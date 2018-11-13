Rome, the legend, founded upon fallen Troy and triumphant over fallen Carthage, had stood for a heroism which was the nearest that any pagan ever came to chivalry. Rome had defended the household gods and the human decencies against the ogres of Africa and the hermaphrodite monstrosities of Greece. But in the lightning flash of this incident, we see great Rome, the imperial republic, going downward under her Lucretian doom. Skepticism has eaten away even the confident sanity of the conquerors of the world. - G. K. Chesterton

We are about to get into the thick of it. Rome has been dancing about the edges nodding to the European Union and paying homage to the promises made to its citizens. Each day has brought more of both and each day we are closer to actual decisions. Time is playing her stealthy hand.

Time waits for no one. - Crystal, The Sage

The next deadline is close at hand. It is November 13, as Rome must re-submit the Italian budget to the EU, which I believe will be but a few syllables different than the last budget, which the European Union demanded be changed and brought into compliance with the EU's rules and regulations. I think that after the EU gets the new Italian budget you will hear a "Thump" echoed around the world.

The teacher reminded us that Rome's liberties were not auctioned off in a day, but were bought slowly, gradually, furtively, little by little; first with a little corn and oil for the exceedingly poor and wretched, later with corn and oil for voters who were not quite so poor, later still with corn and oil for pretty much every man that had a vote to sell -- exactly our own history over again. - Mark Twain

There are a wide variety of ways in which the EU's Commission could react, if upset by the Italian's newest proposed budget. There are sanctions and fines and penalties aplenty, that could be applied. The Commission will likely bring up their assessment of the country's finances that would normally come out in the spring.

That report, showing Italy is in breach of the EU debt rules, would be another step down the path toward financial penalties. The Italian government could initially be fined 0.2% of Italy's annual GDP of $1.9 trillion rising to 0.7 percent if Rome still does not comply. The EU has never fined a country for budget violations. I think that is about to change as the EU punishes Italy for nationalism, and putting its own citizens first.

Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini threatened Sunday to block EU budgets and policies if the country's partners "keep mocking Italians." Last Friday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was open to dialogue but made no hint of concessions, insisting that the budget aims to lower public debt with expansionary measures. He said an EU fine on Italy for an excessive deficit was not in the cards, adding that other countries had breached budget rules in the past "and no one said anything." With all due respect, I think that the Deputy Prime Minister is about to be proved incorrect.

The Italian Economy Minister said the European Commission had tried to "threaten" Italy into backing down over its budget by releasing gloomy economic projections which show the Italian economy growing at a slower rate than expected. He stated that, "They're trying to threaten that Italy is going to collapse, to leave Europe, go bankrupt, that the banks are going belly up, the people will not be able to protect their savings, and all this stuff that is very close to Project Fear." Speaking on Friday, the Economy Minister said there would be no budget revision, adding the target set by the European Union would be "economic suicide and I don't believe the EU expects this."

Rome is the city of echoes, the city of illusions, and the city of yearning. - Giotto di Bondone

I said in May in "Out of the Box" that "I would not invest a farthing, not one red cent, in Italy at present and I believe that some sort of macabre scene is about to play out on the European stage. The common theme is 'Italy for the Italians.' The Brussels hype of 'More Europe,' is nowhere in sight." The yield on the Italian 10 year sovereign was 1.92% at the time of my first warning. It is 3.43% today.

A mighty flame follows a tiny spark. - Dante Alighieri, The Inferno

In June I also warned on the euro/dollar pricing. The euro was vacillating around 1.18 to the dollar at the time. I projected that we were heading to 1.12 to 1.14 in the not too distant future. We were at 1.1251 Monday morning and, as the rancor mounts between Rome and Brussels, I expect the euro to drop further.

As it appears that Rome is going into the "Den of Inequity" with the European Union, I remind the Italian government of their history. I also remind investors of what the Italian government may be doing. Please do not ignore my warning here. It could cost you.