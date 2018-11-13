Office Depot: 3Q18 Results May Have Proved Me Wrong

Office Depot (ODP) reported its 3Q2018 results last Wednesday, November 7, and the stock price jumped 24% to USD 3.41. In my article from October 23, I argued the company has not yet proved it is capable of a turnaround. The results are strong and I must admit I was probably wrong, even though certain issues still remain part of ODP's story. In the quarter, ODP had strengthened its financials, improved its services business and the BSD division reported strong numbers.

In the above-mentioned article I was arguing the company has quite high a net debt. I would like to make a correction – I mistakenly included Non-recourse debt in the calculation of net debt and thus the figure was higher than it actually was (my thanks go to my readers who flagged the error).

3Q2018 numbers

Office Depot USD mln 3Q17 2Q18 3Q18 QoQ YoY Sales 2,620.0 2,628.0 2,887.0 9.86% 10.19% Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs (1,987.0) (2,032.0) (2,201.0) 8.32% 10.77% Gross profit 633.0 596.0 686.0 15.10% 8.37% Selling, general and administrative expenses (503.0) (534.0) (567.0) 6.18% 12.72% Merger, restructuring, and other operating expenses, net (22.0) (14.0) (14.0) 0.00% -36.36% Operating income (loss) 108.0 48.0 105.0 118.75% -2.78% Interest income 6.0 6.0 7.0 16.67% 16.67% Interest expense (13.0) (31.0) (31.0) 0.00% 138.46% Loss before income taxes 100.0 28.0 85.0 203.57% -15.00% Income tax expense (2.0) (9.0) (25.0) 177.78% 1150.00% Net loss 98.0 19.0 60.0 215.79% -38.78% Net loss attributable to Office Depot, Inc. 92.0 16.0 60.0 275.00% -34.78%

Small lines, such as Other income (net) were left out in order to make the table easier to read.

Source: Company SEC filings

The company has reported a 10.19% year-on-year growth of sales revenue, 8.37% growth of gross profit and a slight decrease of -2.78% in the operating profit. The decrease in operating profit is attributable to the cost of goods sold as well as SG&A, both of which grew at a faster pace than the sales revenue.

The sales of products accounted for 85% of the total sales, up 1.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. While I’d like to see the share of products on the total revenues to decrease, this should not be an issue given both the sales of products as well as services have increased in the absolute terms.

Comments on individual segments

The Business Solutions Division’s sales grew of 6% year-on-year and 1% organically. Within this segment, ODP reported a strong growth of services revenues of 28% while product sales within the segment grew 5%.

Within the Retail division, sales declined 6% overall, dragged down by a 7% decrease in the sales of products, partially offset by an 11% increase in the sales of services. ODP has also increased its investments in the services platform, which should drive the sales up in the coming quarters.

CompuCom’s sales have decreased 4% compared to the same quarter prior year. The company argues the decrease is caused mainly by a large customer currently going through a reorganization process of its business. Furthermore, the company has hired Mike Zimmer, an experienced services sales leader from Xerox who joined to the company in mid-October and his task is to help the sales growth up.

During the conference call, CEO Gerry Smith said that cross-selling is “kicking up and starting to work.” In terms of service orders, the quarter for the CompuCom segment was strong, as the segment saw a fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. With regards to CompuCom, Joseph Lower, ODP’s CFO and Executive Vice-President, said the problems with CompuCom currently fall into three different categories: a) a customer being under reorganization program; b) the segment not being as efficient as can potentially be, but the company has been investing into the sales model heavily; and c) certain one-off operational items. Thus, given the one-offs, the efficiency of the division should improve in 4Q2018.

Margins update

The company improved its gross margin by approximately 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous quarter due to the increase in margins in both segments – the gross margin of Products increased to 22.3%, up from 20.9% in 2Q2018, and the gross margin of the Services segment was 32%, up from 31.7% in the previous quarter.

In my previous article, I argued the company’s operating as well as net margin are trending downwards and have been doing so since 2Q2016. However, updating the chart for the margins reported in 3Q2018, the picture starts to look quite different. If the company manages to either improve the efficiency of the CompuCom division or grow its sales from services, the story of margins might substantially change.

Source: Author based on company data

I have already talked about net debt at the beginning of the article. During the quarter, ODP has increased its cash position to USD 925 million and its net debt thus decreased to USD 54 million, down from USD 253 million in the previous quarter. If the asset-based lending facility is taken into account, the total liquidity of the company is circa USD 1.9 billion (925 million in cash + 990 million in the lending facility).

The company also declared a dividend in the amount of USD 0.025 per share. This is in line with the previous dividends paid out by the company and the annualized yield, with the recent jump in the stock price taken into account, is around 3%.

Guidance update

ODP has also changed its guidance for FY2018 with increasing the sales guidance by USD 0.2 billion to USD 11 billion. Free cash flow guidance was increased by USD 100 million to USD 450 million. In order to meet its sales guidance, ODP’s sales in the 4Q2018 would have to increase 2.87% on the year-on-year basis but the guidance also allows for a decrease compared to the 3Q18 sales.

ODP has also issued its guidance for FY2019 and it sees its sales revenue reaching USD 11.1 billion and the free cash flow should amount to USD 350 million.

Conclusion

I must admit I did not feel particularly positive about ODP in my first article. The story has improved but some question marks and headwinds, such as CompuCom which still struggles to operate efficiently as well as grow its business, remain part of it. The stock price has jumped c. 24% on the day of the results, and ODP is currently trading at around a 3% annualized dividend yield, 0.8 P/BV and I can see a FWD P/E of 8.99. At these levels, ODP still seems cheap but the increase of the price leaves me cautious. Given the strong 3Q2018 results, however, my view starts to change. Let me know in the comments what you think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.