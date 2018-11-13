How To Play Groupon After The Fall

Currently, shares have been pounded enough that might merit a good trade, once we get a bullish technical signal.

For the most part, I bought Groupon shares when I thought shares were pounded enough, and traded in "deep discount territory."

I have made good money over the years with Groupon, but it was never about the business or the fundamentals.

Groupon's (GRPN) Q3'18 adjusted EPS came in at $0.04, a beat by $0.01, and on a GAAP basis EPS was $0.10, that beat by a whopping $0.08 per share.

But when looking more closely at the press release, we read:

Net Income from continuing operations was $47.2 million in the third quarter 2018 compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter 2017. That increase was primarily attributable to the $40.4 million benefit related to the IBM settlement.

In fact, the one-time IBM settlement was worth $0.07 per share for Q3. So if we exclude this one-time event, EPS would have been a lot less.

Other than that, results were once again terrible across the board:

Revenue from Q3 was $592.9M, down 7% on lower customer traffic. Gross profit for Q3 was $306M, down 1%. Global units sold declined 11% to 39.5 million in Q3, with units sold in North America down 17%. SG&A decreased to $160.2M from $214.8M Y/Y, mostly because of the IBM settlement.

GRPN Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, revenue has been on a steady decline for some time now. I'm not sure if the problem is management or the business model, but the fundamentals have deteriorated for several years now, and only recently has the company managed to make a profit.

The problem with Groupon shares

In order for any stock to go up in this market, one of the following has to be true:

1) A company has to exhibit growth, positive cash flow, and at the margin positive adjusted EPS

or

2) Needs to have increasing profitability on an EPS basis and a reasonable P/E

Companies which do not have one of the above, usually end up with depressed stock valuations. In the case of Groupon, it's not growing and does not have a P/E that could justify its stock price. As such, the valuation of its shares becomes very depressed from time to time, and that is where I have bought them in the past.

The question is, have we reached depressed valuation levels yet?

GRPN PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

If we look at the Price/Sales ratio chart above, whenever the stock reached at around 0.65 revenue, the stock bounced and I was a buyer at those levels. So the stock is within one of my depressed valuation parameters that might warrant a bounce.

However, this time we are also in a very risk-averse environment. This means investors are less willing to speculate, trade and take chances, even with profitable stocks. So while the Price/Sales ratio has served me well in the past, it might not work so well this time.

GRPN data by YCharts

The above chart depicts short interest for GRPN shares. If you look closely, you will notice that about 50M shares are currently sold short. This is the third time short interest has been at these levels over the past 2 years.

The question is, are shares pounded enough to get short sellers to cover? We don't know yet, and we will only get such evidence (of short covering) from future data. We might suspect they are being covered but only if the stock rallies, which is not happening at the moment.

On the downside, we need some kind of a positive development to induce short sellers to cover. On the one hand, the risk-off environment does not help, and the quarter's numbers just out were not great.

Nevertheless, we do have two bullish elements that are a prerequisite for a bounce and perhaps a multi-month rally from current levels; Elevated short interest, and a low Price/Sales ratio of about 0.65.

However, there is one more element that is a deterrent for higher prices, and that is of a technical nature.

The chart above depicts GRPN shares on a weekly scale. The main deterrent for shares to rally from current levels is the MACD indicator.

From my experience, the MACD needs to give a bullish buy signal on a weekly scale in order for shares to rally. Yes, there are exceptions, such as a piece of good news, but the quarter has already been reported, and the current risk-off environment does not help.

So as I look at the MACD indicator above, I think the price of GRPN shares will go lower before they move higher. Especially since this market is in risk-off mode.

When should you buy? Well, if you intend to buy GRPN shares for trading purposes or for any other reason, I would wait for the weekly MACD to turn bullish or I would place a bid at around the $2 handle (the lower support trend line in the chart).

I have to admit I doubt if GRPN shares could fall as low as $2 a share, but this is a crazy market and you never know. In either case, my best guess is that it will take several weeks for the MACD to turn bullish so there is no need to rush.

Bottom line

Groupon has never been a fundamental pick for me. It was always a short-term trade. I continue to have this attitude towards the stock, because time and time again the company has disappointed, and growth has been on a negative path for several years now.

I intend to buy GRPN shares when I think they are pounded enough. Currently, they might just be in "pounded enough" territory based on the low Price/Sales ratio of 0.65. Also, the fact that short interest is elevated is another reason to be bullish.

However, given the current risk-off mode of the market, GRPN shares might fall even further. As such, I would wait to get a bullish signal from the MACD indicator on a weekly scale.

