Merger Arbitrage Mondays - November 12, 2018

B. Riley Financial and magicJack VocalTec received regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

Merger activity increased last week with twelve new deals announced and three pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 141 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 47 Stock Deals 33 Stock & Cash Deals 17 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 103 Total Deal Size $1.32 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.18 03/31/2019 88.14% 231.44% APTI 11/11/2018 An affiliate of Vista Equity Partners (N/A) $38.00 $24.85 03/31/2019 52.92% 138.96% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $15.9 10/31/2018 29.56% -899.11% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $10.5 12/31/2018 28.57% 212.83% BBOX 11/11/2018 AGC Networks Ltd (N/A) $1.08 $0.87 12/31/2018 24.14% 179.80% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $48.34 $40.18 12/31/2018 20.30% 151.19% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) $5.43 $4.63 12/01/2018 17.28% 331.93% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) $62.68 $54.7 12/31/2018 14.59% 108.67% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.04 $6.19 06/30/2019 13.79% 21.89% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.54 12/31/2018 11.69% 87.07%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Finisar Corp., Rockwell Collins (COL), Pandora (P), Radisys, and magicJack VocalTec. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR, COL, P, RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.