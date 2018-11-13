goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) CEO David Ingram on Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

goeasy Ltd (OTCPK:EHMEF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss goeasy's results for the third quarter ended September 30.

Today, David Ingram, goeasy's CEO, will talk about the highlights of the third quarter and give our financial results. Jason Mullins, the company's President and COO, will then provide a further update on the company's outlook before we open the line for questions from investors. Jason Appel the company's Chief Risk Officer is also on the call.

Before we begin, I remind you this conference call is open to all investors and is being webcast through the company's investor website.

Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the call over to David Ingram.

David Ingram

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for your participation on our call today. It was a solid and productive quarter for the company. Revenue grew to a record $130 million in the third quarter, up 26.5% from the prior year driven by the expansion of easyfinancial. In the quarter, we saw total application volume climb 31% year-over-year. The increase in consumer demand combined with a 24% increase in the average loan size resulted in loan originations of $221 million, up 40.5% from the prior year, while loan growth in the quarter was $63 million, up 32% from the third quarter of 2017.

After choosing to invest more of our advertising spend into periods with the strongest consumer demand, specifically the second and fourth quarters, the third quarter was a slightly slower period for the company. In the quarter, we spent only 2.6% of our revenue on the advertising compared to 4.6% of revenue in Q2 of this year, and 2.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter, we have increased advertising spend back to 4% of revenue. We have already begun to see the impact. I'm confident that we will finish the year at the midpoint of our guided range of $825 million to $875 million for the consumer loan portfolio.

We also continue to see positive results from several of our recent growth initiatives. Firstly, lending within our easyhome stores is having the desired effect. Despite a 3.4% decline in the leasing portfolio and a corresponding decline of $1.6 million in leasing-related revenue, these declines were more than offset by $1.9 billion increase in financial revenues related to consumer lending. We leveraged this revenue growth to drive an increase in both operating income and margins for the easyhome business segment.

Second, secured loans to homeowners grew to $40 million in the quarter, which now represents 5.4% of our portfolio. After 1 full year in market paid loans, which are secured by residential real estate, continue to perform very well. Since inception, we have funded close to 2,000 secured loans and experienced only 1 charge of account thus far. Our philosophy is to closely monitor the results with new initiatives before we begin to scale that. We are now comfortable to begin increasing the rates expansion for these products.

And lastly, with respect to the Quebec market, while consumer demand continues to remain very strong in the province, we have not been as satisfied with the credit performance. The net charge-off rates above expectations at an annualized rate were approximately 20%. We decided to moderate the loan growth while we focused on developing new custom credit models, which would be uniquely tailored to the distinct behavior of the Quebec consumer.

With the first phase of these model enhancements, planned implementation in the next few weeks, we will resume growth in this market throughout December and into 2019, while keeping a close eye on the performance and refining accordingly.

In the quarter, we also recorded an incremental $3.4 million of bad debt expense due to a 43 basis point increase to the provision for future credit losses. Under the IFRS 9 accounting standards, the provision for future losses, much slightly in period of net charge-off rate, is susceptible to some volatility from quarter-to-quarter. In the third quarter, we saw a slight downward shift in the credit mix with certain segments of our portfolio, which we have attributed to a combination of the credit performance in Quebec and the mix of loan origination sourced from online channels, which tend to be slightly lower quality.

Over the course of the quarter, we leveraged dynamic risk monitoring tools to identify this trend and have already implemented several enhancements to our credit models, which we expect will correct the trend going forward.

As a reminder, the provision is a non-cash item and does not impact the cash flow of the business. However, we estimate that this incremental expense impacted diluted earnings per share in the quarter by approximately $0.17. Notwithstanding the change in the provision for future credit losses, we continue to see stable performance in the portfolio throughout the quarter.

The average weekly delinquency rate in the quarter was consistent at 4.4% and the net charge-off rate reduced to 12.9% from 13.1% in the third quarter of 2017. These results were at the midpoint of our targeted range for 2018 of between 12% and 14%.

Despite the quarterly fluctuations we may experience and provision for future credit losses or the actual imperative net charge-off rate, we continue to remain confident in our ability to manage risk and how the credit will perform on year-to-year basis.

The revenue growth was accompanied by strong operating leverage, which produced record profit for the company. Operating income was $33 million in the third quarter, up 37.5% and operating margins expanded to 25.3%, up from 23.3% in 2017. Net income in the quarter was $14.3 million, up 23.6%, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $0.97, up almost 20% from the $0.81 recorded in the third quarter of 2017.

As you know, the company adopted IFRS 9 prospectively in 2018, did not restate its 2017 financial results. After adjusting for the estimated effect of IFRS 9, which would have elevated the loan loss provision and bad debt expense in the prior-year results, diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 was an estimated $0.66. On this comparable basis, diluted earnings per share in the current quarter increased by 47%.

We are also pleased to report a record return on equity of 23.8%, up from 21.3% in 2017.

Now just looking at the balance sheet. Over the last several months, we have proactively made several enhancements to our balance sheet. As a result to the increase to our revolving credit facility, the follow-on bond offering, and our recent equity raise, we have reduced our net debt-to-total capitalization to below 65% since the end of the quarter.

We now have the liquidity to fund our growth plans through to the third quarter of 2020 with over $340 million in available funding. Furthermore, all of the debt we currently utilize today is at a fixed rate of interests. Only after we fully utilize the cash in our balance sheet and begin to draw on revolving credit facility, will rising interest rates begin to have a small effect on our cost of borrowing. By taking capital in advance of its use, impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.14 in the quarter. We continue to believe that the prudent management of our balance sheet best positions the company to grow profitably and unencumbered for the long term.

With respect to cash flows, we've highlighted before that when we raise capital, those cash inflows are treated as financing activities. However, when we advance funds to borrowers, those cash outflows are treated as cash used in operating activity. For goeasy, cash used in operating activities is a positive proof of our ability to grow our loan book and our business. goeasy reported cash used in operations in the third quarter 2018 of negative $21.3 million. However, $90 million was used to invest to grow in our loan book. If we excluded this investment, then cash flow generated by operating activities would have been positive $69 million in the quarter, highlighting the strong cash generation of our business.

I'll now pass the call out to Jason to provide an update on the progress towards this year's key initiatives and an outlook for 2019.

Jason Mullins

Thanks, David. The last several months have been quite productive for the organization as we have made significant progress on our 2018 key initiatives. First, in October, we launched our new enhanced digital loan application in progression. This new online credit application will enable us to optimize web traffic and provide our customers with a streamlined and personalized experience. The process will be faster and easier for the customer, and more importantly, will provide us with a better capability to optimize the online sales funnel, drive increased conversion and integrate with other new digital technologies. With only a portion of our web traffic currently being routed to the new platform, we are continually monitoring the performance and increasing the volume we direct to the new application each week.

So far, the performance has been very positive. We expect in the long term that these enhancements will drive incremental growth by increasing our online funding rate by 25%. Second, we are preparing to introduce our new white label starter loan product through a third-party partnership next week. This will be offered to the approximately 20,000 plus customers that are declined for an unsecured loan each month due to insufficient credit quality. This product called credit plus is designed for new Canadian students, and those with poor credit. The consumer will be able to take a loan where the proceeds are directed to a savings account. Each payment is then reported to their credit file which can assist them in improving their credit score. We intend to monitor the customers' behavior and extend them an offer for an unsecured loan once they have demonstrated a stable history of payments.

Lastly, we have just moved our head office into expanded and newly renovated office space. With capacity for growth, more collaboration space and upgraded technology, we are transforming the way we work with the ultimate goal of attracting and retaining the best talent possible while driving innovation in our industry. So with the fourth quarter off to a strong start, solid progress made towards our key initiatives and well-capitalized balance sheet, we remain confident in the outlook for 2019 and beyond. 2019 will mark a significant milestone year for the company as we cross over $1 billion in consumer loans on route to our guided range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion by the end of next year. As I prepare to step into the role of CEO in January, I cannot be more excited about our future. I am confident in the team we have built and believe strongly in our vision giving every Canadian the chance for a better tomorrow today.

I'll now pass it back to David for closing remarks.

David Ingram

Thanks, Jason. So after 18 years in the role of CEO, it's been my pleasure to lead our core key force. I will now handover this responsibility to Jason to begin in the New Year as he assumes the role of CEO, and I move into the role of Executive Chairman. While he will now lead the operations of the organization and begin to chair our future earnings calls, I will continue to be actively engaged in the business and be available to all investors. To this end, we both look forward to updating you when we release our Q4 and full-year results in February.

So with our prepared remarks complete, we'll now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Gary Ho of Desjardins. Your line is open.

Gary Ho

Hey good morning. Just wondering if you can elaborate on the reasons behind the higher allowance for credit loss his quarter? I think you highlighted 2 items in the MD&A, slightly lower call -- credit quality and you bought new borrowers versus previous cohorts, and second, higher than expected losses in Quebec. Can you kind of give us a little bit more color on that and how sustainable those items are?

Jason Mullins

Yeah. Sure Gary. It's Jason Mullins, I'll start and then Jason Appel will add some comments as well. So in terms of loan loss provision, the way to think about that is that we would expect to see some level of quarterly volatility from 1 period to the next. But that's similar with our end period charge-off rates. It would be something we expect to be stable and/or gradually decline over the long term from a year-to-year basis point of view. The things that we highlighted, we attributed to, in terms of the downward shift in the credit mix were really 2 elements that you pointed out in the MD&A; one being the performance in Quebec. As David talked about, we haven't been as satisfied with the performance of the credit there and decided to temporarily moderate the growth, while we're in the process of building customer credit models. So certainly the losses we've seen there put a bit of upward pressure. And then the second thing is, with respect to the mix of business, we've seen an increase on a year-to-date basis of the proportion of originations that we generate coming from online related sources. So as we talked about in the past and consistent with why we strongly believe in the omnichannel model, those originations that come from an online source, even if they are funded in a branch tend to be slightly lower credit quality than when the consumer walked directly in the door of retail. So because of those 2 things, that's what we are attributing to that slight downward shift. We -- as David highlighted, we've already made a number of enhancements to our credit models that we put in place as a response to seeing this trend earlier in the year, and I feel good that on a go-forward basis that will correct the trend and will be in line with the guidance for losses in the future.

Gary Hos

Okay. And then second question, just on -- specific question on the revenue yield, for some reason, I can piece together you know the decline that's put in the MD&A and I'm just taking the interest income in easyfinancial over the average loan book. What am I missing here?

Jason Mullins

Yeah, good question. So, I think there's an opportunity for us to provide a bit more clarity on the yield calculation and we can do that, with some explanation out and then going forward as well. So because the easyfinancial portfolio has a portion of it that now is residing within easyhome leasing business segments, there are some of the easyfinancial portfolio related revenues and easyfinancial related consumer loans that reside within that easyhome business segment. So when we refer to the easyfinancial portfolio total yield in the range that we've guided, we're referring to the total financial revenue of the portfolio divided into the total average portfolio of which both those numbers are reported in individual tables within the MD&A.

So I think what you may be do is taking the easyfinancial business segment revenue already and dividing that into the average portfolio, which would then be missing a piece of the revenue as in the leasing segment. So will add some clarity into this in the future documents, but the best way to look at it is to take the total financial revenue over the total average portfolio and then calculate the yield that way.

The other particular thing to note, just in terms of, if you're trying to square off where the full year would finish, using that methodology that I've just described, you'll probably then find that the decline in Q3 was a little bit larger than the decline in Q2, albeit it will be more moderated from making that adjustment. And then the other thing to note is that in Q4, we generally would expect to see the yield being equal to or slightly better than the yield we had in Q3. So as you model it out, we wouldn't expect another sequential decline, and therefore, for the full year, we're still expecting the total yield to come in between the low and midpoint of the range for the year that we previously guided.

David Yeilding

Gary, Dave Yeilding here. Just to reiterate the point to the refinance information, if you go to page 27 on the MD&A, if you saw in financial revenue, which is the revenue for both easyfinancial and lending in easyhome and on Page 28, you can get the average gross consumer loans receivables that will give you give the numerator and the denominator to piece it together. And as Jason says we will do a better job next quarter of [indiscernible].

Gary Ho

That’s very helpful, thanks. And then just my last question, I know, we're just over a month into Q4. I know, seasonally it's a stronger quarter for loan book growth. Can you give us an update kind of what you're seeing on the ground in terms of that, as well as kind of charge-offs or delinquencies versus kind of what we're seeing in Q3?

Jason Mullins

Yes, sure. So, as David highlighted in the prepared remarks, we consciously chose to redirect add spends into the quarters where we see the strongest demand, namely Q2 and Q4. So Q4, we are seeing as getting off to a very good start. We would expect a growth in the quarter to be more consistent with Q2, and we are targeting for it to be a record quarter for growth. So, that part of the business is in line with what we would expect and on-trend. In terms of the net charge-off rate, we would expect the net charge-off rate for the fourth quarter to be slightly above the midpoint of our range, but that the full year will still come in below the midpoint of our range and be quite a bit better than what the full-year result was reported in 2017, which you will find was 13.6%.

So, although, as we talked about there is quarter-to-quarter volatility with the changes that we've made and the improvements to credit, we are comfortable that the number for the full year will still come in just below the midpoint of our range and also comfortable that for 2019 and beyond, the loss rates will still be in the range that we've previously guided.

Our next question comes from Richard Roth with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Richard Roth

I guess I saw a large increase in the Stage 2 high-risk loans bucket. What sort of drove this, is it specific vintages or geographies or is it reflective of like the entire book?

David Ingram

It's Dave, Rich and I can take a stab at answering that. A couple of, a couple of points to make. Generally the comments that Jason Mullins has made earlier generally applied in the way you should think about the provision, again because the mix of originations in the first half of the year was slightly more proportionate toward online.

Again because those loans had a slightly lower average credit quality, but when they get picked up by the provision, they will typically be in the lower risk ranges, which by definition requires us to take a slightly larger provision. So the impact of a overall mix in the quarter, it's more pronounced. And then secondly, when you look at the experience in Quebec, certainly over the last quarter, that as well will cause the provision numbers for the under-performing or Stage 2 bucket to rise.

As we said before, we would expect there to be some volatility in those buckets, as we move from quarter to quarter. There was also a little bit of seasonality at play, as well that we've seen with those 3 things. So, at the bottom line, generally the things that impact the net loss rate in the quarter are more or less to some degree mirrored in the way we need to think about the effect on the provision.

Richard Roth

And what sort of annualized charge-off rates are you seeing for online sourced loans that you gave Quebec? What's [indiscernible] line look like?

Jason Mullins

Yes. So, we don't, we don't break out, specifically disclose the charge-off rates based on the source of origination. The way to think about those, when we acquire a loan through an online source, and then book at your contact center, those would be the higher loss rate loans,the lower credit quality loans.

We think an online applicant can funnel it to a retail branch. That then improves the loss rate quite a bit as a result of the relationship established in the branch. But they are still generally slightly lower quality than those consumers who are the ideal, who actually walk directly and visit the retail branches.

So I can tell you that the former 2 groups, over index the portfolio average and the latter group under-indexes and therefore, depending on the mix of how you are at the business, that will have some level of influence on the end period rate. The other thing I'll start with the end period rates, I think is important to see is that when we give the 2 points of range to the guidance, net charge-off rate target, we do so on the basis knowing that there will inherently be quarter-to-quarter volatility on a basis of a number of factors.

If you look at our financial or investor deck, you will see that we report the quarterly numbers going back quite a number of years and that in any given year, there's typically between a 1% to 1.5% variance between the low quarter and the high quarter in the year. And that's part of the reason why we give that 2 point range, is that there are reasons, we would expect it to move a little bit within the range. But that if you were to calculate the overall annual range, you can see a very progressive decline and that's consistent with our outlook for the future.

Richard Roth

So I understand the seasonality argument from the perspective of charge-offs, because there's some randomization about when loans become delinquent to the extent that you end up charging them off. And I also understand the seasonality component as it pertains to increasing your provisions on Stage 1, because of macroeconomic factors, the [FOIs] et cetera. What I'm a little unclear about is, when loans go from Stage 1 to Stage 2 in material sort of movement, which is what we saw in this quarter, how is that volatility as opposed to indicative of deterioration in the underlying book?

David Yeilding

So the way to think about Stage 2 is that it represents consumers, who generally have missed a payment and therefore part of the delinquency and therefore they impact Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3. So the same seasonality and the same attributes of performance-related to Quebec and online therefore, influence this staging metric as well. It will all be tied back to the performance of the consumer. During the period, the provision is being calculated at quarter end.

David Ingram

Richard, one other point to consider is that when we look at the shift from Stage 1 to Stage 2, there is a little bit of a migration if you compare June to September. In Stage 2, increase there I think is 50 basis points or 60 basis points, somewhere along those lines. What happens when the loans go from Stage 1 to Stage 2 under the IFRS rules? You knew from having to take a 12 months loss to revise that up with the effect of producing more, [indiscernible] interest.

Richard Roth

And how these loans, specifically Stage 2 loans performed in the last month-and-a-half I guess, subsequent to the quarter end? I guess what I'm coming from is like the concern would be, okay, stage 2 higher-risk loans, what's the chance that a material proportion of these migrate to Stage 3, and then have it written off. So what sort of, how have you seen things progress in the last, call it, 38 days?

Jason Mullins

Yes, so it's Jason. I would say that as we indicated before, because there is sort of fluid movement between the buckets, I don't think you can necessarily conclude that you'd see a larger rush of those underperforming loans now moved to the third stage bucket, which is effectively those loans that are greater than 30 days in arrears. What you often see is because these are customers who have experienced some repayments issues, for which we have applied a serious addition of various remedies to assist them in repayment. Often what you'll find is these customers remain in those buckets for a period of time.

A portion will move into the third stage in the event that the revenue that we propose cannot assist them over the long term, but the vast majority of them actually jump back into the performing bucket. It just takes a little bit of time for them to move back into that bucket in part because as we treat them under the IFRS 9 provision, we need to see a material improvement in their performance, by simply assisting them making 1 round of payment or perhaps even refinancing their loan is not sufficient cause for us to assume that, that loan is out of harm's way, if you will.

So if anything, our approach to how we think about the provision is quite conservative and what we're ultimately trying to do here is represent what we think the customer will ultimately do, but we don't move them back prematurely, but again the vast majority of those customers who go into bucket 2 actually find their way migrating back into bucket 1 and not the other way around.

David Ingram

Richard, if you look at the percentage of loans in bucket 3 at June and September, it's fairly consistent. There has been a shift from 1 to 2 June to September for bucket 3, which obviously the loans at the highest risk of charging up are quite consistent sequentially.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to go back to Quebec, can you remind me when you set up the Quebec operations, did you just use the same I guess credits adjudication formulas that you were using I guess across the country and now as you said in your comments, that you've realized that maybe that's not consistent, you're not getting consistent performance and you're going back to, I guess, adjust that adjudication and formula. Is that a fair characterization?

Jason Mullins

Yes. It's Jason Mullins. So generally, yes, just a bit more color, though. We knew from our own research that the performance in Quebec would generally be poorer than other provinces. There's a couple of reasons for that, generally, one is consumer behavior. They have a slightly different sentiment towards managing consumer credit. And then the second is structural. Within the province of Quebec, the procedures for a consumer to file a personal bankruptcy are a little bit more lenient than they are in the other provinces. You can correlate those 2 points back to the fact that if you looked at the bankruptcy rate of Canada by province, because that is substantially higher than the next second highest province that rates the highest in the bankruptcy rates. So we knew that, that we would see a more challenging credit consumer there. As a result, when we built the credit tolerance level for going in, we set the credit tolerance for higher to account for that. What we've experienced though is that the model that we use, the latest version of our custom model, which works very carefully and well in all the other products, is with very little variability products to product, is not working as well that. Effectively the unique individual variables that accurately predict risks are not working as strong and as such, we have to wait until through the test and learn methodology, we could accumulate enough sufficient data on the consumer to then develop custom models that are unique to their behavior. So we've already made 1 first round Phase 1 change to the model that's going in that in the next few weeks. And then the team is already working on another second phase custom model that'll go in early 2019. So effectively you can think about it that we moderated growth intentionally and already give us -- a lot of time to do that, and that's as we move into 2019 will begin to start to scale up, the growth, the kind of the new model gets put in place. We've also already seen the delinquency against moderate and components of Quebec as a result of the changes that we've made and the response to that market as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you comment just on and maybe -- sorry, this might be in the MD&A, the like -- the vintage or the duration, however you want to characterize it of what you're seeing going into the charge-off rate, is it 6-month loans, 12-month loans any kind of bucket, that size of loan that you're seeing maybe that is kind of responsible for this -- the issue in Quebec?

David Ingram

Steve, I can answer that. I would say that based on the floor that we had set, it's not necessarily localized any 1 particular vintage- sized loans that we have. It's more of a generic attribute about how the broader customer population is performing. Again, I think the thing you have to think about, here is what makes the Quebec model -- the Quebec market very interesting is that mix of contractual and bankruptcies in the charge-offs. What makes the Quebec market a little bit more interesting is you've got a much higher incidence of that bankruptcy charge-off. So when these customers do encounter some degree of problem, it's much harder to detect and then remedy versus other provinces where you have a little bit more time to work with the customer in parallel to devise restructuring opportunities and solutions. But by and large, we haven't found there to be a specific pinpoint which as Jason said, as Jason Mullins said, while we've got our first iteration of the model changes going in and while we're also building a completely new model, that leverages both our own experience, which we will actually need to develop a second model as well as some additional market data which we've acquired that we think will be quite helpful in our ability to evaluate, predict risk with better accuracy going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay

Jason Mullins

I'll just add just add to those comments, I think what's really important is that as we step back and look at the way that we philosophically manage the business and the way that we test and learn from new initiatives, ultimately, when we put something new in place, we intentionally moderate its total growth and expansion until such time as we believe we've had enough history of data to be confident in the way it will perform. So if you take a look at both secured lending and Quebec for example, both of them about a year and a little bit in operations, both about similar-sized portfolios of $35 million to $40 million, and 1 case was secured, we've been actually very satisfied and the performance of the credit has been much better than we expected. And as David said in his remarks, we are now more comfortable to start to increase the scale and the rate of that product. In the case of Quebec, it was the opposite way, it under-performed to our expectations, but the key is that in all cases, we know how to moderate that growth appropriately, we've got the tools in place to dynamically monitor the credit and then react accordingly.

As a comparison for that, if you look back to our credit losses, particularly in 2016 and more specifically in the back half, you'll notice that we also saw a bit of an upward trend in the end period charge-off rate at that time for a variety of different issues. But as a result of those same monitoring to all the changes we made to the credit model, they made a material reduction in the loss rate in the subsequent year in 2017. So this is not something we are unfamiliar with or haven't seen before. We're very used to seeing that certain things don't always work the way you want them to. The key is that you have all the right tools and capabilities to monitor the progress and that you react and respond to changes to credit to move this back in the right direction. And so, we're quite comfortable with that same thing playing out here.

Jeff Fenwick

Just want to follow up the discussion here on that course correction and how that feeds into the growth expectations for the year. I noticed you only opened 1 new location in the quarter. And just as you're going through this process here, obviously you're going to slow a little bit in Quebec and what's your expectation around putting the changes in place as you require them and then reaccelerating growth there or can you find growth elsewhere that's going to help you get to that year-end target range for loans that you've set out?

Jason Mullins

So, yes, so the expansion of new locations in the quarter is directly tied to the same issue. So given that we had decided to moderate growth in the quarter, while we focused on making enhancements to the model. so that is the market where the majority of our new store locations was intended to be. It was not an easy choice to say why not defer those locations and so fourth quarter, when we are closer to the point of time, we can put in the model enhancements, so though the number of new loan openings in the third quarter was quite light, you will see that pick back up in Q4, you'll see the total number of openings for the year still come in within the range we guided, and then that'll correspond with some of the changes we're making in the credit to try to allow those branches when they open to grow at a more appropriate pace.

In terms of the overall growth of the business and guided range, well, Quebec will be a little bit more tempered while we work through some of these changes. We're quite comfortable that there are a variety of other sources for growth that we can continue to leverage that will still give us the total growth of the business that we projected. So there's absolutely no change to our guidance for loan book growth and we're still comfortable with the guidance we have given.

Jeff Fenwick

And then the second point here on operating expenses, when you strip out the bad debt expense here, pretty notable step down Q-over-Q. What should we be expecting here through the fourth quarter? I'm guessing some of the slowdown here may have again been tied to this course correction, you're making. So how should we thinking about OpEx for the end of the year?

David Yeilding

So are you referring to the positioning in OpEx or corporate spent?

Jeff Fenwick

Yes, I'm looking at OpEx within the easyfinancial segment here, looks like it was down about $3 million quarter-over-quarter if I've got my numbers right.

David Ingram

So Jeff, I'll chip in here. I think you'll see a slight increase in the spend. Part of the quarter had a bit of a slowdown in the bonus accrual for the full year. I think the Q4 as we look forward to expectations on performance for Q4, there will be a bit of a pickup in bonus accrual in Q4. So I would look at next quarter being approximately another $1 million to $2 million in corporate expense in totality for investment business, plus with a bonus pickup for the quarter as well.

David Yeilding

I think, Jeff, if you're looking at corporate expenses into the future, you'd probably model them in that $12.5 million to $13 million range.

Jeff Fenwick

And just within easyfinancial, I'm assuming along with year-end coming up here, you pick up the advertising spend, and we'll see a bit more go into the operating expenses within easyfinancial with respect to that?

David Yeilding

Yes, if you're referring to sequential OpEx within easyfinancial, the biggest reductions was the advertising spend. It was quite high in Q2 and we brought down a little bit in Q3, so that's a large part of it. I think also some of the branch incentive compensation was little bit lower in Q3 and the Q2 as well, largely, just due to the fact that the growth was a little bit lower.

Brenna Phelan

HI, good morning. I'm also going to ask about Quebec, I was hoping you could just give us some color on the charge-off rate that you were targeting to underwrite at the yields that you're getting in Quebec. We know that the yields that you're allowed to run that in that programs are lower. So versus the actual realized experience of about 20% what were you targeting in that loan book?

Jason Mullins

So, because as you highlighted that we get slightly lower yield in the portfolio in a perfect world we targeted that the charge-off rate would fall just below the portfolio average. We knew that for a period of time, as you're going through the expansion phase because the majority of your business is going to first all be dependent on brand new customers to perform at a slightly lower, higher rates than the existing customers we lend to, that it would be on par or over indexed somewhat for a period of time, but that in the long run, the objective would be to get it to at or slightly below the portfolio average. So given where it's at, as David mentioned, it's just a little bit too far beyond that level that we were comfortable with and then, of course, that's the change.

David Ingram

Just, Brenna, just a couple more comments. On the total yield, if we look at where we budgeted the yield to be this year it was around 48% and we are coming in around 46% all in. So we're not that far off the yield. We got more of work to do as Jason mentioned around the charge-offs. But if you actually look on operating contribution from the province, we are actually losing a little bit less than what we had planned for the full year.

So loss is, net loss is for the overall operation in Quebec around $0.02 a share versus a budget of around $0.04 to $0.05 a share. So as we continue the dialog around Quebec, Quebec in totality when you do all the pluses and the minuses, is that, is not that far off what we had intended the business to do in its first full year of operations. We just got to get the work completed now to get the next version of credit so that we can start to see a positive contribution in the operating income for 2019.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. Thank you. That's certainly helpful. Following on that, would you say in Quebec the take-up of ancillary products to drive that fee-based yield? Is that consistent with the rest of the product, with the rest of the country?

Jason Mullins

That will be feature. Yes, it would be consistent with the rest of the country.

Brenna Phelan

So do I think of some of the impacts of credit underperformance showing up in unemployment insurance claims? Or they have all really moved to charge-off?

David Ingram

Yes, I think it's more a function of the higher level of bankruptcies than it is to do with anything else. And as Jason said earlier as the behavior of the medicine was applied in the summer, you can now see delinquency rates actually performing better than the rest of the country, which will give you an indicative that in the future periods we will start to see some level of improvement.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And can you tell us the average term of a Quebec based loan like what, where the kind of maturity is clustered around?

Jason Mullins

Yes, it's Jason, it would be, our average for the book is in and around just over 32 months. Quebec will be slightly longer than that only owing to the fact that since we've put our credit changes, and I think we've seen that average term come down a little bit. The only other comment I would say is the notion of the 20% loss rate is also being driven by our purposeful slowing of the growth of the book, granted your loss rate is going to likely remain elevated until such time as you both improve the credit on the front end, and you open up the spigot to a lot more customers through.

So the loss rate of the 20% number that's been quoted to net charge-off rate is very much a function of 2 things. One, obviously the experience of the business that we wrote earlier in the year-end and in part from the prior year and equally as important the degree to which we have slowed in capital rate of growth which by definition since its denominator is actually slowing or not going at the same rate puts a natural upward pressure on your actual loss rate.

As we work through the credit changes, which I'm confident we'll work through, and as we once again resume our growth in the province of Quebec, we should be able to see a dual benefit both in terms of the go-forward impact of the new vintages we book as well as the underlying denominator effect of being able to grow the book positively as we have prior.

David Ingram

Yes, for more color to that, the growth that we sort of chose to trade coming from Quebec in the quarter, we would estimate to be about $5 million if you just look simply at the year-on-year originations in the quarter from that market. As Jason said, you could have kept on continuing to grow at that rate, that would therefore increase the growth and the denominator and actually have helped in the charge-off rates and the credit-related metrics, but that wouldn't be the right thing to do. The right thing to do is to moderate that growth and even though that is temporarily a higher elevated loss rate, it's still the right thing to do long term because it gives you the capacity to make the credit changes and then improve the credit for the future. So, it does have a temporary effect but it's absolutely right way to manage the business.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then last one for me. So to get to the midpoint of your $100 million gross loan balance guidance, it looks like you have to, that would imply net loan growth of somewhere around $95 million. Could you give us an idea, so Quebec is not really contributing so much to that, do you redirect to secured loans or the risk-adjusted? How are you thinking of achieving that net loan growth in the fourth quarter?

David Ingram

Yes, those estimates are correct. And yes the intent would be that we would make up some of that growth that we would have booked in Quebec from the other product categories. So secured loans and risk-based pricing, but then also we expect that with the re-direction of some of the [Indiscernible] into Q4 and ramping up that brand and media campaign we did in Q2 that will also help growth even in our core products.

Nick Warner

This is actually Nick Warner filling in for Steve. Congrats on the quarter. I just have a couple of quick questions since a lot of it has been covered already, the first being in terms of same-store sales growth for easyhome, you guys posted an impressive 6.2%. Can you talk about some of the drivers behind that and where you see that going forward?

Jason Mullins

Yes, I think, Nick, it was a bit soft on the line there. I just want to make sure I heard that right, just asking about specifically same-store sales growth within the easyhome leasing business segment. And what was the driver of that and which way is it headed in the future?

Nick Warner

Exactly, yes.

Jason Mullins

So that was purely driven by the expansion of consumer lending within easyhome. So as David talked about in his comments when we decided to implement the offering of easyfinancial loans in the easyhome leasing business, that was a direct response to the fact that the easyhome leasing related portfolio revenues we expected would continually slowly and gradually decline over time as they have done for a number of years, which is also consistent with that industry broadly speaking, in other countries. The benefit has been that the growth from the loan portfolio inside those 4 walls and the revenue associated to it has actually more than outrun the leasing related declines, such that we saw an absolute revenue increase and operating income increase from the business in the quarter. We would expect that trend would continue and that there will be a slow and steady expansion of revenues and income from easyhome leasing as a result of the growth portfolio in that business. So it won't be significant, but it will continue to be healthy and at least more than offsets any leasing related declines.

David Ingram

The only thing I would add to Jason's comment is year-over-year we closed number of easyhome stores, we have a benefit of moving that portfolio into an adjacent nearby easyhome store and that tends to increase that metric a little bit.

Nick Warner

Okay. Appreciate -- appreciate that clarity. So in terms of the margin expectations going forward with the fact that some of those stores have been closed. I know you guys recently said that income is expected to increase, but over the course of the next year or 2. How do you guys see that trending for those same segment?

Jason Mullins

Yes, I think the margin will be probably consistent with what it's been lately, maybe not quite as high. I think the margin in the quarter of about 17%. So I would say somewhere in the 15% to 17% range maybe the higher end of that range. I think what you saw in the line last quarter is more directional of the future than what it has been in the past.

Nick Warner

Perfect. Thank you. And just 1 final one for me. So in easyfinancial just wanted to get some more color on the performance of the secured lending business. In particular, how it's being received by customers and your guys' outlook on that segment.

Jason Mullins

Yes. So, so far it's been a really positive response. As we've mentioned in the past, our approach into that product has been cautious and conservative and we wanted to give it some time to be comfortable with the performance and the data. So far it's performed better than our expectations. The average loan size, the yield and the losses have all been a little bit better than what we would have anticipated. So, as David said in his prepared remarks, we'll now start to slowly increase the rate of growth of the products that will come from a variety of areas. There are some areas within our underwriting where we essentially were very conservative at the beginning that we feel there's an opportunity for some subtle adjustments and then we will also start to be a bit more active in advertising and promoting the product to customers now, which again we didn't want to overdo at the beginning. And so once we got good year under our belt got comfortable. So, quite happy with the way it's performing and we see some good long-term upside from that part going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I am a long-term investor, I guess. In the past, the financial performance has been incredibly good and I'm proud to be associated with you guys. The only concern I have is that it seems that these financial results are not being interpreted very well by the market. I see that our stock price went down about 13% during this conference. It's recovering slowly now. Is there anything material adverse situation that would reflect a negative response in the market? It sounds like everything's business as usual pretty much?

David Ingram

Yes, this is David Ingram. So obviously we're not on the -- we're are not on the side to buy and what the investors are discussing or sharing I can only tell you the perspective from a management side of the business. So from our perspective as I said in the press release and I said in the comments today from our lens this was a very solid quarter marked by record results and really good progress on strategic initiatives.

I think the only 1 area that my experience during this for a number years would tell me that there may be an adverse reaction to is people's sentiment about reading too much into the credits, loss rates in the quarter and in our business, obviously credit is a very important measure of the stability and the quality of the business. And from our perspective, we probably understand much more than anyone else that volatility occurs quarter-to-quarter.

And as we ourselves hitting the guided range of the midpoint for the full year, we don't see the same nervousness or concerns that maybe other people do. But we are here running the business day in and day out. So from our perspective we are as perplexed as you are as to why the stock would react this way today given that these are record results and the best -- some of the best numbers we've ever produced.

But again, if you're on the other side of the desk and you look at maybe 1 metric or 1 dimension, and you see a credit loss it looks like it appears negative then that could be a reason why there was an adverse reaction. But again, as we've said in the call, and we said on the press release, there will be quarterly volatility in losses, not on annual basis. We expect full year to come in lower than 2017. We have said as Jason said in his comments that 2019 is modeled to come in lower than 2018 and we say it -- telling you we are confident of achieving that. And as I look at targets we provided the market since 2012, I don't remember a period in the last 6 years where we've missed those targets. So I can just tell you how we feel. I can't, honestly get into the minds of how the investors are responding right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much and thank you very much for your long-term involvement in the business.

Roland Keiper

Hi. Just wondering, there was some notation in the MD&A about one-time expenses, at least severances was referred to. If you could break out what some of the one-time expenses that you might have experienced in this particular quarter. Thank you.

David Yeilding

It's David Yeilding here. There was maybe 3 more $100,000 of one-time expense in the quarter, so let's say a couple of cents a share.

David Ingram

Yeah, Roland there was, obviously we had the expense in Q2 for Steve and then in Q3 there were a couple of others that we saw leave the business. So there is a little bit of noise in the last 2 quarters from for expense for senior managers who have left the organization.

Roland Keiper

Thank you.

David Ingram

Since there are no more questions, I want to thank everyone again for their continued support and participation on the call and as we've said throughout the call, we are looking forward to a very strong Q4 and we'll update you in the New Year for the full year in February and thanks again.

