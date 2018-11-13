Wall Street Breakfast: Amazon Finds Homes For New Headquarters

Economy

Monday's broad market rout cannot be blamed exclusively on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and chipmaker worries, with global growth (as well as the Fed) appearing to influence sentiment. That's getting a boost this morning on reports that China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for the first time in months about a possible deal that would ease trade tensions. Liu is also expected to visit the U.S. for talks ahead of a planned Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit on Nov. 30.

The U.K. and EU are "almost within touching distance" of a Brexit deal which could be clinched in the next 24 to 48 hours, Theresa May's de facto deputy told BBC Radio. European investors today also have their eyes on Rome, which must present substantially revised spending plans or face disciplinary measures. The populist administration may cut its growth target, but there will likely be no movement on the controversial budget gap.

"The U.S. has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long. American products and services too often face barriers to compete fairly in Japanese markets," Vice President Mike Pence said at a joint media appearance with Shinzo Abe. "The best opportunity for free, fair and reciprocal trade will come in a bilateral trade agreement," he added, stating the deal with Japan would serve as a "model" for other countries. Nikkei -2.1% .

Japan's central bank has also become the first among G7 nations to own assets collectively worth more than the country’s annual economic output, with its hoard reaching a staggering ¥553.6T ($4.9T). Assets started ballooning when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the BOJ helm in early 2013, vowing that such steps would boost Japanese inflation to 2% in two years. That target has proved elusive, barring a brief increase in prices after a sales tax hike in 2014.

According to Bloomberg, President Trump plans to meet with his trade team today to discuss a draft report on European auto tariffs, which he sees as a point of leverage in negotiating with the European Commission. The EPA is also set to announce proposals today on new rules that would significantly decrease emissions of smog-forming nitrogen oxide from diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks. Companies that could be affected include Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV).

Crude is another leg lower this morning, slipping over 2% to $58/bbl, following the latest comments from President Trump. "Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and OPEC will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!" he wrote on Twitter. On Monday, U.S. WTI crude prices fell for the 11th consecutive session, the most on record since the contract began trading.

Natural gas is expected to overtake coal as the world’s second largest energy source after oil by 2030 due to a drive to cut air pollution and the rise of LNG. The estimates are based on the IEA's "New Policies Scenario" that takes into account legislation and policies to reduce emissions and fight climate change. They also assume more energy efficiencies in fuel use and other factors.

The death toll has reached 42 in California's wildfire, making it the deadliest in state history, while an additional 228 people remain missing. Despite sharp criticism on Twitter, President Trump late Monday approved California's request for federal disaster aid. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG), whose shares have plunged over the last two sessions, will likely face lawsuits as soon as this week blaming their faulty power lines for sparking the blazes.