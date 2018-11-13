Bespoke's Asset Class Performance Matrix

As we enter another trading week, below is a snapshot of our asset class performance matrix. For each ETF shown, we highlight its performance last week, since the 9/20 peak for the S&P 500, and year-to-date so far in 2018.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) ended up gaining 2.16% last week, while the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) gained 3.02% and the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.26%. Small caps were essentially flat, while Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) outperformed every other sector with a gain of 4.13%. Communication Services (NYSE:XLC) was the only sector down last week with a drop of 1.03%.

Outside of the US, Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) and China (NYSEARCA:ASHR) both fell 5%+ last week, while other countries like Hong Kong (NYSEARCA:EWH), Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW), Russia (NYSEARCA:RSX), and Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) were all down 1%+. Australia (NYSEARCA:EWA) and Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP) both gained 1%+.

Commodities fell sharply last week as well, with the exception of natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG), which spiked by 13%.