Another Dividend Raise From Our Midstream Worthy Of Praise

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) has been our long standing favourite in the midstream space. The stock however has not done much since our purchase in August 2017. It has though, outperformed many of its peers, thrashing the over-leveraged Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) by over 46% and losing out only to Pembina Pipeline (PBA).

IPPLF reported Q3-2018 results and we were very impressed with what we say. Let us break it down for you.

Highest funds from operations (FFO) with exceptionally low payout ratio

IPPLF delivered 77 cents of FFO per share in this quarter, far ahead of estimates. The dividend payout ratio came in at 54.5%.

This payout ratio ignores sustaining capital expenditures. If these are taken into account, the payout ratio moves up a bit to 59.3%. Still, a sub 60% payout ratio from an investment grade firm yielding 7.4% and having a decade long history of raising dividends, is extremely mouth watering.

The results were even more impressive as the ongoing backwardation in the commodity markets reduced bulk storage utilization and knocked off about $10 million of FFO this quarter.

With the backwardation having disappeared early in Q4-2018, this segment is likely troughing here and should start producing better results from Q1-2019.

The bulk of the beat came from NGL processing as the Frac spreads exploded upwards. AECO gas prices are stuck in horrible sub $1 space and IPPLF is benefitting from this in spades.

Another dividend raise

Ok, this was more in spirit than in substance but IPPLF did raise the dividend for the tenth consecutive year. The current yield of around 7.4% is one of the best, if not the best, that you can get in the midstream sector with low risk.

The adjusted FFO payout ratio looks to be hovering in the 60% zone in 2019 and IPPLF could have raised more. But we are more pleased with the prudence of balancing dividend growth with internally funding its large project. This was particularly important as a result of the recent downgrade.

As a result of our financial position and the stable nature of our business, Inter Pipeline has strong investment grade credit ratings. Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and DBRS Limited (DBRS) have assigned Inter Pipeline a credit rating of BBB+ (negative outlook) and BBB (stable trend), respectively. Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. has investment grade credit ratings of A-LOW with a stable trend from DBRS, while S&P downgraded its credit rating in September 2018 to BBB+ (stable outlook) from a A- (stable outlook) as a result of its capital structure and funding risks.

At BBB+ and the current debt to EBITDA metrics, IPPLF is still one of the safest pipeline companies. But the recent move to develop the Heartland Petrochemical Complex is what is bothering S&P.

About that large project

IPPLF continues work on Heartland Petrochemical Complex and has de-risked large segments of the project.

During the quarter it sold rights to develop the $600-million, 96-MW central utility block to Fengate Capital Management, recovering $53.5 million of development capital and reducing its overall capital cost obligation.

We discussed the merits of this project some time back and they continue to be extremely attractive. In fact, we don't doubt for a second that if IPPLF wanted to sell another portion of this, it would be able to do so at attractive metrics.

Conclusion

IPPLF continues to be an excellent midstream company trading at around 9X AFFO with the full breadth of midstream operations.

The Heartland Project is an excellent risk-reward project and we think IPPLF is up to the task. The phenomenal returns that IPPLF earns on NGL processing makes it an exceptional diversifier for anyone who wants a hedge against low AECO gas prices. The acquisition of NuStar Europe for $354 million is expected to add 33% to total European storage capacity and expand its diversification further.

At the current price, IPPLF is a definite strong buy and we expect $30 CAD within 12 -18 months.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Inter Pipeline trades on TSX and is a Canadian Corporation. Dividends in non-sheltered accounts will have taxes withheld. All amounts referenced in CAD.

