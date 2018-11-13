CenturyLink: Another Bizarre Reaction

My previous research highlighted how the market had bizarre reactions to the quarterly reports of CenturyLink (CTL) and Q3 was no different. Despite all key metrics improving, the market chose to focus on the company pruning low-margin customers. Use the weakness to again own this massive 11.4% dividend yield.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

Stunning Q3 Numbers

The telecom company missed Q3 revenues estimates by $60 million as revenues declined 3.5%. The market would prefer this trend of revenue declines to end, but the leadership of CEO Jeff Storey has always looked towards the combination of CenturyLink and Level 3 as an opportunity to prune low-margin business to grow EBITDA margins.

The company, though, produced stunning guide ups again to free cash flows. CenturyLink now expects to generate over $4 billion of FCF this year, up from only $3.25 billion prior to the Q2 report.

Source: CenturyLink Q3'18 presentation

This is where the market's reaction to sell off the stock by 10% following the Q3 is so bizarre. CenturyLink now forecasts generating FCF after dividends of $1.7 to $1.9 billion. Yes, the company now only forecasts a dividend payout ratio of 56% for the year.

The stock weakness would possibly make sense, if the company wasn't generating much higher margins. EBITDA margins surged by 380 basis point over last year to 39.3% this quarter. Competition doesn't tend to steal low-margin customers backing the claim of management that the revenue declines are purely do to pruning unwanted business. The markets reaction to sell off the stock by 10% still doesn't add up.

Clearly, some of the FCF bump this year won't see a repeated benefit in 2019. CenturyLink forecasts spending 16% of revenue on capex each year, but the company is down around 13% this year at $3.2 billion. The market probably doesn't like that new CFO Neel Dev forecast on the earnings call that without these extraordinary events that FCFs would've left the dividend payout ratio around 70%.

Keep in mind, in 2018, we had approximately $300 million of aggregate one-time cash flow benefit from the tax refunds, net of higher pension contribution we made this year, and the bonuses paid to Level 3 employees in 2017 versus 2018. Excluding the benefit that I mentioned, and if our capital expenditures were around 16% of total revenue, our payout ratio would have been in the low 70s. We are pleased with the improvement in our payout ratio compared to last year and remain comfortable with the dividend.

Regardless, the company still appears ahead of the original target for FCFs of $3.25 billion this year leaving about $1.0 billion in excess coverage of the $2.3 billion annual dividend payout. Investors should have confidence that the company has used strategic decisions and in some case delays to reduce capital spending without any hit to financial targets.

The key is that CenturyLink hit the annual marks from their merger and the integration is going as expected, leaving the company ahead of their synergy targets. One has to wonder if being prudently skeptical causes one to wrongly conclude that CenturyLink is facing 'revenue erosion' as suggested by Cowen. It's head-scratching that after the company generates close to $1 billion in additional FCF in 2018 that analysts would cut the '19 EBITDA target by about $400 million.

None of the data points suggest a cut to EBITDA targets is warranted for 2019, especially with the CFO expecting higher EBITDA margins next year. His statement on the earnings call was pretty clear on the plans to grow margins next year due to digitizing the customer order and service experience that lowers costs while again moving away from the low margin businesses.

if you think about all the comments Jeff made about digital cost transformation and we're leaning in on building fiber to more and more buildings, so we have major initiatives underway in terms of off-net to on-net. So those things will continue to expand our EBITDA margins, so we feel pretty good about continuing to expand EBITDA margins.

The problem with the Cowen analysis is the apparent skepticism surrounding the forecast for higher margins. CenturyLink generated Q3 EBITDA margins of 39.3% and the forecast from Cowen for 2019 is now down at 40.2% on revenue estimates cut to $22.78 billion.

Even assuming the revenue dip from the more original 2019 estimates for roughly flat revenue of $23.3 billion, one has to remember that CenturyLink is cutting low-margin CPE business and the likes to focus on much higher margin network centric work. The company isn't doing that for a 90 basis point boost in EBITDA margins next year from the Q3 levels. If one sticks with Cowen's original 2019 EBITDA margin estimates of 41.1% and uses the reduced revenue estimates, the EBITDA for next year would hit $9.36 billion.

CenturyLink forecasts 2018 EBITDA of slightly above $9.0 billion. The numbers support a solid bump from those levels whether reaching the original $9.57 billion level of Cowen or the $9.36 billion level using the higher margin target. The ultimate key to the large dividend is that any EBITDA growth is positive for maintaining and eventually growing the dividend payout as our the goals of management.

Safe Dividend

The moves of the last year just make the dividend even safer. The company expects to generate ~$850 million in extra FCF this year that only improves the balance sheet. The benefits aren't all recurring, but the extra $850 million helps the balance sheet immediately.

The data points just don't reflect the dividend being at risk and warranting an 11.4% yield. Even a return to the original 2018 projection levels and ignoring the management teams predictions of profitable revenue and EBITDA growth, flat numbers in 2019 still places FCFs next year back at the $3.25 billion levels, leaving substantial FCF after dividends to pay down debt.

The dividend yield shouldn't be back far above the 2016 and 2017 levels where the yield was consistently in the 8% range.

CTL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is overreacting to the company pruning inefficient revenue that distracts the organization. The large 11.4% dividend yield remains highly safe as CenturyLink boosts EBITDA margins and consistently generates excess cash flows. Use the stock weakness as an opportunity to own the high-yielding telecom.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.