EnSync, Inc. (ESNC) CEO Brad Hansen on Fiscal Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnSync, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ESNC) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2018

Executives

Joe Dorame - Managing Partner, Lytham Partners

Brad Hansen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Dallapiazza - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Joe Dorame with Lytham Partners

Joe Dorame

Thank you, Sean. Good afternoon and welcome to the EnSync Energy Systems quarterly conference call. On the call with me today are Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems, and Bill Dallapiazza, Chief Financial Officer.

The EnSync Energy Systems' press release containing the first quarter fiscal 2019 results and commentary was sent out earlier this afternoon, and may also be found on the company's website at www.ensync.com.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems. Brad?

Brad Hansen

Thank you, Joe. And good afternoon. I’ll begin the call today with commentary on some of the changes taking place in our markets and operating environment. Then Bill will cover our Q1 financial results and accomplishments, after which I'll provide a more detailed commentary on how we’re positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunity before us in the residential energy systems market.

Since our last call about seven weeks ago, there have been additional reports and indicators that the energy storage installations in the US market will not only continue to grow, but do so at a phenomenal rate over the next five to six years. So, I want to take some time today to talk about the market, how we see it developing and how we intend to achieve success.

We estimate that the US market was about $400 million in size on a dollar basis for 2017, approximately split between utility installations and commercial and industrial installations, with only a trace amount of residential installs.

Before 2017, the majority of US installations were for utility frequency regulation. Our solar-plus-storage systems in Hawaii were among the first behind the meter C&I installs in the country, the first to be permitted in Hawaii and the first to be bankable and sold as PBAs to third-party financial investors in the US.

This year, we estimate that the overall energy storage systems market will grow 75% compared to 2017, with about 700 million of deployment. Sizable growth, but still a relatively small market in aggregate, considering it’s spread across three totally different segments with different buyers and buying needs and motives.

The big story for 2018 is that residential energy storage system deployments have grown from being inconsequential in 2017 to being larger on a dollar basis than even utility systems in the first half of the year.

The growth has surprised even the most ardent proponents of residential energy storage. There are a lot of ideas about the drivers for this growth, but it appears that a tipping point has been reached for homeowners’ desire for energy independence.

This is why we’re so bullish on the segment and the launch timing for our EnSync Smart Home Energy System. I’ll discuss our progress later in the call, but we’re very pleased that, in our current reported backlog, we already have $6 million for systems in the residential segment just a half a year after the product announcement, in addition to a robust pipeline of opportunities.

Now, circling back to the overall energy storage systems market in 2019, we estimate the US market size will triple compared to 2018 to approximately $2 billion in size; then in 2020, double year-over-year to around $4 billion in size. In total, from 2019 through 2023, we believe the US market will grow at a 60% compound annual growth rate and be worth about $24 billion of opportunity over that period.

Of this, the residential and utility markets will both be over $9 billion in size. Deployed megawatt hours being much bigger for utility systems, but pricing of deployed megawatt hours being much higher for residential.

Commercial systems have been our core market over the last three years. The US commercial systems market will be the smallest of the three segments, but still worth about $5 billion from 2019 to 2023.

The commercial systems market can be divided into two segments, fully integrated microgrids where PV and storage work together and dynamically operate real-time based upon multiple application requirements and building load changes.

This represents about 15% of the commercial systems market right now, by our estimate, and will grow to represent about a third of the market by the end of the 2019 to 2023 period. We’re the technology leader in this portion of the market and have proven operational and bankable systems.

Many of you already saw that Schneider Electric, our distributed energy resource partner, won a contract to develop and install a microgrid at the Port of Long Beach. We expect a PO from them in the near future and are excited to be a part of that project in support of their effort.

The bulk of the current commercial systems market is characterized by single application supply response or demand clipping systems that are fairly rudimentary and can either periodically charge off the grid or PD and discharge once per day or less.

This less complex portion of the commercial systems market represents upside growth potential for us to enter in the coming months and we can leverage portions of our Smart Home Energy System technology to differentiate and add value versus the current competition.

The US utility systems market is worth a little over $9 billion for the 2019 to 2023 period. We don't currently serve this market segment as it requires a very large balance sheet. It has poor system margins relatively and cycle times that are far too long relatively.

Several factors are fueling the growth in commercial and residential systems, such as utility rates and rate structures; customer desire for resiliency; declining cost and energy storage systems; and for residential, the desire for energy independence that I mentioned previously.

For example, by some reports, almost three out of every four residential consumers that put PV on their roof are now expressing a strong interest in including energy storage.

So to summarize, while the US energy storage systems market has been relatively small to date, it's now in the early stages of a rapid and sustained growth period, and we have about $15 billion of market opportunity between residential and commercial energy systems through 2023 that we can pursue.

We have differentiated products, technology and business models that enable residential and commercial clients to achieve energy independence.

To conclude, energy is a policy driven market, including being impacted by trade policy. Most of you are likely aware that we are among the companies that are working to navigate through the current trade tensions between the US and China.

While we largely design all of our systems and software platforms within EnSync in the US, our production partners for almost all of our product modules and components are in China, whether it be energy storage batteries or power electronics modules.

There are currently tariffs in place on solar modules and very soon for the power electronics modules that are shipped from China. It remains to be seen how or when this gets resolved, but we believe that any protracted tariff regime at the current level, after speaking to our supply chain partners, will likely result in manufacturers establishing operations in North America directly or in a country with a lower tariff regime.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bill to discuss our Q1 fiscal year 2019 results. Bill?

Bill Dallapiazza

Thank you, Brad. And I would like to add my welcome to those on the call. Today, I'll go through an overview of the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the first quarter, we recorded total revenue of $2.7 million compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue in the current quarter was positively impacted by the number of PPA projects in progress. Revenue during the first quarter was largely derived from our 10 PPA contracts we have under construction compared to 7 PPA contracts in the year-ago period.

As discussed on our last earnings call, we continue to experience lower permitting in Hawaii which, based on local media reports, appears not to be isolated only to us.

However, near the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter, we experienced some positive movement on permitting for these projects.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 13.2% compared to 12.5% in the year-ago period. The current-quarter margin was below our expected range of 15% to 25%, primarily due to project mix with two key market penetrations driving 61% of revenues in the first quarter and margins between 10% and 15%.

We expect gross margin to expand in the second quarter and the company continues to expect gross margin on future PPA sales to be in the range of 15% to 25%.

Advanced engineering and development expenses were $1.2 million during the first quarter compared to $1.4 million in each of the year-ago period and fourth quarter. This decrease from the year-ago period was largely driven by a reduction in stock-based compensation and the winding down of the development phase for the EnSync Smart Home Energy System in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

SG&A expenses totaled $1.9 million during the first quarter compared to $2.3 million in each of the year-ago period and fourth quarter. This decrease from the year-ago period was largely driven by reduction in legal consulting services and implementation of other cost control initiatives.

Total advanced engineering and development plus SG&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, were $2.8 million during the first quarter compared to $3.3 million in each of the year-ago period and fourth quarter. The company intends to hold spending at or below first-quarter levels during the remainder of fiscal 2019.

Stock-based compensation was $300,000 during the first quarter compared to $400,000 in each of the year-ago period and fourth quarter.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter was a negative $2.9 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share compared to a negative $4 million or $0.07 per basic and diluted share of the year-ago period.

Estimated backlog value for PPA projects, components and systems as of the date of this call is $13.8 million. We remain very confident in our current pipeline, in particular our residential pipeline and our ability to monetize it.

On a quarterly basis, our near-term goal is to grow product signings from the low-single digits a quarter to double-digits, while quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in contract signings and, in turn, revenues should be expected due to the average selling price of our projects. Overall lumpy nature of our business and the typical quarterly puts and takes, contract signing is and will be one of the benchmarks that we use internally to measure our near-term progress.

In terms of our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2018 was $3 million, which was comparable to the balance at June 30, 2018.

We use cash in operating activities of $2.6 million in the first quarter compared to a usage of cash of $2.8 million in the year-ago period and $2.1 million in the fourth quarter.

The first quarter was negatively impacted by working capital changes related to inventory procurement and timing of investor milestones. We will continue to evaluate financing options in the future as we grow and shift our business to a residential-centric model.

We continue to gain traction with our operational execution in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and believe that current cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from existing and future projects in our backlog and pipeline, and potential financing available to us in the future will provide sufficient cash for at least the next five quarters.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Brad.

Brad Hansen

Thanks, Bill. We talked a few weeks ago about some of the key product differentiators we have with the EnSync Smart Home Energy System. We’re pleased with the early traction we’re getting the market. And as I stated earlier, we've already netted about $6 million in contracts by about the time we ship the first system.

We’re getting great feedback on our product from PV developers and installers for the value we bring and the unmatched modularity and capability.

Our goal is to bring energy independence to the homeowner. To do so, we’ve developed a product that can not only seamlessly integrate the PV and energy storage into the home energy supply, but we've also – but we’re also managing the demand or load of the home with capability to shape energy utilization of water heaters and other major appliances. Our is the first true smart home energy system available for the residential market.

Energy can be prioritized, scheduled, automatically managed, all according to the owner's decisions and machine learning in the home. We thought of solutions for even many relatively nuanced occurrences that can take place with a home, like the utilities sending a signal to your PV system to curtail or cut the output, a very real scenario in the near future and a phenomenon that already occurs in the commercial systems segment.

Our Smart Home Energy System can actively sense that signal occurring; and instead of cutting back the PV generation, automatically disconnects from the grid, so you can run your PV at maximum output until the utility stops the curtailment signal or until the home load requires the utility power to meet the demand, whereupon the system will automatically reconnect to the grid.

So, we’ve gone well beyond providing resiliency during an outage. We have a complete solution for the energy independence that consumers installing renewables on their homework are craving.

As we stated in the September call, we’re focused on two different segments in the residential energy system market. The first is property developers, homebuilders and HOAs for multifamily properties or communities.

We've achieved quick traction in this channel due to our ability to link the energy assets of individual residential units into a peer-to-peer network behind the respective utility meters.

We effectively create a community microgrid where excess energy from any unit can be exported into a DC link rather than out to the utility grid, then utilized by others in the network that have demand that cannot be supplied by their PV or batteries.

This is game-changing capability because it radically increases the efficiency and utilization of the generation across the overall network and allows optimization to be done at the aggregated population rather than unit by unit.

Each unit can be metered, so you know exactly how much energy a resident is exporting or importing from the DC link.

Our backlog includes the Keahumoa Place installation currently under construction. This will be the first True Peer-to-Peer property in the United States where energy is exchanged on a physical link that is bankable and sold to a third-party financial investor.

There are another half-dozen multifamily property opportunities in our near-term pipeline that are targeted for Peer-to-Peer energy exchange installations, with at least one of these sets assigned soon.

Beginning in 2020, California will require all new properties to be zero net energy, meaning they must install renewable energy like PV to produce at least as much energy as they consume.

Our Smart Home Energy System used in a peer-to-peer network can enable these new developments to implement renewables in the most economical way possible and to achieve energy independence across the community.

California will require zero net carbon homes beginning in 2045, but, surprisingly, there are already developments in progress that want to achieve the status much sooner. We provide a key enabling solution for this policy to become reality.

The second segment of the residential market for us is individual family homes. We intend on accessing this market by building a developer network. It will take us some time to build out these channels, but it is underway and we’re getting very positive feedback on our product that it’s the only product in the market that provides the complete solution for home energy management.

We’ll begin shipping 20 systems to channel partners starting in January that will allow them to qualify our product as one of their offerings.

At present, our Holu Energy team in Hawaii is qualifying additional opportunities that will go into our residential project pipeline.

We set a goal for fiscal year of having at least $15 million of signed deals in place for multifamily residential properties at the end of June 2019. We’re nearly halfway to achieving this goal so far this year.

We’re also targeting to achieve initial residential segment revenue in the next two to three months. By our fiscal year 2020, we expect our residential segment business to be larger than our commercial systems business based upon the high growth rate of the market and our heavily differentiated product, enabling good traction in that market.

Our early target states are Hawaii, California, Arizona and Nevada, states where there is already proven market and consumer desire for the energy independence we provide.

I'd like to close by briefly mentioning a few key other accomplishments since our September call. As you saw this morning, we sold our HPU Ocean Pacific PPA. This is the third installation that we’ll have constructed with Hawai'i Pacific University, and we’re delighted that they’ve partnered with us to bring renewable energy to the Aloha Tower and Ocean Institute properties.

As I mentioned, we expect to receive a PO from Schneider Electric in the near future for the Port of Long Beach project.

Finally, we submitted six sites in Illinois into ComEd for interconnection approval. The queue is relatively long and we’ll provide more information on our efforts there as things progress.

We also continue to reduce operating expenses, while also supporting the execution and growth of the business. And as Bill stated, operating expenses were about $600,000 less in Q1 compared to the year-ago quarter.

Our margin was impacted this quarter because we had two installations where we elected to take a lower margin for strategic penetration purposes almost a year ago. These made up a significant amount of our revenue in Q1; and in Q2, we expect to see a return to the margins of recent quarters.

This is a truly great time for EnSync and we’re extremely excited about the energy storage systems growth coming in the US market, especially in the residential market segment where our EnSync smart home energy system breaks new ground in providing the energy independence consumers are seeking.

We appreciate you calling in today and I'm happy to now take your questions. Sean?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Eric Stine with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead, Eric.

Eric Stine

Hi, Brad. Hi, Bill.

Brad Hansen

Hi, Eric.

Eric Stine

Just wondering if we could start with the microgrid project at Long Beach with Schneider. I know it's early. You're waiting on the PO. But just anything you can share there about how long you expect that to last and then –

Brad Hansen

Hi, Eric. Did we lose you?

Eric, I think on the first question with Schneider, their contract is being negotiated with DGS, which is the state agency that is in charge of any state projects and grant-based contracts. So, for DGS, we know from our experience on CAL FIRE, sometimes that process can take two to four months. And it's basically just dotting all the Is and crossing all the Ts. So, my expectation, since they got this award about a month ago, is that we’ll see something from them within the next couple of months, maybe the next two months. But, ultimately, they've got to get their contract complete with the Department of General Services in California.

Maybe, Sean, can we go to Eric again. He’s in the queue.

Eric Stine

Yeah. I don't know what happened there. So, thanks for getting me back in. But just curious about the pipeline beyond that. Obviously, Schneider has got bigger plans and I know that the timing of this initial one is tough. But how do you look at what this could become or what Schneider’s ultimate goals?

Brad Hansen

Yeah. I think overall in the market – as I mentioned earlier, that portion of kind of the high complexity market that's associated with microgrids, we think, it'll grow from about 15% of the commercial systems market to about 30% or a third over the next five years.

What's driving that or what has caused it not to grow as much today is grid services and utility roadmaps that rewards you for great service participation, but that's going to change. There's no doubt that's going to change, and that's why we think the market is going to about a third for microgrids versus kind of simple supply response systems.

We’re working with Schneider on early opportunities to capitalize on our technology in that portion of the market. It will go up from here, and there is a number of opportunities that we’re working together.

Without committing to the next order after this, I will tell you the teams are working together on a number of opportunities and we’re feeling very good about the relationship at this point.

Eric Stine

Okay, good. Maybe just turning to the home energy systems, I'm just curious what you're seeing from utilities on this. I know you talked about a big backlog and talked about that you think, eventually, it’s bigger than C&I and I would think some forward-looking utilities might embrace this, while there is fight against it tooth and nail. Just kind of curious how you see that playing out over the next couple of years.

Brad Hansen

Yeah. It’ll be different in each market. And in some cases, I think the utilities will embrace it because we’ve potentially solved a big problem. And in some cases, we may have to appeal to the regulator to do the DC link.

What I will tell you is we’re pretty feeling strong about the opportunity to link the assets in Hawaii. We’re doing over the next couple of months an early system that will run through permitting in California. And so, we just have to do that location by location because the rules are different, obviously, state-by-state. And even in California, while the big three generally have the same set of rules, there's kind of some different tweaks involved across the big three.

So, we just have to go location by location and get that approval done. And that's how we intend to go forward. And like I said, we’ll be going through that process in California soon.

Eric Stine

Got it. Okay. Last one for me. Just the shipment to the customer in the Midwest, I know last call you thought that, by now, you may be able to share something. So, just wondering if you are able to on this call.

Brad Hansen

No. Three parties are involved in an opportunity, and so we’ll do a three-party release. We expect that to happen in the near future. We do have the PO. That system will ship later in the fiscal year. But as far as the press release and publicly stating where the opportunity is, we have to wait until all three parties – the timing is right for all three parties to be able to do that. I don't think it's going to take that much longer, but that's the process we have to go through.

Eric Stine

Okay, thanks a lot.

Brad Hansen

Thanks, Eric.

Sameer Joshi

Hey, Brad. Hey, Bill. Thanks for taking my question.

Brad Hansen

Hi, Sameer.

Sameer Joshi

So, just a clarification on one sentence in your press release about 27 commercial projects accounting for more than $42.8 million in electricity sales. Is the $42.8 million amount outstanding PPA value or is this the total value of all the commercial systems sold so far?

Bill Dallapiazza

I think you're right on the latter. That's the value of electricity those systems will provide over the life of the PPA.

Sameer Joshi

Oh, okay. Thanks for that. In terms of backlog, I think the previous caller alluded to it. It went down from 16.4 to 13.8. And during the quarter, you have delivered around $2.7 million. So, you did mention a microgrid installation in Ohio that you've got a purchase order for. Were there any other purchase orders during the quarter that are not included in this backlog?

Brad Hansen

Well, that backlog was as of seven weeks ago. So, we’re really looking at what orders have been put over the seven-week period. And it's a lumpy business. We've got a few orders that we think are imminent, but we just haven't gotten them in the last seven weeks. So, it's somewhat of a factor of the timing and that our last call was fairly recent.

Sameer Joshi

Oh, okay. So, maybe this next question also may be sort of similar. You had mentioned on the last call that you had six sites in Illinois, six parcels of land. And then, in this press release, you again mentioned another six. Is it additional six that you are expecting during 2018?

Brad Hansen

It's the same six we’ve made our way to closing on land options to putting those in the interconnect here with ComEd. So, the way this works is you've got to get the interconnect approval and then you can go apply to the program. So, that's where we’re at and we can't really do too much to push ComEd along. But we’ll definitely keep everybody updated as to progress on those.

Sameer Joshi

Oh, okay. Just one more on the residential system. What is the average purchase order size for, say, a multifamily or a home developer order?

Brad Hansen

That's a really good question. The range is really wider than it is for our commercial systems business. So, for example, I think at the low-end, we might do some projects that are half a million dollars type of size. And in some cases – I’ll kind of come back if I can to what goes into the projects and what potential things we’re providing. But I would say, at the low-end, we’re around $0.5 million. At the high-end, we could be $10 million. So, multiples of what our typical commercial system installation is. So, there's housing developments that we’re talking, a dozen units. And there's ones that we’re talking to that at full buildout will be 1,700 units. Those are the extremes. So, the range can be pretty big.

As far as an average selling price, it's hard to peg that at this point, but I’d say we’re going to be in the $1.2 million to $2 million as an average selling price for the multifamily developments. But, again, the variance could be pretty big.

In some cases, what we’re providing is a lot more than what we do for the commercial system. So, for example, Hawaii provides a separate credit for solar water heaters. Now, because of what we can do integrating the water heater load into each of the individual units, we can actually pull those in and put those in our package, so we’re actually capable of doing water heaters for every unit and having that value in our system underneath the overall contract across the property. So, this idea of being able to manage the entire energy of that unit, whether it's the supply part of the equation or the demand part of the equation, is a pretty big deal. So, we’re expanding our scope basically in those types of properties to really be a smart home energy system and everything that that entails.

Sameer Joshi

Oh, okay. Just to follow-up on that, the Peer-to-Peer energy exchange capability, has that been approved in Hawaii. And you previously said you're working on a case-by-case basis in California. So, Hawaii, do you already have the approval?

Brad Hansen

We have the interconnect application and we have an opinion around that application that gives us very high confidence that there won’t be issues.

Sameer Joshi

Okay, great. Thanks. I will take my questions offline.

Brad Hansen

Okay. Thank you, Sameer.

Aaron Spychalla

Yeah. Hi, guys. My question is already answered. Thanks.

Brad Hansen

Okay. Thank you, Aaron.

Operator

Brad Hansen

Thank you, Sean. Thank you for everyone participating on the call today. The market environment for our products and services continues to be positive, driven by a shifting of energy production mix from carbon-emitting sources to renewable sources, and by increasingly favorable economics for solar energy, energy storage and combined solar-plus-storage systems for self-generation.

We’re pleased with our progress, especially in the residential energy system segment and the traction we’re getting with our Smart Home Energy System. The inflection point for self-generation and energy independence has been reached with the floodgates of opportunity truly open, especially in the residential energy systems segment.

There are few markets that have sustained growth above 30% compound annual growth rate. Even markets above 20% CAGR are considered high growth. The US market for energy storage systems will grow at a phenomenal 60% CAGR through 2023 and we look forward to being a key player in this megatrend market.

We look forward to speaking with you again after the current quarter. Thank you again for your support and interest in EnSync Energy Systems.

