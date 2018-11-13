Looking Beyond Boeing's $867 Million Charge

In a recent report, AeroAnalysis International analyzed Boeing’s third quarter earnings where we concluded that Boeing’s (BA) earnings were strong despite several charges on defense programs. What we found to be big positives even with the charges in mind are the strong operational performance for Boeing Commercial Airplanes and the strong cash flow. Analyzing the quarterly numbers is one thing, but the aerospace industry is an industry with a very long-term focus, and therefore, it is also important to analyze the presentation and the Q&A session, which we will do in this report.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

What many investors and analysts likely were interested in are the supply chain issues, how Boeing is dealing with it and whether it will affect the full year delivery target. The delivery target remained unchanged meaning that Boeing continues to believe that deliveries will peak in Q4. More than 2 weeks after the earnings release, we now also know that the October deliveries are coming in light, which is something we warned for in when assessing the September deliveries:

What we’d like to point out is that part of the surge in deliveries occurred to meet internal targets. September is the last month of Q3, so every delivery that Boeing can get out of the door goes towards Q3 earnings. Roughly 55 percent of the deliveries occurred in the last 7 days of September, that gives reason to wonder what we can expect in October.

Boeing stuck to its full year delivery target during the presentation of the earnings results, but the delivery stream certainly is not buttery smooth. Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of The Boeing Company, said that fuselage deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems are occurring according to purchase plans, and the delivery stream for turbofans is recovering with full recovery of the engine stream to be accomplished by year-end.

According to Boeing, the Boeing 787 program matured its rate readiness to step up to a monthly production of 14 aircraft per month. According to David Wren from The Post and Courier, Boeing plans on executing the rate hike in December this year.

On the Boeing 777X program, the first static aircraft has been completed, and the program remains on track to start flight testing in 2019 with first deliveries in 2020, while Boeing is focusing on filling the remaining delivery slots for 2020 and beyond.

Trade tension with China was subject of a question during the Q&A session, and Boeing pointed out the importance of aircraft export to China as one of the sectors with a trade surplus and the growing demand from China.

Overall, there weren’t a lot of surprises. If we were to highlight two things, it would be the fact that Boeing has not said anything about the NMA during the presentation which fits the trend of the jet maker becoming increasingly mute on the potential aircraft development and the strong operating margins on BCA that suggest that the profit margin on the Boeing 787 program is higher than we initially anticipated.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

On the Defense, Space & Security segment the big surprise was a seemingly negative one as Boeing disclosed charges related to 2 new program:

Our planned investments in these two programs will further mature technologies to address the sizable market potential as well as meet current customer commitments. Boeing will recognize the investments through an after-tax charge of $541 million in the quarter. This strategy reflects a commercial investment mindset, a deliberate and purposeful decision to position ourselves to capture significant future market opportunity in services, support, training and platforms in the autonomous systems, trainer and light attack markets.

Boeing was quick to add that the initial contracts represent only a fraction of the value the programs bring to Boeing over the life cycle of the programs with a combined value of $60B. In our view, the charge reflects the low bid that Boeing entered for the MQ-25 refueling drone and the advanced trainer jet to win the contracts, and the company was forced to expense those costs at contract reward rather than spreading them out.

A similar argument was used for the cost growth ($112 million of which has been attributed to Boeing Commercial Airplanes and $64 million) on the KC-46A program and again Boeing highlighted the long production run and the even longer services revenue stream that will be generated. That is all true, but the truth is that Boeing’s cost execution has been poor.

On a pre-tax basis, the $541 million after-tax charge was $691 million charge bringing the total sum of recognized charges during the quarter to $867 million. During the call, it became clear that the charge on the T-X and MQ-25 program is primarily the result of revenue and cost recognition standards in combination with Boeing’s approach to winning these bids. The cost growth on the KC-46A is related to keeping the program on track for delivery of the initial aircraft and delays in testing and certification.

Conclusion

We didn’t see a lot of surprises or surprising questions and answers. There was a lot of attention for the charge that Boeing recognized related to the MQ-25 and T-X program, but the charge does fit Boeing’s accounting standard that it implemented in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, there was some emphasis on highlighting the differences in the risk profiles between new defense programs that Boeing won recently won contracts for and existing programs which are costing Boeing money. For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Boeing had to answer some questions on the Boeing 737 and rate increases. The jet maker as expected remains committed to planned rate increases despite trade tension and supply chain challenges which should be resolved by year-end, but did not give a time frame on further increases that haven’t been announced yet other than mentioning upward pressure which would suggest that there is healthy demand to increase production in the future.

We also saw that the NMA isn’t getting as much attention as it used to in previous calls. This might be partly caused by a business case that might be more challenging than initially assumed but likely also fits in the rhetoric play to force a response from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

We consider the Q3 earnings to be strong, the earnings call contained no negative surprises and with free cash flow being almost the highest we’ve seen in the past years, coupled with higher-than-expected margins on the Dreamliner program, we feel extremely comfortable with our investment in Boeing and its future.

