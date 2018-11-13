Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) CEO Mark Davis on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Mark Davis

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for our conference call and webcast today. As usual, joining me is Rohit Bhardwaj, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I commence the review, I'd like to remind you our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities available at sedar.com. One of the non-IFRS measure we'll refer to on this call is adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. For simplicity, we'll just refer to this as EBITDA as opposed to adjusted EBITDA, both of these terms are fully defined in our MD&A.

Now turning to our results. As we noted in our first and second quarter calls, we anticipated that the results for the second half of 2018 will be better than the first half of 2018 and 2019 results to be better than 2018, we are still of that belief. While in aggregate, our third quarter results were strong, EBITDA from the operating businesses do not reflect the full earnings potential of the business. However, we're still on-track to deliver stronger results in the second half of the year than we did in the first half.

Before Rohit and I review our third quarter results, I have some comments on the additional litigation reserve we announced last week, which significantly affected our reported Q3 results.

As we announced last week, subject to court approval, we settled the main class action civil lawsuit that arose out of the alleged anti-competitive conduct of the General Chemical entities, which were acquired by Chemtrade in 2014. The final court ruling is expected about mid-year 2019. As part of our acquisition, we had negotiated an indemnity from the seller. Unfortunately, our legal and settlement costs are substantially higher than we had expected and well in excess of that indemnity. Although the main action has been resolved, there are a few smaller lawsuit's involving substantially lower volume of commerce that remain outstanding.

As a result, during the third quarter of 2018, we increased our litigation reserve by $35 million. This is in addition to the $65 million reserve established during the second quarter of 2018. This reserve is to cover an aggregate legal fees related to these matters, the settlement amount for the main action and our estimate of amounts are necessary to resolve the lawsuit's that remain outstanding. Obviously, this is a distasteful result but we're happy to get this behind us, so we continue to focus on improving our businesses. Our discussion of the business and it's results will exclude the effect of this litigation reserve.

So turning now to our businesses and their markets. Third quarter EBITDA was over $88 million, an increase of about $14 million versus Q2, and $7 million versus Q3 of last year. As a general statement, market conditions for our products remain favorable. Pricing for all of our sulfuric acid products, reagent, merchants and ultra-pure continue to move up. In particular, higher pricing for merchant acid mitigated the significantly reduced volume of merchant acid we received from our major byproduct supplier this year as opposed to last year, as they implemented a process change in their facility. While sulfuric acid, the main product in sulfur products and performance chemicals or SPPC segment performed well. Some of the smaller products experienced issues, which led to the segment reporting a decline in EBITDA during the third quarter of 2018 relative to the third quarter of 2017.

Rohit will comment on some of the actions we've taken to rectify the situation. Our water chemicals business reported higher volumes in revenue for aluminum sulfate or alum. We're seeing higher prices in the market for alum as all suppliers seek to recover increased raw material costs. But as we indicated on the last call, increasing raw material costs are squeezing our margins until contracts can be renegotiated. This is not a year-end contracting business, but we are seeing price increases as contracts renew and expect that we will more than recoup these costs over time. Our potassium chloride or KCl plant is increasing output following it's expansion. However, we needed to rework certain of our higher-margin material as it wasn't produced to the necessary specification. Our chlor-alkali business performed well, although net backs for caustic soda during the third quarter were lower than the second quarter.

I'll have some closing remarks on the outlook for our key products after Rohit provide you some additional details on our third quarter results. Rohit?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thanks, Mark. Good morning, everyone. As Mark mentioned, while our operating results for the third quarter of 2018 don't fully reflect the earning potential of the businesses, they're showing improvement over the first half of the year. The additional reserve for the remaining General Chemical pre-acquisition antitrust lawsuit's have a significant impact on EBITDA and distributable cash.

I will exclude this item in my comments this morning to better compare the actual operating performance of our businesses.

Revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $418.2 million, which was $17.7 million higher than the third quarter of 2017, despite the decrease in merchant sulfuric acid volume. As Mark mentioned, this increase in revenue was largely driven by higher revenues in water products. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures was $54 million or $0.58 per unit compared with $46.8 million or $0.51 per unit in 2017. The main reason for the increase was higher results in the water solutions and specialty chemicals or WSSC segment and in the Electrochemicals or EC segment.

Aggregate EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $88.8 million compared with $81.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in EBITDA is mainly attributable to higher EBITDA in the WSSC and EC segments.

Turning to segmented results for the quarter, SPPC generated revenue of $129.6 million compared with $125.6 million in 2017.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.2 million, which was $3 million lower than 2017. From a revenue perspective, higher prices from merchant sulfuric acid helped to offset lower volumes due to reduced availability of merchant acid supply. EBITDA was negatively affected by poor results for sodium bisulfite or SBS and for sulfur. Sulfur is also negatively affected by turnarounds at refineries, which resulted in reduced supply. As far as SBS is concerned, we will be transitioning to selling through the distributor that previously marketed our SBS. This will provide increased operational flexibility and reduced cost. Consequently, once the transition is complete, results will improve.

Our WSSC segment reported third quarter revenue of $116.6 million compared with $103.1 million in 2017. EBITDA was $24.1 million compared with $21.1 million generated in 2017. The increased revenue was mainly due to higher volumes and selling prices of our water products. However, despite increase in prices, the rising raw material costs continue to squeeze margins. We expect to see margins improved as contracts are renewed at prices reflecting the higher raw material costs.

While market conditions for KCl remains firm, we generated lower earnings due to the need to rework certain material that wasn't produced to specification. While this was not a large amount of volume, it was our active pharmaceutical ingredients or API material, which attracts high margins and thus the rework-effected results. Most of the rework has now been completed. Finally, results benefited by insurance recovery of $2.2 million. This relates to an issue that occurred in 2016.

Our EC segment reported revenue of $172 million and EBITDA of $57.1 million, both of which were close to last year. Net back for caustic soda and hydrochloric acid or HCL were higher than the third quarter of 2017. The positive effect of higher prices were somewhat offset by lower sales volume. While there has been some volatility in the caustic prices recently, the long-term forecast for caustic soda remain favorable with higher prices expected through at least 2022. Sodium chlorate results were lower than the third quarter of last year as higher input costs and lower sales volume more than offset higher realized pricing. The main reason for the lower volume with a loss of a customer and we've placed this volume elsewhere for 2019.

Maintenance capital expenditures in the third quarter were $17.2 million. We expect maintenance CapEx in 2018 to be between $80 million and $90 million. Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate costs during the third quarter of 2018 were $49.7 million compared with $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. The primary reason for the increase was the $35 million reserve for the antitrust lawsuit's. Ignoring this, corporate cost during the third quarter of 2018 were lower than the third quarter of 2017 by $5.2 million due to $7.1 million of lower incentive compensation.

Our balance sheet remains sound with our bank covenants well below required levels and we maintain ample liquidity. We have roughly $332.7 million room on our $525 million revolving facility.

I'll now hand the call back to Mark. Mark?

Mark Davis

Thank you, Rohit. Even though we had to increase the amount of our litigation reserve, we're pleased that settled the main class action suite and they have that uncertainty behind us. 2018 has been a challenging year for our SPPC and WSSC segments, and our substantial performance does not reflect the full potential of the underlying businesses. Both of these segments have undergone a number of substantial changes, ranging from a significant reduction in merchant acid volume to raw material pricing pressure on water chemicals.

As we've mentioned, we're taking actions to improve these issues and other issues and the results should be seen in 2019 as we indicated last quarter. Despite these issues, from a distributable cash perspective, through the first three quarters of the year excluding the litigation reserve, we generated $1.34 per unit of distributable cash, which is well in excess of our year-to-date distributions of $0.90 per unit. While the antitrust lawsuit's are costing us considerably more than we expected, as Rohit mentioned, we maintained ample liquidity and tend to draw on our credit lines to fund these expenses.

We remain focused on the things we can control such as ensuring that our plants operate well and our supply chain is robust and efficient. These actions should allow us to capitalize on the generally favorable conditions for most of our products. The fourth quarter typically generates lower EBITDA than our third quarter. And SPPC both region and our access to sulfur tends to be lower as a production of gasoline tends to be lower in winter months and refineries often take turnarounds. In particular, in this fourth quarter, the main pipeline connected refinery for our Beaumont facility is taking an extended turnaround that will affect SPPC's fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter is also seasonally lower for our water products. Finally, in our EC segment, demand for chlorine also tends to be weaker. Since we need to sell either chlorine or HCL to produce caustic soda, we anticipate running our North Vancouver facility has slightly reduced rates in the quarter. Having said all of that, the second half of 2018 will deliver better results in our first half.

The third quarter should be our peak earnings this year, and while the fourth quarter will be weaker, is expected to be materially better than the fourth quarter of 2017. While we need to continue to execute well, we're looking forward to 2019 when many of our improvement initiatives will take an effect and the markets for our products continue to look firm.

I'll make a few brief comments on how we see the markets for our key products. As mentioned, pricing for all of our acid products regen, ultra-pure and merchant have upward momentum, especially in merchant acid. Alum pricing is also moving up as we've indicated over recent quarters and now as a result of the raw material cost push. The chloride industry continues to run at high utilization rates. Pricing for 2019 has moved up albeit not by the magnitude we would've expected for our virtually sold-out industry.

Turning to chlor-alkali, the HCL market remains quite attractive from both a volume and pricing perspective.

As Rohit mentioned, there's some recent volatility in the Northeast Asia caustic price, recall that imports for our region has a strong correlation to the price that we can obtain for our product. One difficulty is that the volume actually sold under that index, has decreased significantly over recent years. That means that sales of our relatively small volumes can have a short-term disproportionate effect on the index price. We believe that is what's happening now. We along with industry experts continue to believe that the long-term fundamentals for caustic soda remains strong and pricing is expected to increase materially from it's current level and be high through at least 2022, which is far as -- which is as far as an export project.

To conclude, while 2018 has been a trying year, we are seeing the improvements in the second half of the year that we expected, and we continue to see a much improved 2019. Thank you for your attention.

Rohit and I will now be pleased to answer any questions you may have. Operator?

Joel Jackson

So you're basically saying you'd expect, I guess, slightly low earnings in all your three segments in Q4 overall a lot higher than Q4 '17. Correct?

Mark Davis

Correct.

Joel Jackson

Are you right now capturing on chlorate, as you look into the pricing for next year, settling down the contracts for pricing. Are you capturing enough pricing increases to cover a higher electricity cost? And then similar question on the alum side, at what point, what month, what quarter do you think higher alum pricing that you're realizing today will offset the higher asset and material cost?

Mark Davis

Yes. It is -- it's also -- the simple answer is -- are, yes, we believe our cut price increases are more than offsetting our power cost increases. Remember actually that if you're looking at us compared to other chlorate producers is a jurisdictions on which you are based have a big influence on your power costs, but we're doing fine on that basis, like to do better of course, but we're more than recapturing. Alum pricing as we've indicated is moving -- is 60% of our business is municipal contracts, those are generally annual bids, where you're locked in the pricing. So if raw material pricing stops moving is -- over the next 6 or 9 months, after as the bids come due is we should actually, we believe more than recapture that. But if they keep moving up, it'll continue to be a drag until they stabilize and then when they move down, actually as we should benefit.

Joel Jackson

I want to understand your commentary on caustic. So obviously, the Northeast Asian caustic price index is quite a liquid, it's been liquid all year. Have any of your 20 or so caustic customers asked to -- now to reopen pricing for Q1? Or are we still waiting a month? Or I mean what specific are you seeing, which you are expecting for caustic for Q1 at this point?

Mark Davis

So as a grossly over general statement, and generalized statement is the index pricing for the last month of every quarter is the key determinant, I mean how we're able to price for the following quarter. So -- and it's not that our customers have to ask for it, it's basically the way our contracts work or the market works. So the pricing for early December will have a large determinant on the price we realize in the first quarter next year.

Joel Jackson

But right now, it's a little early. But right now it looks like you might see lower price in Q1 or really just a few weeks early?

Rohit Bhardwaj

It's a little early, and I think in the last week or two, the Northeast Asia index seems to be recovering a bit. So it'll be lower than Q1 last year, that's pretty assured of that, but it's hard to tell where it's going to land.

Mark Davis

As all of you on the phone I think have read the index report is that there's a number of things that the industry believes are one-off events that actually have an, as I said, a disproportionate effect to do the minimal volume. So we have to wait for, again, another month to see actually if the one-off events actually have a positive effect on the index versus where we're today.

Jacob Bout

First, I want to start off on the dividend. And your thoughts on maintaining the dividend at the current level. So I know the payout ratio was kind of sub-60% for the quarter, but the 10% yield, would you ever consider cutting that dividend to pay down debt?

Mark Davis

Yes. I'll just say no. As long as we can actually afford the distribution rate. We set up back in 2007, we see no reason to change it. So is the 10% dividend yield in our view is rich? And we think actually hopefully that yield will come down as our share price recovers, but we have no current inclination to actually reduce the distribution despite the 10% yield.

Jacob Bout

Maybe then turning to the SPPC business. I think you've got to go back 10 years to where we saw margins similar to what we saw in the quarter. So maybe you can help us with what happened this quarter. So I think you talked a bit about poor results from the sodium bisulfite, turnarounds on sulfur side and the outsourcing of marketing. How big of a hit was that on each one of those?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So the big one is the sodium -- sorry go ahead.

Jacob Bout

Yes, just for the quarter.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, yes, for a quarter. So the big one is SBS because there're two things there. One is -- so SBS is a byproduct that comes out of our acid plant, so we cannot control to a large extent how much gets generated. And so when we've had these issues of the market being wrong, we normally have had lower margin and trying to sell that product but you've also incurred actually additional cost to dispose of it and to move it at a negative economics, so that hurts. So if you look at our quarter we were down $3 million from last year Q3, and I'd say the SBS hurt was even more than that. So call it $4 million or $5 million, so the bigger impact in the quarter.

Sulfur was not as significant but call it in the $1 million, $1.5 million as well. So there were a couple of pretty significant things here that affected the results for the third quarter.

Jacob Bout

And the outsourcing of marketing.

Mark Davis

Sorry?

Jacob Bout

And how about the outsourcing of the marketing transitioning yourself.

Mark Davis

We're transitioning that, so it'll take a few months to get that transition because we had made other arrangements, and while we have a contract with the marketer. It will take a few months to get the supply chain all worked out, and so I would say by Q2 next year, we should start to see the benefits of the marketing.

Jacob Bout

And is that $2 million to $3 million or what that be?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, it sounds about right. But we don't to get too much into those economics right now. But yes, it should be in that ballpark.

Jacob Bout

And then maybe just stepping back a bit, as a segment, SPPC business, you ever get back to that kind of $140 million to $150 million EBITDA range or...

Rohit Bhardwaj

So one thing to remember is that $140 million to $150 million included our Montreal East business that we disposed of, we sold. So that took away about $20 million, $25 million, so I would try to reset the expectation from the $150 million to the $125 million and...

Mark Davis

This should evolve as the years go and as we get into '19 be movement back towards that number, right? Is -- there're other things that are affecting this, if you're taking this big long term look at life in addition to Montréal is again, remember that Vale cut significant volume this year. But it's not only actually head us loses margin, but also we're caring excess railcar costs, right? There is some -- we didn't process as much regen in the quarter because some of our refineries took turnarounds, etcetera. So you put all that in as pricing increases as our cost structure is rationalized, as SBS becomes a positive contributor, as we definitely start moving back towards those numbers.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, and sorry. You have to keep in mind the Augusta closure as well. So there have been some kind of systemic changes to the business, so there're some transient things that might take up few quarters to recover from but there are couple of structural things that have happened in that segment.

Jacob Bout

Last question here. North Van, I noticed so your chlor-alkali volumes down year-on-year. How is the plant running, and what's kind of normalized run rate that we should be thinking about?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So that is running well. But as Mark mentioned, given what we're seeing in chlorine seasonally and a little bit to in HCL as well. We would run a slightly reduced rate. But in terms of operating the plant, I mean, getting the 50,000 MECUs a quarter is definitely a reasonable run rate, we could always achieve on that a little bit as well but that would be a kind of a sustainable run rate.

David Newman

Guys, see the Vale, I think you've previously suggested that the volumes kind of on the back to Jacob's question, might actually come up a bit in '19. Is that still in this sort of the cards? Or do you think that's -- we're going to kind of maintain where we are on a volume basis?

Mark Davis

No, we should come back up. If you recall kind of couple of years ago we had thought there'd be a 25% cut, the cut was about 50%, right?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Right.

Mark Davis

We'll end up somewhere between 50% and 75% but it should be more than we got this year.

David Newman

Okay, got it and then on the turnaround. Is that mean, from what I'm reading this, it's pretty much in the rearview mirror. So you should be able to capture perhaps the $1 million or $2 million in 4Q or halfway through 4Q kind of thing?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Well, yes. But I think as Mark mentioned there is one large -- it's not our turnaround but it's the customer for our Beaumont facility that's pipeline connected, is taking [indiscernible] outage and that's -- that tend to be an extended outage from the customer side.

David Newman

Would that be kind of a wash with what you saw in this quarter?

Mark Davis

You also got to remember in our -- in -- the regen businesses' third quarter is always seasonally strong, right?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Right.

David Newman

No, I mean just on the refinery competent.

Rohit Bhardwaj

So there are two things, the one -- the other refinery issue we had in Q3 was actually a sulfur...

David Newman

So that's great. That's what I'm referring to, sorry guys.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Okay. So we are done with the regen acid, the sulfur should be -- the sulfur was not as significant that's maybe you're done with the $1 million, if not....

David Newman

That's right.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, yes that should be okay.

Mark Davis

Yes, yes that should be okay.

David Newman

And then it looks like you've sold some assets in the quarter, reflected about $8 million gain. Is there -- did you sell some things? Or what's going on?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. So we had some real estate that we sold, and we're still using the filling that -- at that site, but we did sell it and recognize the gain on it.

David Newman

And needs to flag down, I think, as something maybe they might do, is there any other assets you might be thinking about selling and what you're sort of thinking in proceeds at all?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Well, this was kind of a more of a one-off, I think what Mark has mentioned in the past is that there are certain -- there're certain products in our portfolio that if at the right value might make sense but there isn't -- there's nothing eminent turn on that front.

David Newman

And all-in flagged freight cost, I mean did you -- that something that seems to be prevailing the entire industry. We know railroads have always been a bit of problem throughout the winter period. So any road update on freight cost, can you get that through on water pricing as well and things like that.

Mark Davis

That's a big bold question. Let's try it this way, right, is I think there's consistent pressure on rail freight rates. But as you said, that's an industry-wide thing. So we ought to be able to recoup those. I think all the railways have actually been working diligently to improve their service levels from some of the less than stellar service levels last year. So I believe they've made serious efforts and serious steps, and obviously, the proof will be in the pudding during the winter, right? On the alum businesses that's primarily a trucking business, and for those of you that actually have read about the trucking industry is costs are going up and drivers are short in short supply.

But again, having said all that is due to our geographic footprint is arguably increasing freight costs sort of make our more proximate plants actually more competitive than for their distant plants because they have a bigger freight hit than our plants. So it's a similar story in alum as it is with raw material is, I believe, we're going to get all those freight costs back, but contract -- the municipal stuff comes up on an annual basis.

David Newman

I was more thinking about the ACH PAC plant, I know you're kind of moving stuff around to kind of keep the customer happy with the fledgling business and all that. So is that kind of getting sorted out too as well?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, I think that sort of can travel longer distances so there will be some impact. But we don't think that's going to be.

Mark Davis

But you're right there. We go back to what we've said a while ago and actually as we've maybe forgotten, is actually as our -- as the production of our facilities has been lined out, the illogical movements we've had to make have actually been reduced and refining good customer take-up.

David Newman

On CapEx for next year, I would assume you kind of running around where you are this year. And is there with the hydrochloric acid prices where they are, and obviously, that's doing very well, would you consider a second burner? And would that be considered for '19?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So right now, I mean, I think that we've had $80 million to $90 million in CapEx or probably the $90 million is, again, we don't have our plans still finalized but in that kind of ballpark. And as far as the HCL goes, we actually have three burners right now. And we obviously, pleased with the announcement of that LNG terminal that could have a significant impact on natural gas tracking. But as you know that's a ways out. So very unlikely we would put in a fourth burner in '19. But we're obviously, be considering it, we're considering when the pipeline...

Mark Davis

It's consumable, we might make a decision in '19, if we wouldn't actually have it online in '19.

Steven Hansen

The bulk of the questions have been asked but I just want to ask one sort of broader maybe harder question. The -- it is painful as it's been, it is good to see this general chemical issue, I think, behind us now. But I think the 1 criticism that comes up is maybe the lack of due diligence that was done on General Chemical or the lack of foresight around how large this penalty could have been and standards of indemnity in place. But how do you respond to investors who are concerned about the due diligence process? I understand we're not really in the M&A activity, investor were thinking about that in the future, how do you respond and how do you give them comfort?

Mark Davis

Yes, look, it's quite simply -- well, it's not simple. The issue was well known by us at the time we were acquiring General, we obtained top-notch antitrust advice from a white-shoe law firm out of Washington, and their analysis indicated that high-end of our range should be substantially less than the indemnity we obtained. So we thought we were way on side, and in fairness to actually I think them is the damages that are going to be paid on this thing are also well inside the indemnity. The legal costs that are associated with that is I think were the biggest miss from both the law firm and we were. So from a diligence perspective, as far as we're concerned is we actually did all the right diligence and came to the wrong conclusion on the quantum of the risk and the costs.

On a go-forward basis, I think what is quite clear to us is no matter what the size of indemnity is, we will -- we won't buy into an antitrust risk again. Because the expert advice we got on quantification of the risk was wrong by a large factor. And again, I don't think there's any fault of theirs' either, it was just an -- it's a hard thing to ask tonight. So that's where we are.

Ammar Shah

The majority of my questions have been answered. Just one, in your prepared remarks, you mentioned that you replaced a customer in the EC segment. Just wondering when that's going to kick in to results?

Mark Davis

2019.

Ammar Shah

Is that like a first half '20?

Mark Davis

Yes, yes. Unlike alum business, and again, overly simplification is the chloride business are -- is a bunch of annual contracts that often start in the beginning of the year. There are exceptions but the majority. So for calendar year 2019, we've replaced that customer.

Damir Gunja

I just wanted to just close the loop on the indemnity, was curious about the timing and actually the booking of that potentially coming in or has a payment already been made there?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So I think if you read our -- you know what -- we are settled with the plaintiffs, we actually essentially assigned our rights to that indemnity dispute over to them as part of our settlements. so we gained $51 million U.S. in cash -- or we will give them that in cash and they will take over the proceeds -- any proceeds from this indemnity dispute.

Damir Gunja

Fully?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes.

Mark Davis

Well, thank you everyone for participating, and we'll speak to you again at the end of the fourth quarter. Thank you.

