Ditech Holding Corp. Could Have Over 20x Upside But Is An Extremely Risky Investment

Given the extreme leverage, the equity could have enormous upside to this variance in book value.

Formerly known as Walter Financial, Ditech Holding Corporation ("OTC:DHCP" or Ditech) is a mortgage originator, residential mortgage servicing company, and servicer of reverse mortgage service business. The Company emerged from bankruptcy on February 9, 2018, where they cut debt by $556.9 million. The revised capital structure is comprised of $1.021bn 8.09% 1st lien debt; $193.7m 2nd lien debt; 100k shares of preferred stock with a conversion ratio of 114.8750 and a conversion price per share of $8.6975, and 4.2525 million shares of stock.

The current market value of the stock is a tiny $3.5 million and combined with the preferred stock at preference value, has a market value of $103.5m.

The book value as of June 30, 2018 is $91.2 million. The point of this note is to highlight what I see as enormous potential (up to 30x) upside in the share price and the under-statement of book value based on the balance sheet.

Current Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2018 ( $ MM)

Source: Ditech Holding Corporation June 30, 2018 10Q

A clue to the potential upside lies in looking at how Ditech calculates its net asset value for the term loan (“Net Assets A”). Per the 1st lien credit agreement, the Company must have net assets that are above 145% of the 1st lien balance ($1.056bn as of June 30, 2018) based on the formula in the chart below:

Net Assets A is a calculation defined under the 1st lien credit agreement and is calculated before 2nd lien debt and other liabilities such as accounts payable, which would be junior to the 1st lien in a bankruptcy event.

The net assets after deducting for the 2nd lien notes and preferred stock is $587m ($36.5 per share), is more than 39.0x the current share price.

I reconciled Net Assets A it against the balance sheet in the below chart to fully understand what the variances were:

Author estimates subject to verification

The largest items that appear to be included in variance between the term loan definition of net assets and the balance sheet book value are 1) Negative equity of Non-residual trusts; 2) the variance of net mortgage asset values; curtailment liability; and A/P and other liabilities.

Let’s take a look at these variances in more detail.

1) Negative equity of Non-residential trusts –

This one is easy. The Non-residential trusts are non-recourse to the Company and the assets (mortgage loans) and the liabilities (Mortgaged Backed Debt) cannot have less than 0 equity to Ditech and this should be added back.

2) Variance of net mortgage assets –

This one is a bit more difficult. I believe that the 1st lien’s calculation of net residential assets is as follows and am completely open to debate on the issue.

Author Calculations

3) Curtailment Liability

As is widely mentioned in other posts, the Reverse Mortgage Servicing business is pretty horrific from a cash flow stand point. To understand this I will give a simple example of how a reverse mortgage works. Say Bob Jones takes out a reverse mortgage when he is 62. His home is valued at $400,000 and he obtains a reverse mortgage of $200,000 (50% LTV). But he doesn’t get $200,000, Bob gets $113,000 upfront. The way a reverse mortgage work is like paid-in-kind bonds (PIK notes) and Bob doesn’t have to pay a dime until he dies and the house is taken by the lender and then sold, which in theory could lead to a profit.

The problem is when the loan reaches 95% of the loan amount (In Bobs case ($190,000), Ditech as servicer is required to buyback the loan from Ginnie Mae. Doing this drains cash flow, as these loans do not generate cash interest and any expenses need to be borne by Ditech until they can put these loans back to HUD. The process is convoluted and results in real expense to Ditech and hence the reason why Ditech continues to lose money on this business. Curtailment is essentially the expected loss from servicing these loans and is not a real liability but can be looked at as future losses.

At the end of the day, I believe the right answer is somewhere in the middle of the two, between a book value of $91.2m ($0 common equity value including the preferred stock) and a net asset value of the term loan of $586.95m ($36.50 per share). This would lead to a share price differential of ~$37 per share. I don’t believe Ditech will go bankrupt anytime soon. They have $218.6m of cash and have been selling RMS assets to reduce their warehouse line.

Further, I have enormous confidence in Thomas Marano. Mr. Marano was head of Bear Stern’s mortgage business and was heavily involved in winding down their mortgage funds. Further, he had significant restructuring experience at Rescap, worked at Cerberus, and most recently led the turnaround and sale of Intrawest Resorts which priced its IPO at $12 and sold for $23.75 per share 3-years later. Mr. Marano’s performance stock units vest at $7.50, over 7.5x the current share price.

Ditech is currently undergoing strategic alternatives and has hired Houlihan Lokey and Weill Gotshal as advisors. Could they try to restructure – absolutely! Could they sell – Absolutely! The company said in a press release that they have received interest.

"in response to certain inquiries received by" Ditech's board of directors” Source: Ditech Holding Corporation.

On November 6, 2018, Ditech announced that their stock was being de-listed from the NYSE as a result of the market value being less than $15m. They said in their release that “The Company does not intend to appeal the NYSE’s decision”,

Given that Ditech is not appealing the delisting, I think it can be inferred that 1) They are going to restructure again or, 2) They are confident of a sale. Therefore, I don’t think 20x-50x returns are realistic but the equity is currently a rounding error compared to the rest of the structure, and has potential holdup value, and still has substantial upside from the current share price.

A small activist could come in and buy up the shares and absolutely push the Company to extract value for the equity given the Duty of Loyalty and Care are Fiduciary duties of the board to the shareholders.

Risks

Ditech is enormously levered with $1.25 billion of corporate debt and warehouse borrowings of $1.37billion. Of particular concern is the warehouse borrowing associated with the RMS business, which had a balance of $766.8m, compared to a limit of $1 billion. Given Ditech has to post collateral for the warehouse lines, I believe they have slightly under $195m available to repurchase Reverse Mortgage loans. A scenario could occur, where Ditech has to buy back reverse mortgage loans (HECM) and doesn’t have available warehouse facilities to borrow from, which would cause a liquidity crunch. Further, Ditech is subject to very restrictive loan covenants under its term loan and the warehouse lines, which may reduce liquidity further.

This is an extremely risky investment with enormous upside potential – Do your own homework.

Comments are welcome.

