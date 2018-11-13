Whirlpool Is Very Undervalued. Time To Buy

The Global Leader in Appliances

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is the world’s leading home appliance manufacturer. These are products we use every day. The product list includes stoves, microwaves, refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry machines as major lines. Other products include everything from air purifiers and air conditioners to water softeners and LED light bulbs. It’s well-known brands are Whirlpool, Hotpoint, Maytag, KitchenAid and others. The brand portfolio contains 7 brands with annual sales of more than $1 billion. WHR has the number 1 or 2 market position in 7 of the 10 largest countries in which they operate.

Source: WHR 2107 annual report

Whirlpool operates in regional segments:

North America, Canada and Mexico. In the United States they sell major home appliances and small domestic appliances under the brands of Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Amana, Roper, Admiral, Affresh and Gladiator. The brands sold in Canada are Admiral, Whirlpool, Maytag, Jenn-Air, Amana, Roper, Estate, Speed Queen and KitchenAid. For Mexico they have Whirlpool, Maytag, Acros, KitchenAid and Supermatic brand names.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In the EMEA WHR sells appliances under Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit, Privileg, KitchenAid, Hotpoint, and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In South Africa they sell major home and small domestic appliances under the Whirlpool, KIC, Bauknecht, Maytag, Indesit, Ariston, Amana and Ignis brand names. In the Middle East they sell under the brand names of Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Maytag, Indesit, Ariston, Amana and Ignisto.

Latin America. WHR sells major home and small appliances in Latin America under brands of Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid. Sales occur in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, and the Caribbean.

Asia. WHR sells under the brands of Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua, and Royalstar in Asia.

Whirlpool has 43 manufacturing facilities across all regional segments. This should help mitigate currency and tariff impacts.

WHR 2017 annual report

Whirlpool truly has a global footprint and is the dominate player in the appliance industry throughout the world. Financial reporting is done in these regional segments. In 2017 North America accounted for 54% of sales, EMEA for26%, Latin America for 16% and Asia for 7%.

Dividend History

Before we get into the financial numbers, let’s to take a look at the dividend record.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 3 and 5 year CAGR for the dividend is 14.36% and 16.54% respectively. These are very good growth rates. There have been no dividend cuts since 1990 when the chart starts. However, until recently there many long periods of zero growth in the dividend. Managements' stated capital allocation strategy is that dividends remain at 25%-30% of trailing 12 months earnings. In light of these facts, it is best that we evaluate this stock as a potential value purchase with the idea that it will be sold when it reaches fair value.

Sales

Let’s look at some historical financial trends before we get into the current situation. Has WHR shown the ability to grow sales over time?

Source: Author

WHR is not a growth engine. Over the last 11 years there has been only 11.7% total increase in sales. Given this history, we should be scrutinize management claims of future growth.

Profits

The next question is how well has WHR turned sales into profit. The following figure is a chart for operating income for the last 11 years.

Source: Author

At the same time sales has grown only 11.7 %, operating profit has almost doubled. It has increased by 94%. However, since 2013 operating profit has stagnated. Recent slow-downs in operating income notwithstanding, management has done this by doing a good job driving operational efficiency taking the operating margin from 3.7% in 2008 to 6.6 in 2017. Management will have credibility in my view if they make claims of future increased operational efficiencies.

Dropping down the bottom line EPS we see that it grew from $5.5 in 2008 to 14.65 in 2018 E(estimated) for an increase of 166%. To summarize, in the 10-year period from 2008 to 2018 E sales went up about 12%, operating profit went up 95% and EPS went up 166%. While it has proved difficult for WHR to grow sales, management had been able to grow EPS significantly faster than sales. That said, the 10-year CAGR of EPS growth comes in at only 5.2%. We should be reluctant to believe faster growth going forward will be achievable.

Let’s take a look at some segmented data.

Source: Author with information published by WHR

The North America region clearly dominates WHR sales and is the most important region. Notice that WHR has only managed to about double sales in Asia over the last 10 years. Asia, due to rapid expansion in China, is the fastest growing market in the world. It seems that WHR has struggled to grow the region. Next some comparative margin data.

Source: Author with information published by WHR

The gross margin in North America is up from 10 years ago and has been consistent recently. Other than North America, WHR does not seem to be able to establish consistency in margins.

Debt

Long term debt has more than doubled since 2008 but is still at manageable 42.5% debt to capitalization. The interest expense created by the debt was $162 million in 2017 vs pretax operating income of $1.1 billion for coverage ratio of almost 7 times. The maturities are spread out fairly evenly with annual maturities averaging around $350 million. The amount due in 2026-2027 is $1.3 billion. This would be the only time of any kind of liquidity concern. My back of the envelope calculation estimates the average interest rate for 2017 is 4.0% and it is probably a little lower going forward. This debt load level is not a concern at this time.

Dividend Safety

About $312 million was paid out in dividends in 2017 vs operating income of about $1.1 billion for a payout ratio of about 28%. Operating cash flow and free cash flow were $1.2 billion and $609 million for payout ratios of 26% and 51% respectively. Earnings, cash flow and debt data suggest the dividend is safe.

3Q 2018 earnings and conference call

A quick bullet point update for the first 9 months of 2018:

Consolidated sales essentially flat at $15.4 billion YOY.

Gross margin flat YOY at 16.8%.

Q3 Sales down in all regions except North America

Q3 EBIT margin up in all regions except EMEA

Q3 EPS $3.22 vs $3.72

$1.1 billion in share repurchases resulting in share reduction from 71 million shares to 64 million shares

Estimated full year 2018 EPS in in range of $14.50-$14.80.

Restructuring EMEA region

In the conference call they discussed the capital allocation strategy and the restructuring of the operations in the EMEA.

Source: WHR 2018 Q3 conference call slides.

They have sold the Embraco compressor business and exited other non-core, low profit or not profitable business in Europe.

Source: WHR 2018 Q3 conference call slides.

Management is addressing poor performance in EMEA by exiting loss generating businesses. However, there was not much talk of increasing sales. Management seems to believe the housing market will determine the growth of sales so they do not appear to focus on growing sales. They focus on margins. While, I certainly agree that the housing market is a key factor in sales for WHR, it seems to me they could increase market share and boost top line growth.

Wrapping up the numbers

WHR is an average to good company. It owns may iconic American brands and has performed well in the North American market. Internationally, while they hold number 1 market positions in 7 of the ten largest markets, they are unable to generate meaningful and ongoing market share and margin improvements. Management of WHR is shareholder friendly with stated dividend policy of dividends growing as EPS grows and an aggressive buy back program. In 2017 WHR returned $1.1 billion in cash to shareholders combining dividends and buybacks. As an average to good company with a dividend history that does not exhibit consistent annual increases, we cannot purchase WHR for the dividend growth portfolio. However, it is suitable for the value portfolio if it is priced at a discount to calculated value.

What is WHR worth?

Management’s stated long-term growth of top line sales is 3%-5% per year and margin expansion from 6.6% to 10%.

Source: WHR 2018 Q3 conference call slides.

They have a good track record of increasing the margin so we can factor that into the model. However, as discussed previously, they have not had success growing sales meaningfully over time. Therefore, we cannot use that goal in the model.

We put the following assumptions into the model.

Average annual sales growth of 1%-2%

Continued margin improvement of 0.2% per year

Continued share count reduction.

Terminating PE of 11, which is approximately the historical average.

Plugging these factors into the model:

Source Author spreadsheet

We see a modified DCF value of $175. WHR is a cyclical company and will be affect if there is a downturn in the economy. Let’s take a look at what that would do to the valuation of WHR. If we assume there is a recession in year 3 that causes a 20% decline in EPS, then it continues to grow at 4% after that.

Source: Author spreadsheet

In a recession scenario we still show modified DCF value of $151. As of this writing (11/10/2018), WHR is trading around $116. This is a 33% discount to the modified DCF calculation and a 23% to the recession event modified DCF. WHR is a strong buy for the value portfolio at this price. One hundred shares of WHR were purchased on October 15th for the Motorhome Retirement value portfolio at a price of $105.57.

Summary

In this article, Whirlpool Corporation was reviewed and with a look into the financial and growth trends. We found that WHR grows sales extremely slow, is adept at improving margins, the debt load is very manageable and the dividend is safe. Additionally, is was determined that management is shareholder friendly. Due to the inconsistencies in dividend increases, WHR is not a dividend growth stock. However, valuation analysis showed it is very undervalued. It was purchased for the Motorhome Retirement value portfolio.

The funds in the Motorhome Retirement value portfolio will not be needed for at least ten years, probably longer. This is not investment advice as not all retirees or near retirees have the same situation as GrayBeard Retirement. Research all investments carefully and consider asset allocation and investment time horizon when evaluating an investment.

GrayBeard Retirement writes about retiree appropriate investments, asset allocation and other financial aspects of retirees, especially those that retire early. Please give me a follow and take a look at my article here on one strategy to withdraw from your 401-K penalty free as soon as age 54.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.