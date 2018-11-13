Thin Film Electronics ASA (TFECF) CEO Davor Sutija on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCQX:TFECF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Davor Sutija - CEO

Ole Thorsnes - CFO

Analysts

Thin Film's financial reports may be accessed via the following web page, https://www.thinfilmfc.com/investors-report-and-presentations/

Thin Film's financial reports may be accessed via the following web page, https://www.thinfilmfc.com/investors-report-and-presentations/

Davor Sutija

Thank you very much, and welcome to the Q3 2018 report by Thin Film. For those who are new to the company, Thin Film is the only global pure-play, near-field communication solution provider. And we have over 40 in-market deployments with leading brands across a range of industries.

Thin Film has a series of 300-plus patents and patent applications, especially in the area of additive manufacturing using roll-based technology to cost effectively create environmentally friendly NFC devices that are a portion of our total solution for NFC mobile marketing and authentication. Thin Film has most of it's employees in Silicon Valley, at our fab for ultra-scale manufacturing of printed electronic devices. We also have offices in San Francisco, London, Singapore and Shanghai as well as our corporate headquarters here in Oslo, as we are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange as well as on the OTCQX market in United States. We also maintain a kinship in Sweden, a development office.

In the third quarter, we've had significant achievements, both commercially and also technologically, but much of the improvement in the business conditions for Thin Film is also dependent on exogenous variables. And in the quarter, we had a very important announcement by Apple that new 2018 iPhones will now support background NFC tag reading without the requirement for users to download a separate app. This improves the usability of tapping passive NFC tags using iPhones dramatically from earlier generations in iOS 12, for these new devices. In addition, over the summer, as we stated in our last quarterly report, there have been investments made by global players, such as Alibaba into companies that create web inlays for -- among other things authentication for brands, and there is a wave in Europe in terms of using NFC for payments, both on mobile but also in contactless cards. So the entire user behavior of using NFC is becoming, certainly, a common place event, not only now for payments, but also for these new used cases that use passive NFC tags for mobile marketing and authentication.

If we go to Slide 5, we can see that the NFC consumer experience has been rapidly improving, especially now with Apple's announcement in September. As we see, iPhone 7, 8 and X series, all now have the ability to tap, but they require a scanner app. The new iPhone XS, XR and X Max [ph] can also through either a locked or unlocked screen tap with built-in applications without the consumer having to download a separate scanner app. Android and Windows phones, as before, from an unlocked screen, can also with a simple tap exchange information with an NFC tag, and all of these interactions can, among other things, launch consumer experiences for mobile marketing or using apps built into the phone can also deterministically authenticate products.

Now what is unique about Thin Film is not only the fact that we bring to market a full suite of solutions, including our connect software platform for mobile marketing, but we also have developed unique technology for cost-effective and ultra-scalable NFC manufacturing. So I want to provide, on Page 6, a roll-to-roll manufacturing update. During the quarter, we were able to complete a portion of the roll-to-roll line, that is sufficient to create the first of the intended products of -- Thin Film is bringing to market using this manufacturing technology and that is the anti-theft EAS tags. We announced that we achieved double-digit yield on fully rolled processed lots, and we expect product qualification of EAS during the first quarter of 2019. This is well timed, as we'll see later in the presentation, to meet increased demand that is expected in 2019.

Further, packed critical roll-to-roll tools that had been delayed in our announcement published in August for the Q2 report, now are expected to ship from the vendor from the vendor -- from the factory -- after factory acceptance test, by the end of Q4 as we now have successfully completed specific component redesign and are now in the process of final approval of the equipment prior to shipment. That means that the company now believes that partially roll processed lots of NFC die will be completed by end January 2019, which will include between 10 and 15 of the 50-plus process steps necessary to create transistor-based NFC roll-produced die. We believe, now, that fully roll processed and yielded NFC lots will be slightly delayed to Q2 2019. However, I want to stress that compared to the situation in August, we have now determined that the Reactive Ion Etching tool is now able to meet specification, both for and ashing and anisotropic etching of the various films that the company needs to manufacture.

And we expect to complete FAT by December and ship these tools to San Jose. It was earlier intended that we would process sufficient steps in Europe at the manufacturer prior to shipment, but we now believe it is more efficient in order to get to market by the end of 2019 to ship all of the different tools to San Jose, complete installation in Q1 and then start from early Q2 the process of creating fully integrated NFC lots and begin the yield ramp to qualification of product by the end of 2019. So in summary, the NFC roll-to-roll investment program is approximately 8 months delayed compared to the initial 22 months' time line communicated in December 2016, a delay of approximately 30% to 35%. I also want to comment, as will be noted on the financial pages, that the cost of the roll-to-roll CapEx program is now seeing to be $36 million, a cost over on -- of approximately 15%.

Now let me move over to commercial items. During the quarter, the lead customer of Thin Film's EAS tags announced a de-stocking program in the shoe category. This had led to sequentially lower sales. We believe that this is either a 1-quarter or 2-quarter event at maximum. And that from Q1 2019, based on successful customer trials completed in September of a modified application method for EAS in Denim clothing categories, that we expect to see significant increases in demand from early 2019 and onwards. The fact is that for this end customer, these Denim categories have approximately 10x the article count does than the shoe category has. So the opportunity exists for demand to increase from the tens of millions of units annually, in fact, to 3-digit millions.

During the quarter, as described on Page 8 and onwards, the company has also increased the number of deployments that are now unpackaged. They include, with pioneering distillery in Mackmyra, which has been bringing NFC interactivity to its whiskey and gin brands, but also reorders from Kilchoman, which is now including Thin Film's NFC solutions in all of its shipped products, based on the successful and documented by use cases that we have published, the high tap rate that they received in the first deployment using hang tags on Kilchoman whiskeys. That particular use case showed that, for Android users, the tap rate was estimated to be over 10%, while now with the new iOS in market, we think that Apple users will have the same propensity to tap and also will see the same user experience.

In addition to these wins in the drinks category, we also launched, with Slikhaar, a new set of interactive products in the beauty and persona-care category. And this includes information about product, so it's not only now campaigns for mobile marketing, it is also a product differentiation by creating a digital twin on all of the units of products that ship to stores.

What is also important during the quarter, we have also signed deals with leaders in the beer, drinks and also the OTC pharma categories, and those will launch either later this quarter or in early 2019. Since the Apple announcement in September, the number of companies previously in discussions with Thin Film, but who have decided to postpone their valuation of NFC, a significant portion of them have now reengaged with the company and are in discussions on how to create scaled unpackaged deployments, now that iOS will support locked screen tapping for the newest generation of iPhones.

Another type of collaboration that we think is extremely important is the pipe announced between the The Conran Shop, Pinterest and Thin Film. This allows users to go in store and to tap on products and then share through social media the experience of the product and the context in which they are tapping and discussing the product. That means that while browsing in the physical space, they can curate and share digital Pinterest boards containing products that are NFC enabled. So this is another step in the direction of the ubiquity of NFC. We are now moving from campaigns and time-limited deployments, to on-product and in-store deployments that generate multiple taps because they are integrated into the product and into the in-store displays. This growing generalization of Thin Film NFC solution, as a critical component of products themselves, we believe is going to help Thin Film grow substantially in 2019, and as previously communicated, reach cash breakeven in the second half of 2020.

Now to describe in more detail the financials of the Q3 2018 performance of the company, let me introduce our CFO, Ole Thorsnes. Ola?

Ole Thorsnes

Thank you, Davor. Thin Film saw a reduction in revenues and other income in the first 9 months of 2018 compared to 2017. Revenues related to products, that being, NFC, EAS and our connect software platform fell 24% in the period compared to last year.

On the positive side, we saw growth in both NFC orders and shipments. However, the company did also experience a fold in EAS demand as a result of the de-stocking that was earlier mentioned on the call. It is also relevant to highlight that revenue figures in the first 9 months of 2017 was significantly and positively impacted by the ongoing JDA cooperation described in earlier report, and that Thin Film is not undertaking such activities at the moment. And that impacts, of course, revenues compared to last year. Government brands saw a slight decrease in the period compared to last year, as certain funded projects have been completed during the first three quarters of 2018.

I'd also like to mention that from Q3 2018, the company received subleasing income from its available space at the Junction Avenue, San Jose facility. As we also reported in Q2 report in August, this year, the reticence of brands deployment unpackage will likely delay ramp and progress to cash breakeven. We are, however, encouraged by the signals seen after the Apple announcement in September, which has been described by Davor earlier today.

Moving attention to the cost side. Operational expenses decreased 6.2% when comparing the first 9 months this year to the same period last year. Positive contributors are related to reduced cost for premises and supplies. The company did have double rental costs in parts of 2017 related to the former San Quail site in San Jose as well as reduced activity levels in Linköping that has then reduced cost this year compared to last year.

Other expenses did also decrease as the company now are capitalizing direct development cost related to NFC SpeedTap. And because of the first 9 months of 2017, we incurred higher production volumes as costs and inventory evaluation reserves, which was partly driven by the fact that we moved from San Quail to Junction Avenue in that period. Period call that Payroll costs did increase when comparing the two periods, primarily related to an increase in average number of FTEs, including consultants and contract workers, in the first 8 months of 2018 compared to 2017. FTEs during the first three quarters of 2018 averaged 167 compared to 158 in the same period last year.

As earlier talked about, the company has initiated a cost-cutting initiative. And as part of that, a reduction in force was done in September of this year, reducing our staff by 15%. And we have an aim to reduce our monthly operating cash burn to $4 million within the next 6 months.

On the CapEx side, Thin Film received roll-to-roll equipment for $10.8 million in the first 9 months of this year, and we have made additional prepayments of $10.2 million, which you will find recognized as other receivables on our balance sheet. For today, and also as mentioned earlier, the total roll-to-roll investment program is estimated to be $36.2 million compared to $32 million originally budgeted and communicated in November 2016. At the day of the Q3 report, the company has paid either on equipment that has been received or as prepayments, approximately two-third of the total investment program.

R&D activities continue to be important for the company. And during the first 9 months of 2018, we spent approximately $7.2 million on developing manufacturing processes and operational processes for the roll-to-roll manufacturing, and the corresponding amount for 2017 was $12 million. Additionally, the company capitalized $1.1 million in development cost related to, primarily, EAS and NFC SpeedTap.

As a concluding remark, I would like to highlight that Thin Film ended the third quarter of 2018 with a cash balance of $48.1 million on our books.

Davor Sutija

Thank you. That concludes the presentation, and I would like to now open for questions from today's audience.

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering if you could just start on the strategic activity partner that you have been talking about that you are trying to find different, kind of, the bridging between now and break even in 2020. So if you could give an update on that? And, also, depending on how fast you get to your OpEx down, how much time will you give the company and the board looking for a new equity partner before you have to fund other sources of funding if you're successful in finding in a new strategic partner?

Davor Sutija

Let me address that. First, in terms of our work with strategic partners, overall, in August, it was communicated that the Board has instructed management to discuss with strategic partners that we already had been in contact with over a number of months in other interested potential strategic partners. The possibility of investing in Thin Film to either partially or completely fund the company until its cash breakeven in 2020. Those discussions have progressed during the quarter and until to date of the report. And the Board, as a result of the presentations given by management yesterday, concludes that it's very satisfying with the progress of those and believes that these discussions can significantly fund the company going forward.

In addition, I do want to point out that the company is also progressing discussions with strategic partners that have expressed an interest and have received quotations for ultra-large volumes of product from our roll-based line, specifically for custom products that may include new elements beside that which is in our standard, 128 bids printed NFC solution.

Unidentified Analyst

So if I could just follow-up on that last one question because that's what my next question was. First, is there any link between those strategic partners that are showing interest for volume and the ones that are potentially interested in taking a stake in the company?

Davor Sutija

Well, certainly, I would say that those who are interested in taking an equity position in the company see the importance of our product families and certainly want to either partner with Thin Film in terms of our go-to-market activities for current and next generation products, or have specific vertical market expertise. That means that, jointly, we can develop products for specific markets. Now I want to say that discussions with strategic partners have progressed over many months, in many areas, and that the specific customers that may want the [indiscernible] Products may not be limited to those that would, potentially, invest in Thin Film's equity issue. So I would say that our strategic partner discussions include both companies that may be equity investors as well as others who may have interest in specific products for their needs at ultra scale.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just finally from me, also on the 100 million units. Is that related to -- is that the sum of multiple customers? Or you're saying that multiple customers are individually 100 million per customer. And then on that, also, some of the other kind of established players in this market state that when there are others of this magnitude and they're typically 2,000 tenders, so that multiple players can bid on the contract, is that what you're seeing here or is this just kind of exclusive opportunities that you have been invited into this time.

Davor Sutija

We have highlighted that we are in discussions with potential strategic customers who had indicated a need for the bespoke [ph] products at 100 million unit volumes or higher. And we are in the process of determining whether Thin Film is able to create such bespoke [ph] products. It is certainly the case that there are multiple NFC products available in market, and I would imagine that there is a competitive situation for all such contracts. And, therefore, I would not characterize this as being necessarily an exclusive opportunity. At the same time, I would like to very much highlight the fact that Thin Film's printed NFC has very unique properties, the unique properties include an exceptionally fast read rate, so that the entire read occurs in less than 5 milliseconds.

It is also true that our tags, which are additively manufactured on flexible substrates have 20x the impact resistance of the solutions that we take to market that use conventional silicon. And we also have a relatively thin solution as our substrate is 75 microns in thickness, when one Thin's silicon -- traditional, conventional silicon to 75 microns, it is both expensive and results in a very brittle integrated circuit. So while that is true that all such large contracts, may in principle, be competitive, the uniqueness of printed NFC gives Thin Film a unique offering and a unique advantage point.

Unidentified Analyst

Although I just come back in the line before I take more of the time here. Just wondering the reduction in costs going forward just trying to get some more color on where we should see that come out in terms of the split between payroll and other cost items that you have?

Davor Sutija

Well, I think that we have articulated that we did a significant one-time reduction in force. We felt that the delay in the maturity of the market meant that we had to both rationalize certain sales offices, so we closed our Hamburg office, we also centralized Asian operations in Singapore, still maintaining subject matter expertise in China, but reducing other direct sales offices outside of Singapore. And we also refocused some of our other activities ranging from supply chain to product management and other support functions. I think it's important to also highlight that the delay in the implementation of roll-to-roll manufacturing has meant that we have had more time in order to debug much of the equipment. So we also believe we're going to be more efficient in getting to yield ramps through 2019 as a result of the learning's on certain equipment sets over the last several months.

So we believe that there is way to be a significant materials reduction, as we do the yield ramp of both EAS and our printed NFC that we call the printed dopant polysilicon or PDPS technology. So that the $10 million cost reduction is both a combination of back-end CapEx reductions, material reductions as well as these headcount reductions through the completed way.

Unidentified Analyst

And if you could just remind us what do you kind of estimate to be your current runway now? And what unit shipments will -- expect in the break even now, at this point?

Davor Sutija

Well, I mean, we typically have not forecast our shipment volumes, what we have stated is that after the Apple announcement, we do see an -- a very significant increase in interest. And based on the pipeline that we have today, we expect orders to more than double in Q4 compared to Q3. And we also expect a further doubling in Q1 compared to Q4. Further than that, it's difficult to project, but I want to stress that the companies that we're now focusing on are no longer the smaller explorational type of deals we've had before with smaller brands and loosely coupled deployment. We are now much more often working with categorized global leaders and with unpackaged solutions rather than loosely coupled. So we expect that deal size, that average size will become significantly larger in the next 3 to 6 months and, therefore, have focused on creating deeper involvement at executive level with category leaders and, therefore, had changed our go-to-market philosophy in that direction.

We believe that burn has -- I mean, it has been sequentially down from last year, that will progress, but not all of the effects of our cost cutting are immediate so, therefore, we project that it will take up to 6 months to get down to a burn of approximately $4 million per month.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just -- I'm not asking you to suppose or guess volumes, I'm just thinking in the 2020 breakeven forecast, what kind of volume assumptions and when -- what players do you see in gross margins?

Davor Sutija

I understand. We've previously commented that we believe that we will maintain near 50% gross margins for a combination of our hardware and software offerings in 2020 as we get to very competitive back-end costs and the yields for our front-end die. Our front-end die costs, once we get to manufacturing yield, will really be a small fraction of a U.S. cent so that the -- essentially the total cost of the wet inlay is relayed to the back-end dicing, bumping, attach in cost of the antenna, so in other words, the back end dominates cost structure. The ASPG is expected to be sub-$0.10. And we believe that we can get to a breakeven when we get to a run rate of between somewhere between 80 million and 110 million units per month, so on the order of 1 billion units per year. Now one has to remember that our facility when fully operationalized is expected to have well over 5 billion units of capacity. We originally predicted 5.2 billion units. We now, based on die shrinks of our plan, expect by 2021 to have capacity of up to 7 billion units per year.

Depending on the product mix between our standard SpeedTap and OpenSense tags and potentially larger die associated with the bespoke [ph] products. Now we also now announced that we're working on antenna on ship solutions, those allow for us to create a primary antenna, directly on the web and circumvent the need for clip, chip, attach and bumping because then the primary antenna could inductively couple with a printed coil on any particular substrate. This is of specific interest with certain strategic partners.

Unidentified Analyst

My time is something here, but I -- can you clear anything on -- in the report and the presentation on the tap rates, you could just remind us on -- of the progression -- the progress that you've made in third fold tap rates during the quarter, which we've seen has significantly increased in terms of -- in market deployments?

Davor Sutija

No, it's -- yes, and so I mean, the tap rates depend not only on the user familiarity with NFC, but also on things as we're finding out, the precise call to action and the way that the tag is deployed in market. So in one particular deployment with one of the world's largest spirits companies, we had a nearly 100% tap rate because they had a call to action that told the customer that they would be able to enter a promotional scheme where there was a possibility of winning some product. And in that case, in Asia Pacific region, we had a very high double-digit tap rate. When it is about product information the tap rate is, typically, not nearly 100%, but it is still 10x or maybe even 20x or 40x higher than the tap rates one sees using other package markings, such as QR codes. So for example, in the Kilchoman case study, we show that the overall tap rate was 6.5%, but if you look at the demographics and the share of iPhone users versus Android users, one can estimate that the Android users had a more than 10% tap rate, while the iPhone users still having had to download an app and having to open this -- the app and both the scan mode, there the tap rate was somewhat less than 5%.

So with the new iOS usability improving so dramatically, we now believe it's going to be much more common with well-orchestrated campaigns to get to double-digit tap rates for consumers. And I think it's very important that brands now recognize that Thin Film also has subject matter expertise in how to design these programs to improve calls to action to achieve such high tap rates. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

My question actually just got answered, guys, I'm fine, thanks.

Davor Sutija

We're not answering any questions so. Okay, thank you, Andrew.

Davor Sutija

Thank you very much. And we look forward to connecting again with the Q4 reports, which will be in February 28. Thank you, again, for participating today and looking forward to reengaging shortly. Thank you.

