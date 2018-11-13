SPY Broken Arrow Needs Fixing

The SPY uptrend arrow shown on the chart below is broken once again. Will this bounce upwards continue in the weeks to come?

It has its work cut out for it, as this bounce faces two major resistance levels. It just pulled back from the first test. I expect the bounce to continue this week as the SPY tries to mend the broken arrow uptrend.

Fundamentals Are Good, But...

The DJIA has a forecasted P/E of 17.2 for 2018 and 15.6 for 2019. The 500 Index is at 22.7, and the forecast for next year is also around 15.6. The market is not extremely overvalued. However, if John Butters is right and the 2018 growth rates of 20.6% in earnings and 8.9% in revenues drop to 9.2% for earnings and 5.3% for revenues in 2019, the market will drop accordingly. The market is looking ahead to 2019, and slower growth implies a drop in the market.

There may be problems other than valuation. For example, the stock/bond yield gap has changed from only -0.99 last year to -2.12 now. As yields rise on the highest-grade corporate bonds, money moves out of stocks into bonds for lower risk and higher yields. (Notice the drop in money flow at the top of the chart.) Exogenous factors such as disruptive tariffs also weigh on the market, despite being fairly valued. The market hates uncertainty, and it is uncertain what a Democratic House will do, despite a Republican Senate. The Mueller report is overdue. Firing Sessions is the first step to counter that report. There is more to come, but what?

Bounce Continues

Notice the blue arrows showing the start of this very important bounce. The broken arrow is shown on the chart, with the price well below the arrow. This attempt will take some weeks to accomplish, as you can see how many weeks it took after the last broken arrow pullback. Also notice that the last bounce never made it much above the arrow uptrend. This bounce will have to work harder than the last one to mend the broken arrow.

Easy Money Already Made

Our conclusion is that the continuous uptrend is now history. We are returning to more frequent pullbacks to test support. The easy money (up red arrow) has already been made, and now the market has to work harder to keep this bull going.

Looking For The Market Top

Volatility is increasing, and we know this happens at market tops. There is no top in place yet, just warnings to look for one. You need to have your action plan ready to go when this bull market tops out. This is a mature bull market facing a trend of increasing Fed rates that will ultimately help to form the market top and subsequent correction. For most small investors, it is better to get out early and avoid being trapped by the first loss and then greater losses. Retired people cannot afford to have losses in the stock market, nor endure a major market correction. Follow our live market charts and you will know when this bull market tops out.

Conclusion

We expect the SPY to retest the old high in 2019, but putting a new high in place is going to be much more difficult based on the fundamentals and technicals discussed above.

There will be a market top and sell signals to identify it. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.