Evonik Industries AG (EVKIF) CEO Christian Kullmann on Acquisition of Peroxide Business from PeroxyChem Conference Call (Transcript)

Thank you very much, and welcome ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. We have invited you to this call as we have announced Acquisition of PeroxyChem this morning. With me in this call Christian Kullmann, CEO of Evonik; and Claus Rettig, Head of Resource Efficiency Segment. We will be using the slides we posted on our website as we guide for the presentation.

And with that, I would like to handover to Christian for our presentation.

Thank you, Tim, and also a warm welcome from my side. It seems we're now meeting on a daily basis. It has only been two days since our Q3 earnings call. There, we've highlighted the step-by-step execution of our strategy. I told you that we are aiming to strengthen and balance our portfolio also with potential bolt-on acquisitions. We’re targeting businesses with GDP plus growth and attractive and resilient end market with an EBITDA margin sustainably at or above group level and a high cash conversion and of course at a fair evaluation.

Since Tuesday, our relevant boards have approved the deal with PeroxyChem, a deal which ticks all these mentioned boxes. PeroxyChem is an accident fit to our growth segment resource efficiency. We've strengthened our own peroxide business with resilient, environmentally-friendly and high margins specialty applications. For an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 20%, the profitability of PeroxyChem is about Evonik's group margin as of today, combined with moderate CapEx intensity, this business delivers a strong and stable free cash flow going forward.

Consequently, PeroxyChem is an ideal fit as a stable and high margin financing business. Turning now to our acquisition of Huber Silica, this deal upgrades our overall portfolio and strengthening our exposure to attractive end markets with low cyclicality.

With this, let me hand over to Claus for some more insights into this really attractive business.

Thank you, Christian, and also welcome from my side. So as we said, we’re going to use the presentation that is available on our websites and maybe if you want, you can go to Slide number 6 and I will give you some big ground of the acquisition.

Peroxide and this means for us, Evonik, different ways of hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, one of the cleanest and most versatile chemicals available, and part of the Evonik's portfolio since 1910. They're 100% renewable and deliver in the case of hydrogen peroxide most significant by product than water.

They fit perfectly within our segment themes of resource efficient and environmentally-friendly solutions for our customers. You can split and that's what you see on the slide here, you can split the hydrogen peroxide business in two segments, and you can actually say three segments. It's actually on the one hand to stand that and the specialty grades, and a special topic only relevant for a very few players in the market HPPO, this is the oxidation of propylene with hydrogen peroxide to get propylene oxide through this so called HPPO processor.

Primarily, these specialty grades have developed into a quite success story over the last year, driven by higher purity grades and strict environmental and food safety regulations. So for example, PeroxyChem has expanded its business with specialty applications from below 50% of earnings to-date quite impressive 75% over the last 5 year. This is one of the reasons why PeroxyChem delivers an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% at the very stable level with hardly any cyclicality. And this is actually quite comparable to the margin level, we have in our own peroxide business, and we also have the same experience because we also shifted not as much as PeroxyChem towards a specialty grades in the recent years.

Combined with GDP plus growth rates, this underlines the attractive character of the PeroxyChem definitely. If you now want to jump to quickly to PPT Slide number 9 and let me do that well. This slide highlights the impressive growth track record of again both peroxide businesses and attractive growth perspective. Going forward, strong and resilient earnings growth is expected to continue, driven by growing demand for environmentally-friendly specialty applications.

Another important growth driver originates from the close customer relationship in peroxide. More than half of our and PeroxyChem revenues are under contract of more than one year. In some cases these close relationship and up and dedicated plans for specific customers with long-term and often also take or pay contract. One example on the PeroxyChem side is they have Saratoga Springs plant in the United States for the customer in the semiconductor industry here PeroxyChem delivers very high purity hydrogen peroxide as a cleaner in the wafer manufacturing process.

These high purity grades are more difficult to transport this is why proximately to the customer is key to cost and reliability. They signed a long-term in 2015 and invested about $20 million in the Saratoga Springs plant. Today after intense qualification processes, the plant is up and running and with enough space but spare capacity to serve our customers future growth.

The most recent example for our dedicated plant ground is the Memphis plant for our municipal wastewater treatment. The city of Memphis entered PeroxyChem agreed to an 18 year take-or-pay contract to deliver special peracetic acid grades for the disinfection of municipal wastewater.

Peracetic acid is considered as the greener alternative to existing chemical solutions like chlorine with a better efficacy and lower prices was less environmental concerns. PeroxyChem is investing again around $20 million into the new plant. Product delivery begins late this year and the full earnings contribution will be achieved by the year 2020.

Often this dedicated plant can leverage additional capacity and that also case with the Memphis plant to supply other customers in the region. Overall, PeroxyChem is nearing completion of a significant capital spending of over $75 million to support its long-term growth plan. And this is also a major value driver for the next years to come.

So the very brief overview and I believe, Christian will give now some more details on the valuations.

Exactly, Claus, thank you. Slide 12 highlights the attractive valuation of the transactions. Before synergies, we’re paying in multiple of 10.5 times EBITDA. Already at this level, this is a fair price for a business with stable resilient GDP plus growth and EBITDA margin of around 20% and free cash flow conversion of more than 60%.

On top and due to the complementary product portfolio and manufacturing base, we expect significant sustainable cost synergies. The major part of those synergies is expected to come from production and logistics. Especially in North America, we benefit from optimized combined production network of hydrogen peroxide and PAA sites. This would significantly reduce our freight cost.

Just to give you an easy example, PeroxyChem has a site for PAA in Tonawanda, which is the northern state of the -- of New York. The nearest hydrogen peroxide plants, the precursor for PAA is about 1,500 miles away. And a combined production network for the hydrogen peroxide plant will be an Evonik plant in [indiscernible] plant Canada, only around 200 miles away and practically around the corner. This is what will reduce logistic costs significantly. Overall, synergies will add up to roughly $20 million.

Taking this account, the margin extend at attractive 7.8 times EBITDA. Let me summarize our presentation. The acquisitions is very attractive strategic and financial fit for Evonik because it strengths in our growth segment results efficiency with exposure to attractive end markets because we acquired a high growth and resilient business at an attractive valuation and because we further balanced Evonik’s portfolio mix of growth and financing businesses. So, this is the next consistent step in our strategy execution to create a more balanced and more specialty portfolio.

That concludes our presentation, and we’re now happy to open the floor for your questions. Thanks a lot.

Just two questions. Simply to what would you say to people that argued you're buying this business at peak EBITDA, obviously the synergies imply, you see you can take the margins that’s surely half from where we are to date but just in terms of resilience of the business. What would your comments be around peak EBITDA in the proxy PeroxyChem portfolio? And my second question. When the private equity guys for the business a few years ago, as publicly disclosed to pay $200 million for it. So another business has grown a lot since then that invested money and obviously you have the synergies, but can you just reconcile what they paid for versus what you're paying for it please in terms of additional value?

Claus Rettig

Okay, maybe I'll try to answer question. So Claus Rettig is speaking. Yes, we are very, very confident that this is not peak EBITDA. When you look and that also answers to second part of your question, when you to look to PeroxyChem let's say part over the last couple of years. It’s a totally I would say a very different business portfolio they have today compared to some years ago.

They shifted from let's say a standard type business with some specialty, very much to the specialty business, we say, 75% of their EBITDA is specialties and the intention is to grow it further. That’s also why you don’t see when you look to this turnover of the sales that you don’t see a lot of shares growth in that its portfolio shift. And we can verify very easily by our own story because we did the same not to the same extent and we try also to do further down the road.

And the growth drivers and the barriers for entry for the specialty business is a very, you need very high purity grade and for the semiconductor business and now the Internet of Things is a very strong growth driver. The quantity requirements for purity that's even going up, makes it even more different for certain, let's say competitors to enter into this market. When you look to the wafer industry, they look -- they're moving to smaller ship sizes. All this is contributing them, but over the [indiscernible] the story about Memphis is the first step of peracetic acid, a major step into using peracetic acid in wastewater treatment.

There is a lot of additional growth potential. Peracetic acid is used in the fracking industry. They have slowed down the fracking as you know over the last couple of years. It will go up again and it's also used very much so in foods treatment in the U.S. to replacing chlorine for example for chickens disinfection. So that's why we are very confident that this is not a peak and we can actually verified by our own kind of development. So, it's not just that we are depending on what we offer PeroxyChem guided task.

Paul Walsh

And then just in that point, one follow-up question. I guess the take-or-pay contract does that guarantee a certain rates of return on those investments?

Claus Rettig

Yes, that’s correct.

Three questions, if I may. And first of all, clarification question on the synergies. Do I understand that correctly that you do not target any plant closures in the [indiscernible] commercial key area of hydrogen peroxide? Secondly on Page 8 of our handout, I just want to understand you calculation to get to this 65% of specialty exposure and just on the right-hand side is not a pro forma [indiscernible] of the combined business unit called active oxygen from the days one wards after the acquisition. And is that correct? I think it is more a target in a few years time when basically you have done eventually the one or the other closure of a commodity plant and the other project of PeroxyChem are fully up running, i.e. the take-or-pay contract on waste water with city of Memphis and new Saratoga plant for electronics fully running at food utilization. That question is on your acquisition strategy in general, and I thought that acquisitions will take place in for growth engines and you have outlined at your strategy update in summer 2017. This acquisition and looking at Page 16 of your handout, is it fair to assume that you intend to further acquisitions in other areas which you call financing business area?

Christian Kullmann

Martin, Christian speaking, good morning to you. I will start to give you some answers to your several package of your question and then we will Tim take the next one and the last one will go to Claus. The first quarter was about, if we plan to shut down some plant of -- some sites of PeroxyChem, and as of today this is not the case. Then you've asked about the M&A strategy. And I do believe that our M&A strategy is crystal clear because rest of all our core intention is to strengthen our strong positions and then we are looking for a mixture in such that we’re on the one end, searching for EBITDA raiser and on the other hand for businesses, which was help to foster our free cash flow and to make sure that we could better our position in this area.

And if you look through the target, I would say it's a perfect fit because we see on the one hand crystal clear GDP plus growth and an attractive really good and a resilient end market, and by this and moreover and high. We talk about 20% high EBITDA margin which we would earn in the sustainable way and this is as of today about our group level. And moreover, it’s an high cash conversion. And if you look to the end market to the new quality of the applications in the end market, I would say, we could identify a very clear specialty approach talking about this applications. Okay, with this, I will hand over to Claus.

Claus Rettig

The second question, if we call it directly was referring to our Slide number 8 in the presentation. That'll be -- it's a simple additional, let's say additive result of the two businesses we have today. We have half roughly half of our business. We, Evonik, in specialties PeroxyChem has three quarters, we are little bit different in size as you know, and the results is what you see on the right hand side. So that we have round about two thirds of our future combined business in specialties, and this does not mean that we close down a 10-upgrade plant to achieve the kind of ratio. Absolutely, would be absolutely counterproductive as a matter of fact, and also maybe if you allow me as I've comment also the standard business is not a bad business.

Martin Rödiger

So, this is on a pro forma base already before the full running of the new project, correct?

Claus Rettig

Correct, if they expand and that's clearly the target it's both business and the combine business expand to specialty applications and to specialty sales, and this will be going forward even higher as we said with the Memphis contract with Saratoga further renting up and so on, so on that would evenly further expand the specialty share.

Tim Lange

And other thing is we convert standard business into specialty, so it does not really require a lot of specialty.

Geoff Haire

I've just a few questions. First of all, you are saying that the Company will count the PeroxyChem's CapEx, the sales will come down to 6%. Does that assume that you have no more projects like Saratoga or Memphis today? And so, what CapEx is there, is more normalized CapEx, if you've seen there are -- these projects is long-term projects you have? The other question I have was that on this take-or-pay contract, could you give us an idea of the length of them? And also, do you have energy pass-through in these contracts? Or is that a risk of energy prices move-up? And then finally, could you just give us some idea of where you would be willing to push group net debt to EBITDA at the moment? And then what your longer-term target is for net-debt-to-EBITDA please?

Christian Kullmann

Let me start with the normalized CapEx I guess that's also shown in the presentation and that comes down over the next years, as we said, PeroxyChem is coming from a pretty intense and investment program, and is now coming down from around 10% of CapEx in the next years to more or 5% to 6% of CapEx going forward.

Geoff Haire

Does that assume then there are no more big projects like Saratoga and Memphis in the coming years and therefore that mean CapEx does as that level?

Christian Kullmann

No, on the -- I think they generally have a low maintenance CapEx intensity. So, overall, and they have in their 5% to 6% in this space to do with this dedicated often smaller project as we said off to just 20 million for this dedicated plants. So, there is enough space going forward for these growth investments.

Geoff Haire

Okay, so a 6% would include smaller debottlenecking project, so that's all included if there's -- if there are ideas for new ones that would come over into that but it currently is what they have on hand is sufficient capacity?

Christian Kullmann

And Geoff, your second question was on the take-or-pay?

Claus Rettig

Pay contract that you see the -- their difference in running lengths the ones in Memphis was 18 years. And I don’t have the number for you, the number for -- they’re the one for -- they’re all long term and they have passed on clauses in the contract for raw material and that’s the major driver and as all the cost component which is mainly raw material piece in this case, and on the raw material side when you look for the H2O2 product it’s a pass through in the contract.

Christian Kullmann

Okay the last one comes to me, talking about the net debt, we do believe that the net debt EBITDA if would come down with the MMA divestment.

Geoff Haire

What is your target net debt to EBITDA on a three year basis from two three years from now?

Christian Kullmann

We don’t have targets net debt EBITDA as you know, solid investment grade is the target and we’re -- with everything we do we’re well in line with the target and as Christian said I think we’ve the MMA divestment will help us to further support the target.

Sebastian Bray

I would have three please. The first is on market share and then market exposure. Am I right in saying of combined Evonik and PeroxyChem will have about 25% of the global market in value terms of for hydrogen peroxide? The second question is more a I guess just a cultural one, Evonik is quite a busy company at the moment, substantially reducing the number of employees and SG&A functions. How exactly is it going to work with this largest integration over the next three or so years? And the third one is just a bit more technical, how much goodwill will the acquisition lead to?

Christian Kullmann

Sebastian, just trying to sort out your questions, I think the first one was on the combined market share?

Claus Rettig

Yes. So I think the capacity share I think that’s what you’ve asked for this. That is, first of all, we don’t as you know disclose market share. And second, it’s not, you've understand in the specialty game, it’s not about the capacity share, it’s about in the end really the end market share you’ve. They’re very specific markets. They’re also regional. I think you know that H2O2 is something that is very difficult to transport long distances. There’re regional markets so you cannot even if you would talk about global market share has no meaning because you would really look to the specifics of markets, I hope that

Sebastian Bray

As a quick follow-up, does the regulator take the same view? You’re pretty -- what gives you confidence that if it’s a fairly consolidated market now so the Evonik and [indiscernible] you don’t anticipate the regulator saying the share the concentration is going to be a bit high?

Claus Rettig

No. That’s actually when you look to our business and the one of PeroxyChem, it’s very, very complementary. They will overlaps also in certain areas where we have the same markets, but we’re regionally then in different areas and that's why our assessment of the situation is that we are very confident that we don’t face problems here with the regulator.

Christian Kullmann

It was a chance to enter just a simple sentence to bring it straight to the point. We are really confident that we will obtain the required regulatory clearances because of the -- as Claus has already mentioned to complementary of the two businesses in terms of customers in terms of applications and moreover, in terms of regions. So in a nutshell, we are confident to get the required regulatory clearances.

Claus Rettig

I think then Sebastian we had a question on the goodwill, will we pull up on that once we get closer to the deal and get closer to closing the deal. So, that’s something we will give you a bit more confidence to watch in a couple of months. And I think your third question was on integration or…

Sebastian Bray

Yes, that’s right.

Christian Kullmann

Talking about integration, we are nowadays a little bit more experienced than it was a couple of years before in respect of growth integration skills because we have planned by the deal for the specialty additives from a product in the participated silica from Huber. And having said this, we are confident and I would say we are really sure because we have experienced enough to copy this and to do it in the same way. And as you know, we do only deals where we are very experienced knowing the market, knowing the competitors, knowing the technology positions and all those things and that is we had full for us to activate this potential of synergies. And therefore in a nutshell, yes, we are also confident in this respect. I guess that's what your question.

Sebastian Bray

Just last one from me and I'll make it short. What do you -- your separate business has low cyclicality, what do you view as trough EBITDA margins for the acquired asset?

Christian Kullmann

Yes, as we said before we regard as a stable EBITDA margin business.

Georgina Iwamoto

I have just got one question which is, if you could elaborate a little bit on the timing of the deal and maybe also confirm the expectations that you will use the proceeds from your sale of the methacrylate business to ultimately fund this and transaction? So can I just check, if why and you have gone ahead with this deal ahead of actually closing the methacrylate sale and maybe give us an update on how that’s going? I believe at the first round of bids just last week.

Christian Kullmann

Let me start with your question to the MMA deal. We are good in time, everything works as we have planted and I guess we will see the winner of the race in the first quarter of the next year so everything is fine with this in respect of this. And as you know, there is several handful of really interested candidates who -- so that the shadow score of this and then it goes to the next question I think goes to Claus. Claus was about…

Claus Rettig

The timeline.

Christian Kullmann

The timeline of the deal.

Georgina Iwamoto

Oh, no sorry, it was more on the timing like why is it the right time to be purchasing this business right now when as Sebastian mentioned, you were in the middle quite a large restructuring process and you are also due to complete the sale of the methacrylates business. And it was just under sign if there is some kind of time pressure around the deal.

Christian Kullmann

Now, I've got it better. Thanks a lot for your explanation. Let me say it like this, we as the members of the extended Board of Directors to see ourselves as guarders and this culture for the portfolio of Evonik. And if there is a good chance to make Evonik better you know to lift up our portfolio, to foster our positions in the market where we want to expand, we will take this chance. It is not that we’re on the hand, but it our job to monitor all of those markets where we are interested in and if there is a chance we will go for it.

And if you see, how we really able to double the functions or to make happen, just we’ve shown it in the past, we’re able to do so and that is what we do a strong belief in that we will do so in the future. Or in other words, what I have announced to you last summer being in London around and giving the strategy to you, means nothing else than what we do now is to deliver. What we’ve announced is the one thing to become one of the best specialty chemical company all over the world, and now we do it step by step, and title of this chapter is we have to deliver and that’s another step of delivering.

Thomas Swoboda

Yes, good morning, gentlemen and lot of questions have been already asked. I still would try to if I may. Firstly, I'm still trying to understand the profitability dynamics in this business. In the presentation, you've argued that the business you're acquiring has a higher proportion of specialties and long-term contract and so on and so on. At the same time, you said that the profitability of existing care HPPO business is comparable to the business you are acquiring. So could you just please expand a bit more on, what is what is actually different between the two portfolios you now bringing together and where the chances and what risks are? And the second question is a little bit more strategic and sorry for asking that but, this is a rather big bolt-on that if we still call it a bolt on, and the organization has actually already lots on its plate restructuring on the operating level, cost savings and over had disposal of the MM8 business. Aren't we overstretching the management's abilities in the organization of capabilities by doing all this at the same time?

Christian Kullmann

I will take the first question talking about the risk of overstretching of the capacities of my employees. And I’m proud to say that this is the not the case. First of all because different teams are tracking and managing different topics that’s crystal clear, but on the other side, having a team which is really encouraged, which is really encouraged to make Evonik better this is we had for. And this is the core answer to your question, it is not the different, it is on the one hand different teams to different job and there is enough space to do more and to do better. But I guess it is of more relevant to say that, I'm proud of having a really encouraged team by following the lines of our new core values and that means show performance with speed.

Claus Rettig

Yes, that means and if I may to this or the question is also when you look to the Huber integration is almost finished. And so it actually went very well, much better than we put into our plans. So we have free capacity again so, and we will do this and we have done Humber with speed. It's an American company very similar to what we are buying with PeroxyChem. So that's why I think we always asked the question ourselves, so do we have the capacity for integrations? It's an important question to ask, but I can reconfirm we have no doubt that we have the capacity.

Coming to your first question, profitability differences, we have similar profitability's in the business we acquire in ours even though the share of specialties is different, and it has to do with a difference in profitability as we can see it's on our profitability, and the standard is quite a better than the profitability on the standards in PeroxyChem. So, we had -- we all think, this is one of the synergies you will have.

Certainly, our technology is better, the H2O2 technology to produce the base H2O2, and we have good proof of this. I don't know whether you remember this. We brought a piece of PeroxyChem some years ago in 2015. We bought the Delfzijl site in the Netherland. And so, we know and we were able really was our technology to increase the use capacity and reduce costs so, and that is actually basically the answer. Our standard business is better than the one from PeroxyChem.

David Simmons

The first one, can you talk a little bit about the sort of changes that the [indiscernible] [PE fund] made over the past few years for it since it came from FMC? And secondly, just trying to understand some of the recent dynamics in the business, so obviously there is -- obviously, there was the large chunk of paper exposure to this business, which obviously is likely being declined. So, you just talk about how sales have been since the 2015? And also what's EBITDA has done in that [indiscernible] fund because we think there peroxide price was probably favorable at the moment. But as you are saying, the specialty business is so, there may be special exposure to like special exposure too with fluctuations, so Claus [indiscernible] that would be good?

Claus Rettig

David, I am very sorry. I think we've got an impression of your first question, but the second and third question is not really clear.

David Simmons

Okay, so the first question was. First question, what changes the piece that I make? And then the second question was just what sales and EBITDA have done in the past few years?

Christian Kullmann

First question on the changes that OEM, that OP that has done over the business. I think we already commented a bit on that in the early question, but maybe Claus, you went to repeat what you said.

Claus Rettig

Yes. So, as you see the trending shift was and as also some of it really maybe unusual for our financial investor. They had a trending shift towards specialty, but clearly and maybe they realized that this standard business is not their strengths, and from it what by what I said before. So, they shift a very much -- strongly shifted into the specialty areas that built up and doing specialties is not that you sell H2O2 just into this kind of area. You have to totally change organization. You’ve to build up a technical service team for this. You’ve to build up the competencies. You’ve to build at the logistics change.

If you want to supply high-purity H2O2, you’ve to supply it, it’s not just that you’ve to produce it you also have to be able to supply in that kind of quality to your customer. You’ve to -- on the side of peracetic acid. If you go for waste water treatment, you’ve to understand what kind of waste water is it, what kind of fluctuations are in this waste water, what kind of peracetic acid concentration you have to adjust to this. So, they built up all this expertise in the last couple of years, and just enable them in the end to shift the business towards the higher specialties, it’s not that just decide to go for specialties, that is not the case.

Specialty is really something special with a lot of different components necessary. So -- and you see when you look to the EBITDA growth, they had an EBITDA growth from 2015 like you’ve seen on the slide number 9, from 2015 to 2018 by 10% -- more than 10% per year. At the same time, the sales, I don’t have the exact sales numbers with me, but the sales did not grow that much due to the shift of the portfolio, not that they just produced more and sell more. And did this answer your question or did I forget it?

Christian Kullmann

That concludes our call for today. I wish you in the name of the complete company, wonderful Christmas time, and thank you for joining, and have a nice day. Bye.