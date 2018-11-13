KWEB Unfairly Dragged Down By Ctrip And Tencent

For those interested in the Chinese Internet space and preferring to seek the safety of a basket of stocks, there appears to be an opportunity to exploit the market fear.

The performance of the top 10 holdings of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF does not justify the 7.4 percent fall in the week of November 5.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Unfairly Sold Down?

In the week beginning November 5, 2018, the price of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) fell 7.41 percent. Looking into the performance of the top 10 holdings and the general macro happenings, I saw the reason for pessimism. However, I explain in this article why I felt the ETF was unjustifiably sold down for the week as compared to the aggregate performance of its holdings. I ended this article with a list of additional readings that I found interesting for investors to understand China's latest developments in general.

Introduction To KWEB - The ETF For Internet and Internet-related Chinese Stocks

Before delving into my argument, I would like to provide an introduction to the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. I do this by referencing the fact sheet provided on its website. The ETF "seeks to measure the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors". It counts Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) as its top 5 holdings (as of June 30, 2018).

These companies are as varied as the ETF described them, namely the Chinese equivalents of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (though many market players would argue eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is more relevant), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon, respectively. Following close behind the top 5 holdings is iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), a company dubbed the Chinese Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) which has seen its IPO lock-up expired less than two months ago.

Same Sector, Different Fate - Alibaba and NetEase Outperformed, while Ctrip Tripped And Fell

During the trading week beginning November 5, 2018, KWEB plunged 7.41 percent. The share price of Tencent similarly had a disastrous fall on Friday, but its weekly loss at 8.01 percent was not far away from that of the ETF. On the other hand, while NetEase and Alibaba also were in the red for the week, their losses at -0.34 percent and -1.86 percent respectively pale in comparison. Their combined weighting in the ETF at 17 percent outweighed Tencent's 10 percent.

KWEB Price data by YCharts

Alibaba started the week on almost the same footing as its other peers. On Tuesday, the e-commerce giant declared that it planned to buy $40 billion worth of imported goods for each of the next five years. Despite the positive media coverage, its shares were little changed. That changed on Wednesday, with the share price having a minor gap up on opening. The next day, it was reported that Alibaba Group’s newly formed on-demand online services unit saw its valuation swell to as much as $30 billion following a fundraising exercise which garnered $4 billion in fresh funds.

I suspect the market optimism over the deal has more to do with the realization that the new unit has its ammunition reloaded for the fierce battle with Meituan Dianping, which is backed by Tencent. This is critical, as Meituan Dianping had fired the first salvo with its initial public offering in September, which raised a similar-sized funding at $4.2 billion.

It was, however, the proclamation by CEO Daniel Zhang that Alibaba intended to make cloud computing its "main business" in the future that probably excited the market players. Note that the cloud division accounted for only 7 percent of the total revenue in the quarter ended September 30, but the cloud business saw a 90 percent year-on-year increase, demonstrating huge growth momentum.

In addition, the stock was also buoyed by market anticipation over new sales records that Alibaba would achieve on the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza occurring on November 11, along with the expected positive media coverage of the event. While the other Internet-related stocks were negatively impacted by the threats of sanctions made by the National Security Agency against China for violating a 2015 cybersecurity agreement, Alibaba remained fairly unscathed on Friday.

NetEase managed to buck the trend and close the week relatively flat. It had an unfair advantage from the start of the week, as it benefited from an upgrade at CCB International. The investment bank, a wholly owned unit of China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHF, OTCPK:CICHY), raised its rating on the ADRs from Neutral to Outperform. Its announcement of a collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment to co-develop Diablo Immortal in China certainly helped a great deal in the outperformance of its shares.

Among the next set of top holdings of KWEB, we have Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP). Its share price took a tumble on Thursday and the weakness continued on Friday, resulting in a 25.3 percent plunge for the week. While massive, it is important to note that Ctrip only represented 4 percent in weighting of the ETF.

Ctrip reported its Q3 2018 earnings on Wednesday after the market closed. Market players were initially cheered by the revenue beat and the Non-GAAP EPADS beat, sending the shares up more than 3 percent in after-hours trading. Unfortunately, those gains quickly fizzled out and the stock fell double-digit percentages. Ostensibly, market players deemed the management blaming “ongoing macro uncertainty” as masking weakness in its businesses. A downgrade by Citi analyst Alicia Yap from Buy to Neutral, along with a cut to its target from $41 to $35, was the final nail in the coffin for NetEase in the week.

KWEB Price data by YCharts

Sentiment Indices Show Heightened Cautiousness

On Monday (November 5), IHS Markit released the Caixin China General Services PMI showing the seasonally adjusted Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index falling to a 13-month low of 50.8 in October, from 53.1 the previous month. The Caixin China Composite Output Index, which incorporates the manufacturing PMI, dipped to 50.5 in October, reaching its lowest level since June 2016 and reinforcing the market's expectation of cautiousness over China’s economy. More telling of the downward pressure is the decline in the subindex for new orders, indicating weaker overall demand conditions.

Goods producers signalled the lowest level of optimism in 11 months, while service providers surveyed indicated the weakest level of confidence since July. To no surprise, the ongoing China-US trade dispute was cited as a key factor weighing on sentiment in the month of October. It should be noted that the Chinese companies surveyed "remained upbeat" regarding the 12-month business outlook.

IHS Markit also released the sectorial PMI, which might be useful to understand why certain stocks in certain sector did well in the month of October. For instance, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Forestry & Paper Products, and Software & Services experienced the sharpest expansion in output in October over the previous month. At the other end of the spectrum, we have Automobiles & Auto Parts, Construction Materials, and Healthcare Services, which incidentally were the only three sectors facing a contraction last month.

The index reflected the bearishness in the auto market, which saw China's auto sales fall for the fourth consecutive month in October. Recall that Ford (NYSE:F) reported its sales in China dropped 43 percent year on year in September, in the month where car sales fell 11.6 percent, the steepest decline in nearly seven years. It seems October is not going to be a good month for the US car company either. Fortunately for automakers, the Chinese government is reportedly planning to reduce vehicle sales tax to boost car purchases. On the other hand, weaker new car sales might spur the second-hand market, where players like IPO aspirant TuanChe (TC), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) (a top 10 holding of KWEB), and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) dominate.

Investor Takeaway

While the individual holdings in KWEB suffered a decline in the week, the aggregate performance did not seem to correspond with the 7.4 percent fall in the ETF. Investors might have been spooked by the weak showing in the macro indicators released during the week. However, the bearishness might be ignoring the fact that the Chinese companies surveyed "remained upbeat" regarding the 12-month business outlook.

Alibaba and NetEase, among the top 3 holdings of KWEB, proved to be resilient during the week. While the overall sentiment remained weak for China and Chinese Internet stocks in general, those still confident about the mid-to-long term outlook of the sector might wish to consider exploiting this discrepancy in the price performance of the individual holdings versus the ETF.

Upcoming Events

On November 11, we have the highly anticipated Singles' Day shopping festival, where Alibaba is widely expected to achieve record sales. As of writing, the media is already reporting record-breaking sales within minutes of the clock passing midnight in China.

On November 12, Autohome Inc. will report its earnings before the market opens. Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is also scheduled to release its quarterly report on the same day. The Tencent-backed news app which IPO-ed in mid-September enjoyed an exuberant start with shares hitting a high of $20.39 on its first day of trading, but it has since seen shares pummelled to a low of $5.09 by late October. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), the last of the top 10 holdings, will be in the spotlight after its rival, YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), reports its earnings post market on November 12.

On November 14, NetEase and Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) will report its earnings after the market closed. Tencent and JD.com have invested in Vipshop, and the duo might see some volatility in their shares as shareholders react to the results of their investee company.

The week has been tough for investors in these Chinese stocks. However, the positive media coverage of Alibaba's record-breaking sales feat could help reverse the bearish sentiment. In June, when the year's second-largest sales event happened, the Alibaba share price kept reaching for new highs.

To end, I would like to borrow a quote from the late Hilary Hinton "Zig" Ziglar, who was an American author, salesman, and motivational speaker. He famously said “F-E-A-R: has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise. The choice is yours”.

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish towards Chinese Internet-related stocks? Is there something significant that happened or that's on the horizon that I have missed out? Please freely share your insights, thoughts, and let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my recent write-up, "Alibaba: Where's The Bottom? - Part II", might be of interest to you.

