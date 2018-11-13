VivoPower International's (VVPR) CEO Carl Weatherley-White Six Months Ended September 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Six Months Ended September 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Carl Weatherley-White – Chief Executive Officer

Art Russell – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Carl Weatherley-White

Thank you and thank you for joining the VivoPower International PLC Results Presentation for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2018. My name is Carl Weatherley-White, Chief Executive Officer of VivoPower. With me is Art Russell, Chief Financial Officer of VivoPower. We will provide an update to our business, review our financial performance and will then be happy to answer your questions.

Turning the slide two, during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements relating to VivoPower International within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to estimates related to our future energy development and investment activities. These forward-looking statements, discuss future expectations contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs, and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to a) our ability to obtain financing for our projects, our customers or our general operations, b) our ability to build, sell, or transfer projects, c) regulatory changes in the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy, d) global economic, financial or commodity price conditions, e) our ability to develop technologically advanced projects and processes, and f) other risks discussed in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC filing sections of our website at www.vivopower.com. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements considering new information or future events. Today's presentation also includes reference to non-IFRS financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the slides accompanying today's presentation for definitional information and reconciliations of historical on non-IFRS measures to the closest IFRS financial measure.

But turning to Slide 3, I would like to summarize key highlights for the half year ended September 30, 2018. Group revenue increased 14% year-on-year to $18.5 million driven primarily by outperformance of our Aevitas business unit in Australia. Group EBITDA significantly improved year-on-year from a loss of $3.9 million to a loss of $0.7 million. The Aevitas business forward order books significantly increased to $15.6 million as at September 30, 2018 with an additional $17.5 million secured post September 30, representing an all-time record.

Profit margins continue to increase. We achieved significant development progress on our U.S. solar development portfolio with 1,370 megawatts now at advanced stage representing a 50% increase from the March 31, 2018. Multiple proposals have been received to acquire all or parts of the U.S. solar development portfolio with several parties now in the final round of bidding.

The group balance sheet has improved with net debt reduced from $20.4 million to $17 million, which largely represents a shareholder loan from Arowana International Limited. Finally, VivoPower’s co-founder, Kevin Chin will become Executive Chairman, Shimi Shah will become Senior Independent Director and Edward Hyams will retire for personal reasons with a new non-executive director to be appointed.

I would now like to turn the presentation to Art Russell, Chief Financial Officer of VivoPower to review Slide 4.

Art Russell

Thank you, Carl. The next slide provides an overview of our financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2018. Total revenue for the period was $18.5 million, up from $16.5 million for the same period last year. Our two main revenue segments are Solar Development and Power Services. Solar Development revenue is earned from the development, construction, financing and operation of solar power generating plant. Power Services is represented by the Aevitas Group operating as J.A. Martin and Kenshaw Electrical, who focuses on the design, supply, installation and maintenance of power and control systems.

For the first six months of our fiscal year, Power Services contributed $17.4 million of revenue compared to only $14.4 million in the prior period. This is the result of strong growth in both of these businesses, resulting from strong industry tailwinds and an aggressive push into geographies, new geographies within Australia and solar east [ph] markets. For the first six months of 2018, Solar Development contributed $1.1 million in the revenue compared to $1.8 million in the prior year. For six months of 2018 revenue arose from the operation of the two North Carolina projects and the sale of renewable energy credits, which is similar to the activity in the prior period. However, there were no new solar projects reaching development during the period in 2018 due to various industry headwinds resulting in an overall decline in development revenue.

Gross profit for the six months ended September 30, 2018 was $3.4 million down from $3.8 million in the previous period improved gross profit from Power Services due to both revenue and margin growth in the segment was offset by lower solar development profits in the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was a loss of $0.7 million compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the previous period. This reflects our efforts to significantly reduce general and administrative expenses achieving a reduction in these expenses of $3.4 million or 45% year-on-year. Reported results for the six months of fiscal 2018 – for fiscal 2019 were further negatively impacted by one-offs restructuring [ph] costs. The overall loss for the six month period was $2.6 million compared to a loss of $5.9 million in the prior period reflecting the improved EBITDA.

Turning now to Slide 5. The balance sheet at September 30th the company reported total assets of $69.6 million in net assets of $31.6 million, project investments at March 31, 2018 of $14.1 million representing the investment in the ISS joint venture have been reclassified as assets held for sale. Other non-current assets, which consist primarily of intangible assets declined $2.8 million during the period primarily as a result of foreign currency translation of intangible assets, which are denominated in Australian dollars.

Cash at September 30, 2018 was $4 million as a result of cash received from the sale of the North Carolina projects offset by payments to creditors and working capital investment. Cash also includes $0.8 million of cash restricted as security for bank guarantees the customers to secure performance obligations under power services contracts.

Trade and other receivables at September 30, 2018 is primarily trade receivables of the Power Services businesses. Total liabilities decreased to $38 million at September 30, 2018 down to $1.3 million from the previous period, primarily the result of short-term loans, which are repaid. The current ratio increased to $1.4 million at September 30, 2018 from $1.03 million at March 31, 2018. Net debt decreased $3.4 million during the period primarily as a result of short-term loans indicated earlier, which were repaid. Turning to Slide 6, Slide 6 provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS financial measures. The largest adjustments included interest income and expenses, which were relatively comparable year-on-year.

I'll now turn the presentation back to Carl.

Carl Weatherley-White

Thank you, Art. Turning to Slide 7. We have maintained our strategic focus on two key pillars of growth, developing solar projects in two strong markets: the United States and Australia, and growing our Power Services business in Australia. In the United States, we continue to focus on our Innovative Solar joint venture, which comprises 1.8 gigawatts of solar projects in mid to advanced development stage.

In Australia, we have over 90 megawatts of commercial and utility scale projects under development, which we will focus on completing. In our Australian Power Services business, we have two very strong and growing electrical engineering businesses, J.A. Martin and Kenshaw Electrical, which are both focused on the booming industrial sector in which their customers are increasingly seeking reliable sources of power that can be met with solar and battery storage installations. This business is seeing strong growth and margin expansion.

The next Slide 8 illustrates our focus on achieving key development milestones, which serve to de-risk projects and to create value. As illustrated on the left side of this slide, from the early stage of land control, we seek to efficiently complete the mid stage development milestones such as the transmission interconnection study, permitting and resource analysis. Once the project is considered late stage, we focus on securing interconnection and power purchase agreements under which the project will sell electricity.

At this stage, we can complete the engineering, design and equipment procurement after which we can commence construction and bring a project to operation. As can be seen on the right side of this slide, we currently have almost 2 gigawatts under development with almost 75% at an advanced stage of development, representing a 50% increase in the last six months. We are confident that over the next 12 to 24 months, we will be able to start construction for a majority of our development portfolio.

Slide 9 summarizes the progress we have made with our solar development activities in the U.S. and Australia. As mentioned, our focus in the U.S. is on our joint venture with an excellent development company representing a 50% interest in 1.8 gigawatts of solar projects in the diversified portfolio of 37 projects in 19 states. We have a demonstrated track record with this developer, who was the original developer for our 31 megawatts completed last year.

We have complimentary skill sets and both believe that we are mutually aligned to ensure the successful execution of the joint venture. Active power marketing has commenced to secure revenue contracts, including the potential for financial hedge contracts in deregulated markets with liquid power trading activity. We have also made significant progress towards the sale of the portfolio, a short list of five potential investors have advanced to a final stage of the process.

In Australia, we have originated over 90 megawatts of utility scale projects under development and plan to commence construction of 18 megawatts by mid-2019. In addition, we have significantly progressed development of an initial 17 megawatt project with environmental studies completed and development approval application pending in grid studies underway with a network service provider. We have also identified additional early stage sites and have had advanced discussions with potential PPA counter parties as well as equity and debt investors.

Turning to Slide 10, our Power Services business in Australia comprises two distinct companies in New South Wales in an industrial heartland as experiencing significant infrastructure boom in an over 650 client footprint. We are focused on increased revenues and earnings for both of these businesses in addition to leveraging our solar development capabilities to generate solar engineering and battery storage opportunities. We are very pleased to have experienced spectacular growth in the data center sector as evidenced by a strong increase in customer backlog contracts. In addition, we see rapid growth in the solar business with a first lead EPC contract, 3.6 megawatts awarded in August of 2018.

Turning to Slide 11; we have a very focused game plan to capitalize on the work that we've completed to date. We will remain focused on managing our capital wisely, underpinned by our focus on recycling capital. We have completed our main priority for the year by monetizing two non-core equity investments for $11.5 million. We are also nearing completion of monetizing our operating solar projects in Australia. We will also devote most of our attention in the U.S. to developing and monetizing our U.S. development portfolio with a goal to complete our plan over the balance of the fiscal year.

We will continue to drive efficiency gains with a lean management style across the group. We have already achieved a reduction of $4.6 million in annual overhead and will continue to seek opportunities to keep our costs down. We remain incredibly excited about Aevitas, which is delivering strong growth in both its core energy infrastructure services as well as the new initiative in solar power generation. We expect to see strong growth in margin expansion.

Finally, we've expanded our continuing engagement with institutional investors. Overall, we see a bright future for activities and we are focused on execution. We are committed to capturing the exciting trends in our industry and to delivering value for our shareholders. The entire industry is evolving rapidly and we have conviction VivoPower and our shareholders will benefit from these trends.

I would now like to open the discussion to questions from participants. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There appears that we have no questions at this time. [Operator Instructions]

Operator

I’d now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Weatherley-White for any additional or closing remarks.

Carl Weatherley-White

Great. Well, thank you for joining the call. This material will be uploaded on our website and will be filed with the SEC. We look forward to future engagement with shareholders and you can always reach us through our website or through the phone. Thank you very much and have a good evening.