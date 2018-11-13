Disney's Earnings A Winner, Streaming Remains The Focus

Introduction

Disney (NYSE:DIS) released strong results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year. This news item reports that the $1.48 adjusted earnings for the quarter was ahead of expectations by fourteen pennies. That non-GAAP number was 38% higher than the previous year's result. For the full year, adjusted income increased 24% to $7.08 per share. The quarterly revenue came in 12% higher at $14.3 billion, which was $580 million better than estimates. Full-year revenue increased 8% to $59.4 billion. Free cash flow was up 13% to $9.8 billion for the full year, but took a rest during the quarter by staying flat at roughly $2.7 billion (that's okay, the full-year offers a more accurate picture of the company). These stats are sourced to the corporate press release.

Anyone who has followed the Disney story lately will probably guess that the two top-performing segments were parks and the filmed entertainment studio. Segments dedicated to broadcasting and consumer products were not as robust, although media did hold its own and did better than I expected.

Operating Segments

Parks/resorts reported a 9% increase in revenue for the quarter at $5 billion; for the year, the revenue was $20.3 billion, good for a 10% climb in value. Q4 profit increased 11% to $829 million, while the full year saw an 18% jump to $4.5 billion. Last year's quarter did have weather-related issues, so the comparison must be viewed with that in mind. Nevertheless, Disney's theme park assets are doing well, there's no question about it. This is a key part of the company that Wall Street always watches to see how the capital-intensive segment performs and to see how consumers are spending. The discussion by management in the report indicates to me that Disney retains its pricing power. Guests are spending more money on higher-priced tickets/concessions. Domestic park assets are doing better, it seems, than the international ones, but overall, the parks system is pulling its weight and helping to increase the brand value of the company.

The studio segment did really well this year with its blockbuster live action projects and a highly successful Pixar picture. For the quarter, revenue and profit increased 50% and well over 100% to $2.2 billion and almost $600 million, respectively. For the full year, revenue and profit increased 19% and 27% to just under $10 billion and just under $3 billion, respectively. Even with the weaker-performing movie based on the Han Solo character, as well as a disappointing attempt to introduce A Wrinkle in Time to today's audience, the company's content machine grew its financial fortunes quite admirably. I see the studio segment continuing its successes into the next fiscal year and beyond. There will be failures, but the trend at the moment strongly favors more hits than misses. Upcoming features in 2019 include the sequel to Frozen, a fourth Toy Story, and highly anticipated films in the Star Wars and Marvel universes. The recent film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, didn't open well, but it will be easily offset by the slate as a whole.

This isn't to say that CEO Bob Iger couldn't work harder to ensure a smaller number of misses; there is always room for improvement. In particular, the upcoming direct-to-consumer product might have been a better platform for Nutcracker as opposed to multiplexes. Alternatively, the picture could have been quickly brought over to streaming as the weak box-office returns became evident, had the product been available (as of this writing, the movie has only taken in about $70 million around the globe against a budget of $120 million). When Disney's streaming segment arrives, it will offer an opportunity for the studio segment to maximize its profits via different distribution options.

Media networks is a bit of a different story, but the growth rates were okay in some respects. For Q4, the top line and profit grew 9% to almost $6 billion and 4% to $1.5 billion, respectively; for the full year, revenue and profit increased 4% to $24.5 billion and decreased 4% to $6.6 billion. The quarter came in at a respectable rate and counteracted some of the disappointment of the full-year profit contraction. That 4% decline nevertheless shows that there is a lot of work to be done. Naturally, that brings us again to the streaming strategy. ESPN is shifting beyond a cable-corded world, and the newly named Disney+ service will compete with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) next year around this time. The Disney Channel business did well, driven by sales of its programming and lower content costs. Broadcasting also performed strongly, helped along by contractual rate increases related to affiliates. Advertising benefitted from the political election season, and my read of the management discussion in that section indicates that the ad-supported model is still in volatile shape. Here is the quote:

Advertising revenues were comparable to the prior-year quarter as lower network impressions were offset by higher network rates and an increase in political advertising at the owned television stations."

Again, though, when the OTT products hit their stride (presumably they will), they should help offset the weakness in media networks.

Consumer products/interactive media experienced revenue declines in both the quarter and full year, 8% to $1.1 billion and 4% to $4.7 billion, respectively. Income dropped 10% to $337 million and 6% to $1.6 billion, also respectively. It's interesting how Disney has such a reputation for using higher-margin consumer products licensing to extend its other businesses into profitable, synergistic machines, yet the division is the smallest part of the overall story of the stock. The company, as you will recall, combined interactive with consumer at one point, and tried to invest directly in the video game industry. For some reason, Disney never figured that business out. It failed with the Infinity product line, a toys-to-life software platform for the major consoles, and its investments in various gaming studios went nowhere. Disney clearly planned to expand this division with such initiatives, but I feel there is still potential here in the future.

Going beyond interactive, I'm hoping more can be done with the retail chain, as an example. Remember that the company licenses products to third parties and directly distributes merchandise. Licensing involves receiving advances/royalties, so as the Disney brand grows, so too will those monies, at least in theory - but to scale up, more investment is required. This reporting segment will eventually be folded into the parks division to accommodate the new direct-to-consumer segment, but I'm assuming the company will still offer information on how this part of the business is growing (or not). Small as it is, it remains both an opportunity and an indicator.

Price Action/Valuation

I present two charts for Disney:

DIS data by YCharts DIS data by YCharts

The first shows a longer five-year perspective. The second shows a shorter year-on-year frame.

My purpose for this is to cite evidence for the idea that no matter how popular Disney or CEO Bob Iger is, even with all the hit movies the company releases, the stock has had periods of sideways trading to go along with the appreciation frames. It's a mature company that is looking to grow through acquisition, and as such, there will be times when the stock may not do as well as it did in the past. Keep in mind that this company buys content, and content can be fickle. In some ways, Iger can't win: he has to release more movies based on the company's hit properties to grow, but if he does that, he risks dulling consumers' senses to the onscreen spectacles. Put another way, how many Iron Man movies can there be in a decade? Yet, if Pixar doesn't release at least two movies per year, doesn't that go against the rationale for the multibillion-dollar purchase of that studio?

Management is presumably always on guard for reacting to changes in the current trends in the filmed entertainment sector, but it is obviously difficult to stay ahead of that curve. Attendance at parks is also another issue that can go up and down. Mostly, of course, those charts reflect issues at times with the changes in consumer willingness to pay high channel-bundling prices of cable packages. Disney is answering that with the new streaming service it is readying. The Fox purchase is meant to add content for it, in addition to opening up new theatrical/merchandising opportunities.

Nevertheless, Wall Street can go hot or cold on the stock at any point. This is why keeping track of the dividend history is important. Currently, the stock pays a semi-annual $0.84 per share, for an annual total of $1.68. When the company declares its next dividend, an increase will be a good indicator that management intends on keeping the dividend growing, something that will help long-term shareholders during times of stagnant price movement (I wouldn't mind seeing a quarterly dividend payment, as other pundits have suggested). Considering the investment in the streaming service, and the fact that Hulu experienced an increase in losses (as the quarterly report mentioned), I have to wonder exactly how management will deal with dividend growth over the next several years.

Going to the valuation section, at the time of this writing, the stock's P/E of 15 and PEG of 0.37 indicate a non-expensive investment. Valuation probably isn't that much of a concern at the moment, though, since Disney's story is primarily that of its migration over to streaming. In a world where Netflix is already at over 100 million global subscribers and has garnered the most attention from Wall Street, one might dismiss current valuation and go with a more qualitative assessment: DIS stock probably has significant risk attached as it integrates Fox's assets and goes over-the-top.

Conclusion

After looking at the report and considering the acquisition of Fox's cable properties/movie studio, the price action, the valuation, and the new streaming initiative, I believe DIS is a stock that is a long-term hold, but one that might be riskier than before because we don't know how well the company's streaming plans will fare. I can't predict that future, but my personal speculation is that Disney will perform well with Disney+, which is why I continue to hold onto my stock. I think the dividend growth will probably come under pressure, however, and I don't see management trying to up the yield anytime soon (which is currently at 1.4%). Furthermore, we have the issue of succession: who will take over after Iger leaves in a few years, and what will that individual's acquisition strategy look like (I think it is a good assumption that acquisitions will continue)?

I believe a new trend in media to come will be shorter content backed by rich budgets and celebrity talent, so I could see Disney investing in this area. An example would be Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi startup. Another example possibly is Marginal Mediaworks, in which Imagine Entertainment recently invested (the overall business model, while including short content, is different).

I remain bullish on DIS stock even with the new risks. Perform your own due diligence to see if you agree.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.