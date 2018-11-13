Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) CEO Brent Binions on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Brent Binions - President & CEO

Karen Sullivan - COO

Vlad Volodarski - CFO & CIO

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity

Pammi Bir - Scotiabank

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Chartwell Retirement Residences Q3 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm going to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brent Binions, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences. Please go ahead, sir.

Brent Binions

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. There is a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our website at chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab. Joining me are Vlad Volodarski, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer; and Karen Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer.

Let me remind everyone that during this call, we may make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures. I direct you to our MD&A and other security filings for information about the assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking information and details of such non-GAAP measures. These documents can be found on our website or at sedar.com. Guided by our vision of making people's lives better and our mission, values and beliefs, our key focus remains on delivering exceptional services and quality care to our residents. We are confident that our investments in employee engagement and resident experience initiatives, combined with our innovative marketing and sales strategies will continue to set us apart from competition and produce sustainable value to our unitholders.

In 2018, we continue to make good progress in our five priority areas as shown on Slide 4. Our operating teams, with the support of our corporate office departments, delivered solid operating results in Q3 '18, same property adjusted net operating income increased $1.1 million or 1.6% in Q3 '18 and $7.4 million or 3.7% in 2018 year-to-date. At September 30, our liquidity position, which included cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity under our credit facilities amounted to $372.9 million. In addition, our share of cash and equity accounted joint ventures was $8.5 million.

As shown on Slide 5, interest coverage ratio remained strong at 3.2 in Q3 2018 and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 7.8 at September 30, '18. It's important to point out that Chartwell is well prepared for continued success in the current rising interest rate environment. Our debt maturity profile is well staggered, with most of the next 10 years' maturities not exceeding our target of 10% of our total debt. The weighted average term to maturity of our mortgage portfolio is over 7 years, our exposure to variable rate debt is small and we continue to fix rates on these variable rate mortgages through interest rate swaps.

We build value in our real estate portfolio through asset management programs, development of new properties and opportunistic acquisitions, as shown on Slide 6. These value add activities are supported by extensive industry and market research and by rigorous risk management practices. So far in 2018, we have acquired five properties for $317.4 million, substantially increasing our weighting in Western Canada, and we sold our interest in four non-core properties in Quebec. This year, we've opened two newly built residences in Quebec and 1 in Ontario. The opening of Chartwell Carlton Retirement Residences in Burnaby, BC is scheduled for December. All of these residences have met or exceeded our pre-leasing targets.

Work continues on our development pipeline of 1,742 suites with six projects in construction and six projects in predevelopment. Options to acquire interests in development projects by Batimo in Quebec are expected to add another 2,784 suites to our portfolio over time.

I would now like to turn it over to Karen Sullivan, our Chief Operating Officer, to talk about some operational initiatives that she and her team are working on. Karen?

Karen Sullivan

Thanks, Brent. Turning to Slide 7; during Q3, we received the results of our 2018 mystery shops, which targeted 121 properties, including 59 Chartwell homes and 62 competitors. For the first time, we added prospect interactions with our contact center in order to assess the entire customer journey. On average, Chartwell outperformed its competition in all categories, with an overall score of 71%, which was 15% higher than competitors.

We also recently received the results of an Ipsos brand awareness survey that demonstrated that Chartwell leads in English Canada compared to all its competitors in both unaided and aided awareness. We also made significant gains in Quebec in both categories of awareness compared to 2017. We view these positive mystery shop and awareness results as validating the effectiveness of both our sales process and our marketing strategies.

Turning to Slide 8; we also received the results of our employee engagement and resident satisfaction surveys, and I'm pleased to report we have the highest year-over-year increases in both measures. As I have indicated previously, we focus on very satisfied and very engaged, our top box scores, and we moved the dial 9.5% for resident satisfaction and 12% for employee engagement between 2017 and 2018. We continue to believe that the introduction of our Welcome to Chartwell program and our focus on leadership training for our management teams are the reasons for this significant increase.

Also in Q3, our homes across the country began to prepare well in advance for the 2018-2019 outbreak season through a targeted campaign called Infection Control: It's EVERYBODY'S BUSINESS. The campaign focuses on awareness and education through targeted presentations, conference calls and strategic communication to residents and families, as well as immunization clinics.

Finally, we recently began welcoming residents at Chartwell Le Teasdale Phase II in Terrebonne, Quebec, and we are preparing for the opening of Chartwell Carlton in Burnaby, BC before the end of the year. We're also preparing to have a busy Q1 with the opening of the Sumach by Chartwell in Downtown Toronto, and Chartwell Wescott in Edmonton.

I will now turn it over to Vlad to discuss our Q3 2018 financial performance.

Vlad Volodarski

Thanks, Karen. As shown on Slide 10, in Q3 2018, net income from continuing operations and total comprehensive income was $9.1 million compared to $10.2 million in Q3 2017, primarily due to higher direct property operating, general administrative, depreciation and finance costs, partially offset by higher resident revenues and lower transaction costs.

For Q3 2018, FFO was $53.3 million or $0.25 per unit diluted, compared to $50.5 million or $0.26 per unit diluted in Q3 2017. The following items contributed to the change in FFO: higher adjusted net operating income of $5 million, consisting of $1.1 million or 1.6% increase in same property adjusted NOI and a $3.9 million increase in contribution from acquisitions and developments; higher management fee revenue of $0.6 million and other items combined of $0.3 million were partially offset by higher G&A expenses of $1.7 million and higher finance costs of $1.4 million. Same property occupancy was 91.5% in Q3 2018 compared to 92.5% in Q3 2017.

Turning to our operating platform results. As shown on Slide 11, in Q3 2018, our Ontario platform same property adjusted NOI increased $0.2 million or 0.7% as rental rate increases, in line with competitive market conditions and higher ancillary revenues, were partially offset by lower occupancies and higher staffing costs, communication, marketing and repairs and maintenance expenses.

In Q3 2018, same-property occupancy was 86.5% compared to 88.3% in Q3 2017. In Q3 2018, our Western Canada same property adjusted NOI increased $0.1 million or 0.8%, primarily due to rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions and higher ancillary revenues, partially offset by lower occupancies and higher staffing costs, as shown on Slide 12. Occupancy in Q3 2018 was 96.2% compared to 96.9% in Q3 2017.

On Slide 13, you will see our Quebec platform same-property adjusted NOI increased $0.4 million or 2.5% in Q3 2018, primarily due to rental rate increases, partially offset by lower occupancies and higher staffing costs. In Q3 2018, same-property occupancy was 92.4% compared to 92.9% in Q3 2017.

As shown on Slide 14, our Canadian Long Term Care platform same property adjusted NOI increased $0.4 million or 5.1% in Q3 2018, primarily due to higher preferred accommodation revenues, partially offset by timing of certain expenses. Weighted average occupancy in the same property portfolio was 98.3% in Q3 2018 compared to 98.7% in Q3 2017.

I will now turn the call back to Brent to wrap up.

Brent Binions

Thanks, Vlad. We know we are on the right path. Only highly engaged employees go above and beyond every day to deliver exceptional services and quality care to our residents, creating memorable, personalized experience and wow moments. Very satisfied residents are 4x more likely to recommend their residence to their friends and become true ambassadors for Chartwell. We know we have more work to do, and we are excited and driven to do it.

As we continue our journey, it has been extremely rewarding for us and our teams to see the significant growth in our employee engagement and customer satisfaction rates in 2018. As Karen pointed out, our employment engagement scores increased 12% to 49% of highly engaged, and our resident satisfaction scores increased 9.5% to 59% of very satisfied. We are confident that these improvements in employee engagement and resident satisfaction will translate to higher occupancies and growth in cash flows for our unitholders over time.

Thank you for your time and attention this morning, and we would now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Our first question is from Chris Couprie from CIBC.

Chris Couprie

I just want to talk about the organic growth outlook, kind of ticked a little bit lower this quarter for the retirement home business. Just wondering if you could give us some comments there on your outlook.

Brent Binions

Yes, Chris. Sure. Yes, it's been a little lower this quarter. But as we point out every time, our quarterly number fluctuates and impacted by a number of items. We consistently guided to between 3% and 4% same property net operating income growth, and we expect to deliver that this year.

Chris Couprie

So in other words, it sounds like Q4, in terms of growth rates, should be a little bit better than Q3?

Brent Binions

That's our expectation.

Chris Couprie

Can you talk about the competitive environment? Has it gotten any more challenging?

Brent Binions

Chris, are you talking about new supply?

Chris Couprie

Yes.

Brent Binions

Yes. Not much really changed from the last time that we talked about it. Certain markets in Ontario, like Durham Region in Ottawa, continue to be very competitive, and there's more supply coming next year. The rest of the country is more stable. There's always a lot of activity going on in Quebec, but it is more in line with sort of the penetration rates and population growth in that province. We are working on consolidating the supply data that we have here internally, and we expect to provide a bit more color to our investors with our Q4 filings. But generally I can tell you not much has changed since the last time we talked about it.

Chris Couprie

And just curious, the TV advertising campaign that you guys are running. Have you seen any kind of data back for it, in terms of how it's helping you guys?

Brent Binions

You know, it's always hard to give a specific answer to that question. A couple of things we'd say is that certainly a lot of anecdotal response to it. We've heard back from numerous players around the country and in the U.S. that it's a terrific ad campaign. We're getting very positive response from it. The only other thing I could say is we look out at our numbers on a weekly basis, and we look out what it's going to look like next month or the month after that. The month of October had the highest number of people moving in or signing up to move in that we didn't expect to move in, in our history.

So I don't know, maybe that's due to the advertising, but I can't actually say that. I would say it was a great result.

Karen Sullivan

And our brand, as I mentioned, our brand awareness, we were number one in Canada. So it certainly could have had an effect there, I would say.

The next question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities.

Jonathan Kelcher

Just on the Ontario occupancy. Do you think that's bottomed where it is today? And where do you see that trending over 2019?

Brent Binions

Well, yes. We certainly feel that the occupancy is probably one of the lowest levels that we've seen in Ontario in a while. We expect to grow from here. I would caveat this by also saying that usually we have the winter dip in Ontario that generally relates to flu season, and that is hard to predict on how severe or not that is going to be. It looks better this year than it was before. But that is always a big unknown. And so we certainly do expect to grow occupancy in Ontario going forward.

Jonathan Kelcher

And the flu season is more of just a timing issue, correct? You usually get the occupancy back in the following quarters?

Brent Binions

Right.

Jonathan Kelcher

Looking at your -- or looking actually at the Batimo properties, it looks like there's a couple that are expect to be stabilized in Q1. Would you expect to purchase them in Q1 next year?

Brent Binions

Yes, in accordance with our agreement with Batimo, once the property achieves stabilized levels of occupancy, we can purchase that property at that time. And so once they hit those levels, we will start working with Batimo on the acquisition.

Jonathan Kelcher

So that could be Q1 or maybe drift into Q2?

Brent Binions

Right.

Jonathan Kelcher

And can you ballpark how much that would be for the two properties?

Brent Binions

No, not at this time.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just lastly, on the Sumach, how's pre-leasing going at that?

Brent Binions

Pre-leasing is going very strong. We actually start disclosing in our MD&A the reservations numbers, so you will see that Sumach is 52% preleased, and there is very healthy traffic to the sales center. And we expect as the building getting closer to being completed that the leasing will accelerate further.

Jonathan Kelcher

Where do you expect to be on opening?

Brent Binions

We underwritten about 60%. We're certainly optimistic that we'll be there, if not, higher.

Next question is from Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity.

Brendon Abrams

I see you've broken out the expected yields in your construction developments versus your predevelopment. And it's a little lower on the predevelopment side. I'm just wondering what's driving kind of those lower yields? Is it cost inflation or increase in the construction cost that we've been seeing across the industry?

Brent Binions

Yes, it's a combination of factors. Certainly cost inflation is one. We are trying to be very conservative from where we are underwriting these projects, particularly given the uncertainty for these projects during predevelopment, where the tenders have not been awarded yet. And so, generally, it would be the escalation and construction costs, and, I guess, some outperformance on the project that are in construction where we fixed costs a year or two ago. And now with the increase in rental rates, our expected income went up a bit.

Brendon Abrams

Does the new environment change your view on how you view development, or your outlook on certain projects going forward?

Brent Binions

For sure. We are taking a lot more conservative approach when we are underwriting these projects because of the fast acceleration in construction costs. And if that continues, some of the projects may not -- actually we may not be starting some of the projects. Our expectation though is that the construction costs will moderate in 2019, and the projects that we have here on the list in our MD&A will go forward.

Brendon Abrams

Switching gears here; I know a significant portion of the rate you charge to the residents is the accommodation or the rent part. With apartment rents rising in most markets across Canada, especially here in the Greater Toronto area, how do you see this impacting your rates going forward? I mean, from your experience, is there a correlation or a lag here? And maybe if you could just provide some color and insight on this.

Brent Binions

Yes, for sure. With the rising rental rates particularly for the independent living seniors apartment product that we are building now, there is direct correlation to that. And so our expectation is that our rents will follow the rise in the multi residential rates. It's a little different with the all-inclusive product. We're competing more with the existing supply of retirement residences. And so -- but as the rates go up, I think everything goes up.

Brendon Abrams

And just on the financing of your debt, how are you seeing rates these days and kind of the movement there?

Brent Binions

Well, we still finance the majority of our properties with CMHC insured mortgages, about close to 70% of our, all debt -- of all our mortgages are CMHC insured, and the spread that we are paying on CMHC insured mortgages is between 80 or 100 basis points on top of the Government of Canada bond. So we are financing properties right today at about 3.43, 50, all in cost for CMHC insured mortgages.

The following question is from Pammi Bir from Scotia Capital.

Pammi Bir

Just wanted to clarify maybe 1 point on the lease-up losses and the imputed debt costs on development, I think in the press release, you mentioned that the hit to year-to-date FFO was $4.8 million. But I think in the MD&A, it indicates it at $3.1 million. I'm just curious, what is the correct amount to use?

Brent Binions

Pammi, let me take this and get back to you on this one.

Pammi Bir

And how do you see the lease-up losses trending just over the next 12 months as you start some of these additional projects? Some will stabilize, some coming online, just curious how that figure trends?

Brent Binions

Yes. That item is very volatile, I'd say. It's really dependent on the timing of when we open sales center and start to hire people to lease the new developments. And that is offset by properties that are more mature in their pre-leasing activities and already open and generate positive cash flow. And so that item is very hard to forecast. As you know, in the past, all these amounts would have been capitalized to the cost of the development, in fact that's how we underwrite all the projects. But if we're looking for a number, between probably $5 million and $6 million a year would be a reasonable estimate, given the development pipeline that we have, but it could be very volatile from quarter-to-quarter or even year to year.

Pammi Bir

Just switching gears, any update from a taxation standpoint, are you expecting to be potentially, I guess, taxable in 2019? Or will you be able to push this out a little further? Just curious if you can shed some light on that.

Brent Binions

We cannot provide an update at this point in time, but we will do it with our year-end filings.

Pammi Bir

Maybe just last question on the development yields; what sort of spreads relative to acquisition cap rates do you want to see, sufficient to compensate for the risk of some of these projects?

Brent Binions

Well, we're still looking at each project based on its merits and our risk assessments of these projects. Our targets remain the same. We're looking to at least create 10% value when we're building these properties, getting IRRs at 250 basis points higher than our cost of capital, and have at least 100 basis points higher cap on costs are expected on levered deals compared to what we think we could buy the comparative project at. I always caveat that by saying that there are no projects that are comparable to what we're building, in many cases, that are available to be purchased so that last metric is a bit more judgmental, I would say.

And there are no further questions registered. I'll turn the meeting back to Mr. Binions. Please go ahead, sir.

Brent Binions

All right. That wraps up today's conference call. Thanks again to everybody for joining us. As always, if you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call. Thank you, and goodbye.

Thank you. The conference has now ended.