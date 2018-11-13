Krystal Biotech: An Intriguing Gene Therapy Platform Play

Introduction

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a small biotech firm that is working on "off-the-shelf" gene therapy treatments for a variety of genetic skin disorders. While the company's approach initially seemed too good to be true, touting a universal approach to treating nearly any genetic skin condition, early data in its dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) program is encouraging, leading me to take a deeper look at the company and its long-term prospects. Its STAR-D delivery platform has the potential to deliver significant value as the company develops therapies for new indications and build a robust set of supporting data.

The STAR-D Platform

Krystal's STAR-D ("Skin TARgeted Delivery") platform uses a unique, herpes-based viral vector technology that has an innate affinity for skin cells. This HSV-1 virus can be engineered to insert the desired gene into skin cells, thus allowing them to express and produce the protein that the patient is missing. The nature of this engineered HSV-1 virus allows the gene therapy to be applied in the form of a simple topical gel formulation. This also has the added benefit of allowing for "off-the-shelf" administration. In other words, Krystal will be able to manufacture this product for use in any patient without needing to harvest and engineer fibroblasts from individual patients, like some other companies using a gene therapy approach to treat similar diseases (more on this later).

This will significantly reduce manufacturing costs, improving profitability and possibly implying a lower price point for payers and greater patient access. These therapies can be re-administered, which is necessary for chronic dermatological conditions which can manifest across the entire body. Additionally, this gene therapy product avoids systemically administration, removing the possibility of off-target gene delivery.

Phase I/II Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Data

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is a debilitating, and often deadly, chronic genetic disease that is caused by a mutation in the COL7 gene, preventing patients from producing collagen 7, which forms anchoring fibrils. Anchoring fibrils are a protein produced by skin cells that are crucial to the structural integrity of the epidermis and dermis, the outer and inner layers of skin. Without anchoring fibrils, the two layers of skin separate, resulting in severe, recurrent blistering. There are no effective treatment options for patients, and the disease is typically managed with specialized bandages that limit infection risk and pain with varying degrees of success. The disease affects children from birth, and more severe manifestations of the disease can result in carcinoma, and even death.

On October 15th, Krystal released data from its first-in-human trial, testing the safety and efficacy of KB103, the company's topical gene therapy for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. To be very clear, these results are very early, and only 4 wounds were tested between two patients (2 test wounds and 2 similarly sized control wounds). However, I believe the data presented validates the mechanism of action and delivery vehicle that is the basis of Krystal's entire platform.

The two test wounds treated with topical KB103 achieved 100% wound closure in just two weeks and stayed closed for 3.5 and 4.5 months respectively. One of the two control wounds saw closure after 2.5 months without treatment, and the second control wound failed to close in the 4.5-month observation period. Clearly, there is a need for a larger-scale trial to test the efficacy of KB103 in a greater number of patients, and in multiple wounds per patients, but these results are very encouraging. Following these results, the FDA allowed Krystal to enroll pediatric patients in subsequent trials, implying optimism in this approach. This data, in my opinion, validates the mechanism of action of the therapy and paves the way for this approach to be used in a number of genetic diseases affecting the skin.

Competitive Threats

Krystal doesn’t face any direct competitive threats in generalized DEB, though therapies from Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) target a smaller subset of the DEB population, recessive DEB (RDEB). RDEB is a more severe subtype of the disease which tends to carry a greater mortality risk and more severe blistering accompanied by scarring. The recessive form of the disease comprises 25% of the total population and can be more difficult to treat.

(Source: WCM Equity Research LLC)

Both Fibrocell and Abeona require the harvesting of patient cells, which are then engineered into intradermal injections and skin grafts, respectively. Both have demonstrated similar wound healing data to date, and are game-changing treatments for what was once a neglected disease due to how difficult it had been to develop effective therapies.

With that said, Krystal has a clear advantage over these therapies so long as KB103 can demonstrate a durable response. For one, the addressable market for KB103 is about 3x larger, including both recessive and generalized subtypes of the disease. Beyond this, the therapy does not require patients' cells to be harvested and engineered, which will also have the effect of getting patients faster access to the medication following a diagnosis.

Krystal's topical gel formulation will be unanimously preferred to intradermal injections (which can be extremely painful when injected directly into an open blister) in the case of Fibrocell, and an engineered skin graft which requires a surgical procedure in the case of Abeona. It may be the case that more severe wounds in the recessive subtype will opt for Abeona's skin grafts to ensure a more durable response. However, this will be an expensive surgical procedure and will almost certainly not be the first line of care in this disease.

One caveat is that Fibrocell and Abeona are both approximately 6-9 months ahead of Krystal in terms of clinical development. The two competitors plan to initiate their own phase III studies in RDEB in the first half of 2019, with Krystal planning to commence a phase III study in the second half of 2019. Again though, these therapies are only competing for 25% of Krystal's addressable market, and thus do not pose a significant threat to the investment thesis.

Financial Health and Cash Burn

(Source: SEC 10-Q Filings)

Given its early stage of clinical development, Krystal Biotech is a thrifty company that is on track to burn through approximately $9-10 million in FY18. The company recently completed a $60 million public offering at a price of $20.00 per share. After underwriters exercised their option to acquire additional shares, Krystal raised a total of $69 million by selling 3,450,000 shares of common stock. This brings cash & equivalents to $121 million as of last quarter's filings, putting the company in a favorable financial position.

(Source: SEC 10-Q Filings)

This capital raise may not have seemed necessary given that the company had $52 million on the books this quarter, more than 5x its total burn rate in 2018. However, as I'll discuss later in this article, this will allow Krystal to significantly ramp up its R&D efforts to bring new drug candidates into clinical trials, armed with proof-of-concept data in DEB.

Krystal's management also appears to have a high level of conviction in the firm's outlook, as key executives participated in this recent offering. The CEO and COO, Krish Krishnan and Suma Krishnan, each purchased $500,000 worth of stock at the offering price of $20.00. To put this into context, they each only take a $200,000 salary each year, implying that they are willing to put their personal savings on the line in support of this business. To put it simply, this vote of confidence inspires confidence in the company's continued clinical success and execution.

Market Opportunity in DEB

Above are our projections for the potential size of the DEB market, which range in size dependent on the annual pricing of KB103 and the market share Krystal is able to capture. Due to the severity and unmet need of the disease, we would assume a rather quick adoption, but these factors are difficult to predict without more mature data. It is entirely possible that Krystal could opt for a price in the range of $400-700k per year, in line with many other orphan drugs treating ultra-rare conditions, such as Soliris, Kanuma, and Exondys 51. However, for the purposes of these projections, we chose to opt for more conservative pricing estimates.

Based on this drug alone, one could assume a post-approval valuation of anywhere from $750 million to $3 billion (a 3x-5x multiple of peak sales, 60-70% market share), though the company has a long road of clinical milestones ahead before being worthy of such a valuation. It remains to be seen whether KB103 will replicate early data in a larger and longer phase III trial, but I remain optimistic.

Pipeline and Future Value Creation

One of the key aspects of this investment thesis is the value of the STAR-D delivery platform. This approach can be applied to therapies to treat a number of genetic diseases ranging in rarity and severity. With data in DEB validating the delivery mechanism, management is moving forward with a number of new disease targets. While this is currently a speculative, early-stage company, many of the diseases being targeted do not require lengthy clinical trials, and an effect can be observed in a relatively small group of patients.

Because of the favorable clinical and regulatory environment, management anticipates that the company will be able to swiftly move through clinical trials. As of this time next year, the company will be conducting a phase III clinical trial in DEB, phase I/II trials in Netherton syndrome and two Aesthetic Skin Condition targets. Of course, these time frames could be subject to change, but Krystal has the potential to be a dramatically different company in terms of clinical progress in just 12 months. I believe that clinical validation across a number of dermatological conditions makes Krystal and its technological assets an attractive and logical acquisition target.

Final Thoughts and Anti-Thesis Considerations

At a $323 million market cap and $202 million enterprise value, Krystal Biotech could be considered overvalued based on the very limited clinical data that has been made available to date. This, however, must be weighed with the long-term potential of this company being one of the best "platform plays" in gene therapy, with a seemingly untapped niche and validated mechanism of action in its STAR-D platform. At the end of the day, I would expect this to be a very volatile investment moving forward as bulls and bears push the stock to valuations at either extreme.

The severity of DEB lends credibility to KB103 being the cause of rapid wound closure in just two weeks in both patients, especially when considering the identical time frame for an observed treatment effect. However, it's nearly impossible to draw any conclusions as far as an observable trend in an n=4 study, and a larger study will be necessary to support these initial findings. If wound closures are found to not have a durable treatment effect and aren't able to be remedied by repeat dosing, this could derail not only the company's DEB program but also its entire pipeline.

With these risks in mind, I've built a small, speculative position in the stock with a cost average of $15 over the past few months. This is a stock that I will look to add on dips close to my cost average and after any significant clinical milestones, while keeping a limited position size to prevent a significant hit to my portfolio in the case that my investment thesis does not play out as anticipated.

