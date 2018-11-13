Sprouts Farmers Market: Execution And Growth

Lately, I’ve been looking at defensive investments that I believe offer value and safety. The recent market volatility has me looking to deploy some cash I've been holding back, but in this article, I’ll be discussing a company I’ve recently invested in.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is a natural- and organic-focused grocery store chain operating approximately 315 stores in 19 states. It more or less goes for the same health-conscious segment of the market as Whole Foods, now owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), though with less pretension and better prices. I discovered Sprouts when it opened a location a year or two ago in Reno, my hometown. Given the positive in-store experience and bustling activity, I was delighted to discover this was a company I could own a piece of. It has since opened a second location in nearby Sparks.

After doing a little research on the company, I went back to the store with an investor’s eye. One thing that jumped out at me was the store design. While obviously smaller than your average neighborhood supermarket, it also differentiates itself in terms of store layout.

(Image Source: SFM 2017 10-K)

Supermarkets put milk, eggs, and butter in the back of the store because they are such commonly shopped for items. We’ve all heard the reasoning behind this - they want us to walk the aisles and perhaps find something that catches our eye, and we toss it in the basket. I know I’ve gone to the store to pick up eggs, and somehow walk out with a bag of salt and vinegar potato chips. It happens.

Most traditional grocery stores have produce near the front, easily seen as you enter. You’ll notice that the dairy section is at the back of your average Sprouts, as it should be, but also the rather large produce section. That makes sense because fresh produce is one of the main draws into the store. It is trying to attract the health-conscious consumer, after all. Need some fresh zucchini? Well, walk right through the tempting display of bulk nuts, granola, and yes, candy. Or walk by the deli’s sushi display. I personally have a soft spot for the store's buy-by-the-pound salad display due to the blue cheese goodness that is its wedge salad. It’s worth noting that Sprouts is experimenting with new store designs that expand deli and ready-to-eat offerings. As noted on the Q3 call, opening stores with expanded service departments is more expensive, but adapting to consumer trends is important for any business.

The company is also expanding its private label offerings. According to its 2017 10-K, private label sales represented 12% of revenue, consisting of approximately 2,400 products. According to commentary in the Q3 call, that number is now 13%, and is only projected to rise. Considering that so much of its business is fresh produce, while store brands mainly focus on pre-packaged goods, continued growth will be quite impressive. Not to mention profitable.

Private label products come with a higher margin, so on my investor outing I made sure to look for Sprouts' store brand offerings. I was not disappointed. From pre-packaged organic baby kale to cage-free brown eggs. Cookies, chips, butter, canned soup, protein shakes, creams, lotions, frozen peas, you name it. And a bunch of healthy stuff my pizza-eating self had never heard of. Oh, and pizza. Of particular note was the item placement. You want some Kettle brand jalapeno chips? Fine, but you’ll probably have to bend down to get them. The eye-level shelf was reserved for Sprouts store brand chips. This was a pretty consistent phenomenon around the store.

All this is great, but perhaps I’m getting a little anecdotal for some. Personally, I love anecdotal, but hard numbers are nice to have too.

(Source: Author Chart)

Revenues have been growing nicely, mainly due to aggressive store count expansion. Net income is growing as well, though on a much bumpier path. That bumpiness is to be expected for a brick-and-mortar retailer in expansion mode. This year seems to be following a similar pattern. Revenue for the first three quarters of 2018 are up nearly 12% compared to the same period in 2017. Net income is up nearly 23% over the same periods. Comparable store sales growth did fall from 2.4% to 2.0% during these periods, so that’s something to keep an eye on.

Sprouts opened 30 new stores since the beginning of the year, and plans to continue that pace going forward. Management is also taking into account home delivery range via Instacart when planning new openings. Home delivery is a very small part of the business, but it will be interesting to see how this trend plays out over time. CEO Amin N. Maredia had this to say on the Q3 call, responding to a question about whether or not 30 new stores a year was a good number going forward:

So, if you step back and think about where Sprouts is today, we're in 19 states, but only about half of those states that we're fairly strongly penetrated in. So as a company, we've got a long runway to open stores in many, many new markets and some of our recent markets that we've added stores like Florida, Maryland, State of Washington - sorry - the Mid-Atlantic, State of Washington. We've just got started in. So, one of the benefits that we have is we actually can take the world of e-commerce and home delivery, et cetera, into account in where we're placing stores and in our new store strategy to maximize the potential of in-store and e-commerce sales, which are relatively low today, but to the extent they continue to grow, we think that Sprouts will be better positioned to place stores and leverage without having duplicate of costs of either shutting down stores or changing the business model compared to many of the conventionals.



(Source: Q3 Earnings Call Transcript)

(Source: Author Chart)

Long-term debt is something to keep an eye on. While much of the cost of opening new stores is funded through cash flow, debt is rising. The interest expense Sprouts reports is complicated by the fact that 45 store leases are accounted for as financing leases, which greatly inflates the number. Actual interest expense is not an issue, but I would like to see the growth in long-term debt slow as new stores open.

I believe Sprouts has a nice growth path going forward, especially riding the wave of healthy living that seems to be all the rage. That’s not to say the path will be easy. Traditional grocery stores are expanding their organic and healthy selections to lure in customers. Competition is fierce, and should only ramp up over time.

How This Relates to My Portfolio

(Source: TradingView)

I was lucky enough to start a position in Sprouts Farmers Market at $22.00 a few months ago in August, so I’m up about 24%, as the stock currently trades around $27.60 as I write this article. Should Sprouts fall significantly below my buy price, I plan on increasing my position. For the past few years, it has more or less traded in a range from $18 to $30. With the stock near the top of that range, I wouldn’t be surprised to see weakness in the short term. The long-term time frame is where I see this investment generating market-beating returns. Over the past few years, the market has not given Sprouts credit for recent bottom line growth. As new stores continue to perform well, I expect the stock to catch up to the current positives and potential for growth. I'm looking for the stock to trade in the low-to-mid $40s in 18-24 months.

At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that I’ve been looking for value and safety. I believe Sprouts Farmers Market offers value, even near the top of its recent trading range. At a market cap of around $3.5 billion, Sprouts is a small player in the grocery space compared to companies like Kroger (NYSE:KR) or Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Its size and focus on growth comes with risk. I like the value, but I realize I am sacrificing a degree of safety, certainly in the short term, for the opportunity for growth. I can live with that. Management has proven it can turn new stores into bottom line growth, and with continued execution, I believe the market will reward shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.