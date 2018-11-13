McDonald's Is The Best In Show - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/12/18)

Cypress Semiconductor is too low to give up on the stock.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 12.

Bullish Calls

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): The stock is going down due to a selloff in high-growth stocks. Cramer advised booking profits on half and letting the rest run.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY): It's too low to give up on the stock, and the company's next quarter is going to be okay. Its management is excellent, and Cypress pays a decent dividend.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC): "I like that military provider, and I think it's really terrific. I'll tell you what: I don't understand why that company is still public. I think it's only a matter of time. I want you to stay long it."

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB): The company is doing well because it's getting harder for people to afford a new home.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU): Cramer likes the insurers, as he thinks the Fed has got it wrong and the economy is in a deflationary environment and not an inflationary one.

Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN): It's a long-term hold as it's a good industrial, but Europe is teetering on a recession.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): The company had a good quarter and it has a good balance sheet too. Pick some now and the rest as oil heads lower.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): "Nvidia reports on Thursday. I think the quarter is going to be just OK, not great. I think your next quarter is going to have a product gap because they've got this Turing chip that is so smart that nobody's running for it yet. But the answer is, I agree. I'd buy a little before and then a little after. Do not make a big commitment because the stock is in free fall, but I like your thinking. Long term, it is the best in show."

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO): It's not going to be able to get financing to be able to build a lot of other malls or shopping centers. It's a good company, and CEO Steve Roth is doing a good job.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It's the best in show. Buy on weakness.

Bearish Calls

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI): It's behaving crazy in the current market. When it comes to identification and RFID, Cramer prefers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): It's not cheap yet. The estimates need to go down, and until then, the stock will continue to go lower.

SAP AG (NYSE:SAP): The Qualtrics (XM) deal was just to stay in the game. Cramer prefers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

