AMD: 2019 Target Prices

It has been five weeks since Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Q3 earnings release, or ER. It looks like AMD's stock finally has gone through the unusual post-ER and mid-term election volatility. Maybe this is a good time to value AMD shares based on the company's forecast fundamentals. In this post, I attempted to estimate AMD’s 2019 fair value (target price) in the current trade war environment. The rest of the post is organized as follows: I first made explicit estimates for AMD’s forward financials for the next five quarters between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019. Using the current pricing environment which reflects the tariffs risk, I estimated AMD’s target prices for 2019.

Q3 Review and Q4 Outlook

It has been highly anticipated that AMD will gain server CPU market share from Intel. This is a result of shortage of Intel’s PC chips and the delay of its 10nm chip. Management has retreated the mid-single-digit share in CPU servers in 2018 and may rise to double-digit share in 2019. On the GPU front, AMD may be set to increase the market share if Nvidia’s RTX Platform ramp-up is slower than expected. With extremely strong sentiment and hype expectation, there was little room for disappointment going into the Q3 ER.

The Graphics segment includes graphics cards with applications in enterprise AI and cloud computing, mixing in with a medley of CPU, APU, and Semi-Custom. The Graphics side also includes AI and desktop servers that include EPYC and Ryzen CPUs. The Embedded side has APU and SoC, the Semi-Custom also includes various combinations of APU and SoC and applications for specific CPU and GPU combinations. More recent evidence suggests that, not until recently, C&G was behind EESC in terms of revenue share yet the EESC’s revenue growth has become a "hedge" for C&G‘s revenue growth (Figure 1). Clearly, there has been a regime change from EESC to C&G since Q4 2017. In 2018 Q1, C&G revenue share reached unprecedented level of 68% and passed EESC by a wide margin. C&G has outpaced EESC in both revenue share and revenue growth.

Until recently, AMD's operating margin has been slightly skewed toward its EESC segment. This includes the recently launched EPYC server chips for data centers, which carry higher margins. Historically, EESC has maintained at least a 10% higher margin over C&G, which has caught up remarkably just in recent quarters. In Q1 2018, EESC’s margin was 2.63%, while C&G was up to 12.38%, coming out of deep and long losses. It was C&G’s second and the most significantly profitable quarter. More symbolically, this is the first quarter that C&G produced more profit than EESC (from a previous post, Figure 3).

The C&G’s over-performance on all fronts validates AMD’s strategic shift from EESC to C&G, a high margin, high growth segment. On the other hand, the best news from Q3 ER also include that for the second quarter in a roll, C&G has grown slower than the EESC. Specifically, the Computing strength could not offset the weakness in Graphics which was mainly driven by the weaker GPU demand. Ironically, it was the overheated aftermarket gaming GPU cards that has impacted Q3 and most likely Q4 sales. AMD’s fast diminishing crypto-related demand starts to hurt C&G, like a knife, on its way out, too.

Due to the above negative factors, I revised downward the revenue estimates for the subsequent 3 quarters between -2% to -8%. The quarters far out have been also brought down to have a low teens 2019 annual sales growth. The pro forma estimates in Table 2 also includes a moderate reduction from the demand impact from the current tariffs which are not yet acknowledged by the mainstream analysts community. As a result, my estimates in Table 2 are lower than the average analysts’ forecasts.

2018 Stock Price and Risk-Adjusted Target Price

In this section, I proceeded to value AMD shares, given the 2019 pro forma forecasts. To this end, a “relevant” valuation relationship between the relevant financial metrics and AMD's stock prices. The identification of such a relevant relationship requires additional explanation. As 2018 is the year that tariffs and potential trade war have affected the general market and tech stocks significantly. There is evidence that the market has charged a trade war risk premium on the forward financials predicted by the analysts. In other words, the market price has factored in the potential negative trade war impact. On the other hand, there is little evidence that both the forward financials and target prices from the analyst community have reflected the potential future reality. This is why I used the 2018 market prices to estimate the valuation relationship which is supposed to reflect and adjusts the fair value, “risk-adjusted target price,” with the tariffs risk impact. I then used this relationship to estimate AMD future (2019) target prices.

To select the relevant financial metrics that AMD shareholders have been looking at, AMD's shares have been historically related to some of the standard financial metrics, such as revenue, earnings, gross margin, and free cash flow. I also included the next-quarter guidance of each metric in the valuation as the market has more reacted to guidance numbers in the more recent period. Simply because stock prices are forward-looking, the forward financials are always more useful than the actual financials. For this reason, I collected the consensus estimates of the various metrics since 2014.

Trade-War Risk

To illustrate my trade war risk argument better, the risk-adjusted target price is compared with the Street's median target price (Bloomberg). It is clear that the analysts’ target price has been consistently higher than the risk-adjusted target prices (Figure 2). Presumably, analysts' target prices should have only factored in the forward looking financials at the time. In contrast, the model price was derived from the actual market price which is supposed to reflect investors' risk concern. This is why that the analysts’ target prices have tracked the tariffs-adjusted target prices very closely in the first half of the 2018 which the trade war risk has not been significant. So, the 15%-20% price difference between Street’s target price (red) and the risk-adjusted price (black) after July 2018 represents a measure of risk premium.

To show how relevant these two prices are, the actual stock price is also displayed in Figure 2. While the longer history is not shown here, but the fundamental target price, which is free from risk concern, and risk-adjusted target price have served as the upper and lower bounds for the actual stock price moves. Any breakout on the upside or the downside may be a sign of mispricing and indicate a future reversal. Under this context, AMD's stock has broken out below the risk-adjusted target price by 15% since Q2 ER without any apparent new information arrival. The violation of the lower bound suggests that either the market identified a new risk dimension or investors have overreacted an existing risk, since all known forward financials and trade war risk have been factored into the risk-adjusted target price at $21. Remarkably, the current AMD is trading around that level, which is lower than the analyst’ target price around $24. The fact that market price converges to the risk-adjusted target price strongly validates the notion that the current market has factored in the trade war risk premium around $3.

2019 Short-Term Target Prices

If you are reasonably confident in the merit and the accuracy of this approach, then I am ready to apply the relationship to the forecast financials in 2019 as listed in Table 2. For each of the four quarters, I was able to estimate the future target price which is associated to the specific forward financials as estimated. As a result, AMD target prices will be $20, $21.70, $22, $23.20, and $26.10 which corresponds to the current time, 2018 Q4, 2019 Q1, 2019 Q2, and 2019 Q3, respectively. The price projector is shown in Figure 3.

One important disclaimer is that the above estimates only represents AMD’s mostly likely short-term trading range, not the AMD’s long-term fundamental fair value. There is ample evidence suggesting that, due to trade policy, the stock market has traded closer to politics than to fundamentals. The predicted prices are no more than just acknowledging the market reality.

Wall Street Analysts’ and SA Authors' Target Prices

To have a full disclosure and a reasonable perspective, I also summarized the most recent target prices from Wall Street analysts’ forecasts (Table 3) of AMD target prices in Table 3. The target prices range from low teens to higher $30s with an average around $24. As usual, my fellow SA posters who tend to have a better track record on a single stock they follow have a higher target price around between $30 and $40(Table 4).

Takeaways

AMD’s stock has just got in a quiet period after going through a wide ride recently. The volatility has been also exaggerated by the recent macro events, i.e., tariffs and mid-term election. Trading at $20 range is around the same balk part as its current forward financials would have imply, after adjusted for the tariffs impact. For 2019, while AMD will continue to gain CPU market share, the GPU side may be suffered from the slowdown of the gaming market, as recently revealed by the Q3 ER. Without further escalation from tariffs to a trade war, AMD is expected to trade in mid $20s in better part of 2019. If trade war uncertainty is removed, you are looking at another $3 upside for everyone.

