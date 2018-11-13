Associated British Foods A Cautious Buy

A dividend increase of 10 percent is still no reason to buy the stock, but ASBFY has the potential for investors if management considers a future of consolidating.

The company relies too heavily for profits on one of its businesses while others plug along, incrementally increasing sales across widely diverse industries involved in disparate sectors.

ASBFY share price is up ~20% from its low, but down from its 52-week high that makes the stock a cautious buy.

Not Much Glitz or Glamour

In my previous articles on Associated British Foods plc ADR (ASBFY) (LON: ABF), investors were encouraged to Buy on a price slump. Shares fell from a high of $41.44 to the September 2018 52-week low of $29.35 per share. Now the share price is topping $34, about as high a price I recommend paying.

ASBFY might crawl from ~$34 to $40 per share. If you own it hold it. If you are seeking a safe harbor in these turbulent news and market cycles, ASBFY is a reasonably safe stash house for extra cash. Management is considering upping the miserly current dividend yield. The stock is unlikely to engender ardor in the investment community, wuther past market news to new highs or fall too far past recent low prices per share. Therefore, I hold to my Buy recommendation, though cautiously.

Keeping It All Together

ASBFY is a diversified company led by seasoned managers. They stick to their business plan and keep ASBFY plugging along financially healthy. There’s not much glitz or glamour here. It operates in agriculture, retail, wholesale and manufacturing foodstuffs, energy, and clothing fashion. In addition to the Q4 September 2018 financial highlights, note management recommends a 10% rise in dividends, and “We invested GBP 1.165 billion back into the business this year (~$1.52B).”

Conversion to U. S. currency means Group Revenues topped $19.5B. Adjusted operating profit for year-end is more than $1.8M. Net cash is nearly $800M. Most notable is the

Strong growth in Twinings Ovaltine beverage sales.

Ingredients division continues upward in profits.

Primark fashion clothing improved its margins and position in UK markets.

Grocery revenues, profits, and margins rose slightly (9% to 9.8% Y/Y).

Revenues for Ingredients were steady Y/Y but efficiencies improved profits more than 10% and margins from 8.4% to an impressive 9.7%.

Retail shined as management wrung-outs an increase in profits by 13%, and margins increased to 11.3% in a tremendously competitive sector.

Not Much Energy From All The Sugar & Gas

The drag to ASBFY financials continues to be the sugar and ethanol industries. Sugar prices slumped largely because of overproduction and less demand. Volatility in European sugar prices has been a significant disruptor of ASBFY revenues and profits.

Assoc. British Foods purchased South Africa’s Illovo Sugar in 2016. Illovo is a major supplier to Africa’s consumer and industrial markets: sugar cane, sugar and syrup, furfural (a chemical used in fragrances and flavorings), ethanol and other derivatives, and electricity co-generation. ASBFY claims Illovo is profitable by penetrating China consumer and industrial markets, instituting overhead cuts and efficiencies in crop management.

Illovo shuttered an ethanol plant, laying off 130 staff due to weak prices and fractious government delays in policies for improving the trading environment in bioethanol. Other companies in other countries are considering or shutting down ethanol plants because of production costs increases and weakening margins. Small producers also face up against global ethyl alcohol market makers like Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM). One analyst characterizes ADM’s position on Seeking Alpha in the ethanol market this way that puts ASBFY ethanol production and sales in perspective:

ADM’s… ethanol…is not quite ready to disappear. In 2017, a total of 1,378 millions of gallons were exported throughout the world. Sugar, glucose and starch-based products also benefit from high single-digit growth. Even if the global consumption rate is rather concerning, it also benefits some industries, like ADM’s.

Two Winning Divisions

ASBFY has a profitable line of beverages under the Twinings brand. Beverages are an important contributor to the company’s bottom line. Twinings’ classic and new products are expanding sales in Thailand and Switzerland, China, Brazil, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

Twinings brand is the world’s oldest corporate logo in continuous use since 1706. Under this brand are Ovaltine malt and chocolate drinks. There are teas, coffees, hot chocolate, and malt beverages. Its popular flavored teas include Lady Grey and Darjeeling. Twinings reportedly has an association with English Grey tea. Capitalizing on the flavored water market, Twinings offers water infusion flavorings under the brand In’fuse. ASBFY also bought Acetum, a leading producer of high-quality balsamic vinegar to capitalize on the growing demand for gourmet foods.

Continuing the success of the Primark stores is critical to ASBFY’s financials and share price. Primark accounted again in 2018 for half ASBFY’s revenues and profits. That might be problematic going forward. Primark is a women’s clothing and fashion accessories retailer.

I teach business courses to international university students for a gap year in Tel Aviv. I describe the women’s clothing business as among the most fickle and dangerous, perhaps only second to restaurants. Price and style competition are fierce. There is a plethora of brick and mortar competitors, to say nothing about fierce online retailers. One female student who has worked in women’s retail told us (and here I paraphrase) buyers better be soothsayers to know what women seek months ahead. The stores better have deep inventories, wide selections and perfect presentations in their windows, in the stores and online. Women’s fashion business is not forgiving of missteps and word travels fast according to my students.

Management is not rushing anything with Primark. They seem committed to organic growth. Three stores were opened in the UK in 2018 bringing the total to 185 there. One opened in Spain, five in Germany, and one in the U. S. where there are 9. Primark stores worldwide total 365 in 2018, up from 345 in 2017. Primark plans to expand in the U. S. and Eastern Europe.

This organic growth is manageable from a cost/cash factor and operations, especially inventory control and rents. The company is conservative awaiting results of Brexit plans and concerns over European growth and economic volatility. It took ASBFY 10 years to reach 45 Primark stores in Spain.

The company is expanding its online presence but a view is not very enticing. They need to keep in mind the tragedy of Toys "R" Us that comes with giving short shrift to online presence and social media marketing. Its 2M visitors a week to primark.com is respectable but a fraction of the number of hits on competitors’ fashion clothing sites. It can also do better collecting and analyzing big data and employing artificial intelligence for improving outreach to target markets.

Caution Is The Best Advice

Investors can expect share price fluctuations depending on news and market volatility. Associated British Foods is not a company in which to expect fast revenue and profit growth. It is a cautious buy for investors looking for a reasonably safe harbor in volatile markets. The price might inch upwards twenty percent with a soft Brexit, economic stability taking hold in Europe, and resolutions to international tariff tiffs. A dividend increase of 10 percent is still no reason to buy the stock, but ASBFY has bigger potential for investors if management considers a future from building small disparate businesses. Primark remains the bright spot, but bad and too cautious choices in inventory, marketing and promotions might negatively affect the overall financial condition of ASBFY. The company relies heavily on this one division. So far, Primark is the star in the company, and as Shel Silverstein wrote, “a light in the attic.” More bright “light” is needed throughout ASBFY for moving on with divestments and M&As.

