Poor Performance At Scotts Miracle-Gro Continues

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) reported results for FY '18 last week. After dropping about 7% in pre-market trading last Wednesday, the stock reversed and closed up about the same magnitude.

SMG Price data by YCharts

Funky price action indeed, considering the company missed on revenue, missed on earnings, and issued weak guidance below analysts' consensus. I discuss the items that caught my attention from the associated press release and conference call.

Core Business Deteriorates Further

The company separates its operations into 3 segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other.

(Author's spreadsheet)

Hawthorne sales continue to make up a larger portion of total revenues and the diversification should be positive. Still, sales in the core business have declined 2% per year for 2 consecutive years now.

The U.S. Consumer segment includes income from the Roundup marketing and distribution agreement. I wrote a little about the recent Roundup verdict in CA here.

On the conference call CEO Jim Hagedorn said, "I want to stress that we are committed to the Roundup brand and the consumer Roundup business. We also continue to believe fully that glyphosate-containing Roundup-branded products are safe for consumers when used as directed. The body of science evaluating the active ingredient glyphosate is immense and that scientific record supports the safety. That's why U.S. EPA and major regulatory agencies around the world have approved its use. If I felt any different, then we would not continue to serve as Bayer's marketing agent for consumer Roundup."

Well, I feel a lot better.

Somehow management believes sales of the actual product will be flat, but "due to the way the Roundup Agency Agreement is structured, profits from that relationship will be lower next year by $20 million. This should not be a surprise to anyone. Those of you who understand the accounting for Roundup also know that the profit from that business flows through the sales line. So, even if actual sales of the product are flat, the impact on the top line will be a negative $20 million."

To be clear, management is guiding for a ~15% decline in Roundup revenue next year entirely because of the way the deal is structured.

I'll go on record here and say that I doubt the company can maintain flat unit sales of consumer Roundup.

Hawthorne

For Q4 '18: "Hawthorne reported sales of $152.2 million, a 65 percent increase from the same period a year ago, driven by acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, sales decreased 15 percent due to declines in the North American hydroponic business..."

For fiscal '18: "Hawthorne sales increased 20 percent, to $344.9 million, driven by acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, the business declined 27 percent on the year. Hawthorne reported an operating loss of $6.1 million, which included the dilution associated with the acquisition of Sunlight Supply."

(Author's spreadsheet)

The important point for me is how the Sunlight Supply acquisition masks the poor segment performance. Without these acquired revenues, the company admitted to an organic sales decline of 27% for the year, in spite of considerable investment.

Unfortunately for investors, management said several times that Q1 '19 would also be a down quarter for the segment (referring to the organic growth rate apparently).

"I don't want to suggest we've totally turned the corner because we still have work to do. There is a strong possibility that December quarter will also show negative top-line results." - CEO Jim Hagedorn

Restructuring

The company introduced its Project Catalyst in Q3 '18, a restructuring program to realize supposed synergies from its acquisitions. The current restructuring program is already at least 3 times more expensive than Project Focus in Q1 '16. Since the 10-K is yet to be released, I will be careful about the numbers I quote.

In Q3, the company charged $25.9M to Hawthorne assets and $4.5M to US Consumer segment under Project Catalyst. This included a $17.5M non-cash impairment "related to the write-off of previously acquired customer relationship intangible assets due to the acquisition Sunlight Supply" (10-Q p. 17).

In Q4, the company "recorded a non-cash impairment of $94.6 million related to goodwill in the Hawthorne segment" (FY '18 press release).

So the company has now charged $120.5M to its recently acquired Hawthorne assets. Compare this to the roughly $1,050M spent on acquisitions in the space, and the company has now written off over 11% of the money it just spent.

The Wild Bird Food legal problems are apparently moving against the company too. The company reported another $20M charge to discontinued operations in Q4. This after a $65M charge in Q3.

Again, the 10-K is yet to be released, but simple math tells us total asset impairment and restructuring costs for 2018 will be at least $220M.

A Couple Gems

To a greater degree than most of you probably realize, we've been a leading voice at all levels of government in shaping policy discussions. At the federal level in particular, I'm confident in saying that our engagement has helped sway opinions in both political parties. And we look forward to continuing our dialogue with the incoming House leadership team." - CEO Jim Hagedorn

Mr. Hagedorn is taking credit for "shaping policy discussions" in what many consider to be a botched rollout of marijuana programs nationwide. If it has any influence at all, it should do a better job shaping policy discussions, because it specifically blamed government policy for the sales decline in CA.

A little earnings management never hurt anyone: "We're done looking back on the challenges we've seen over the past year. In fact, in the closing months of 2018, we proactively dealt with pending litigation, questions about impairment and other subjective non-operating issues that we could simply get behind us. We did this because I want our focus in 2019 to be only on one thing, looking forward, on getting our business back on track that we've been traveling and rebuilding our credibility with all of you." - CEO Jim Hagedorn

Don't tell me you're gun-shy, dude.

CEO Jim Hagedorn's opening remarks:

In discussing Hawthorne, I want to briefly revisit comments I made during our previous call. During the Q&A session, I referred to the team as gun-shy. Some of you interpreted those comments to suggest a lack of confidence in the team and in the business. Rest assured that's not the case. Here's what I was getting at. After unexpected declines in the first half of 2018, we asked the team for an updated plan for the second half of the year. Those forecasts also missed the mark. This was frustrating for all of us and I know our shareholders were frustrated as well. The team reacted the same way I would have. They became even more conservative in their planning assumptions over the past several months. Their confidence in the business is unaffected and the same goes for me. But overpromising at this stage of the game just doesn't help anyone. But that doesn't mean we're sitting back and just waiting for recovery to come to us. We're getting after it and hard."

Well, that clears that up. Later during the Q&A session, Hawthorne's future prospects came up:

Christopher J. Hagedorn - The Hawthorne Gardening Co. Yeah. I'm more optimistic though I'm not allowed to share that, so. Joseph Nicholas Altobello - Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Okay. That's very helpful. James Hagedorn - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Don't tell me you're gun-shy. Christopher J. Hagedorn - The Hawthorne Gardening Co. I mean, I could assure that (38:20) James Hagedorn - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Don't tell me you're gun-shy, dude. Christopher J. Hagedorn - The Hawthorne Gardening Co. That was my order for this morning.

Price Action & Conclusions

2018 was a bad year for the company every way you look. Organic sales declined in the core and hydroponics businesses. Margins and earnings fell. The company posted GAAP earnings of $2.23 per share which translates to a P/E ratio of ~34, so the valuation situation has not improved. The younger Hagedorn lost his office in Portland along with a huge write-off of Hawthorne's assets.

I struggled to come up with a positive development to report here. The only good news for the company is that fiscal 2018 is over and now the bar is set so low it can hope to see some more favorable comps next year.

The outcome of the midterm elections was seen as favorable for all stocks but even more so for pot stocks. There are Democrats in the house that want to get something done here. And with Jeff Sessions's surprise dismissal, marijuana companies conceived another reason to rally.

SMG Price data by YCharts

The company missed on earnings, revenue, and guidance, and recorded a massive write-down on Hawthorne's assets. Yet the stock dug out of a 7% hole to close up 7% on earnings day. This result seems awkward but given the bigger macro events last week, I am not deterred.

I continue to think the stock is headed lower, and intend to maintain my short position at least until the company reports what it already admitted would be poor results for Hawthorne in Q1. I also think management made a mistake in not guiding down Roundup sales, and will have to correct this. I just saw my 1st TV commercial of lawyers advertising to help you sue Monsanto.

If we see another write-off at Hawthorne or a major expansion of the restructuring program, it would help to solidify my view that Hawthorne's business model has issues. Simply put, I don't think major grower operations are outsourcing the design of their hydroponic growing systems to Scotts Miracle-Gro, and the small time growers will be a tiny portion of overall marijuana production. So the demand for their products might be a lot less than anticipated, and we are already seeing the impact of Sunlight Supply's less than exciting operating margins.

Add to that a declining core business and a growing leverage ratio when the world economy seems to be stalling and we have a precarious setup.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.