We are actively seeking patent protection for BOXR, and have completed filings for several patent applications covering different aspects of the technology. We envision a growing pipeline in the future composed of both ACTR and BOXR T-cell programs. We plan to disclose more details on this new platform along with our broader efforts in solid tumors at our investor event next Monday.

With that, let me hand the call over to Christiana, who will discuss our financials.

Christiana Stamoulis

Thank you, sir. I will turn now to our financial results for the third quarter. In the third quarter of 2018, we recorded collaboration revenue of $2 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter last year. This decrease was due to the adoption on January 1, 2018, of the new revenue recognition standard, which changed the manner in which we recognized the revenue from our collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics.

R&D expenses were $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $8.2 million in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting the expanded clinical development activity this year. G&A expenses were $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million in the same quarter last year with the increase primarily due to expenses around operating as a public company as well as higher personnel-related costs. Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $10.2 million, compared to $7 million for the same quarter last year with the increase largely reflecting the increased operating costs in the 2018 period. Finally, we ended the third quarter of 2018 with approximately $30 million shares outstanding.

As of September 30, 2018, we had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $87.1 million. As a result of our decision to conclude enrollment in the ATTCK-22 study in the first-half of 2019, we anticipate that this capital is sufficient to fund our operations and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of June 2020 without considering available borrowings under our loan and security agreement.

Looking forward, we expect a very active remainder of 2018. At the ASH meeting in December, we plan to provide updated data from the ATTCK-20-03 trial and also report preliminary data from early cohorts of the ATTCK-17-01 trial. At the upcoming event, on November 19, we plan to disclose more details on our BOXR technology as well as our broader efforts in solid tumor. This event will be available also via live webcast.

We are also on track to initiate by end of the year the Phase 1 study, ATTCK-34-01 testing ACTR707 in combination with trastuzumab in HER2+ factors. We expect to share updated preclinical data on this product candidate as well as more details on the trial design at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

With that, we'll open the call for questions.

Operator

Marc Frahm

Marc Frahm

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just for to start with, okay, Mike, when making the decision of moving with ACTR707 in lymphoma, can you just talk about kind of what drove that decision, was it the safety, was it the efficacy, is it just the amount of expansion you're seeing, what really drove that?

Michael Vasconcelles

Hi, Marc. Yes, I think it was really several factors as it's not just the data that we've seen in the first dose level of the 20-03 study, but it's really focusing on the momentum we've seen in that study, and then really an interest to continue to just judiciously manage our resources as we move forward in lymphoma and bring other programs online. And so, I think it's really the totality of those issues that lead us to decide at this point in time to really focus on ACTR707 with rituximab in non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Marc Frahm

Okay. And then, maybe I missed it when you ran through the ASH presentations, might we see anything from dose level three at ASH, or is it just going to be the dose level two patients that will get added to what we've generated…

Michael Vasconcelles

Yes, so I think it will primarily be a follow-up from dose level one. We'll have some early data from dose level two, and then we'll be able to expect to give a status on dose level three, but more operationally for the third dose level.

Marc Frahm

Okay, great. And then, last one, just -- starting up with the HER2s, I mean, when you kind of think you know, obviously it can be [upright latent] [ph] a variety of different tumor types, are there particular tumor types that you think are more or less amenable to T-cell therapy, kind of -- what do you think, maybe colorectal versus breast cancer and things like that?

Michael Vasconcelles

Yes, I think with our approach we don't want to be necessarily too presumptuous for any specific histology. I think just given where we know trastuzumab has demonstrated some benefit. We're expecting that the predominant number of patients will be those with either breast cancer or gastric cancer, but we purposely have designed the study to really allow or bring in any other patients that [indiscernible] and as you know, and there's a pretty large number of cancers that -- small overall percentage that [indiscernible], so we look forward to potentially having some of those patients enrolled as well.

Mary Conway

Okay, great.

Operator

Peter Lawson

Peter Lawson

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just to clarify, on the selection of 707 over 87, is that across the entire platform or is that just focused around NHL?

Michael Vasconcelles

Yes, no, just to be clear -- this is Mike; just to be clear, this is a lymphoma-specific decision. We continue with all of our other programs as we defined, specifically our program in collaboration with Seattle Genetics utilizing SEA-BCMA is bringing for the ACTR087, our drug.

Peter Lawson

Got you, thank you. And then, would we see the comparison of that [indiscernible] at some point, 707 versus 087?

Michael Vasconcelles

Yes, well, we're obviously committed to bringing forward the data from both studies as those data mature. We well see some updated data with the 20-03 study with 707 next month, as we've talked about, and then into '19, as we wrap up the 20-2 study, the data will be presented and then as we build on the momentum we'd see in 2003, real completion of dose escalation and then the expansion. So the data will all be available as we march into 2019, but not in a direct comparative sense. The studies really aren't designed for that. But certainly the data will be made available.

Peter Lawson

Okay, thank you. And you mentioned that asset would see the follow-up, dose level one, early dose level tow. When can you see, using those level 3?

Michael Vasconcelles

When, did you say?

Peter Lawson

Yes.

Michael Vasconcelles

Yes. What we expect in 2019 and I think probably early next year we'll be sort of laying out when we see data forthcoming across the whole portfolio.

Peter Lawson

Okay, thanks. Thanks for the questions.

Michael Vasconcelles

[Indiscernible] in timing, yes.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thank you so much.

Operator

Chuck Wilson

Chuck Wilson

Great, thank you very much. And thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon for our quarterly investor call. As you can see, we believe Unum has a differentiated approach with best-in-class potential to address a wide range of cancers.

We look forward to continuing to provide updates over the coming weeks, as we've mentioned, the '19th, we'll be hosting an investor focused on Unum's efforts in solid tumors, in New York, featuring guest speaker Charles Fuchs, director of the Yale cancer center. We'll be discussing the challenges and opportunities in HER2 malignancies, including gastric cancer, as well as discussing the market opportunity, clinical validation o actor 707, and trials designed as the phase one study. In addition, we plan to provide more details on the new platform to support our growing efforts in solid tumors. We hope many of you can join us. Thank you again.

