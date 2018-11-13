OMV AG (OMVJF) CEO Rainer Seele on Sapura Energy Strategic Partnership Conference Call (Transcript)

OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF) OMV AG and Sapura Energy Enters into a Strategic Partnership November 9, 2018 7:00 AM ET

I would now like to hand over the conference to Mr. Florian Greger, Head of Investor Relations.

Florian Greger

Thank you, Molly [ph]. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call on the just announced transaction that OMV and Sapura Energy will enter into a strategic partnership.

With me on the call is Rainer Seele, OMV's Chairman and CEO. He will give you more details about the transaction and then we'll be happy to answer your questions.

And with this, I will hand it over to Rainer.

Rainer Seele

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on such short notice. I'm delighted to announce that OMV has signed the agreement to acquire 50% share in Sapura Upstream, a major independent Malaysian oil and gas company. We will be partner a highly esteemed local company Sapura Energy, who will continue to own the 50% stake in Sapura Upstream. The purchase price for our 50% stake amounts to $540 million. We also agreed to contingent payments of up to $85 million. The majority of these contingent payments are conditional upon taking the final FIB on a certain commercial volumes from the license in Mexico.

The new company Sapura Upstream has a total debt position of $350 million. That is for 100% not for the OMV share. The transaction will be effective as of January 1, 2019, closing is envisaged in first quarter next year and is subject to relevant approvals. OMV intends to fully consolidate Sapura Upstream and its financial statements. Sapura upstream will add attractive reserves to our portfolio. The total cumulative production is estimated at around $260 million barrels, mostly gas. With this transaction, OMV is establishing Australasia as a new core region. The oil and gas demand in this region is expected to increase significantly in the long-term. OMV will get access to growing markets and rising LNG demand in Asia Pacific.

Let me now briefly give you an overview of Sapura Upstream. The company has been the exploration and production business segment of Sapura Energy, an integrated oil and gas service group based in Malaysia. OMV is thus partnering with a local operator, which is an advantage for business development. Sapura Upstream has production and development assets located in shallow waters offshore Malaysia. Petronas, Malaysia’s fully integrated oil and gas multinational, is a joint venture partner in all domestic assets of Sapura Upstream.

The company currently produces approximately 10,000 barrels per day, mostly liquids. The five producing oil fields have been in operation since the early 2000’s and are located close to the Peninsula Malaysia. Gas production started in 2018 and is located in the Sarawak fields. The company has several attractive gas development and exploration assets offshore and onshore Malaysia. The highest upside is coming from the gas development projects in the Sarawak Basin, SK408 and SK310. Moreover, the transaction will add to our portfolio exploration licenses in the Gulf of Mexico and Australia, once the recent farm-in agreements have been closed. This can potentially bring additional growth in the long-term, which is not reflected in our current view. This transaction is a further step in the execution of our strategy. We are focusing on producing fields and advanced development projects, which are close to production start-up. We target assets with near-term cash contribution and low CapEx requirements.

Sapura Upstream’s production portfolio increases in the near-term, driven by the gas developments in SK408 and SK310. SK408 is a production-sharing contract with Sapura Upstream as the operator with the 40% stake, and its partners are Petronas and Shell, each owning a 30% stake. This project will be developed in two phases. Phase 1 of the project comprises of the fields Bakong, Larak and Gorek. The FID for this phase will be taken in the first half of 2018. The development will consist of unmanned wellhead platforms on each of the fields tied back to a nearby facility.

First gas from Phase 1 is anticipated to come on stream in 2020. Phase 2 includes the Jerun field, the largest discovery within this block. Phase 2 is expected to start production in 2023, and will boost production to 60,000 barrels per day, about 90% will be gas.

OMV’s financially solid position and strong skills in operating shallow water projects will support bringing these developments on stream.

The majority of the gas production is transported to the Bintulu LNG Complex, the third largest in the world. This LNG complex is majority-owned and operated by Petronas. The

LNG is exported to neighboring growing Asian markets. Asia is the highest-priced global gas region due to strong demand and typically oil indexed long-term contracts. The oil produced in Malaysia has crude qualities similar to Tapis, and it is typically sold at a premium compared to the Brent price. There is already existing infrastructure near to our fields, and only small additional investments are needed to tighten the new developments. Thus, the total gross capital expenditure commitments required in the first five years amount to €500 million. This represents the total 100% interest.

Ladies and gentlemen, this acquisition is a great strategic fit for OMV. The transaction will provide OMV's access to growing Asian markets. Gas and LNG demand in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially by 50% until 2030. OMV takes the opportunity to capitalize on the growing market and on the increasing supply gap in LNG. We will be part of the Asia-Pacific market, which is the long lasting backbone for LNG trading and demand.

This acquisition supports our target of a reserve replacement ratio above 100%. Sapura Upstream brings a total cumulative production of approximately 260 million barrels, mostly gas. We see potential upside to this figure from the exploration portfolio on the long term.

The transaction will be timely cash flow accretive. In 2020, we expect the transaction to be already free cash flow positive. As production volumes ramp-up, production costs for these assets will be in line with our target. As Asia-Pacific is an attractive growing market, Sapura Upstream will represent OMV’s platform for further regional growth.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. And now, I am more than happy to take your questions.

A - Florian Greger

Okay. The first question comes from Mehdi Ennebati, Societe Generale.

Mehdi Ennebati

Hi, good afternoon all. Thanks for the presentation. So two questions. First, regarding the price, let's say the pricing, the EV of the transaction. Do you agree that if we consider and that to you take you pay $540 million to get the 50% stake? Plus, let's say, you take half of the debt meaning $175 million plus the potential $85 million payment. We are talking about an EV of $800 million, which is in line with what was, let's say, announced by Sapura Energy a few months ago? Second question, regarding the pricing of the natural gas. So you produce the natural gas. You send it to the LNG complex facility, which makes it LNG. I wanted to know if regarding the pricing of that -- of the natural gas that you sell, you have kind of correlation to the LNG price, which might go up in the following year? Thank you.

Rainer Seele

Okay, Mehdi. The purchase price is $540 million for the 50% stake. Correct. There is an additional purchase price, a conditional payment in case we see an increase of the value. The enterprise value is $1.25 billion plus $350 million of debt. The $350 million is nothing else than an intercompany loan from Sapura Energy to Sapura Upstream. What we are doing is OMV is going to manage the refinancing of the $350 billion, which is the 100% number, whether this is going to be most probably an intercompany alone. Therefore, as we are going to fully consolidate Sapura Upstream, it has no impact on our cash flow, no visible impact on our debt and on our gearing. Your second question, the LNG pricing is the pricing of the production at the Bintulu plant, and we do have a pricing reflecting the market prices in Asia.

Mehdi Ennebati

I mean, when you say reflecting the prices in Asia, the LNG prices in Asia you mean?

Rainer Seele

Yes, absolutely. Yes, yes. It's LNG, Mehdi, of course.

Florian Greger

Next question is from Jason Gammel, Jefferies.

Jason Gammel

Congratulations on completing the transaction gentlemen. First question from me. SK408 Phase 2, can you talk about rather Phase 2 is actually reached FID? And if not, what steps are necessary to bring it to that point? Second question from me. Will there be any OMV employees actually seconded into the Sapura organization? Or will the management of that organization simply continue as it has been?

Rainer Seele

All right. I will start with your second question, Jason. As we want to fully consolidate the company, we have to demonstrate that all the conditions to fully consolidate are also met, which means that we, of course, will second our management into the company. But honestly speaking, I’m very much impressed about the scientific skills, the company has. They have really extremely good experts, especially when you look into the track record of their exploration activities. I think it was 9 out of 11 wells they successfully drilled. And that was the reason why we do have that prime assets in the Sarawak region. So yes, we will second our people. We also will take some people maybe from Sapura Upstream into OMV Group, so that we have an exchange of expertise. It's very important for us that OMV also takes care about the financial situation of the company, explaining you why OMV is now managing the inter company loan. As to speak about Sarawak S-48 [ph] we have no FID so far. For Phase 2, the production start-up will be in 2023. So we have no public timing for FID.

Florian Greger

Thanks, Jason. The next question comes from Giacomo Romeo, Macquarie

Giacomo Romeo

Thanks for taking my question. I believe Sapura earlier today discussed that the -- you said you will have -- will exclusively operating in the Asian region. Can you please talk a little bit about this sort of exclusivity agreement and how future interest in assets from OMV will have to go through this entity? And what are the details behind this exclusivity?

Rainer Seele

Well, we do have, Giacomo, we do have a joint understanding that the Asian region -- and now we are speaking about the upstream activities of OMV. We will use the expertise of Sapura upstream, and especially also that we are using an, let me call it, an Asian joint venture with an Asian brand to expand into the region. This is one of the major advantages I do see in this strategic cooperation. We are a new comer into Asian market as an Upstreamer. Sapura is well connected, and especially they do have a very strong relationship with Petronas. They know the basins, and that’s the reason why we will use more and more the expertise also to extend the activities in the Asian market. But now Giacomo, we are really talking about future activities, which are not top-ranked on my agenda. The top-rank topic on my agenda is just spend money and develop these nice assets that we can get more cash flow, because we are now committing that we will be cash flow positive already in 2020. It will be an investment case in 2019, and we will have nice cash in our files already when we talk about 2020. So, I’m not really focusing with the first priority on an extension of the cooperation to Asian market. I’m really focusing now that we are going to manage the company to the better that we are going to deliver more cash.

Florian Greger

Okay. Next from the list is Josh Stone, Barclays.

Josh Stone

Hi. Good afternoon. I've three questions please. Firstly, do you say -- comment what the gas production you expect from Phase 1 of SK408 at peak? And secondly on the CapEx, you talked about €500 million per year over the five years. Is it fair to assume €100 million a year or is it more frontend loaded on that? And then lastly, in the press release, there is mentioned of synergies. I was hoping that you could just elaborate on where you see those synergies? Thank you.

Rainer Seele

All right. Josh, I do regret that that I can't give you the production numbers for Phase 1. All I can say is in your calculation go for gradual rent up over the next years, and we are peaking in 2023 with the six step, so six times higher. Where we are talking about the CapEx profile, if you remember what I have said, first of all the €500 million is a 100% figure. So my share is 250, just to be quite clear. And if you look into the CapEx profile, I only can say well, there is no linear 100 every year, but that's not the case for any development project I have seen so far to be honest. And if you remember what I have said in the beginning, we will be cash flow positive in 2020, and not in 2019. Maybe I have a little bit of bigger take to swallow in 2019. And what was the second …

Josh Stone

Yes, very clear. And the last one just on the synergies acquired from the Sapura Energy, talking about synergy?

Rainer Seele

I think, as I said, Sapura impressed me a lot as an operator in the region when we discussed their exploration success. Yes. What we can now freshly inhale into the company is our well track record in developing assets. So I think the next phase is if you would like to increase the productions from a level of 10,000 to 60,000 barrels per day, it will be a proper -- a very proper project management in executing the necessary investments into the gas field. I think that's one of the expertises we will bring in it, and the synergies we would manage cash flow better. If you look what we have done the last 2-3 years, impressively good cash flow management. And that's I think something we will bring into the company. Can you put a tack on that? I would say I can't give you a number, but it gives me the comfort that the commitment we agreed to take today that we develop the production to a level of 60,000 barrels per day comes in with the higher probability.

Florian Greger

Thank you, Josh. We come now to Matt Lofting, JPMorgan.

Matt Lofting

Two please if I could. I mean, first is coming back to CapEx. Can you just elaborate on how much of the €500 million relates to the SK408 asset? Is there any allowance for Mexico within that balance? And then just to be clear, post the deal, can Sapura now finance its share of the spend? Or is there any agreement for OMV to carry any of their share? And then second on exploration. I think you flagged towards the end of your comments around sort of upside to the 260 million barrels, what are the key assets steps, timings around the program to realize any of the upside? Thanks.

Rainer Seele

Well, Matt, I can't give you a figure for SK408, but I can see that the majority of the CapEx we spend is for SK408. And especially the production jump we are going to see is coming for SK408, so that it’s the main asset we have to spend the investment money. Second is, there is no carry for their share -- Sapura Energy share in any agreement we have so far. They have to finance their share. We have to finance our share. And especially the transaction they have now with OMV, I think, it’s a fresh back wind for them that they can better organize also the financing of the mother company. The upside -- the key assets, the upside I was talking about was -- is mainly the upside in Mexico. But if you look into the exploration asset in Mexico, as we really would like to pay for it and that’s the contingent payment I have mentioned with up to $85 million. We have to be convinced that there is a commercial discovery comes with Mexico. If there is no commercial discovery, my upside will be diminished substantially and my payment will be diminished substantially. So then we might end up with something in between the 540 and the 625.

Florian Greger

We now come to Henri Patricot, UBS.

Henri Patricot

Thank you for the update on transaction. I have a couple of questions. The first one is following up on the potential upside and looking at the oil assets, which I think seems like they're relatively mature assets, given the contraction targets you mentioned. Is there any possibility for you to increase the recovery rate or just too close to the end life? And on this point, how should we think about some of the abandonment cost for the assets, any risk around that? Thank you.

Rainer Seele

Henri, to be honest, I will not focus on oil there. The story and the perspective of this transaction is gas. We will turn the company, which is now a little bit of an oil company into more or less purely gas company. We will not waste our time focusing on any oil assets in their portfolio in Malaysia, because it doesn’t make sense. The potential I get from this tiny nitty-gritty oil production is so low that I will focus myself with our enhanced oil recovery projects to other fields in our portfolio, where it really makes more sense to demonstrate a real impact on our numbers. The question of abandonment cost is not a topic on our table, because we are talking about really very young assets. We’re just investing into the production, into the fields. So that I will not lose any time discussing too much abandonment liabilities or abandonment cost waving us. It is a very fresh young company with very, very fresh asset base.

Florian Greger

Thanks, Henri. Next question is from you Yuriy Kukhtanych, Deutsche Bank.

Yuriy Kukhtanych

Two questions from my side please. First one, I understand that production targets are based on both commercial and contingent with technical reserves. And just the question is how well priced are these technical reserves? How many wells would you drill? And what understanding do you have about this area that will be producing for the Phase 2 production targets? And if you could just talk a little bit more about available infrastructure, and perhaps how much -- how many wells will you need to drill next two, three years? And the second question, very simple, looking at your financial targets for 2020, would you need to do more deals in option to reach these targets? Thank you.

Rainer Seele

Well, I will start with your second question. I don’t need any deal neither Sapura nor any additional deal to meet my 2020 targets, because the 2020 target I will meet in a few weeks from now at the end of this year. We have already mentioned that the 500,000 barrels per day production, which we have targeted for 2020, will be met – will be in reach at the end of this year, it’s the exit production rate. So this -- all we are discussing right now, Yuriy, is already working on the second target of 600,000 barrels per day, which is scheduled for to be met in 2025. If we continue to be so busy, and if we are successful with Achimov IV/V next year then the 600,000 barrels per day target maybe -- also be met in very much earlier like we have shown and demonstrated it with the 2020 target. As we speak about the development concept in the region, I really would like to ask you to have some patience. When we have closed the transaction and when Hans has -- he is back from Kuala Lumpur. I will listen more carefully to him. He and his team has spent weeks in data rooms and they checked the development concepts. They have discussed it in more details with the experts and KL. So we don’t want to release any details on the development concept so far. Also given that we don’t have taken FID so far. So, when we have done FID, we might come back on your question and give you a little bit more insight. All I can say is that we are convinced that we have a high quality asset base and that we have a very professional development concept because we are now ready to commit to a certain production contribution in 2023. And if my team and around Hans is not convinced, we wouldn’t do that.

Florian Greger

We now come to Chris Kuplent of Bank of America, Merrill Lynch.

Christopher Kuplent

Yes. Thanks. I’ve got three questions. Firstly, just coming back on FK-408, the 260 million barrels of oil equivalent is cumulative production you quote. Can you put that into context because on your plateau rate that doesn’t give you a very long reserve life? So perhaps you can explain to us how long that plateau you would expect to last. And how decline rates will look like in the late 2020s? So that’s question one. Question number two, can you put OpEx per BOE, OMV has been very vocal about reducing its group OpEx to BOE upstream into context with what you see SK408 comparing against. And then third question a bit more generic, we're all aware that Sapura was trying initially to perhaps IPO these assets. How have you found if you can give us a little bit of context and how you found the bidding environment in general as you are looking to expand in a new region for yourself? How many regions did you look at and what in the end, made your choice? Thank you.

Rainer Seele

All right. Chris, first of all, I can't give you any additional information on SK408 as we speak about the plateau. And I again have to repeat myself today we are going to have FID. After that we are going to give you more detailed information on SK408 because we really have to prepare the setup. And I don't -- I want to avoid to be in any conflict with any information I released today when we are going to have FID, because it's a substantial investment project. So I really would like to ask you about your understanding. It's not that I don't want to answer your question in detail, it's because we have not taking FID so far.

Christopher Kuplent

Okay. Understood. But Rainer does that mean the 260 is a very early estimate, it could yet go up?

Rainer Seele

Yes, of course. And of course, the reserve numbers are going to change, yes. Because the reserve number -- each well you're drilling rigs, Chris, the reserve number is being adjusted, yes. But our evaluation, our evaluation is based on the $260 million. The OpEx per barrel, the production we are estimating to get mid-long-term from Malaysia will perfectly fit into our strategic target that we are below $8 per barrel. Well, we have right now and an OpEx per barrel which is around $7 per barrel. What I can tell you is that this number will not go up in the mid-long-term because of Malaysia.

Christopher Kuplent

Got it. thank you.

Rainer Seele

The third question about the bidding environment. Well, let me start what we did here in in-house. Over several months, we started something around February this year, and we have screened more than 1,500 assets in the Asian market. We have screened more than 100 companies, and we ended up with Sapura. One of the reasons we have chosen Sapura was first of all, it's very young asset base with the positive growth perspective in the company. The second, we have realized that Sapura is a partner who fits into the business culture of OMV. We know Sapura has a partner in our exploration assets in New Zealand, and we got to know them in that partnership. And that's the reason why Sapura is not -- a newcomer or a new partner in this respect. It is a company, where we do know since quite while and where we realize that Sapura was initially planning to go for an IPO, and then we were sitting together. And we will be discussing whether or not a partnership could be a better solution for Sapura as well as for OMV. The third point is that this is a company, which we think has not only a good quality asset base. They are also into linked into the region. And especially the good relationship with Petronas is a value we have seen, when we have chosen Sapura.

Florian Greger

Thanks, Chris. We now come to Tamas Pletser with Erste Bank?

Tamas Pletser

I just got two questions. First of all, you see market of the natural gas you were produced. Is there any risk with the relationship to Petronas and their LNG? I think you just partially answering to this question. But do you have any long-term agreement on this? My second question would be about the management of this company. Do I understand correctly that you will delegate the CFO to the joint venture? Thank you.

Rainer Seele

Well, Tamas, first of all, I think, there is no risk in relationship with Petronas as we speak about the marketing of LNG. If you look into the numbers of the utilization rate of the LNG Bintulu facility, you will find out that the urgently need gas from the region. Each single molecule, you have with the day light, they will -- with a big appetite knock on your door to get that molecule, yes. So it’s a win-win combination as we speak about Petronas, working together with Sapura. And as our partners in all the fields, and the all assets in Malaysia they operating, they don’t have an interest that the production will be monetized. So there is a long-term agreement and the long-term cooperation of course in place. But given the fact that there is a win-win situation and the utilization rate of the LNG liquefaction plant, I think it tells you that the contractual framework is one thing, but that’s the commercial understanding of this cooperation is convincing us. The second is, we are going to -- I haven’t mentioned that this is CFO, yes? We have not finally agreed on the different positions. But Tamas, as I said that we would like to have the biggest impact in the financing and the financial situation of the company I have some lovely eyes for it.

Florian Greger

We now come to Oleg Galbur, Raiffeisen

Oleg Galbur

So two questions if I may. So I understand Rainer that you don’t want to split the 260 million Boe of -- between Phase 1 and Phase 2. But can you give us at least the split between producing asset and development asset as there is 260. So, clearly just to get it straight forward, what is the reserves associated with the current producing assets. And the second question is around your transfer gas price?

Rainer Seele

Could you repeat the first question? We didn’t get it clearly. Thank you.

Oleg Galbur

Yes. So the first question is, out of the 260 million Boe of reserves you estimated over the life of the field. Can you split it between the current producing assets, which are currently producing 10,000 Boe per day, and the development asset, which is mainly the SK-408, that that was the first question. And then the second question is around coming back on the first question that was asked by Mehdi before. On your transfer gas pricing agreement on the Bintulu plant, can you give us a clue of what kind of discount should we think compared to LNG landing price?

Rainer Seele

On the second question is a question I wish I couldn’t hear. So I cannot make any comments on prices and on discounts and so on. So, no all I can – I can’t give you any clue about the transfer gas price, none of our competitors, by the way, is doing. As we speak about 260 million BOE of reserves, I was thinking how I can be of help, when we talk about the producing assets right now with the 10,000 barrels per day. It's a fraction of the 260 million BOE reserves. So, the vast, vast, vast, vast majority of the 260 million is the reserve base for the investments we are doing to boost the production to the level of 60,000 barrels per day.

Florian Greger

We now come to our Oleg Galbur, Raiffeisen.

Oleg Galbur

Yes. Good afternoon. And thank you for taking my questions. I have two. The first one could you talk a little bit about the taxes. What kind of taxes will the JV pay on the current and future productions? Is it relative type of taxes or is it based on production setting agreement. And secondly, maybe it’s too early, but still in New Zealand, just trying to understand the future potential of synergies you mine, provided that you discover oil and gas there? Are those exploration assets that you acquired now further located to existing assets? Any potential for significant for some synergies. Thank you.

Rainer Seele

Okay. Let me start with the first question on the taxes. Well, it is of course the production sharing agreement we have in place. And the government take -- I don’t give you the specific tax number for our assets, but the government take in Malaysia is something between 60% and 80%. The second question Oleg on synergies. Oleg is speaking there are no synergies in New Zealand. The shares of Sapura in our assets is in assets operated by OMV already. We are acquiring these assets, the majority from Shale. So I wouldn't claim any synergies as we speak about the assets in New Zealand. We do see some synergies in Australia because the blocks Sapura has acquired is adjacent to the existing two blocks of OMV in Australia. And these two blocks we have had two discoveries. But we had no commercial discovery because of the size of the reserve base. And given the fact that there are some adjacent blocks coming with Sapura, we might come up to a critical reserve base that development project would be possible. So there is a synergy potential I can see. But whether or not it really would kick in, it's really pretty early to give you a wheel firm and strong?

Florian Greger

Okay, that brings us to the end of our call. Thanks for your questions and for joining us on such short notice. If you have any further questions, please contact any member of the IR team, and we are happy to help. Wishing you a good weekend and a nice afternoon. Bye.

