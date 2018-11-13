McDonald's Is The Best In Show - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/12/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 12.
Bullish Calls
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): The stock is going down due to a selloff in high-growth stocks. Cramer advised booking profits on half and letting the rest run.
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY): It's too low to give up on the stock, and the company's next quarter is going to be okay. Its management is excellent, and Cypress pays a decent dividend.
Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC): "I like that military provider, and I think it's really terrific. I'll tell you what: I don't understand why that company is still public. I think it's only a matter of time. I want you to stay long it."
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB): The company is doing well because it's getting harder for people to afford a new home.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU): Cramer likes the insurers, as he thinks the Fed has got it wrong and the economy is in a deflationary environment and not an inflationary one.
Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN): It's a long-term hold as it's a good industrial, but Europe is teetering on a recession.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): The company had a good quarter and it has a good balance sheet too. Pick some now and the rest as oil heads lower.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): "Nvidia reports on Thursday. I think the quarter is going to be just OK, not great. I think your next quarter is going to have a product gap because they've got this Turing chip that is so smart that nobody's running for it yet. But the answer is, I agree. I'd buy a little before and then a little after. Do not make a big commitment because the stock is in free fall, but I like your thinking. Long term, it is the best in show."
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO): It's not going to be able to get financing to be able to build a lot of other malls or shopping centers. It's a good company, and CEO Steve Roth is doing a good job.
McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It's the best in show. Buy on weakness.
Bearish Calls
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI): It's behaving crazy in the current market. When it comes to identification and RFID, Cramer prefers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): It's not cheap yet. The estimates need to go down, and until then, the stock will continue to go lower.
SAP AG (NYSE:SAP): The Qualtrics (XM) deal was just to stay in the game. Cramer prefers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).
