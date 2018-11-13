Questions Still Remain If Robo Advising Is Right For You

Almost all major brokerages and banks are jumping on to the bandwagon of free index investing and very low cost robo advising for clients. After reading another article this week on robo advisors replacing asset managers, I had the urge to discuss four important rebuttals on why robo advisors have not convinced me yet that they can replace human advisors. Robo advisors are continuing to grow in sophistication, yet the current landscape of robo advisors in the market today lack certain skills only a certified professional could offer. After filling out questionnaires on betterment.com, wealthfront.com, and acorns.com, I am not yet comfortable recommending these services to my clients.

(Largest robo advisors by assets under management as of August 2018)

Vanguard Personal Advisor Services $112 billion AUM Schwab Intelligent Portfolios $33.3 billion AUM Betterment $14 billion AUM Wealthfront $10 billion AUM Personal Capital $7.5 billion AUM

1. Robo advisors do not take into account personal finances or personal objectives.

This may seem obvious; however, how many robo advisors take into account what a client's debt obligation is and at what interest rate? Many simple asset allocations ask simple questions on how long you are investing, risk tolerances, etc. However, does it take into account in-depth looks at student loan interest rates or auto loan debt rates? I personally have experienced very few of them actually do. If you are paying a 6.9% used car interest rate loan, does it make sense to continue to invest in the Barclays aggregate bond index this year that has produced a negative return within your portfolio? Another personal point is the ability for an advisor to empathize with the client over his or her personal financial objectives, understanding that becoming debt-free and reducing debt obligations could be just as important as putting more money into these software models.

2. Robo advisors do not educate participants on what the funds actually own inside of them.

A common theme I find teaching at local community colleges on investment education is the lack of understanding of what a fund or financial product actually owns. When showing my students sample asset allocation software, many employees and retirees had no idea they owned emerging market exchange traded funds or real estate mutual funds, for example. l find most investors in my classes don’t want exposure to ten or more different asset classes that many models assume is the be-all-end-all of risk management. It seems most rules and laws that have been created for investment professionals include disclosures and education. While rock-bottom low fees are great for low conflicts of interests, they fall short on the most critical element of education. Firms are getting away from the time and money it takes to educate clients, instead of investing more in helping a fellow investor from making a big mistake with his or her capital. Where investment advisors can really help is the ability to empathize with the client on keeping their emotions under check when following the portfolio in market downturns. Countless investors I have met have fallen victim of market volatility, when not having someone live to speak with.

3. Regulation is still in its infancy stage of automated investment advice.

With so many advisors registering as fiduciaries today and having to obey ERISA laws and prudent investors rules, where does this leave robots? How will their performances be judged and looked at? Fees becoming cheaper is a great thing for individual investors; however, where does “getting to know your client” rule come into play? Are 10-15 simple questions asking a client if he has had experience with stocks enough? Court cases in the future will determine this. When studying for my Certified Trust & Financial Advisor designation with the American Banking Association, the curriculum made mention many times of what my duty was in my profession. Being understanding of the clients' whole financial picture, transparent, and always attempting to reduce risk when I could. With so many great ETFs and funds to research on behalf of clients, I’m not sure where investing in a black box software model comes into play with that. A product I like to recommend to my clients, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility fund (SPLV), is not available in many robot models. This fund does a great job of hitting a lot of those things I learned within my CTFA curriculum of providing ways to reduce risk, or beta, at lower costs to clients. Just for your information, SPLV is charging a management fee of .25 basis points as we speak.

4. Markets have yet to test robo advisor clients with a significant drawdown.

With U.S. equity markets having the worst month in October this year, we have yet to experience a significant double-digit correction. With the most popular phrase used by robo advisors being we utilize a proprietary algorithm, time will be the test of these new software asset correlations. Will the human client panic and sell the wrong asset classes at the wrong time, or will these automated algorithms keep the client on a steady path? The next bear market should shine more truth if these new fin-tech businesses can survive long term.

Let us take a look at a sample Betterment portfolio performance that was built for me using its website. I also tried out Wealthfront and Acorns website to see what sample holdings might be for a robo advisor. Let us use the Betterment portfolio recommendation for illustrative purposes only. The software recommended a portfolio of 90% equity and 10% fixed income. How did it come up with this portfolio recommendation? Full disclosure, I used my current age of 30 and I chose the option of wanting to save for retirement in a taxable account. This is a portfolio that was illustrated for me using its website. Please note, this is just one recommended portfolio that was created answering the questions it listed above on the website.

Ticker Name Allocation EMB iShares JP Morgan USD Em Mkts Bd ETF 1.50% BND Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF 2.90% VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 31.80% VWO Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 14.00% VTV Vanguard Value ETF 8.50% VTIP Vanguard Short-Term Infl-Prot Secs ETF 6.00% VBR Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF 5.80% MUB iShares National Muni Bond ETF 3.80% VEA Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF 23.00% VOE Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF 2.70%

I also used our friends at portfoliovisualizer.com to look at the sample Betterment portfolio return for the year, and the allocation was down 5.1% from January 2018 to October 31. Now, the market has bounced the first couple weeks of November, but as you can see from the ychart below, I still find a hard time seeing much positive performance out of any ETF that was used.

When looking at all three of the portfolio models of these robo advisors, Acorns in my opinion had the most suitable portfolio for me. Its conservative portfolio was actually 80% bonds and 20% stocks. You can find it specifically here. On the Betterment website, its conservative portfolio model recommended a sample 40% bond mix with 60% stocks. That is not quite conservative enough for me. I'm sure you could change this model if you spoke with someone; however, most of these investors are wanting to do it all on their own.

The bottom line is robos cannot simply replace the asset manager or the investment professional. Robos and the new technology are just changing the way we interact with investing. Many firms like Betterment have realized that the technology can only do so much, and are reaching out to Registered Investment Advisory firms like myself to partner with. Robo advisors aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, however, they will have a hard time proving they can be a certified professional within the industry.

