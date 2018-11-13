Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Karen Koski - VP, Strategy and IR

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith - CEO

Rick Altieri - CFO

Chris Lin - Cowen

Ruizhi Qin - JP Morgan

Sung Ji Nam - BTIG

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Karen Koski, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

Karen Koski

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Immunotec's financial results for the third quarter of 2018. Joining me on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith; and Chief Financial Officer Rick Altieri. Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed during this conference call will include forward-looking statements covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, I encourage you to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the course of this call. During the call, we'll also present certain financial information on a non-GAAP basis.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both us and investors by excluding certain noncash and other items that are not indicative of our core operating results. We use non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans, to benchmark our performance externally against competitors and for certain compensation decisions. Reconciliations between certain U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results, such as adjusted EBITDA, are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Lastly, I just want to note for everyone that as shown in the earnings press release and the 10-Q filed with the SEC this morning, our financial statements are now being presented differently than in the past. Our retained business is being shown as continuing operations and our divestiture of the U.S. laboratory services business is now being accounted for as discontinued operation.

To assist investors in understanding the underlying performance of the company in the third quarter of '18 as compared to prior periods on a like-for-like basis, we've provided certain non-GAAP financials that exclude the disposition of the U.S. laboratory services business as an exhibit to the Form 8-K filed this morning. We'll also be referencing these non-GAAP financials during today's call.

So with that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I'd like to give some comments about our operating performance in the third quarter before talking about the recently announced closing of the Quest transaction and why we believe it's a transformative for Oxford Immunotec. Once I've completed that, Rick will take over to discuss our financials before handing it back to me to give some comments on the outlook for the fourth quarter.

As Karen mentioned, because the results of the U.S. laboratory service business had to be classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented in the earnings release and the 10-Q filed this morning, it's difficult to pass out the underlying performance of the business compared to how we reported in prior quarters. For that reason, I'll be referencing non-GAAP financial measures in some of my commentary. These non-GAAP measures will enable you to compare our performance in the third quarter on a like-for-like basis to the third quarter last year. Focusing specifically on our TB business.

Our global non-GAAP TB revenues in the third quarter of 2018 were $27.9 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% over the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP U.S. TB revenues grew 15% due to strong continued growth in our core market segments. Asia TB revenues grew 16% or 18% in constant currency. Both China and Japan remain on positive growth trajectories. Europe and rest-of-world TB revenues grew 7% or 8% in constant currency of a difficult comp last year. We set a new high watermark for revenues in every one of our 3 regions, and this was a record quarter for TB volumes. In the first quarter, we saw more than 1 million T-SPOT TB tests globally.

This broad-based growth seen across all our major geographies continues to support our strategy of displacing the skin test and converting customers to our superior product. Away from TB, we continue to see declines in our tick-borne disease-related testing, principally due to declining revenue from blood-borne screening as we moved to exit from that business. On the gross margin side, we achieved record gross margins, with the overall company non-GAAP gross margins exceeding 60% for the first time. Non-GAAP product margins were over 70% and non-GAAP service margins reached a new 3-year high watermark of 54.6%.

As noted in the past, internally, we view adjusted EBITDA as our best measure of the core profitability of the business as it excludes earnings or charges resulting from matters that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operations such as onetime transaction expenses. Q3 marked company's first profitable quarter on an adjusted EBITDA basis. It was great to see the overall business trending towards overall profitability, something that we expect to see accelerate going forward is under the new business model. The robust continuing growth trends we saw in this final quarter of our U.S. service business means that we're handing over to Quest a thriving business with a strong growth trajectory that we believe can accelerate under their ownership.

As we announced earlier this week, we completed the sale of our U.S. laboratory service business to Quest Diagnostics with a gross proceeds of $170 million in cash. This transaction strengthens our efforts to build a sustainable growth company by improving our reaching competitiveness in the U.S. market, by improving the company's top and bottom line profitability and significantly increasing our financial and strategic flexibility. As a reminder, in this transaction, we have sold to Quest our U.S. laboratory service business, which operated out of our Norward, Massachusetts and Memphis, Tennessee facilities.

As part of this transaction, Quest will take over the running of these facilities which offer the T-SPOT. TB test in TB, underlying of Accutix assays in tick-borne disease. Approximately 210 of Oxford Immunotec U.S. employees associated with these testing operations have now become employees of Quest. As a consequence, the headcount of Oxford Immunotec as a whole will reduce by approximately half. We're thankful to all the staff that helped to build the success, this successful service business, and we wish them well in their new careers inside Quest.

As part of the transaction, we've entered into a long-term supply agreement with Quest to supply our T-SPOT. TB test kits, with pricing consistent with our average price of T-SPOT. TB outside the U.S. Oxford and Quest have also entered into a strategic collaboration agreement, which commits the parties to working together to drive strong continued growth in T-SPOT. TB testing in the U.S. Our transitional services agreement has also been put in place to ensure a smooth transition. In parallel with the transaction, we have terminated our blood donor screening service, which had operated out of the Norwood facility.

We'll be keeping our C6 Lyme ELISA assay kit and our T-SPOT. CMV test in transplantation. Though T-SPOT. CMV will continue to be offered as a CE marked kit in Europe, we have withdrawn T-SPOT. CMV in the U.S. where it was being offered as a laboratory developed test service offered out of our Memphis facility. We will be reevaluating our go-to-market strategy in the U.S. with assay over the coming months. The transaction excludes our UK-based service lab, which offers a T-SPOT. TB testing service in the UK. We have no intention to divest our UK service lab, which we see as a key strategic asset in our continued success in driving uptake to the UK NHS screening center.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash implications of the transaction. The gross proceeds from the transaction were $170 million. In parallel with the closing of the transaction, we used approximately $33 million of the proceeds to pay off all of our loans with mid-cap financial. We expect our NOL to substantially offset the tax liability from the transaction, resulting in little to no tax charges associated with the transaction. Therefore, coming out of the deal and allowing for transaction expenses, we expect to have approaching $200 million of cash and no debt. This transaction with Quest is transformational for the company for several reasons.

First, this transaction significantly increases the reach and competitiveness of T-SPOT. TB in the U.S. market. Although we've built successful service business in the U.S., this was primarily in the easier-to-reach market segments such as hospitals. We had tried for some time to successfully penetrate the very attractive, but more fragmented parts of the market such as physician offices. It is proven difficult to reach that market on our own in a cost-effective way. In contrast, Quest already has a relationship with a huge number of customers in the U.S., including over 50% of the physicians in the U.S.

Quest also has a sales force that's orders of magnitude bigger than our own. Both of these factors dramatically increased our reach into the U.S. market. Quest channel also eliminates other barriers to entry such as access to lobotomy, integration with EMR systems and in-network managed care contracts. By removing these barriers, we improved the competitiveness of T-SPOT. TB in the market and we can now focus simply on selling T-SPOT. TB's differentiated logistical and clinical features.

Second, strategically, we've positioned ourselves on the right side of lab service industry consolidation of the U.S. As many of you who follow this industry will know changes to the U.S. healthcare system, notably PAMA and the changing behavior of private insurers is making life tougher for independent and hospital testing laboratories, resulting in their consolidation by a big national player like Quest. We expect this trend to accelerate. We've previously seen in our business that we had lost a number of customers simply as a result of consolidation by Quest. We were on the wrong side of this consolidation trend. With this transaction, we ally ourselves when the principal consolidators in the market and as such our channel to the U.S. market growth as consolidation progresses.

Third, we dramatically simplify operations as a pure-play product company in the U.S. As a result of this transaction, we can concentrate on only running one principal business model globally, rather than two. This allows us to focus even more strongly on improvements to the T-SPOT. TB test such as our new T-Cell Select reagent and automation of our tests. Next, we materially improved top and bottom line profitability. Our product gross margins are currently running about 70% and with the company now becoming almost exclusively a product-based company, we're expecting the overall gross margins to transform accordingly.

We will continue our long-term record of reducing cost of goods with a renewed and more singular focus on the kits. Alongside this expansion in gross margins, given the significant reduction in headcount as a result of this transaction, we also expect a further reduction in OpEx. This intern should drive an expansion of bottom line profitability and accelerate timing to overall profitability. Lastly, as a result of this transaction, we have a markedly stronger balance sheet and greater financial flexibility. Despite the influx of cash in this transaction, I want to emphasize that our M&A philosophy will not change going forward.

We will continue to look primarily for bolt-on acquisitions that leverage our existing infrastructure, our commercial channels and our position in immunology. From a financial perspective, we'll continue to seek assets that can be accretive to our revenues and operating profit. In other words, we'll continue to pursue a very deliberate and disciplined acquisition strategy, regardless of the amount of cash on our balance sheet. Now the transaction has closed, we will also explore the merits of and options to return some of this cash to shareholders. Due to applicable UK law, any such action will likely require substantial amount of preparation and the shareholder vote. We'll keep you posted as we explore this option.

I'll now hand it over to Rick who will give you some more comments on the numbers.

Rick Altieri

Thank you, Peter. Our full year GAAP results are available in the press release and 10-K that we issued earlier today. However, for reasons that both Peter and Karen described, I will be referencing non-GAAP financial measures in some of my commentary that will enable the comparison of our third quarter 2018 financials on a like-for-like basis with the third quarter of 2017. It is also important to keep in mind that as a result, as required by accounting standards, any cost that cannot be directly assigned to the business being divested such as corporate care services go into continuing operations. Thus, well, technically correct presentation, we do not believe the cost that went into the continuing operations are representative of the cost structure needed to split the business on a long-term basis.

Starting with some comments on pricing and volume in the TB business. Including both continuing and discontinued operations to enable comparison on a like-for-like basis, we sold over 280,000 tests in the U.S. via both our kit sales and tests processed in the ODL service business. ASPs for the U.S. business as a whole remain stable for the quarter. We sold over 750,000 tests in our OUS region, both via kit sales and tests processed in our UK ODL service business. In-country pricing generally remained stable in the third quarter, although ASPs for the OUS region as a whole vary from quarter-to-quarter due to geographical revenue mix and foreign currency movements. Shifting to the P&L. GAAP revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $16.1 million, representing 7% increase versus the third quarter of 2017 revenue of $15 million.

On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 8% versus the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 71.5%, an increase of 650 basis points from GAAP gross margin of 65% in the third quarter 2017. Operating loss from continued operations was just over $5 million in the third quarter. Turning to non-GAAP financials that represent the consolidated results as well as the disposition of the U.S. laboratory service business had not occurred, these financials are set forth in the consolidated column in the exhibit that was filed along with the 8-K to the press release this morning. Overall, non-GAAP gross margins for the quarter was 61.2%, an increase of 450 basis points from the prior year period and on a sequential basis.

Turning to non-GAAP operating expenses, where we continue to drive operating leverage. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $3.8 million in the third quarter, a 14% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $8.5 million in the third quarter, a 10% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2017. And non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, excluding transaction-related expenses, were just over $7 million in the third quarter, an 11% decrease versus the prior period, prior year period. Excluding transaction expenses, non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was just over $1 million, a significant improvement versus the comparable net loss of approximately $5 million in the third quarter of 2017.

The EBITDA for the third quarter was a loss of $1.2 million compared to a loss of $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. And we exceeded our previously communicated aim of approaching profitability in the second half of 2018 on an adjusted EBITDA basis, with positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $2.5 million in the prior year period. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA includes share-based compensation, unrealized foreign currency gains and losses and unusual items, both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

I'll now hand it back to Peter to provide some additional comments on the business outlook.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick. Given that the Quest transaction closed almost half way through the quarter, fourth quarter revenues are going to be confused by the fact that we'll be assessing revenues on a different basis for the first half of the quarter than the second. Furthermore, reported revenues will be confused by the discontinued operations accounting, which show continuing operations at a kit sale price inconsistent with the go-forward price. To avoid resulting confusion about the basis for the preparation of our guidance, we've chosen to suspend guidance for the fourth quarter.

However, I will give some qualitative comments about what we expect from the TB business in the fourth quarter. We expect Asia TB kit revenues to fall back sequentially from a strong Q3, not just because of order patterns, but also due to disruption in testing in Japan caused by the powerful typhoons. Nonetheless, we expect Asia to continue to show strong year-over-year growth in Q4. We expect Europe and rest-of-world TB kit revenues to show a small sequential increase in absolute revenue from Q3 and for this region year-over-year growth rate to pick up modestly from that shown in Q3.

In the U.S., reported TB kit revenue will reflect adjustments for discontinued operations in the pre-closed period and Quest's ordering patterns in the post-close period. Given that the transaction is just closed, these remain unclear. However, we expect T-SPOT. TB test volume demand to remain strong with growth in the double digits.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks. We'll now open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Chris Lin

This is Chris on for Doug today. Peter, I was hoping, can you just elaborate on your comment on returning capital to shareholders? And how should we expect you to accomplish this, specifically should we expect a special dividend or share repurchases? And how should we think about the timing [indiscernible] returns?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. All good questions. Both of those options will be part of our expiration, but I would caution people that as a UK company, it's a relatively complex process to achieve either those 2 things. That would take a meaningful amount of time to pull together and also it will almost certainly require a far more shareholder votes. So it's not something that would happen quickly, and we'll be considering both those, now the transaction is closed, we'll be considering both of those options and we will fall back when we have made those investigations. So at the moment, nothing definitive to say other than we are exploring those options.

Chris Lin

Okay. And then in terms of tuck-in M&A, I believe you know that you want leverage your existing infrastructure, but your infrastructure has changed subsequent to the Quest deal. So I'm curious if you could provide a bit more details on what are some logical areas of M&A?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. It's a very good question. So I think the, there are few things I would point out. Clearly, the company has a very well-equipped manufacturing capability that is demonstrated as ability to scale rapidly and fulfill the regulatory and quality requirements of regulatory jurisdictions all over the globe. So the manufacturing quality and regulatory infrastructure and its reach globally is something that's clearly infrastructure that's useful. Secondly, we will have a global commercial channel. As you know, we are direct in Japan. We have people in China. We have people in other countries, in Asia. We have a sales force in Europe.

We have a sales force in the U.S. So again, that's another asset of the company that we could look to leverage. And then thirdly, we have a great deal of technology experience and product in the immunology infectious disease space. And so, clearly, there are adjacencies to those areas of expertise and domain experience that would be worthwhile looking at. But I think one thing that we can talk about is that, is very unlikely that we'll be looking at U.S.-based service business on a go-forward basis. We see ourselves now primarily as a product company and that will be the main scope of our evaluation.

Chris Lin

Okay. And then for my last question, Quest Diagnostics was running a decent amount of [indiscernible] TB tests using a competitor's assay. As you know, the Quest was consolidated hospital laboratories and this impacted your legacy service growth rate. So now that Quest has purchased your Memphis laboratory, is there any expectation for Quest to convert a competitor's kit to T-SPOT?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

I think that's a question that's better direct it to Quest. From our perspective, we believe that Quest is very motivated to grow T-SPOT. TB. We've been very pleased with the interaction and early phases of the partnership, and we feel very confident about our growth rate with T-SPOT. TB with them in the U.S. market. But I would say that regardless of what they do, what they don't do with our competitor's assay, we see that T-SPOT. TB can grow very strongly in the U.S., just due to the increased reach and channel this transaction gives us.

And our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Ruizhi Qin

This is Julia on for Tycho today. So first off, on the Quest test volume, do you guys plan to provide information on that separately going forward? And what is your volume expectation given the strategic collaboration on the commercial front? So how much of the revenue acceleration do you expect for next year?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. So the first is, we will continue to break down revenues geographically. And so we will be talking in the future about U.S. TB revenues. Obviously, Quest will be a very significant, if not the principal part of that, but I think it's unlikely that we will break out Quest directly. In terms of the growth rate going forward, obviously, it's inappropriate for me to give guidance for 2019. We haven't done that yet, but clearly that, from our perspective this deal clearly improves the long-term outlook for TB in the U.S. We now have much stronger channel into the market.

We can access a little bit of the additional market segments that we couldn't effectively address before. And we have an operator reach and competitiveness into the market. And so for all those reasons, we think, well, other things being equal, this allows the company to grow more strongly in the U.S. and otherwise would have been able to, but it would take obviously some time for us to understand what that, what this transaction means for the long-term growth potential.

Ruizhi Qin

Okay. And then on China, since now Asia is a much more significant portion of your revenue going forward, so could you may be just talk about your growth prospect there, your expansion strategy and your competitive positioning there?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. So T-SPOT. TB remains the principal [indiscernible] in use in China. So we still have a market-leading position in China. And we have previously communicated and we'll continue to add additional resources in China because we see it as a fantastic growth market for many, many years to come. So for us China remains an area that we continue to want to add more commercial resources in for market development, marketing, just generally expanding the market.

Ruizhi Qin

Okay. And then finally, regarding operating expenses. So have you guys finalized the personnel changes yet? And should we be expecting any further SG&A reduction from current levels? Then beyond reduced staff, are there any other operating expense implications from your commercial collaboration with Quest?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. So, obviously, yes. The staffing is final in as much as approximately 210 employees were transferred and now are Quest employees at the transaction close. That has happened and that is definite. In terms of operating expenses going forward, we clearly believe that we can drive leverage in operating expenses going forward. We think we can drive a very efficient business model as a result of this transaction. But again, I think it's premature for me to talk about what our operating expenses would look like in 2019. But we will be pleased to give more directional color on that when we give 2019 guidance on the Q4 call.

And our next question comes from the line of Sung Ji Nam with BTIG. Your line is now open.

Sung Ji Nam

So was curious as to your strong volume in, strong volume OUS? And was wondering what role T-Cell Select may have played there? And then also if you could comment on when that might be available in the U.S. as well?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. Great questions. So T-Cell Select is still early in the launch phase, and it's only approved at the moment in Europe. The dominant part of the OUS volumes were actually in Asia. So T-Cell Select hasn't yet played a significant role in Asia. In terms of timing of T-Cell Select, we are starting the process and getting that test approved in the U.S. by the U.S. FDA and [indiscernible] clinical studies, but it's too early to give definitive time line at this stage.

Sung Ji Nam

And then on gross margins for the T-cell business, the product business going forward, you talked about being at 70%, around 70% right now. Where do you think that could go in the longer term? Do you have a sense of kind of, from a longer-term standpoint, how much further improvement there could be on that front?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. Again, I think I'm going to stop short of giving long-term guidance on the business. But you're right to say that product's gross margins are approximately 70% at the moment. So that will be the gross margin profile of the business going forward. I think it's safe to say that we do continue to, we'll continue to work on cost of good reductions for the kit. We have a long-term record of doing that, and we've got good line of sight into additional cost of good reductions in the future. But obviously, we also expect the pricing might change in the future particularly as we enter more and more jurisdictions around the world, some of which may be at lower pricing than some of our existing markets. So I think it's [indiscernible] of 2 countervailing effects, and we'll give more detailed guidance on that probably as we think about giving guidance for 2019 and as we understand with clarity for the year ahead with how those 2 things are going to balance against each other.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay. And then, lastly from me on the tick-borne side, curious as to what the rational for retaining C6 Lime kit? Is there, do you think there is a growth opportunity there? And then also for the Babesia testing, is that being shut down completely or do you have plans to divest that?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so the Babesia is being shut down completely. If there are opportunities to monetize that asset, then we would be open to that. But the service is shut down completely. I think inside of that, again, is essentially in spaces. On the C6 side, yes, it is a very small product at the moment. We are evaluating ways that we could grow that C6 Lime product, and we'll be evaluating that against all the other routes for growth of the company as, and making a full decision about where we should invest to give the maximum efficiency of revenue growth of the investment.

And our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

It's actually Bill on this morning. Couple of questions. First off, just one housekeeping one. Peter, with respect to the U.S. product revenue, where is Quest, again, in terms of the overall percentage there? Also you would be expected, excuse me, when we really think about on a go-forward basis?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, yes, on a go-forward basis. Well, I think the quickest way to answer that is, if you look in our historical financial statements, you will see that we disclosed a percentage of our U.S. revenue was product versus service. All the [indiscernible] we have sold the entirety of that service business to Quest that gives you a first indication of how much of our revenues Quest will, so how much of our volumes, I should say, no that's not true, how much of our revenues adjusted for get pricing Quest will represent. So Quest will be a very significant majority of our revenues going forward. And [indiscernible] the question.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. Fair enough. And then just as we think about the, again concentrating on Quest here from a subject matter standpoint. Presumably when you were negotiating with them, they give you some indication as to either kind of what their historic TB growth had been and/or what some of their expectations were, right, so that you could have some planning certainty on your end. I guess, one is that true. And then, secondly, I appreciate you don't want to give 2019 guidance. But can you help us think a little bit at least directionally what sort of messaging they were giving you?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. I got to be careful here about confidentiality in the agreements. All I would say is, within the various agreements we have with Quest, their offer is carrots and sticks to incentivize them to grow and those are different levels of growth. So both sides have clearly extensively discussed those matters. But I remind you and everybody that really from our perspective this deal is all about increasing reach, increasing the competitiveness of our product adding new segments into the market and all other things being equal. We clearly expect that to improve the gross prospect of our U.S. TB business and what it otherwise would have been.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. And then just last one from me. I certainly appreciate that you have kit sales in the states outside of your relationship with Quest. Obviously, you demonstrated that here in the quarter. Are there any, you referenced carrots and sticks in your response to my previous question. Are there any kind of carrots and sticks or conflicts, restrictions, if you will, over Oxford's ability to market your kit product in the states post-close?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. That's a very good question. Yes, there are some restrictions about our ability to sell to Quest principal competitiveness, their competitors. And, but having said that, there are still substantial amount of opportunity for us outside of the Quest transaction. So if people were thinking that this was an exclusive deal where we were only able to sell to Quest, that is not the case.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Catherine Schulte with Baird. Your line is now open.

Catherine Schulte

Can you just talk a little bit more about the strategic collaboration you have with Quest to drive that growth? How closely do you work with your team on this? How long does that collaboration last? And what's your comfort level with relying on them to some extent to drive your results?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. So obviously, this was the motivation and the degree of interaction that we would have with Quest was, as you alluded to, was an important part of our diligence and putting this deal together. So talking about the strategic collaboration agreement specifically, this is a very detailed document that sets how the 2 companies will interact at various levels, including at the very top of both companies down to drive a successful T-SPOT. TB. Within that, the parties are obligated to produce an annual promotional plan each year, which includes different aspects of the commercial side of thing, sales marketing, customer experience, medical affairs, R&D and so on. And then both sides are able to deliver against that with regular reporting to a joint steering group. So I think that document plus the terms we have in supply agreement really demonstrated and send a powerful message about the seriousness of both parties commitment to the partnership and to T-SPOT. TB.

Catherine Schulte

I agree. And then what was the headwind for the blood donor screening business exit in the quarter? Is that still about a $3 million headwind this year? I am just trying to figure out U.S. growth and the overall service growth excluding that piece?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. I believe that's about the right number, obviously. We have now fully exited that business as we closed it down, at closing of the business. So revenues in blood donor screening, certainly, on a go-forward basis are now zero.

Catherine Schulte

All right. very helpful. And then last one from me. Had a bit of a slowdown in Europe this quarter. Recognized you had a tougher comp that you were comparing against. But can you just give us an update on that region and activity going on there?

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. Actually, I mean, as I have said on over the last few calls, the growth rate in Europe and rest-of-world is actually picked up meaningfully for us compared to the couple of years preceding. And certainly, we don't view this one quarter's result as a slowdown. We just view it as a natural quarter-to-quarter volatility. And as I said in my prepared remarks, we do expect actually year-over-year growth to tick up again a little in Q4. So we clearly, we're very positive about the outlook in Europe and rest-of-world indeed in part driven by the recent launch of our T-Cell Select product.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Peter Wrighton-Smith for any closing remarks.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. Thank you all for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2018 results. We look forward to update, to giving you a further understanding of our expectations of the business in calendar 2019 on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

